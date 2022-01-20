da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Consumer credit is an extremely valuable component of the economy because it's how banks or financial institutions lend money directly to individuals, essentially how money is created.

Block (NYSE:SQ), formerly Square, is building a full-fledged payment ecosystem for both merchants and consumers. Block's ecosystem is designed to be more inclusive to both consumers and merchants by enabling everyone to fairly participate and access the economy. In my Square + Afterpay update from last fall, I highlighted Block's opportunity to disrupt the way in which money is facilitated because Block can potentially bypass the credit card networks rails, while still extending credit to consumers, now that it's acquired Afterpay. This is a huge opportunity for Block because it gives its consumer-facing product, Cash App, an option for users to pay over time. Afterpay's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) feature will eventually be an option for Cash App users, which is extremely enticing considering that Cash App has over 36 million monthly active users and 100 million downloads.

Block's deployed its wedge strategy so far within the Square Seller Ecosystem, the original point-of-sale system that connected with a smartphone and enabled small-to-mid-sized (SMBs) businesses to accept credit and debit card transactions. Square would go on to create a full back-end system for merchants to manage expenses, settle transactions, and run all their back-end operations (through Square Capital, Square Card, and Square Invoices, etc.). Block has an opportunity to leverage Afterpay's BNPL solution to enable consumers to bypass the credit card networks and attract consumers with more attractive financial services by removing the traditional cost centers. For this note, we'll highlight the brand that Afterpay brings to Block as well as the opportunity for Cash App and Afterpay to offer embedded financial services for merchants and consumers, making Block a top stock in the payments sector during this fintech sell-off.

Introducing Afterpay

Afterpay has an extremely strong brand with over 16.2 million active customers, as of June 2021, while it's partnered with over 100k merchants. The company's seen a massive acceleration in growth on all fronts over the past five years.

Afterpay's generated this growth by offering its BNPL payment option which allows consumers to split up their purchases into four installments over a six-week period. Afterpay's merchants see a 20% increase in cart conversion on average and between 30-40% higher average order values (AOVs). Merchants are also introduced to potential customers within the Afterpay app, as 30% or more Afterpay customers are new to their brand.

Afterpay's strong engagement is driven by its super app which is used by the consumers to pay back their installments or for shopping at Afterpay merchants. Whether a user chooses to pay with Afterpay online at the point-of-sale (POS) or in-person using a virtual card that's issued by Afterpay to be used at a physical retailer, Afterpay uses its app to draw users back into their ecosystem. Early on, Afterpay encouraged its customers to ask their favorite retailers to accept Afterpay as the merchants are the ones who stand to benefit from the increase in AOVs, higher conversion rates, and an opportunity to maximize distribution. Afterpay recognized that its solution brings value to the merchants, while it uses its app as a platform for eCommerce compiled of merchants that accept Afterpay. This creates a loop by which Afterpay merchants and consumers are connected through the Afterpay app, while Afterpay benefits from the cost-effective distribution of its services.

By having an eCommerce platform that makes it easy to use Afterpay at any store it's accepted, consumers who have a positive experience on the Afterpay app will be more inclined to purchase something over installments if they see a merchant is present in the Afterpay app.

Block + Afterpay

As Block integrates Afterpay with its Sellers and Cash App ecosystem, Afterpay represents a significant opportunity to disrupt the credit card networks of Visa and MasterCard. However, to offer a better alternative to Visa and MasterCard, Block will need to offer a better option for merchants as well as consumers.

Cash App (For Consumers):

Cash App will offer a BNPL feature for its users as another way for users to spend at retailers or merchants in addition to the Cash Card which supports instant payments through debit transactions. Now, Block is capable of providing credit to consumers without the need for a traditional financial institution to underwrite and provide consumers with instant access to funds for a specific purchase.

Cash App's BNPL feature is currently in its pilot program and is limited to a select number of merchants at this time. The Afterpay acquisition will go through on January 31 and I expect more BNPL features to be rolled out for Cash App users through the rest of the 2022.

Square Sellers (For Merchants)

For Square Sellers, Afterpay will bring a new component because it will enable them to offer a BNPL feature online or in-person at the POS. This will bring the benefits of Afterpay, whether in the form of higher conversion rates or better insights for merchants to leverage the data present at the POS to better understand where, why, when, and how their customers are most likely to spend. Block is positioned as a two-sided solution that's meant to provide value-added services to both the merchant and the consumer, therefore, it's uniquely positioned to leverage data from the consumer to lower costs for its merchants and drive tailored marketing campaigns. Afterpay will expand how Square Sellers can offer credit to their customers, for both in-store and online transactions.

This will specifically help Block drive commerce between Square Sellers and Cash App users, whether they choose to pay for their purchases instantly or on credit with Afterpay's BNPL option. If consumers pay using Cash App's instant payment feature or Afterpay's BNPL feature at a Square Seller, Block will bypass the credit card networks and rely on an issuing bank to approve a transaction on credit, hence removing the interchange fees that are normally absorbed by banks and networks. Block will look to reorient the fee which it will fully absorb (unlike the card networks) which it can then use to drive value-added services that increase its merchants' processing volume, through higher rewards or "boosts". This will only continue to benefit merchants and enable them to receive their payments and transfer funds faster.

Strong Holiday Season

Afterpay saw a 34% increase for in-store and online BNPL orders for the 2021 holiday season (released Dec. 6), indicating that consumers are evolving the way in which they pay. Afterpay also cited that its users spent on average 30% more than the prior year. Afterpay also saw massive jumps in in-store shopping growth during the holiday season, 384% YoY. Afterpay offers its BNPL solutions in the form of a virtual card which can be used in physical retailers, which saw strong demand this holiday season as shoppers return to in-store retailers. As Afterpay integrates with Block, it will continue to offer new features and build on its user-friendly brand. Afterpay is one of the top three BNPL providers and this was demonstrated by strong results this holiday season.

Valuation

Block - $16.74B TTM revenue (76% YoY growth), 24% gross profit margins, $343M in free cash flow last quarter

Afterpay - $695M TTM revenue (98% YoY growth), 73% gross profit margins, (54.4M) in operating income [as of June 2021]

New Entity Shares Outstanding Combined New Market Cap ($245/share) Fwd 12 Mo. Gross Profit (75%) Fwd 12 Mo. Free Cash Flow (35%) Valuation (P/GP) SQ + AFTPY 650M $160B $6.675B $3.115B 13x

Now, let's use the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to determine what Square's worth today. Here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions). In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of ten years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Assumptions:

Forward 12-Month Gross Profit [A] (a conservative estimate, excluding bitcoin) $3.115 B Average fully-diluted shares outstanding [B] ~650 million Free cash flow per share [ C = A / B ] $4.79 Free cash flow per share growth rate (conservative estimate) 30% Terminal growth rate 3% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Based on our model, Block is significantly undervalued considering future dilution. Block's fair value is closer to ~$380, which indicates that it's trading significantly below its intrinsic value.

The key is paying a low price relative to something called intrinsic value. If you pay a high price relative to the value, you're unlikely to do well and you probably have to get lucky to have a good return, but if you pay a low price relative to the intrinsic value, then the odds are on your side." Howard Marks

Now let's use the final part of our model to calculate an expected return in Block over the next 10 years. The model calculates a projected FCF per share value (year-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x) to reach a 2031 price target. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

Block is expected to generate a 28.8% CAGR over the next 10 years, hence I am bullish on the stock and view its price decline as an opportunity for buy-and-hold investors.

Culture Vs. Risks

Afterpay's underwriting is subpar, especially compared to its peer, Affirm. Over the past 12 months, Affirm generated more revenue than Afterpay, yet Afterpay's provision for doubtful accounts is double that of Affirm. This will be a challenge for Block to improve Afterpay's underwriting, however, Block's culture will enable it to overcome this short-term challenge.

What's fascinating about Block and its acquisition of Afterpay is that underwriting is nothing new for Block. Keith Rabois was Chief Operating Officer at Block, what was then named Square, from 2010 to 2013 and he was pivotal in Block's underwriting capabilities for Square Capital.

Square Capital was introduced officially in May of 2014 and was intended to make accessing capital easier for SMBs. When Block first implemented this, it would only accept 30-40% of businesses that applied for a credit card, but over time, the system's AI got better, and as it understood more data, it got better at predicting creditworthiness, and the acceptance rate is now ~99%. I anticipate that Block will implement this level of risk modeling to improve Afterpay's underwriting, thereby lowering its default risks, however, the results won't be immediate.

Block recognized the need to be in control of its underwriting decisions themselves early on, yet it was extremely difficult to convince the card networks to allow Block to enter its network so it was forced to partner with an issuing bank at the time. Block recognized the power of underwriting and distributing these decisions instantly to convey "immediate gratification" and offer a product that would be successful.

Rabois was hired by Block specifically to head Block's underwriting component and deal with the large financial institutions (i.e. JP Morgan Chase). Rabois also hired Brian Grassadonia whom he worked with at Slide, and is now head of Cash App. I highlight Rabois' time at Block because was one of the early employees at PayPal and was mainly brought into Block for his expertise when dealing with the large financial institutions and credit card networks from his time at PayPal. Rabois was influential during his time at Block, and he instilled the "PayPal Mafia" DNA into Block, especially when it comes down to underwriting and its staff. Max Levchin, a founder of PayPal and Affirm, who's famous for his work on the PayPal anti-fraud framework, also helped Block with its anti-fraud framework and underwriting capabilities in its early days.

Considering the culture that's been established by Block and given that Jack Dorsey was heavily influenced by principles instilled by Rabois, I am bullish that Block will implement this same "software-defined" culture established within the Square Seller Ecosystem which will translate to Afterpay's underwriting. Afterpay recognized it didn't have the dev-ops to successfully underwrite consumers on such a wide scale, hence why it sold to Block. Over the next 12 to 18 months, I expect Afterpay's underwriting to improve significantly.

Conclusion

Credit is the heart of what banking is because it allows consumers to spend on anything, whether that's commodities for every day or luxury purchases. Now, Block will look to capitalize on the brand and large ecosystem of consumers and merchants that Afterpay will introduce to Block's ecosystem. Afterpay will extend Block's ability to enable consumers to spend, while also helping its merchants to accept more transactions. Block's acquisition will prove to be a pivotal moment for the company as it establishes the foundation to use its own underwriting decisions to lend directly to consumers and thereby empower everyone with more accessible and fair access to enter the economy.

Ultimately, Block will look to offer consumers a payment mechanism that will compete directly with traditional credit cards, and by offering consumers credit at the POS, Block is positioned to capture more wallet share. If Block captures more wallet share, it will capture more insights into how consumers spend on everyday purchases while better understanding their cash flows, in order to offer consumers financial services such as tax services and digital mortgages.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!