Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Affinia Therapeutics (AFTX) is a preclinical biotech company with high ambitions to revolutionize AAV gene therapy. With seasoned biotech executives and a coinventor of AAV9 therapy at the helm, they're looking to go public on the Nasdaq soon with the goal of raising ~$100 million. Financially backed by several high-name investment funds, Affinia looks promising at first glance.

But retail investors should look at Affinia with caution. There are several red flags which suggest that Affinia's stock, regardless of how promising the science looks or how credible the management team is, may not fare too well when listed on the public market. Affinia is only a preclinical biotech, and virtually every preclinical biotech company that went public last year has seen their stock fall drastically since the first day of trading. As a preclinical biotech, Affinia will require a source of external capital to sustain their operations until they have any chance at generating revenue, let alone breaking even; investors who buy during their initial public offering run a high risk of being subjected to shareholder dilution via secondary offerings before then.

Although I think Affinia's AAV approach is novel and promising, I think it's still far too early to place a bet on it. Affinia has not tested any of their products in a clinical setting on human subjects; they don't even expect to file an initial new drug application until 2023. Consider that fact along with how risky the AAV field has been lately, with different programs being ended due to efficacy shortfalls; some trials have even been shut down by the FDA due to serious safety issues. It makes more sense to me, from a risk/reward perspective, to go long only after efficacy and safety is shown in human trials.

Affinia's History And Management Team

Affinia Therapeutics' founding is based on a scientific advancement by Luk Vandenberghe, a co-inventor of the traditional adeno-associated virus serotype 9 (AAV9) vector, where a new class of AAV capsids was discovered. Working together with fellow scientists Aaron Tward and Botond Roska, who are known for their expertise in high throughput sequencing and promotor design respectively, they wanted to offer a new class of AAV powered therapies.

Several veteran biotech executives with a wide range of experience in advancing gene therapies jumped on board, and with Luk and the other scientists serving as scientific co-founders on the board, Affinia was founded in 2019. After raising $60 million in a Series A funding round in 2020, they raised another $110 million in Series B funding last May.

Among the financial backers are some impressive names; the largest three shareholders are, in order of largest to smallest shareholder, Atlas Venture, F-Prime Capital Partners, and New Enterprise Associates. Atlas Venture is a big name early-stage venture capital fund that invests in healthcare with over $3 billion in assets under management, and F-Prime Capital Partners is Fidelity Investments' Venture Capital arm - New Enterprise Associates is one of the world's largest venture capital firms. Their Series B funding round generated interest from other reputable institutions, with Perceptive Advisors, Avidity Partners, and Google's (GOOG) former venture capital arm, to name a few, buying shares.

What impresses me the most about Affinia is their management team. The Chief Executive Officer, Rick Modi, along with the Chief Technical Operations Officer, Rob May, are AveXis veterans. Their experience and expertise in the gene therapy field are invaluable, as they were executives at AveXis when they got Zolgensma, an AAV-9 vector gene therapy, approved for spinal muscular atrophy - the first and only treatment approved for SMA. (AveXis was acquired by Novartis (NVS) for $8.7 billion.) Their Chief Medical Officer, Petra Kaufmann, hails from Novartis and played a key role in navigating Novartis' efforts to get Zolgensma approved on a global scale. Chief Science Officer, Charles Albright, was poached from Editas (EDIT), a clinical-stage gene therapy biotech best known for advancing CRISPR-Cas9 based therapies.

Affinia's Management Team Experience And Accomplishments Affinia's Website: Our Team Section

The rest of the management team is notable too, with all of them coming from different spheres of the biotech world with decades of experience under their belt.

Affinia's Pipeline And Financials

My main worry stems from how undeveloped the pipeline is. Currently, Affinia has no approved products and is running no clinical trials. In fact, they are operating on a preclinical level completely.

Affinia's Pipeline, 1/17/2022 Affinia's Website: "Our Pipeline" Section

Their pipeline consists of two in-house therapies and three therapies currently in discovery being developed in conjunction with Vertex (VRTX). The in-house products, AFTX-001 and AFTX-002, are being developed for metachromatic leukodystrophy and brain metastases secondary to HER2+ breast cancer respectively (BMBC). Affinia expects to submit an IND for AFTX-001 in the first half of 2023, followed by an IND submission for AFTX-002 in the latter half of the year.

The three therapies being developed for Vertex are a part of a major deal inked in 2020. Under the deal, Affinia was paid $80 million upfront by Vertex for an exclusive license to their proprietary technology and intellectual property for the development of novel candidates for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy. Also a part of the deal is an exclusive option to license rights for a cystic fibrosis treatment and an undisclosed project. Along with the upfront payment, they're also eligible for $1.6 billion in regulatory and commercial milestone payments and mid-single-digit sales-based royalties for each licensed product. Affinia is responsible for engineering the novel capsids to meet Vertex's specifications.

Such a large deal with a biotech colossus inspires confidence in Affinia's approach. But it doesn't change how the pipeline is still in the preclinical stage, meaning that it is riskier and will require more capital than a late-stage clinical pipeline.

Adding risk to the pipeline is the fact that AAV therapy is a tricky ballgame. Last September, BioMarin (BMRN) saw its phase 1/2 AAV5 gene therapy trial halted by the FDA due to interim safety findings from a preclinical study. Then in December, a patient death in Pfizer's (PFE) Duchenne muscular dystrophy AAV trial prompted the FDA to halt that study. And perhaps most notoriously, just a month before the FDA halted Pfizer's trial, Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) reported four patients dying in their AAV gene therapy trial - the FDA predictably halted that trial too. These regulatory setbacks can either extend the regulatory cycle for product approval, increasing time and financial costs, or they could kill clinical programs off completely.

For prospective investors of Affinia, they must understand the high level of risk that comes with the field. AAV therapy is an incredible innovation, and I think Affinia's approach could move the field forward, but this is a tricky science to get right. Because Affinia hasn't tested AFTX-001 or AFTX-002 in human subjects, we have no clear understanding of the safety profile. Coupling this fact with the litany of safety issues other AAV based therapies have encountered makes me skeptical of Affinia's chances of success. Investing after a solid safety profile is demonstrated through a human clinical trial makes more sense to me, as the pipeline would be greatly de-risked.

Having such a young pipeline also means that Affinia will likely need a lot more capital to see their products commercialized. According to their S-1 filing, Affinia had $149.3 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2021. During the 9 months ended September 30, 2021, they lost $34.5 million, more than doubling their cash burn rate during the same time period y/oy.

I would expect their cash burn rate to pick up in the following quarters as they incur increased costs from being a public company. Clinical trials cost money, and Affinia will only see its cash burn rate accelerate as AFTX-001 and AFTX-002 move through the pipeline; any new products added to the pipeline that go unpartnered would also increase Affinia's bottom-line losses.

After the initial public offering, Affinia will see a large capital infusion. But according to their S-1 (page 94), the net proceeds from their offering will only be sufficient to fund operations into 2024. Affinia expects to submit two initial new drug applications in 2023. How does Affinia expect to fund two phase 1/2 clinical trials in 2024, let alone fund product commercialization down the line, with their cash level only expected to support them into 2024?

Affinia has three options: they can partner with larger companies to develop their products, they can borrow money, or they can issue new shares to sell. Effectively, Affinia can only rely on the latter two options with any certainty to fund their operations. And it just so happens that these latter two options would be incredibly toxic to investors who buy the IPO. For a biotech with no revenue whatsoever, Affinia would suffer from high borrowing costs if they try to sustain their operations through debt. If they issue new shares, that would dilute existing shareholders.

Since they only expect to have enough capital to fund operations in 2024, a secondary offering of shares is in the cards for prospective investors. This risk is meaningful and could lead to the stock price depreciating greatly. And if the stock falls post IPO, and history suggests preclinical stocks post IPO tend to fall sharply, then Affinia could be forced in a corner where they have to raise capital at a low market valuation.

History Doesn't Treat Preclinical IPOs Well

History is a great teacher, and history tells us that preclinical biotech IPOs are not a good investment in general. Even when investor demand sends shares soaring above the IPO price on the first day of trading, the enthusiasm is often short-lived.

2021 Preclinical Biotech IPO Performance To Date Author Internal Calculations; Life Science Perspectives' Internal Calculations

Above is a list of every preclinical biotech company that went public last year through IPO and their stock performance to date. As of the time of writing, every single one of them is down with one exception. Most are down by over 25%, with losses exceeding 50% in some cases.

I should emphasize that the starting benchmark I used to evaluate the performance of these equities was their IPO price and not the actual opening price; the IPO price is what most institutions buy in at. Often, investor enthusiasm and demand sent these stocks much higher than their IPO price on the first day of public trading. Many retail investors found themselves buying these preclinical biotechs at exorbitant valuations much higher than the listed IPO price.

2021 Preclinical Biotech IPO Performance To Date; Initial Benchmark Adjusted To Reflect Price Shares Opened At Author Internal Calculations; Life Science Perspectives' IPO tracker

Adjusting for this discrepancy by setting the benchmark as the price of the first public trade post IPO reveals that the losses are actually much steeper for the retail crowd. Many of these preclinical biotechs opened higher than their IPO price, inflicting major losses to investors unlucky enough to have been caught holding the bag. When the first day of trading is immensely bullish, it shouldn't be taken as a sign of strength, but as a bull trap setup.

Personally, I would not bet on Affinia bucking this trend. The biotech sector is in a bear market, and investor sentiment is poor. And some of the worst performers in this bear market are the preclinical companies with a lot to prove.

Conclusion

Affinia Therapeutics is innovating a new path forward in AAV therapy under the guidance of an experienced and credible slate of management executives. They are backed by several blue-chip healthcare investors and have already signed a large partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. With all that said, I would still stay away from the IPO.

From a risk/reward perspective, it makes more sense to me to buy after the pipeline has been de-risked by human clinical trials - especially since the AAV field is littered with failures and setbacks. Affinia's cash position, even after collecting net proceeds from their IPO, is only sufficient to fund operations until 2024. Seeing that they have no revenue stream or cash and that they only expect to file INDs in 2023, I believe that there is a serious risk of Affinia conducting a secondary offering, thus diluting existing shareholders.

For these reasons, I would refrain from buying Affinia's initial public offering of shares. Almost every preclinical biotech that had an initial public offering in 2021 is down significantly from the IPO price. And if Affinia falls significantly down the line, it may be worth a second look. Until then, short of any good news or pipeline advancement, I would give the stock a bearish rating.