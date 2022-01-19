Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) has been severely hit by the coronavirus crisis, which has caused social distancing measures. In 2020, the company incurred losses for the first time in a decade. As those losses were 12% of the current market capitalization of the stock, they were certainly excessive. However, thanks to the massive vaccine rollout, Six Flags has begun to recover strongly from the pandemic. In addition, the stock has shed 20% since it peaked, almost a year ago. As a result, it has become interesting.

Business overview

Six Flags has been one of the most severely beaten companies by the pandemic due to the nature of its business. The parks of the company were shut down for a considerable period and their capacity was greatly reduced due to social distancing measures. The impact of the pandemic was clearly reflected in the excessive losses per share (-$4.99) of Six Flags in 2020.

However, thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines, the pandemic has begun to subside and consumers have begun to claim their normal lifestyle back. Some investors will claim that the earnings per share of $1.42 in 2021 were still 33% lower than the pre-pandemic earnings per share of $2.11, in 2019.

This is true, but it is critical to realize that the business performance of Six Flags greatly improved in the third quarter, which is by far the most important quarter from a seasonal point of view. In the third quarter, attendance decreased 14% over the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019, from 14 million guests to 12 million guests. However, revenue grew 3% thanks to higher average spending per guest. As a result, earnings per share decreased only 15%, from $2.11 in the third quarter of 2019 to $1.80.

On the one hand, Six Flags has not returned to its pre-pandemic profitability yet. On the other hand, this is natural, as the pandemic has not disappeared from the horizon yet. Moreover, the company has almost returned to its pre-pandemic earnings.

Even better, Six Flags is likely to continue improving its business performance in the upcoming quarters. There are hopes that the dominance of the omicron variant, which is much less lethal than the delta variant, may cause the coronavirus to become something like the flu, i.e., a manageable endemic disease. This positive scenario will materialize if no other harmful mutation, which evades vaccines, shows up on the horizon in the next few months.

Of course, the coronavirus has repeatedly surprised scientists and hence it is too early to draw such optimistic conclusions. However, even if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse, the world is much safer now than it was last year thanks to the massive distribution of vaccines. Approximately 60% of the global population has received at least one dose of a vaccine. This percentage increases by nearly 1% per week. As a result, the situation is likely to continue improving in the upcoming months.

Analysts seem to agree on the improving business outlook of Six Flags. They expect the company to grow its earnings per share slightly above the pre-pandemic level this year ($2.21 vs. $2.10 in 2019) and by another 19% in 2023, to $2.63.

Valuation

Six Flags is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. This valuation level does not seem attractive, at least on the surface. However, it is important to realize that the stock is trading at only 15.5 times its expected earnings in 2023 and 13.1 times its expected earnings in 2024.

Moreover, Six Flags has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4 over the last decade. While it is prudent not to rely on such a rich valuation level, it is reasonable to expect the stock to revert towards a price-to-earnings ratio of about 20.0 whenever the pandemic disappears from the horizon and the company returns to its normal business mode. To cut a long story short, as long as the pandemic does not take a turn for the worse, Six Flags is likely to reward its shareholders. A realistic price target for 2023-2024 is $52.60 (=20 * $2.63), which implies 28% upside potential over the next two years.

Risks

While the current price of Six Flags is attractive, investors should be aware of the risks of the stock. First of all, Six Flags is highly vulnerable to the pandemic. If the latter takes a turn for the worse, with a significant mutation that will evade vaccines, it will exert pressure to the stock of Six Flags. Fortunately, such a negative scenario is unlikely, but investors should be aware of this risk factor.

The other risk factor is the high debt load of Six Flags. Cyclical companies should maintain a strong balance sheet in order to be able to endure the unexpected downturns in their business. Unfortunately, Six Flags has not pursued such a strategy. In the Great Recession, the company went bankrupt due to its huge debt pile. Even worse, it did not learn its lesson from that bankruptcy and has been caught with a high debt load in the coronavirus crisis as well.

Its interest expense currently consumes 56% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $3.0 billion. This amount is 86% of the current market cap of the stock and 24 times the earnings of the company in 2021 and hence it is excessive. As long as Six Flags continues to recover from the pandemic, it will be able to service its debt. However, in the unlikely scenario of a major setback, its interest expense will continue to consume a major portion of its operating income.

Final thoughts

Six Flags has begun to recover strongly from the pandemic and its stock is attractively valued. Therefore, the investors who are confident that the pandemic will not take a turn for the worse should consider purchasing the stock. On the other hand, investors should be aware that this is not a buy-and-hold-forever stock due to its high cyclicality and its sensitivity to recessions. Its dramatic underperformance in the last five years (-33% vs. +105% of the S&P 500) is a stern reminder of the cyclicality of this stock. Investors should thus take their profits whenever the stock approaches our aforementioned target of $52.60.