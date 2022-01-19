Alibaba Vs. Pinduoduo: Which Chinese Stock Is The Better Buy?

ratpack223/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The past couple of months have been a trying moment for shareholders of high-growth stocks, especially where the businesses remain unprofitable. Concerns over the valuations of such companies in a rising interest rate environment led to a sustained selloff. Various drivers were touted as triggers, such as profit-taking, insiders who sold to fund their lifestyles, and tax-loss selling by those who were late to the party. However, the same stocks have continued to struggle as 2022 progresses.

Those holding Chinese internet stocks through 2021 know this feeling all too well. Numerous negative developments were facing the sector and the bears kept growling. Nonetheless, the bulls argued there were reasons to believe the market had been overly fearful and it might prove rewarding to invest when there's blood on the street.

Unfortunately, all the Chinese internet stocks did was deliver false dawns with each rebound. The stocks headed south no matter whether the arguments put forth by the bears were valid or not, as I had confessed late last year.

However, as 2022 began, the price action of the sector's stocks appeared to give shareholders hope again that a reversal could be in the works. Even as market players dumped stocks in the tech space, Chinese internet stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) remained relatively resilient.

For the latter, it managed to stage a powerful rebound even after a dramatic selloff during the first trading week of 2022 which was triggered by speculation that Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) could divest more of its investments as it had done with JD.com (JD) and Sea Limited in the past weeks.

Price chart comparing BABA and PDD YCharts

For readers who are neither spooked by the numerous 'China risks' nor perturbed by a potential delisting, and are considering an investment between BABA and PDD, I hope you may find this article useful. Before going further though, please note that I wrote in Alibaba: 'New' Risk Was Hiding In Plain Sight, the investment blacklist that has ensnared hundreds of Chinese entities is the big hairy monster lurking in the corner that BABA shareholders should be in full alert of.

How Is Pinduoduo Different From Alibaba?

When it comes to Chinese e-commerce stocks, Alibaba, Pinduoduo, and JD are the three top names. For those who are more discerning and prefer to have a pure-play on digital shopping, PDD and JD may be more relevant. The former, however, relies heavily on third-party logistics companies to handle shipping while the latter has long invested in its delivery fleet.

Logistics: BABA (in-house) versus PDD (third-party)

JD's logistics unit has become so established that it is even listed separately from its parent company as JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCPK:JDLGY)(OTCPK:JDLGF) on the stock exchange of Hong Kong. Part of the reason why Pinduoduo is the least invested in logistics among the trio is its relative youth. The focus of Pinduoduo has been on the user experience of the platform and getting merchants on board.

However, now that Pinduoduo has even more active users than Alibaba and JD, the company is paying more attention to logistics where its CEO, Chen Lei, believes will experience "another wave of innovation." Nevertheless, PDD doesn't appear to be unleashing a huge CAPEX to create a logistics network.

Chen, who has a Ph.D. in computer science and was a gold-medal winner in the Informatics Olympiad in his teens, stated he would be personally spearheading the company efforts to create a flexible logistics infosystem with "a brand-new technology architecture" and agri-focused infrastructure that reduces the need for multiple transshipments and enables more point-to-point deliveries. He believed this can be achieved "through the use of advanced calculations that take into consideration multiple factors such as the timing of truck deliveries, warehouse location, route planning."

Alibaba Group, on the other hand, has acquired stakes in logistics companies over the years. In 2019, Alibaba paid $3.3 billion to bump its stake in logistic unit Cainiao to 63% from 51%. Cainiao is also building its ownership in other players in the chain, such as a 15% stake in Air China Cargo (OTCPK:AIRYY)(OTCPK:AICAF) last year.

More notable is Cainiao's ongoing investment in an international smart logistics infrastructure to serve businesses in approximately 200 countries and regions, including logistics hubs, sorting centers, and smart clearance systems. Wan Lin, CEO of Cainiao Network, said during the two-day virtual Alibaba Group investor conference in December that "by integrating commerce and logistics, [Alibaba Group is] creating a differentiated capability and a differentiated experience."

A plane operated by Cainiao Alibaba Group

On the group level, Alibaba is advancing on revolutionizing e-commerce by automating last-mile deliveries, with the deployment of robots as a fast, reliable, and relatively cheap way to do so. Each of the 1,000 delivery bots put into service last year across Chinese university campuses and urban communities can deliver about 50 packages at a time and as many as 500 boxes in one day, covering 100 kilometers on a single charge.

Autonomous delivery bot of Cainiao, Alibaba logistics arm Alibaba Group

Damo Academy, Alibaba's research unit, will analyze insights gathered from these early models and then upgrade the bots to be safe to maneuver even on public roads. Wang Gang, head of Damo Autonomous Driving Lab in Hangzhou, believes that Alibaba's algorithm is strong enough not to require expensive, high-definition sensors that some companies' prototypes need to navigate.

For investors who believe that a self-managed logistics unit is necessary for the success of an e-commerce business, BABA and JD may be preferred over PDD.

E-commerce focus: BABA (everything) versus PDD (low-value and agricultural products)

Pinduoduo began as a social e-commerce platform where users shop in groups such that the unit cost of the purchases is reduced significantly. In other words, it is like community-based bulk purchasing or buying by the carton enabled by the smartphone. Typically, it's low-value products like toilet papers, toiletries, and other consumables.

To ramp up revenue growth and as users became accustomed to the new way of online shopping, Pinduoduo branched out into several other product categories that overlapped with JD and Alibaba's retail marketplaces. The direct competition had to be sustained by hefty subsidies.

Eventually, Pinduoduo determined that agricultural products could be a focus area for the company. The idea is to bring the produce directly to the consumers from the farms, bypassing the middlemen and thereby enabling PDD to undercut the traditional retailers on pricing. The model proved successful and Pinduoduo extended the concept to bringing in fruits from overseas.

Pinduoduo livestreaming event promoting durians from Thailand Pinduoduo

Farmers benefit tremendously from cooperating with Pinduoduo as the latter help with the marketing and share best practices to enhance yields. Most importantly, their incomes have improved with higher selling prices and increased volumes. This plays well with Beijing's push for 'Common Prosperity', with wealthy consumers in the urbanized cities spending on agricultural produce from the rural areas, enriching the lower-income farmers.

Of course, when a business model is successful, there will be competitors entering into the picture. ByteDance's (BDNCE) TikTok has inspired Instagram Reels and several other clones. In response to Pinduoduo, Alibaba Group launched Taobao Deals and Taocaicai.

Taobao Deals and Taocaicai is focusing on Manufacturer-to-Consumer (M2C) Alibaba Group

The two new platforms will leverage Alibaba's brick-and-mortar retail giant Sun Art for synergies in procurement and supply. For instance, Taocaicai and Sun Art has around 1,600 brands in a joint procurement program (as of September 30, 2021) while the latter has over 3,500 private-label products.

Besides Sun Art, Alibaba's comprehensive ecosystem spanning logistics to cloud services and office productivity tools ensure the fulfillment and delivery success of Taobao Deals and Taocaicai. It's important to note that Alibaba Group also has several other e-commerce platforms that set it very far apart from Pinduoduo in terms of market segments, mode of fulfillment, and interfaces.

Alibaba Ecosystem: Serving Consumers in Less-developed Areas Alibaba Group

E-Commerce Markets: BABA (China And International) Versus PDD (China)

JD recently made the news with the opening of two retail stores in the Netherlands where automated vehicles and robotic arms will pick and sort orders. Pinduoduo currently does not have sales outside of China and there is no indication from its press releases that it intends to do so. Thus, it remains China-centric in the foreseeable future.

In contrast, Alibaba Group has well-established international operations. Whether it is its organic platforms like AliExpress or acquired ones like Lazada, daraz, and trendyol, Alibaba is certainly more of a global player than Pinduoduo. Last year, Lazada was ranked seventh globally, as measured by monthly active users [MAUs] and 12th globally by gross merchandise value [GMV].

Top 20 e-commerce players by MAU and GMV Alibaba Group

When choosing between BABA and PDD, investors would do well to consider their geographic targets and the diversity of their e-commerce offerings. Furthermore, Alibaba Group's non-e-commerce businesses have become a force of their own, representing 31% of Alibaba Group's total revenue as of fiscal 1H 2022. Thus, the decision will not be simply based on a comparison of the duo's e-commerce differences.

The diversified businesses of Alibaba Group Alibaba Group

The duo does have an interesting similarity: both of them have made efforts to declare their commitments to ESG - environmental, social, and corporate governance. I discussed this in October last year in Alibaba And Pinduoduo Are Banking On ESG.

ESG Report 2020 of Pinduoduo Pinduoduo

Is Pinduoduo Bigger Than Alibaba?

BABA stock was badly hammered last year with Alibaba Group the poster boy for the regulatory crackdown by Beijing. BABA lost nearly half its value in 2021. However, PDD stock lost more, declining by 67% last year.

To be fair, PDD shareholders who had bought the stock in early 2020 should still be in the black as PDD is up around 60% from the beginning of 2020 till January 14, 2022. This is thanks to a huge run-up from March 2020 to February 2021. Specifically, PDD stock was a three-bagger in 2020 for those who bought in early in that year.

Price chart comparing BABA and PDD YCharts

Despite the disastrous damage done to BABA in the past year, Alibaba Group retains a massive market capitalization of $357 billion and an enterprise value of $330 billion. Pinduoduo remains much smaller with a market cap of $76 billion and an EV of $59 billion.

Market Cap and EV (BABA vs. PDD) YCharts

While Alibaba Group used to be as much as 25 times larger than Pinduoduo by EV less than three years ago, the latter has grown enormously fast such that the former is now merely 5.6 times larger. Nevertheless, despite Alibaba Group bearing the brunt of negative press, it was getting larger over Pinduoduo since the beginning of 2021 in terms of EV.

BABA-PDD ratio by enterprise value YCharts

Are Pinduoduo And Alibaba Profitable?

In view of the rotation from growth to value stocks, it may be prudent to discuss the profitability of Pinduoduo and Alibaba. On a twelve-month trailing basis, Alibaba Group Holding Limited reported an EBITDA of $24.8 billion and a net income of $19.0 billion.

Pinduoduo Inc had spent massively on subsidies to grow its user base in the past, resulting in deeply negative EBITDA and net income. Last year, as Beijing cracked down on what it deemed as price distortion created by the heavy discounting and the disruption to market order, Pinduoduo reduced its expenses dramatically, allowing it to post positive profits in the second and third quarter of 2021.

On a twelve-month trailing basis, its EBITDA is a positive $246 million while net loss has reduced sharply to $28 million. Give PDD another quarter and it should be on track to report a positive net income on a twelve-month trailing basis.

Data by YCharts

Is Pinduoduo Or Alibaba Stock The Better Buy?

In the past three years, BABA was generally having a greater daily price upside based on the prevailing Wall Street consensus target than PDD. Since July last year, however, PDD has at times offered greater upside over BABA, including presently. As of Friday (January 14, 2022), PDD has a price upside of 69.5 percent, higher than BABA's 48.8 percent.

Price targets of BABA and PDD YCharts

Fundamentally speaking though, Alibaba Group appears to have a greater shot at outperforming. Its main rival, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF), has been making a series of divestments ostensibly to make itself appear 'smaller' and less of a regulatory target. Recently, Tencent announced that it will distribute the bulk of its shareholding of JD to shareholders. From owning 17.0 percent of JD, Tencent would hold only around 2.3 percent of the largest retailer in China.

Although JD and Tencent declared the pair "will continue to maintain their mutually beneficial business relationship, including their ongoing strategic partnership agreement," it is only reasonable to expect a step-back in cooperation following the divestment exercise.

Tencent also has a substantial stake in Pinduoduo. The reduced involvement of key backer, Tencent, in both JD and PDD could weaken their competitive edge against Alibaba's e-commerce platforms.

Sentiment-wise, BABA is also gaining ground over the bears. It is, after all, the only Chinese internet stock owned by famed multi-billionaire investor Charlie Munger, the investment partner of Warren Buffett. Munger has recently doubled down on his BABA shareholding in the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting in numerous favorable mentions in the media on the stock.

The Chinese state media seems to have turned positive on BABA too, in what appears to be a repudiation to critics saying Beijing is out to crush Jack Ma and Alibaba Group. A recent op-ed from the Global Times was titled Alibaba likely to emerge from 'dark woods' in 2022. Global Times is a key English publication typically employed by the Chinese Communist Party to communicate its message for the global audience.

For investors looking to hold stocks for the long term, BABA appears to be the safer bet as the company spreads its bets over several megatrends and aligns itself with Beijing policies such as green economy and rural revitalization.

Alibaba Strategy and Future Trends Alibaba Group

Compared to Pinduoduo, Alibaba Group has a lower reliance on business models as a strategy as it has been working on deep tech for quite a while. In October, Alibaba unveiled a new server chip based on the advanced 5-nanometer technology that would go into new servers in its cloud business. The new server chip would boost its competitiveness over U.S. rivals like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Dr. Derek Wang, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Singapore, revealed in a recent seminar that "customers are increasingly moving from other cloud providers to Alibaba Cloud because we offer superior performance at a more competitive price. We also provide multi-cloud readiness, a high level of security compliance and the most comprehensive coverage for China and Asia."

Drivers for customers migrating their cloud services to Alibaba Cloud Alibaba Cloud

In conclusion, in the short term, based on the consensus one-year price target by analysts, PDD may have a greater upside over BABA. However, for those with a longer-term investing horizon, BABA may prove to provide higher returns given its superior fundamentals and business direction.