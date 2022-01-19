leodaphne/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As we finally start to see some consistent red in the markets, the value investor in me starts to dream of a not-so-distant future, filled with high yields and underpriced stocks. While the S&P 500 is still just 3.2% off of its all-time high, quite a few dividend stocks are flirting with declines from their highs of 20% or more, placing them in, or near, bear market territory. As value stocks start to outperform, I believe now is the time to be on alert for stocks of the highest quality, trading at fair or better value.

Down over 14% in just the first two weeks of the new year, and over 20% from their 52-week high, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is starting to look attractive for the first time since I opened a position during the early days of the pandemic.

While COVID-19 has, and continues to wreck havoc across the world, Starbucks first class management team continues to find new ways to innovate and achieve their long-term goals. I believe long-term investors would do well with an investment in Starbucks at this time.

The Best In The Business:

Coffee is one of the mostly widely used, and some would say abused, substances in the world. While companies such as Starbucks are not labeled as sin stocks, they surely sell products that many people around the world simply can not live without. With over 30,000 stores, located throughout 83 countries, Starbucks is far and away the largest coffee chain in the world.

Starbucks prides itself on its culture and ability to promote connections. Starbucks promotes a friendly, inviting atmosphere, which encourages customers to spend more time within their stores. Starbucks set out to change the mindset of its customers, from thinking of a coffee shop as just being a place to buy a cup of coffee, to being a place where you go to experience a great cup of coffee. This brand of thinking, along with the selling of high quality coffee, has allowed Starbucks to stand out among competitors, as well as charge more for its product. Over the last five years, Starbucks has managed to stay ahead of inflation, with annual, average price increases of 6.8%.

Also, Starbucks understands the importance of having the right employees, or partners as they are referred to, in order to keep customers satisfied. Starbucks not only dedicates time to training employees on how to make the drinks, but also how to connect with customers, to create the same experience throughout each of Starbucks' thousands of locations. Starbucks understands that a happy employee, leads to satisfied customers, which is why they offer health benefits, tuition assistance, and have recently raised wages to an average of $17 an hour. All of these traits have amounted to Starbucks earning a reputation as the best in the business.

Growth:

From 2003 through 2021, Starbucks has grown their store count from 7,225 to 33,833, for an average of 1400 new stores per year.

The company has plans to open around 2,000 more stores this year, with 75% of them opening outside of the United States. While Starbucks maintains a market share of around 36% percent in the U.S., their future growth depends on successful expansion in China.

The coffee market in China is set to grow over 10% per year, over the next 5 years, with consumption estimated to grow at 15% per year. In the United States, there are around 2 cups of coffee per day, per person, consumed yearly. In China, this number is said to only be around 7 cups per person, per year. With over 1.4 billion people living in China, compared to around 330 million in the United States, the growth potential is huge. China's fast growing GDP (gross domestic goods) is leading to a rise in the middle class, enabling more people to afford Starbucks' pricier, premium coffee. The fact that China only represented 12% of Starbucks' Q4 sales, shows just how much runway is left in this market.

So how has this translated to earnings? In Q4 2021, revenues came in at $8.15B, a growth of 31.5% from Q4 2020. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00, represented growth of 96% Y/Y. While this would appear to show extreme growth for Starbucks, these numbers are lapping a period where many of Starbucks' stores were closed or greatly affected by the pandemic. Therefore, it would be prudent to look at Starbucks' earnings on a two-year basis. Total 2021 revenues of $29.1B, represents growth of around 9.5% over 2019 revenues, while the bottom line grew by 21%, compared to 2019. Starbucks projects total revenues of $32.5B to $33B for 2022, or 12.5% growth at the mid-point, with adjusted EPS expected to grow by at least 10%. This is keeping in line with management's goal of double-digit growth.

Shining Star:

There's no doubt that COVID-19 has had a profound affect on Starbucks' business and continues to shape the decisions and direction Starbucks is heading today. The warm environment, with its friendly servers and intoxicating smell, which has helped make Starbucks the most sought out coffee house is the world, has been threatened by store closures, the new work from home movement, and people's fear of going out. Yet, the first class management at Starbucks has not only adapted, but has set this company up for future success.

Starbucks has used this opportunity to close around 800 underperforming stores and focus on relocating these stores outside of the more densely populated cities, as well as implementing more COVID-friendly practices. These practices include things such as constructing more drive-throughs and new store formats, as well as growing their digital footprint. These changes have led to Starbucks deriving around 73% of U.S. sales volume, in Q4, from drive-thru and mobile orders.

Yet, perhaps one of Starbucks most successful ventures has been their loyalty rewards program. In 2021, Starbucks grew their active rewards members by 30%, to an impressive 24.8 million members. Perhaps more impressive, is that 51% of revenues in Starbuck's U.S. owned stores can be directly attributed to these rewards members. What has made Starbucks' program such a hit is their attentiveness to customers wants and their willingness to change accordingly. Through leveraging members purchases and behavioral data, Starbucks is able to target customers and customize offers, in turn nurturing more loyal customers.

In an industry with such low barriers to entry, building relationships with customers can often mean the difference between success and failure. Promotional activity, through their rewards program, helps Starbucks effectively market products in a way that helps draw customers during less busy parts of the day and week. Also, these relationships lessen the need for Starbucks to spend large amounts on advertising. In 2021, Starbucks spent just $305 million on advertising, or a miniscule 1% of total revenues. In comparison, during McDonald's (MCD) last full year, they spent around 3.4% of revenues on advertising. Yet, even with Starbucks' lower marketing spend, they have been able to outperform McDonald's in comparable sales growth for 7 out of the last 10 years.

Finally, Starbucks has also shown a propensity for forming alliances with world class companies, that afford Starbucks the opportunity to grow their footprint even larger. In 2018, Starbucks and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) formed the global coffee alliance, in which Nestle paid $7.2B for the right to license Starbucks' products, such as packaged coffees, teas, and ready to drink beverages. By combining Starbucks' brand, with Nestle's distribution channels around the world, Starbucks will benefit from long-term licensing revenues, as well as from reaching a larger customer base.

Additionally, Starbucks expanded their partnership with China's ecommerce giant, Alibaba (BABA). This partnership originally started as a way for customers to make mobile purchases on Starbucks' app, with Alibaba essentially using their large distribution network to make the deliveries possible. Yet, this has now evolved to allow Starbucks to tap into Alibaba's more than 1 billion customers, by selling products directly on Alibaba's platforms.

These are just some of the ways Starbucks' and its management team are working to ensure long-term growth of the business. As Starbucks' continues to evolve in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should see a more efficient, profitable, business model. With more sales being done through mobile pick-ups and drive-thru, Starbucks will more easily be able to reduce overhead, while expanding margins.

Valuation:

Even the best business in the world can offer poor returns when investors buy shares at outrageously, high prices. Once I have found a high quality stock, there are a few ways in which I examine valuation to determine if shares offer the potential for double-digit, long-term returns. While past results are not a guarantee of future results, oftentimes historical precedent is the best gauge we have for valuing a stock.

With a closing price on Friday, January 14th of $100.12, shares of Starbuck's are trading with a blended P/E of 30.43x. This is almost exactly in line with Starbucks 5- and 10-year average P/E ratio. While this does not really seem to offer a huge margin of safety, high quality companies like Starbucks often trade at a premium. Therefore, when shares trade in line with historical averages, investors may be well served in opening a starter position.

Analyst expect EPS growth to slow to mid single digits in 2022, followed by 17.5% and 12.5% EPS growth in 2023 and 2024 respectively. If Starbucks were to trade in line with their historical P/E, investors buying shares today could expect to achieve analyzed returns of over 14%. This meets my requirement for double-digit growth, when investing in dividend paying stocks.

Starbucks pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per shares, which at their current price, works out to a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks has increased their dividend every year for the past 11 years, and their ten-year growth rate comes in at an average of 21% per year. Starbucks' earnings payout ratio of 57%, seems to be right around the maximum management has been willing to go. Therefore, I believe we can expect dividends to grow in line with earnings growth moving forward. This speaks to the possibility for double digit, dividend growth over the next few years. However, over the past 10 years, Starbuck's dividend has spent majority of the time in a range between 1.37% and 1.84%. Based on Starbucks' current yield of 1.96%, dividend investors may find shares attractively valued.

Also, investors may want to take share buybacks into consideration when buying shares in a company, as they directly attribute to EPS growth and increase overall ownership in the business. While Starbucks was dealing with fall out from the pandemic, management refrained from buying back shares for over a year. However, in Starbucks' Q4 earnings call, management announced that they would be resuming buybacks, with plans to return $20 billion to shareholders, through dividends and buybacks, by year end 2024. At the current dividend, Starbucks will pay right around $7 billion in dividends over the next three years, leaving $11 billion for buybacks. This works out to around 9.4% of Starbucks market cap retired in just 3 years. This rate compares favorably to the past ten years, during which time Starbucks lowered their share count by over 23%.

Risk:

Although Starbucks appears to be a quality business, investments in any equity involves risk. Starbucks competes in a highly competitive segment of the market, and must continually invest in its business, in order to stay ahead of competitors. While Starbucks is rapidly expanding internationally, there is no guarantee that their business will be successful in other parts of the world, which could cause excess loss of capital.

Also, the pandemic is an ongoing issue that brings many new risk for Starbucks. If new variations of the virus continue to form and spread, mandates could be put back in place, forcing Starbucks to shutter their stores, or greatly reduce the amount of business they can do. Along with this, a high level of inflation could cause inventory prices to rise faster than Starbucks can pass these costs on to their customers. Compounding this, is the supply chain issues many businesses are facing, as bottlenecks form at major shipping locations across the world. While I believe Starbucks has shown that they can successfully deal with these issues, were they to arise over extended periods of time, Starbucks, as well as their stock, could be negatively affected.

Concluding Thoughts:

Since opening their first store in 1971, to surpassing 33,000 stores is 2021, Starbucks has become the most popular coffee shop in the world, exhibiting true staying power. While majority of Starbucks' earnings currently come from the U.S., opportunities in international markets should allow Starbucks to maintain double-digit growth, for many years to come. While COVID-19 greatly affected Starbucks' stores all around the world, management's ability to adapt and evolve sets Starbucks up nicely for the future.

Trading at a 30 P/E, Starbucks doesn't appear to offer a wide margin of safety, relative to historical metrics. However, due to their expected double-digit growth, Starbucks should still allow investors to lock in low to mid teen returns, over the next few years. Management's recent commitment to return $20 billion to shareholders, over the next 3 years, should also bolster returns. I currently hold a fairly large position in Starbucks, with a cost basis under $80, meaning I will be waiting for a larger margin of safety to add. Yet, I believe investors looking for a high quality company, trading at a fair price, may want to consider adding Starbucks at this time.