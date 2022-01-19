stockcam/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pinterest’s (NYSE:PINS) share price has declined significantly in 2021 as the result of a decline in monthly active users (MAUs) and general concerns over growth stock valuations in an inflationary environment. There are likely to be further MAU declines in Q4 before Pinterest returns to growth in 2022. The importance of this is being overblown though as there are specific reasons for the decline, and Pinterest’s current user base is more than sufficient to justify its current share price. Revenue will continue to grow, driven by increasing advertiser familiarity with the platform and improving advertising and shopping tools. Pinterest should move significantly higher later in the year as user numbers stabilize, margins improve and strong revenue growth continues.

Engagement

In the June quarter, Pinterest’s user growth slowed dramatically, which management blamed on lockdowns easing. Many of Pinterest’s core use cases (décor, gardening, cooking, DIY) benefited disproportionately from pandemic lockdowns. As a result, Pinterest’s user growth through the pandemic was boosted and this has created a headwind as the economy has reopened. The impact of this has been exacerbated by the fact that many Pinners use the platform relatively infrequently and for specific purposes. Declines in pandemic use cases have been somewhat offset by an increase in out-of-home use cases, like fashion and beauty.

Pinterest was not the only platform to benefit during the pandemic though. In aggregate, social media platforms gained 490 million users in 2020, a growth rate almost double that of 2019. Social media appears to be approaching saturation though as 90% of people with access to the internet now using social media. Further growth is likely but this will be at a modest rate, driven by continued penetration amongst existing internet users and increased internet adoption. The average user has accounts on 8.4 different social platforms and spends almost 2.5 hours per day on social media. It seems unlikely that hours per user will increase significantly further, which puts a wide range of web applications in competition for user attention. This is supported by the fact that growth in internet usage per user and social media usage per user has stagnated in recent years, although mobile continues to make up an increasingly large percentage of user time on the internet (~53%).

Table 1: Number of Social Media Users Globally (Source: Created by author using data from Hootsuite)

Pinterest’s user engagement over the past 12 months has varied by use case and demographic:

Shopping engagement has been more resilient than overall engagement

Search engagement rates remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels

Gen Z Pinners have been particularly engaged with Idea Pins

U.S. MAUs under 25 grew double-digits YoY in Q2 and Gen Z was Pinterest’s fastest-growing demographic. Gen Z users returning to school in person may have created headwinds though as there was an iOS update last year which resulted in a large amount of engagement (4 million users in Q3 2020). These were likely low-quality users that churned quickly.

MAU losses have also been concentrated amongst web-based users in the US (down double digits YoY in Q3), whereas global mobile app MAUs continue to grow double digits YoY. Low-quality web-based users (less engaged) contributed to excess growth during the pandemic but are now churning. Approximately 75% of Pinners are mobile users and they contribute the vast majority of revenue, meaning continued growth here is supportive of revenue growth going forward. Web users are not worth a lot to Pinterest from a revenue perspective but are still important as they provide top-of-the-funnel acquisition. On November 2nd, US MAUs were approximately 89 million and global MAUs were approximately 447 million. Expectations are that Q4 MAUs will come in somewhere around 430 million, and Pinterest believes that MAUs will return to a more seasonal growth pattern going forward.

Google implemented search algorithm changes in 2021 that potentially impacted Pinterest’s web-based users. Unlike most social media platforms, Pinterest is heavily reliant on search for traffic. This is a problem that is likely to subside over time as mobile app users become increasingly dominant. Pinterest is also trying to address this problem through their creators' strategy by creating content that attracts users on a regular basis rather than waiting for specific use cases to arise (published-subscribed model). Creators are a temporary headwind though as this part of the platform is not monetized. Pinterest is also investing in things like marketing, a taste graph and better personalization to increase engagement.

Table 2: Social Media Platforms' Web Traffic (Source: Created by author using data from Similarweb)

Pinterest is not the only company that is facing headwinds due to difficult comparisons to pandemic-inflated numbers. Ecommerce platforms have also seen web traffic stagnate or decline, a problem that will likely become significantly worse as consumer spending normalizes.

Table 3: Annual Web Traffic Growth (Source: Created by author using data from Similarweb)

Similarly, search data points towards a temporary boost for social media and ecommerce during the pandemic that is now unwinding. The pandemic was possibly a headwind for Instagram though as the platform is largely used by people to show others what they are doing. With many people in lockdown, there was less to show. Pinterest, Etsy (ETSY) and Shopify (SHOP) all showed similar trends, an initial increase in search interest at the start of the pandemic followed by a normalization of search interest. If anything, this trend was less pronounced for Pinterest than Shopify or Etsy.

Hiring data also points towards sector-wide slowdowns in ecommerce and social media, rather than Pinterest-specific issues. Shopify’s hiring has slowed dramatically in recent months and job openings mentioning Shopify in the job requirements are also declining, pointing towards slower revenue growth going forward. The number of job openings has also been declining for Etsy and Snapchat (SNAP), indicating that these companies are expecting slower growth going forward.

Figure 4: Job Openings Mentioning Shopify in the Job Requirements (Source: Revealera.com)

Features

Pinterest is attempting to transition from a place to view static images from the web to a place where people can discover immersive lifestyle content. Pinterest believes they are uniquely positioned to tie together lifestyle inspiration with communities of shared interests and planning and shopping tools. In support of this, Pinterest introduced Idea Pins, which are multipage video Pins that are an evolution of Story Pins. Pinterest decided they need a Story-type product that’s different from other social platforms and hence Idea Pins are permanent. Pinterest’s focus on short-form video content to drive engagement, potentially increases competition with other platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube and could reduce the differentiation of Pinterest’s platform.

Idea Pins are Pinterest’s first publishing tool and they enable creators to share ideas with lasting value. Pinterest believes that Idea Pins can change Pinterest from a passive experience to an active one where users are following people and brands, helping to increase engagement. Idea Pins can also provide inspiration and help users to purchase items that they have seen. Pinterest says they see 9x the average comment rate on Idea Pins compared to standard Pins. Creators already have a range of platforms to choose from with excellent monetization potential though, and it may be difficult for Pinterest to gain a strong foothold in a crowded marketplace, particularly given the low engagement of most users.

In Q3, the number of weekly active Idea Pins creators had grown 30x since the start of the year, and the time spent on those Pins has been increasing as well. Idea Pins are not currently monetized as Pinterest is focused on developing the user experience first, and hence, they are dragging attention from more monetized surfaces and reducing revenue growth. Pinterest believes that Idea Pins will be both engagement and revenue-accretive over time though.

In the June quarter, Pinterest introduced Idea Pins to creators in 22 markets and is also developing other new tools to help creators on the platform build their presence. Pinterest’s Creator Code initiative aims to ensure Pinterest remains a positive and supportive environment. Pinterest will be adding new features to help creators foster community which go beyond likes and comments, including tools that let people share their creations, ask and answer questions and share encouragement and tips.

Other recent feature additions to the platform include:

Slide show collections - allow merchants to easily display their products in a full-screen video format

- allow merchants to easily display their products in a full-screen video format Product-tagging and affiliate links for Idea Pins – allow creators to help Pinners shop their favorite brands

– allow creators to help Pinners shop their favorite brands Watch tab - allows users to watch a vertical feed of full-screen Idea Pins

- allows users to watch a vertical feed of full-screen Idea Pins Takes - allows users to publish their own personal spin and Idea Pins and encourage others to try those same ideas

- allows users to publish their own personal spin and Idea Pins and encourage others to try those same ideas A new rewards program - pays creators for sharing their passions with their audience

- pays creators for sharing their passions with their audience Pinterest TV - offers live original episodes featuring creators

Most social media networks are introducing features to help creators monetize their work or creator funds to pay them directly, including Facebook (FB), TikTok, Twitter (TWTR), YouTube and Snapchat.

Apple User Privacy

Apple’s (AAPL) privacy push has created headwinds for most companies who are reliant on mobile advertising revenue, although the size of the impact has varied significantly between companies. Snapchat’s disappointing earnings in Q3 appear to have been the catalyst for a significant pullback in digital advertising stocks, after Snapchat tried to lay the blame of the lackluster performance on Apple. While Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) initiative is impacting advertisers, the impact has been relatively muted and companies are developing workarounds. In Snapchat’s case, ATT appears to be the scapegoat for management over extrapolating elevated revenue growth caused by the pandemic.

The impact of ATT is dependent on the extent to which companies rely on targeted advertising and third-party signals. Pinterest does not believe that Apple’s ATT policy changes have materially impacted its business. This should not be surprising given that Pinterest is more top of the acquisition funnel and less focused on directly attributing purchases to individuals. App install ads are heavily dependent on IDFA but are not a significant revenue contributor for Pinterest, which also helped to limit the impact.

Pinterest is also able to leverage strong on-platform signals in their adtech solutions. Pinterest has rich first-party data and users often have commercial intent, making Pinterest far less dependent on third-party signals. Pinterest is continuing to invest in seamless checkout and believes this will also dampen the impact of privacy changes. Keeping activity on the platform is becoming increasingly important as attitudes towards privacy change. If transactions occur on the platform, then Pinterest has complete attribution visibility without relying on third-party signals.

Financials

Despite the poor performance of Pinterest’s stock, the company’s financial performance continues to be strong. While Pinterest’s revenue growth is expected to decline to approximately 20% in Q4, it should be noted that it is still 46% over a 2-year period and a significant component of the slowdown is the difficult comparable period. The social media boycott of Facebook in late 2020 has also made the second half of 2021 a difficult comparison period for Pinterest. Pinterest also attributed the weak Q4 guidance to supply chain issues affecting CPG advertisers, higher CPAs potentially impacting price-sensitive advertisers and new features taking attention from more monetized parts of the platform. Price increases are consistent with Pinterest’s strategy to grow their advertiser base, increase auction density and deliver ads more efficiently over time, but in the short term, it may increase churn for price-sensitive advertisers.

Pinterest believes the investments they have made in shopping, automation and tools are working, causing advertisers to recognize the value of Pinterest’s platform. Pinterest introduced feature improvements like auto bid and campaign budget optimization for advertisers. This has contributed to revenue growth over the last 12 months and is increasing advertiser confidence in Pinterest’s platform. In 2021, revenue growth was driven by larger advertisers, particularly retailers, and the international business. Revenue growth has also shifted between verticals as the pandemic has evolved, with areas like DIY normalizing and areas like travel and beauty performing strongly. Macro supply chain issues are believed to have impacted advertising spend by CPG companies in Q3.

Pinterest’s strategic priorities include diversifying their advertiser base and increasing the value of advertising inventory. Pinterest offers advertiser users who have commercial intent unique user demographics and brand safety, supporting increased prices. Pinterest is also focused on increasing engagement and improving the user experience. In support of this, Pinterest is prioritizing Idea Pins, which are shifting people from image grids to streaming experiences. Idea Pins are not currently monetized though and this is consuming some of Pinterest’s highest value ad inventory, creating temporary headwinds. The estimated negative impact of this on revenue growth was mid-single digits in Q3.

Figure 7: Pinterest Revenue Growth (Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

The closer a platform is to purchasing decisions the more easily it can monetize through advertising. This places Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) in strong positions as users are often in the process of making a purchasing decision when they are shown advertisements. In comparison, Facebook has succeeded through sheer scale and the granularity of user data, which has allowed them to very accurately target users. Many people believe that Twitter has massive potential and has simply been mismanaged while ignoring the fact that Twitter users are not planning purchasing decisions and that Twitter lacks the scale and data to compensate for this. Pinterest sits in a unique position in that users are often planning purchasing decisions, sometimes extremely large purchases (wedding, home renovation). This is somewhat offset by Pinterest’s low user engagement, but it is a leap to think that Pinterest users have little value solely as a result of this.

Pinterest is positioned to be a leader in social commerce and as they build out their advertising and shopping tools and attract new advertisers their ARPU will increase. Many Pinterest users are also unmonetized or undermonetized by choice, as Pinterest is prioritizing the health of the platform. International revenue continues to grow rapidly, driven by the opening up of new geographies. Pinterest’s ARPU for international users is low but this isn’t because they can’t monetize these users, it is because they have so far chosen not to. Pinterest engaged in a multi-year effort to localize content for international users to ensure the platform resonated internationally the same way it has in the US.

Pinterest will be opening up more Latin American markets in 2022 and will open up in Japan this year as well. Pinterest’s investment efforts in LATAM and APAC are still early, and these geographies are a large source of potential future growth.

Similar to other social media and ecommerce companies, Pinterest's hiring has slowed in recent months. Weak growth in employees is clearly not a positive but it should be kept in mind that Pinterest’s business is extremely scalable and they can grow revenue much faster than employees.

A platform effectively monetized through advertising can be an extremely attractive business, as illustrated by Facebook’s 40+% operating profit margins. Facebook has managed to achieve this despite investing massive amounts in metaverse aspirations, an increasing need to moderate their platforms and operating WhatsApp with limited monetization. Pinterest is on a path to a similar level of profitability and cash flow generation due to the natural fit of their platform to an advertising monetization strategy. Companies like Twitter have failed to achieve high margins as their advertising tools are relatively ineffective, meaning high engagement, and hence costs are required to generate revenue.

Figure 10: Pinterest Operating Profit Margins (Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Pinterest’s free cash flow margins have also been improving rapidly as the business scales while maintaining robust revenue growth. Pinterest’s ability to generate free cash flow is supportive of the stock going forward, even if user numbers stagnate.

Figure 11: Pinterest Free Cash Flow Margins (Source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Valuation

Pinterest now trades in line with or at an EV/S discount compared to many companies with weaker growth prospects and less profitability potential. At current prices, it is not difficult to envisage Pinterest trading on a single-digit PE ratio in the next 5 years. A discounted cash flow analysis with very conservative assumptions also indicates Pinterest is deeply undervalued. I estimate that Pinterest is worth at least 85 USD per share, although it is unclear how long it will take for sentiment toward the stock to turn around.

Figure 12: Pinterest Relative Valuation (Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Like many companies, Pinterest benefitted significantly from the pandemic both in terms of financial performance and valuation. Unlike many similar companies though, Pinterest now trades on lower multiples than prior to the pandemic. This likely points towards some combination of Pinterest’s stock appreciating and/or ecommerce/adtech stocks declining going forward.

Figure 13: Change in Revenue Growth and Valuation Multiple During the Pandemic (Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

Pinterest’s user growth will continue once numbers stabilize post-pandemic, although likely at a fairly modest rate, and Pinterest will continue to rapidly increase revenue per user. With continued robust growth and the potential for high free cash flow margins, Pinterest will look extremely undervalued at current prices in the coming years. This situation has come about from a combination of overblown fears of user losses, a pullback in adtech stocks due to Apple’s privacy initiatives and a shift into stocks with short duration due to inflation concerns. Picking a bottom in this type of situation is difficult but Pinterest’s risk-reward ratio is now highly skewed towards the upside.