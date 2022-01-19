Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ACV Going Parabolic (January 9, 2022)
Summary
- 15 out of 24 CEF sectors positive on price and 17 out of 24 sectors positive on NAV last week.
- MLPs lead on price and NAV performance.
- ACV going parabolic, suggest to switch to ECF or CCD.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 11, 2021. Please check latest data before investing.
The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, January 7th, 2022.
Weekly performance roundup
Eight out of 24 sectors were positive on price (down from 15 last week) and the average price return was -0.25% (down from +0.24% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+8.34%) followed by Multisector Income (+1.14%) and Global Allocation (+0.83%), while weakest sector by Price was Taxable Munis (-2.55), followed by Commodities (-2.27%) and Investment Grade (-2.14%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Two out of 24 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 17 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.77% (down from +0.14% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+6.33%), Senior Loans (+0.25%) and Asia Equity (-0.31%). The lowest sector by NAV was Convertibles (-3.61%), Real Estate (-2.78%) and Taxable Munis (-2.12%).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+3.76%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-14.49%). The average sector discount is -2.13% (up from -2.63% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Convertibles (+1.82%), Investment Grade (-0.98%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.52% (up from +0.08% last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Real Estate (+1.15), followed by U.S. Equity (+1.02). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Commodities (-0.97%), followed by Preferreds (-0.43). The average z-score is +0.32 (up from +0.18 last week).
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (10.52%), U.S. Equity (+9.26%), Limited Duration (9.01%), Emerging Market Income (8.64%) and Multisector Income (8.47%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.71% (down from +7.01% last week).00
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D decrease
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
Z-Score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Insight Select Income Fund
|
(INSI)
|
-10.35%
|
4.02%
|
-4.47%
|
-0.9
|
-10.61%
|
-0.95%
|
BlackRock Long-Term Muni Advantage
|
(BTA)
|
-8.75%
|
4.71%
|
4.44%
|
0.9
|
-8.56%
|
-0.89%
|
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income
|
(PFD)
|
-6.95%
|
6.06%
|
13.03%
|
-0.4
|
-6.32%
|
-0.54%
|
Putnam Muni Opportunities
|
(PMO)
|
-5.20%
|
4.64%
|
0.15%
|
0.0
|
-5.57%
|
-0.65%
|
JHancock Premium Dividend Fund
|
(PDT)
|
-5.13%
|
7.24%
|
6.53%
|
-0.7
|
-3.41%
|
1.27%
|
BlackRock Floating Rate Income
|
(BGT)
|
-5.13%
|
5.72%
|
0.52%
|
1.1
|
-4.37%
|
0.52%
|
Putnam Managed Muni Income
|
(PMM)
|
-5.06%
|
4.59%
|
1.95%
|
0.3
|
-5.32%
|
-0.61%
|
Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc
|
(NPV)
|
-4.98%
|
3.63%
|
5.52%
|
-0.3
|
-5.14%
|
-0.65%
|
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha
|
(JCE)
|
-4.76%
|
7.08%
|
0.29%
|
0.9
|
-5.92%
|
-1.44%
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
-4.60%
|
8.56%
|
12.02%
|
-0.6
|
-5.17%
|
-1.27%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.
|
Fund
|
Ticker
|
P/D increase
|
Yield
|
P/D
|
z-score
|
Price change
|
NAV change
|
Oxford Lane Capital Corp
|
(OXLC)
|
10.36%
|
9.94%
|
20.43%
|
0.7
|
8.81%
|
0.00%
|
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convert
|
(ACV)
|
9.46%
|
6.85%
|
12.07%
|
5.2
|
3.14%
|
-5.54%
|
First Trust Energy Income And Growth
|
(FEN)
|
9.33%
|
7.68%
|
6.40%
|
3.0
|
14.17%
|
4.18%
|
BlackRock VA Municipal Bond
|
(BHV)
|
8.15%
|
2.81%
|
25.96%
|
2.3
|
5.87%
|
-0.96%
|
BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr
|
(BIGZ)
|
7.64%
|
8.49%
|
-6.54%
|
0.0
|
-1.94%
|
-9.94%
|
Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund
|
(GOF)
|
6.88%
|
11.41%
|
15.35%
|
-1.0
|
5.56%
|
-0.72%
|
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
|
(PDI)
|
6.17%
|
10.03%
|
8.88%
|
-0.4
|
5.58%
|
-0.37%
|
Clough Global Equity
|
(GLQ)
|
6.00%
|
12.37%
|
-0.31%
|
0.7
|
-0.54%
|
-6.52%
|
Clough Global Opportunities
|
(GLO)
|
5.67%
|
12.22%
|
0.19%
|
2.8
|
-0.37%
|
-6.00%
|
Eagle Capital Growth
|
(GRF)
|
5.64%
|
9.42%
|
-3.20%
|
4.3
|
5.32%
|
0.00%
(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)
Recent corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
December 13, 2021 | PIMCO Closed-End Funds Announce Closing of Reorganizations.
Upcoming corporate actions
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
January 11, 2022 | Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Authorizes Rights Offering.
December 10, 2021 | Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Commences Rights Offering.
Recent activist or other CEF news
These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:
Distribution changes announced this month
These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.
Cutters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex Date
|
Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|
(IVH)
|
-12.5%
|
0.080
|
0.070
|
6.06%
|
-6.61%
|
0.7
|
114%
|
3/1/2022
|
13/1/2022
|
Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond
|
(ENX)
|
-6.1%
|
0.038
|
0.036
|
3.52%
|
-8.47%
|
-0.4
|
106%
|
3/1/2022
|
21/1/2022
|
MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal
|
(CMU)
|
-3.2%
|
0.016
|
0.015
|
4.09%
|
-7.26%
|
-1.1
|
111%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal
|
(CXH)
|
-3.0%
|
0.033
|
0.032
|
3.86%
|
-6.74%
|
0.7
|
109%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
MFSÂ® High Income Municipal
|
(CXE)
|
-2.7%
|
0.019
|
0.018
|
4.32%
|
-6.19%
|
-1.3
|
109%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate Income
|
(MIN)
|
-0.9%
|
0.026
|
0.025
|
8.58%
|
0.00%
|
1.4
|
25%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
MFS Multimarket Income
|
(MMT)
|
-0.8%
|
0.041
|
0.040
|
7.59%
|
6.17%
|
1.1
|
56%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
MFSÂ® Charter Income
|
(MCR)
|
-0.6%
|
0.056
|
0.056
|
7.96%
|
1.45%
|
0.6
|
54%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income
|
(CIF)
|
-0.6%
|
0.019
|
0.019
|
8.56%
|
12.02%
|
-0.6
|
60%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc
|
(MGF)
|
-0.6%
|
0.026
|
0.026
|
7.51%
|
-1.88%
|
0.5
|
28%
|
3/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
Boosters
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Current
|
Yield
|
Discount
|
z-score
|
Coverage
|
Announced
|
Ex Date
|
Eaton Vance Short Duration Divers Inc
|
(EVG)
|
0.2%
|
0.109
|
0.109
|
9.74%
|
2.68%
|
1.6
|
52%
|
3/1/2022
|
21/1/2022
|
Lazard Global Total Return and Income
|
(LGI)
|
8.3%
|
0.115
|
0.125
|
7.50%
|
-2.73%
|
0.8
|
8%
|
3/1/2022
|
7/1/2022
|
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opp Fund
|
(MIO)
|
16.7%
|
0.045
|
0.053
|
1.15%
|
-7.02%
|
0%
|
5/1/2022
|
18/1/2022
|
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
|
(BRW)
|
45.5%
|
0.033
|
0.048
|
12.47%
|
-3.55%
|
2.3
|
18%
|
3/1/2022
|
7/1/2022
CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...
ADS Analytics presents PAXS: An Early Peek At The Next PIMCO CEF (Jan. 05), ETJ - 8.5% Yield, Well-Contained Risk (Jan. 06)
Binary Tree Analytics presents ETW: International Stocks CEF, 8% Yield (Jan. 05)
Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2022 (Jan. 06)
Green Dot Investor presents Green's Portfolio: CEF Update, Powering Income For 2022 (Jan. 02)
Juan de la Hoz presents WIW: Inflation Hedge CEF, Fully Covered 6.9% Distribution Yield, 6.5% Discount To NAV (Jan. 03)
Michael A. Gayed presents India Fund: What To Expect In 2022 (Jan. 06)
Nick Ackerman presents FLC: Valuation Comes Back Down To A More Attractive Level (Jan. 01), EOS: Another Strong Year Of Performance, ~6.7% Distribution Yield (Jan. 04), ETG: ~7% Distribution Yield, Strong Coverage (Jan. 05), ETB: Attractive 7.63% Distribution Yield, But On The More Expensive Side (Jan. 06), RIV: Survived 2021 And Distribution Maintained For Another Year (Jan. 07)
Obsidian Limited presents RA: A Monthly Income CEF With Broad Exposure To Real Assets (Jan. 02), STK: Strong Yield Powered By Tech Growth (Jan. 04)
Retired Investor presents You Have To Love China To Own The Templeton Dragon Fund (Jan. 07)
* Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 26, 2021 (Jan. 04)
Trapping Value presents FPL: A Switch From FEN Makes Sense (Jan. 05)
*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.
Macro/market section
Fear & Greed Trader presents The Week On Wall Street: The Fed Speaks, The Market Retreats (Jan. 07)
Lance Roberts presents New Year 'Investor' Resolutions For 2022 (Jan. 10)
Commentary
ACV going parabolic!
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) has officially gone parabolic! It briefly touched a +20% premium last week, which was accompanied by a 1-year z-score of +8.0 (!). It closed yesterday at a +14.31% premium, but is up by another +3% or so today, which still makes it very expensive relative to its historical averages.
Several explanations have been put forth for ACV's premium. One was the +8% increase in its monthly distribution from $0.167 to $0.18 per share, announced on December 17, 2021. Another could be the fact that it paid out a very large $5.7985 special distribution towards the end of the year, equivalent to about 20% of the fund's NAV. It could be that some buyers only saw the drop in price on the ex-date and thought that the fund was a bargain, not realizing that the NAV had fallen at the same time!
Possible swap candidates here are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) and Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD). We can see how dramatically ACV has outperformed the other two funds over the past several months, even though NAV returns aren't all that different.
ECF is cheaper at a -9.60% discount, but it is less highly leveraged than ACV. Also, ACV contains more equity exposure than ECF. Hence, in a rising market, ACV would be expected to outperform ECF over the long-term. CCD is more expensive at a +1.57% premium (but still much cheaper than ACV), but uses a higher degree of leverage hence it would be more comparable to the exposure of ACV.
Now, I should mention that there's no guarantee that ACV's premium will revert. They do revert in the majority of cases, but it may be possible that ACV could become an outlier like Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) at its +100% premium.
January 18, 2022 update: ACV's mean reversion has played out quickly, with the CEF dropping by -13% in two days. It's still overvalued here at a +13.95% premium in my opinion, but less egregiously so compared to when we recommended our members to take profit in the fund.
Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas
Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
5) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.