GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) shares rallied 4% on Monday as GSK rejected a third bid from Unilever for their consumer health business. Over the last year GSK's stock price has seen a massive change in sentiment due to a combination of factors:

- New GSK Details - addressing many key issues investors had over the past few years and forward guidance for New GSK

- Elliott Management - Illustrating the potential of GSK and its 2 segments

- Increased interest in the consumer health unit from potential acquirers

- Insider buying from several board members

- Positive news for Sotrovimab and increased orders from US

GSK always had strong fundamentals baring mediocre management and several questionable decisions, however, in the short term, sentiment has reversed and the stock has been fairly re-rated.

GSK Market Cap Seekingalpha.com

Since February lows GSK has climbed 42% and now has a market cap of £86 billion. Over the weekend GSK announced they had received three bids from Unilever for their consumer health business, with the last offer coming in December at a valuation of £50 billion.

The offer comes part in cash and marketable securities from Unilever, with GSK's stake being valued at £34 billion (68%). This is below Elliott Management's fair estimate of £38 billion for GSK's stake in the CH business.

GSK has rejected the offer and still plans on spinning off the CH business under its own listing on the London Stock Exchange. GSK's board voted against the offer and hopes to maximize shareholder returns via the separate listing. However future offers could come in the next few months which may be more compelling closer to £60 billion.

The CH business generates close to £10 billion in annual sales and has operating margins around 22% which is above Unilever's 18% operating margin (TTM) which is due to Unilever's more diversified/bigger consumer portfolio.

Unilever would be offering a premium on the consumer health business due to the potential cost synergies Unilever would realize by integrating GSK's healthcare brands in their portfolio. As GSK rejects this offer, not many consumer staples companies are large enough to seriously consider making an appealing offer. Procter & Gamble (PG) is the only company I can see making an attractive offer, however, the board seems pretty focused on a separate listing. P&G is trading at an EV/EBITDA (LTM) of 19.3x, the board will be hoping the CH business will trade at a similar valuation. However, should an offer illustrate both a decent multiple and have an added acquisition premium on top, potentially a deal could be agreed before summer.

Option to Keep Defensive Brands

GSK's health care brands are more recession resilient compared to most consumer brands. If we see a pullback in consumer spending due to continued inflation and or quicker rate hikes, health care brands will still be affected but consumers prioritize shopping budgets for both health and food products over durable goods. GSK's CH unit could be worth keeping in the portfolio as a defensive hedge should a more severe recession be around the corner.

Not only do consumer stables companies have inflation pass-on power they also tend to maintain a steady level of demand from consumers. While the relative importance of durable goods dropped 20% in 2013 from 2007, 'food at home' spending increased as consumers avoided eating out.

If alcohol rises 10% and toothpaste rises 10%, toothpaste sales are more likely to outperform alcohol sales. Therefore, although growth of GSK's consumer healthcare brands is moderate (Est. 4-6% annual growth), their valuation drawdown will be minimal in a weak macro environment. Furthermore greater importance is put on brand loyalty during recessionary periods. Consumers start substituting when disposable incomes decrease, for example, consumers are more likely to purchase cheaper convenience food over meat products such as chicken/beef. However, it's harder to substitute healthcare products that have strong consumer appeal including oral care and pain relief (52% of consumer health sales). GSK claims they are 1st in the world in 5 healthcare categories indicating the quality of their business.

Still A Buy

GSK is no longer the significantly undervalued company it was last year however I still believe the company is slightly undervalued and is potentially worth looking into for dividend investors seeking GARP type investments. Analysts estimate that dividends per share will reach £0.58p by 2026 after being cut in 2022. Furthermore, the combined segments are estimated to reach £9.56 billion after-tax profit by 2026. The defensive nature of the CH business and the long-term growth prospects from New GSK's vaccine and specialty medicine segments is enough to maintain a growing dividend.

20% of the net proceeds from the spinoff will be used to improve New GSK's balance sheet with estimates that net debt (both businesses) will decrease to £5.5 billion by 2026. If management achieves their targets or the recommended bonus targets by Elliott Management (32% operating margin) then GSK will be one of the most profitable global pharma giants.

Investors await an update on the 9th of February when management report Q4 results.