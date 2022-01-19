Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) continue to make lower lows as investors increasingly question the excessive valuation of the Amazon (AMZN) and Ford (F)-backed electric vehicle company. We are only three weeks into the new year and Rivian has almost dropped 30%. The high valuation of Rivian's commercial prospects in the EV sector implies further downside!

Data by YCharts

The hype around Rivian is fading

As opposed to other electric vehicle companies that listed their shares through special purpose acquisition vehicles, often referred to as blank check companies, Rivian listed its shares on the stock market through an old-fashioned IPO. In the initial public offering, Rivian offered shares for $78 which gave the electric vehicle company a starting market capitalization near $80B. Due to soaring demand for Rivian's shares after the IPO, the market capitalization ballooned up to $150B.

However, more recently, high growth stocks are on the decline and Rivian is part of this correction. Shares of the electric vehicle company have now fallen below the IPO price -- they trade at $73 -- and the market capitalization has also dropped off materially.

Data by YCharts

The hype behind Rivian has been supported, in part, by Amazon's and Ford's support of the EV startup and because electric vehicle stocks were in hot demand in FY 2021. Last year, it was not unusual for shares of new EV startups to spike 100% or more after a SPAC deal was announced or IPO shares could be purchased.

Amazon owns 20% of Rivian while Ford owns 12% of the EV company. What has fueled Rivian's high market valuation initially was that Amazon placed an order for 100,000 commercial vehicles with the company. Amazon is seeking to establish an all-electric commercial delivery fleet and invested into Rivian for this strategic purpose.

In FY 2021, Rivian produced 1,015 electric vehicles -- R1T pickup trucks and R1S sport utility vehicles -- and said that it already delivered 91% of those (920) last year.

Production ramp translates into negative free cash flows for a very long time

Rivian is not profitable and it will take years before the electric vehicle startup will be able to show any profits on its books. In FY 2021, Rivian had hardly any revenues, only $1M, but sales and deliveries are expected to ramp up in FY 2022, and especially in FY 2023. I estimate that Rivian will generate approximately $2.1B in revenues this year from total sales of around 30 thousand R1T and R1S electric vehicles. Should Rivian fail to generate material R1T and R1S production growth in FY 2022, shares of Rivian could revalue significantly lower. Based off of $2.1B in revenues for this year, shares of Rivian are trading at 31 X sales although the EV maker can be expected to be highly cash flow negative in the next three years.

In the first nine months of 2021, Rivian's losses increased by a factor of 3.3 X to $2.2B compared to the year-earlier period, chiefly due to heavy investments into production capacity. Rivian is expected to grow its annual electric vehicle output in its Illinois facilities from 150 thousand to 200 thousand units longer term. Rivian is also going to invest $5B in a second manufacturing plant in Georgia which will see a production ramp to 400 thousand electric vehicles annually. Production in Georgia is expected to start in 2024 while construction is set to begin this year.

For those reasons, Rivian's operating and free cash flows will be negative this year and for the foreseeable future because production ramps are expensive and require a lot of funds. Rivian's free cash flow was $(2.9)B in the first nine months of FY 2021 and investors should not expect to see positive free cash flow at least until the Georgia plant operates at full capacity in FY 2024 or, perhaps, FY 2025.

Rivian

Risks with Rivian

Risks with Rivian are similar to those associated with other electric vehicle companies. They need to prove that they can move from the design to mass production stage without creating production delays. Rivian only recently started to make deliveries and has to work through a massive production and delivery ramp, and there are a lot of execution risks here. Besides operating risks related to moving into mass production, Rivian's valuation represents a risk in itself. The EV maker continues to be massively overvalued at 31 X FY 2022 revenues. The risk profile at such a high sales multiplier factor is skewed to the downside.

Final thoughts

Despite falling below last year's IPO price, shares of Rivian are still overpriced and the risk profile remains highly unfavorable. Rivian is still ramping up production -- a process that will take years before being completed -- and the company will be free cash flow negative at least until FY 2024. The EV maker's valuation is about 3-4 years ahead of where Rivian's business is today and shares have further to fall.