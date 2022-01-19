VGLT: History Says Curb Your Fear And Buy

RyanJLane/E+ via Getty Images

After writing about intermediate-term and even leveraged bond funds in the past few days, I must admit that I have been obsessed with treasuries. But I think that my fascination is justifiable.

Market action in 2022, so far, seems to have been dictated primarily by the direction of yields: sharply up, causing stocks and bonds to tank alongside each other over the past two weeks. Not even the early innings of Q1 earnings season have made much of a difference on equity investors' sentiment.

We all understand very well that inflation is now at a 40-year peak, and that the Federal Reserve will move to raise short-term interest rates in 2022 by, some estimate, as much as 1%. As a result, I think that selling treasuries and related funds, like the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT), is pretty much the most rehashed consensus call of the year.

What few have dared to point out is that treasuries have historically been the ultimate mean-reversion investment instrument - for reasons that I explain below. Therefore, in my view, VGLT is an underappreciated ETF that many investors should consider owning, even in the current macroeconomic environment.

What is VGLT?

As a quick recap, VGLT is a large, no-frills fund managed by Vanguard that invests in long-term government bonds. The portfolio holds 64 treasury instruments that have an average effective maturity of 24 years - nearly half mature in over 25 years, and one-fourth mature in 15 to 20 years.

VGLT has around $6 billion in assets under management. It is also one of the most liquid treasury funds in the market, at an average daily volume of 2.5 million shares; and one of the least expensive, at an annual fee of 4 bps.

Trust data, not fear

Intuitively, this is the wrong time to own treasury funds - especially those that hold riskier, more sensitive instruments that mature in a couple of decades. At a 30-year breakeven inflation rate of 2.27%, long-term treasuries that currently yield 2.18% do not even cover the expected increase in consumer prices over the long haul.

That said, long-term government bonds are currently in one of its worst drawdowns in history. To analyze daily treasury prices going back 35 years, I used the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Fund Investor Shares (VUSTX) as a proxy for VGLT. The chart below shows that the current 16% drop from the mid-2020 peak ranks high among some of the steepest selloffs in bonds since the 1980s.

30-Year Treasury: Drawdowns Since 1986 DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Mean-reversion investors - i.e., those who subscribe to the traditional "buy low, sell high" strategy in the hopes that selloffs eventually lead to outsized gains in the future - should take note. More so than stocks, bonds have a tendency to compensate for sharp movements in either direction. Most relevant to our current situation: when treasury prices tank, they often rebound in the not-too-distant future.

At least this is what history has suggested about long-term government bonds. Since the mid-1980s, the forward one-year return in excess of the stated yield has been 2.6%. This is the case because rates have fallen progressively over the past four decades.

However, when bought after drawdowns, one-year returns earned in excess of the stated yield have been noticeably better. Historically, the average drawdown in 30-year treasuries has been around 5.5%. The drawdown two standard deviations away from the mean has been 14.5%. The maximum drawdown since the 1980s has been 20%.

The chart below shows that buying long-term government bonds after they have dipped 14.5% or more from the peak (two standard deviations) has resulted in average forward one-year returns of 11.3% above the yield. This is nearly 9 percentage points better than the base-case average of 2.6%.

30-Year Treasury: One-Year Return Above Yield Since 1986 DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Averages do not always tell the full story. So, I analyzed the distribution of one-year returns when bonds are bought after a 14.5%-plus drawdown - i.e., two standard deviations from the "typical" selloff. The histogram below shows that treasuries have rarely produced one-year returns below their yields when bought after a steep correction. Half the time (49.8%, to be more precise), long-term government bonds produced outstanding one-year gains that were 10 percentage points or more above the yield.

Currently, VGLT is in a 16% drawdown from the peak. Should history repeat, there is a very good chance - but no guarantees, to be clear - that the ETF will have witnessed nominal returns of more than its yield of 2.2% between now and this time next year. I am setting my alarm for 12 months to check on VGLT's performance and write about it here, on Seeking Alpha.

30-Year Treasuries: One-Year Return Above Yield After Steep Correction, Histogram DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Why does it mean-revert?

The tendency of fixed income instruments to revert to a mean makes intuitive sense. Unlike stocks, bonds are contracts in which the issuer (the almighty US government, in the case of treasuries) commits to making specific cash payments to the bondholder over time. Absent the risk of default, there is no uncertainty about a bond investment when the instrument is held to maturity. For this reason, treasuries most often head higher following a selloff and lower following a rally.

This is not at all what happens to common stocks. Because corporations offer no guarantees to shareholders, equity value over time can be almost anything: from zero to many trillions of dollars. For this reason, mean reversion and recoveries from selloffs do not always materialize in the equity world, certainly not promptly after a sharp decline in prices.

"But this time is different"

There is one strong argument for believing that, this time, treasuries will not quickly recover from its current drawdown. Real rates are now negative, nominal yields are near all-time lows, and short-term inflation is at a multi-decade high. Why should bonds rebound amid such an unfavorable macroeconomic environment?

The answer is that they may not. But given enough time, maybe more than just a year, I find it plausible that a fund like VGLT will produce positive (even if possibly modest) returns.

Think of the first half of 2013 as an example. At that point, both the 10- and 30-year inflation breakeven rates had been hovering around today's levels. The 30-year yield was about as low as it had ever been. Then, in August of that year, long-term bonds declined 18% from the peak, only a bit more than they already have in January 2022.

Over the following 12 months, despite yields being only 3.9% back then, VGLT returned 15.6%. Exactly three years later, by August 2016, the cumulative return over 36 months reached 44%. Not bad at all.

Last few words

Is it easy to buy and hold bonds when the world seems to think that this is a bad idea? Certainly not. Being a contrarian is never comfortable.

But given the historical data presented above and the fact that treasuries tend to be a great complement to stocks, I continue to think that VGLT is an ETF that investors - from income-seeking to diversified growth ones - should consider having in their portfolios.