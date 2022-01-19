HandmadePictures/iStock via Getty Images

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) is a leading synthetic biology company that uses sugarcane fermentation to convert sugar into commercial molecules that are pure and sustainably sourced. Amyris’ primary focus is on the Clean Beauty and Health markets, making RebM a fringe asset rather than a strategic priority. RebM could be a reasonably valuable asset for Amyris though if it can gain traction in a market like soft drinks. RebM could also be a building block for consumer-facing food brands in the future. Amyris’ stock has been under pressure in recent months after missing Q3 guidance due to supply chain issues and a general pullback in growth stocks. Outright dismissal of Amyris’ management team by investors and criticism of Amyris’ decision to pursue commercial production rather than scientific capabilities has led to Amyris becoming deeply undervalued.

Market

The market for alternative sweeteners has grown significantly in recent decades as the result of growing concerns about the negative health outcomes associated with sugar, such as obesity, type II diabetes and dental health. It is estimated that approximately 41% of US adults consumed alternative sweeteners at least once daily between 2009 and 2012.

The number of obese and extremely obese people has increased dramatically since the early 1980s. Elevated caloric intake along with more sedentary lifestyles are the most commonly cited reasons for the global obesity epidemic. It should be noted that the evidence is not conclusive though and that other factors have been proposed as significant contributors.

In 2013 there were 382 million people living with diabetes globally. The number of type II diabetes patients globally is increasing due to increased prevalence, an aging population and an increasing population. People with diabetes have a 300% increased risk of being hospitalized and incur healthcare costs 3-4x greater than individuals without diabetes. Similar to obesity, the increased prevalence of type II diabetes is generally blamed on diet and lifestyle.

The use of alternative sweeteners is rising as they are often viewed as a healthier alternative that can help to reduce the incidence of obesity and type II diabetes. Alternative sweeteners are not without their own health concerns though, as there is evidence that they can affect inflammation pathways and induce changes in gut bacteria. Alternative sweeteners also often contain fillers like maltodextrin to add weight and volume or anti-caking agents like silica. These types of fillers and anti-caking agents may also promote intestinal inflammation and changes in gut microbiota.

The FDA has approved two natural alternative sweeteners (stevia and monk fruit extract) and six synthetic alternative sweeteners (aspartame, acesulfame potassium, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, and advantame). Sugar alcohols are another class of alternative sweetener and are a type of carbohydrate that contain fewer calories than sugar. Among the natural high-intensity sweeteners, RebA, stevioside and monk fruit extract are currently the most common.

Mogrosides are one of the main natural sweetener alternatives to steviosides and rebaudiosides. Mogrosides come from monk fruit and are around 200 times sweeter than sugar. They have zero calories and zero carbohydrates. Monk fruit is difficult to grow and costly to export though, meaning mogrosides are relatively expensive and not as widely available as other sweeteners. Mogrosides can leave an aftertaste and some people find the taste unpleasant. As a result, manufacturers often try to balance the taste profile by mixing in other sugars like maltodextrin or dextrose. Mogrosides are also pH-sensitive, which means they work better in neutral pH applications.

Table 1: Classes of Alternative Sweeteners (Source: Created by author)

Replacing sugar is not a straightforward task as we are conditioned on sucrose sweetness from an early age and recognize any deviation from that sweetness profile. Sweetness profile includes sweetness onset, intensity, fade and aftertaste. Sweetness with a delayed onset or with an aftertaste is generally disliked, mainly because it is unfamiliar compared to sucrose. Artificial sweeteners often have a delayed onset and bitter aftertaste compared to sugar, which is generally managed by using a blend of sweeteners. Other properties like heat-stability and pH sensitivity also need to be considered as these may limit use cases.

Use of refined cane and beet sugar declined rapidly in the 1970s and early 1980s as the use of high fructose corn syrup increased. In recent decades the use of high fructose corn syrup has begun to decline though, offset somewhat by gains in sugar and alternative sweeteners. The global market for sugar and alternative sweeteners is worth over $100 billion, although growth is slowing. In comparison, it is estimated that the market for alternative sweeteners is worth approximately $9 billion and Amyris believes the market opportunity for RebM is approximately $2 billion.

Amyris

Rebaudiosides are steviol glycosides found in the leaves of the stevia plant and are over 100 times sweeter than sugar. The use of steviol glycosides has been rising due to their combination of sweetness profile, cost and the fact they are naturally occurring. Steviol glycosides have zero sugars, zero carbohydrates and zero calories. Stevioside was the pioneering stevia-based sweetener as it is the most abundant steviol glycoside in stevia leaves, but it has a bitter aftertaste. Reb A is twice as sweet as stevioside, tastes better and is now the most widely used steviol glycoside. Stevioside (5–10%) and rebaudioside A (2–5%) are the most abundant steviol glycosides, followed by various rebaudiosides with trace concentrations (B, C, D, F, M). Reb M has a similar taste to sugar and unlike steviol glycoside and Reb A it does not require masking agents, but it amounts to less than 0.1% of the leaf’s dry weight, making it impractical for commercial production. Reb D and Reb M outperform Reb A in sweetness intensity, but Reb D has a delayed onset and Reb M has a lingering sweet taste. Mixing RebD and RebM may help to reduce these problems and create a sweetness profile that is more similar to sugar. Production of better-tasting steviol glycosides at competitive costs is opening up new applications. Mixtures of different steviol glycosides are also becoming more common due to the enhanced flavor profile.

Figure 1: Comparison of Reb M and Reb A (Source: Created by author)

Amyris is pursuing the production of RebM via fermentation and hope to have the highest purity and lowest cost product on the market and a 30% share of the market by 2022. In Q2 2020 RebM was the second-largest revenue contributor in Amyris’ ingredients portfolio. Amyris also stated that at the time they had six ingredients that each could deliver over $10 million in annual revenue. In Q2 2021 RebM delivered 100% YoY growth. These numbers suggest that while RebM revenue is growing rapidly, it is still a relatively small contributor. It is unclear how profitable RebM is, although Amyris mentioned achieving a 50% reduction in unit costs in Q3 2020 after completing key process improvements.

Amyris is pursuing commercialization of RebM through a series of partnerships, ingredient sales and their own Purecane brand. Partners include Ingredion (INGR), American Sugar Refining Group and Givaudan.

Ingredion entered into an exclusive licensing arrangement with Amyris for sugar reduction technology, including RebM, in the B2B market. The deal includes an R&D collaboration agreement to develop other natural sweeteners and potentially other food ingredients produced via fermentation. As part of the deal, Ingredion also became a minority partner in Amyris’ Brazilian manufacturing facility. The transaction was estimated to be worth approximately $100 million, including $75 million for the exclusive license and participation in the Brazilian manufacturing JV. Further value is expected from future profit share from RebM sales and R&D collaborations. Amyris expects approximately $1 billion in product revenue from the partnership over the next 15 years. Ingredion offers RebM through their PureCircle brand and in Q3 2021 PureCircle sales were up 200% versus the prior year.

ASR Group is the world’s largest cane sugar refiner and produces sugar and specialty sweetener products for consumer, industrial and food service applications. Amyris signed a deal with ASR in 2018 that guarantees the supply of a significant volume of RebM. ASR specifically mentioned the flavor profile and purity of Amyris’ product as contributors to their decision. ASR planned to use the supply to introduce a new sweetener brand to be marketed and distributed globally to businesses and direct to consumers.

Amyris has also partnered with Givaudan to introduce a tabletop sweetener using RebM. Givaudan is a manufacturer of flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients. Givaudan believes their expertise in taste profiles along with their flavor products has allowed them to develop a superior sweetener using RebM.

Amyris launched their own branded line of RebM products (Purecane) in December 2019 to help realize the full value of their investment in developing RebM production. In 2021 Amyris stated that Purecane sales had exceeded targets in their first full year on the market and that they hoped to double revenue in 2021. Purecane appears to be popular with consumers, ranking in the top tier of Amazon's natural low-calorie sweetener category and continuing to receive high ratings from consumers. Purecane products are reasonably profitable, with Amyris stating that the brand achieved 55% gross margins in Q2 2021.

If Amyris could gain traction in the soft drink market it would provide a large source of growth. Diet soft drinks are typically formulated with alternative sweeteners like aspartame, Ace K and saccharin. These ingredients are more expensive than sugar, although a smaller quantity is required. While alternative sweetener blends can replicate the required sweetness profile reasonably well, they cannot replicate the viscosity and texture of sugar-based formulations meaning that thickening agents like CMC are often required. RebM may be a viable alternative but would likely also have difficulty replicating the mouthfeel of sugar, in addition to the fact that rebaudiosides can have solubility issues when used in concentrates.

Coca-Cola’s (KO) formulations can vary across geographies (e.g., North America typically uses high fructose corn syrup whereas Europe does not) but stevia leaf, aspartame, Ace K and sucralose are commonly used alternative sweeteners. These products are blended in varying amounts to create the taste that consumers are accustomed to in Coca-Cola’s products. It is possible that beverage manufacturers will increase their usage of minor rebaudiosides once they have had time to reformulate their products and the supply scales and becomes more reliable.

Competitors

Amyris faces competition from a range of alternative sweeteners, as well as a number of other companies using fermentation to produce steviol glycosides. In addition to fermentation, RebM could be made commercially viable through plant breeding (increased yield of RebM) and bioconversion (using enzymes to convert low-value steviol glycosides into RebM). Plant breeding may be 8-10 years away from success and fermentation is still likely to be the most cost-effective method.

SweeGen is developing a portfolio of rebaudiosides (N,E,M,D amongst others) using bioconversion, with Conagen providing the R&D work. SweeGen is currently in the process of scaling up production of RebM. While it is not clear where SweeGen sits from a cost perspective, their ability to offer a range of rebaudiosides is an advantage as it allows customers to develop products with potentially improved sweetness profiles.

Cargill and DSM created a JV (Avansya) to produce stevia sweetener via fermentation. Cargill looked at the more than 50 different steviol glycosides and settled on a combination of RebM and RebD in their EverSweet product. Cargill began commercial scale production and their $50 million fermentation facility in Nebraska in 2019. Cargill worked with Evolva to develop EverSweet. Cargill utilizes dextrose (from corn) as feedstock in their fermentation process, unlike Amyris who use cane sugar. Cargill also utilizes leaf-based stevia production and continues to breed their own stevia varieties.

Evolva is a biotechnology company using technology to solve bottlenecks in agricultural supply chains. They currently have six products on the market in a growing product portfolio, including:

Flavors and fragrances – nootkatone, valencene, vanillin, L-arabinose

Health ingredients – resveratrol

Other ingredients – EverSweet

A number of companies are working on increasing the yield of minor rebaudiosides from stevia through plant breeding. Ingredion recently entered a pilot production supply agreement with S&W Seed. Over the past 10 years, S&W Seed has been developing stevia varieties using plant breeding, with a focus on increasing the yield of RebA. S&W Seed believes that by utilizing a unique seed-to-plant process and mechanical harvesting system, they can dramatically reduce costs. Ingredion specifically mentioned diversifying supply as part of the reasoning behind the agreement and Ingredion may just be ensuring supply in the US rather than relying on production from Asia.

PureCircle developed a proprietary stevia plant which yields higher concentrations (up to 20x more) RebM and RebD. GLG Life Tech developed the Dream Sweetener stevia plant which is high in RebM. GLG developed the plant over a 5-year period and the latest version contains 8% Reb M as a percentage of total steviol glycosides. Dream Sweetener is being used to produce RebM in conjunction with Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM). GLG and ADM are quick to point out the fact that their product is natural and does not involve any enzymatic processes or fermentation, which may indicate they are at a cost disadvantage to other production methods.

Conclusion

RebM is a somewhat odd strategic fit given Amyris’ focus on differentiated products in the clean beauty space. The market is relatively large though and has the potential to become significantly larger given the superior properties of RebM. It is unclear how profitable manufacturing RebM is though, although Amyris’ Purecane products appear to have reasonable margins.

RebM may simply have been an easy product to develop that Amyris believed would provide a steady source of income to support investments in other areas. RebM would be a more interesting strategic asset if Amyris had long-term plans to move into branded foods based on a portfolio of molecules (vegan proteins, RebM, vanillin, vitamins, flavors, cannabinoids, etc.) manufactured using synthetic biology.