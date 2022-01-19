Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: ACV Going Parabolic (January 9, 2022)

piranka/E+ via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on January 11, 2021. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, January 7th, 2022.

Weekly performance roundup

Eight out of 24 sectors were positive on price (down from 15 last week) and the average price return was -0.25% (down from +0.24% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+8.34%) followed by Multisector Income (+1.14%) and Global Allocation (+0.83%), while weakest sector by Price was Taxable Munis (-2.55), followed by Commodities (-2.27%) and Investment Grade (-2.14%).

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Two out of 24 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 17 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.77% (down from +0.14% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+6.33%), Senior Loans (+0.25%) and Asia Equity (-0.31%). The lowest sector by NAV was Convertibles (-3.61%), Real Estate (-2.78%) and Taxable Munis (-2.12%).

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium was Limited Duration (+3.76%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-14.49%). The average sector discount is -2.13% (up from -2.63% last week).

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Convertibles (+1.82%), Investment Grade (-0.98%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.52% (up from +0.08% last week).

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Real Estate (+1.15), followed by U.S. Equity (+1.02). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Commodities (-0.97%), followed by Preferreds (-0.43). The average z-score is +0.32 (up from +0.18 last week).

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are Senior Loans (10.52%), U.S. Equity (+9.26%), Limited Duration (9.01%), Emerging Market Income (8.64%) and Multisector Income (8.47%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.71% (down from +7.01% last week).00

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) -10.35% 4.02% -4.47% -0.9 -10.61% -0.95% BlackRock Long-Term Muni Advantage (BTA) -8.75% 4.71% 4.44% 0.9 -8.56% -0.89% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD) -6.95% 6.06% 13.03% -0.4 -6.32% -0.54% Putnam Muni Opportunities (PMO) -5.20% 4.64% 0.15% 0.0 -5.57% -0.65% JHancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) -5.13% 7.24% 6.53% -0.7 -3.41% 1.27% BlackRock Floating Rate Income (BGT) -5.13% 5.72% 0.52% 1.1 -4.37% 0.52% Putnam Managed Muni Income (PMM) -5.06% 4.59% 1.95% 0.3 -5.32% -0.61% Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc (NPV) -4.98% 3.63% 5.52% -0.3 -5.14% -0.65% Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (JCE) -4.76% 7.08% 0.29% 0.9 -5.92% -1.44% MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -4.60% 8.56% 12.02% -0.6 -5.17% -1.27%

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) 10.36% 9.94% 20.43% 0.7 8.81% 0.00% AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convert (ACV) 9.46% 6.85% 12.07% 5.2 3.14% -5.54% First Trust Energy Income And Growth (FEN) 9.33% 7.68% 6.40% 3.0 14.17% 4.18% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) 8.15% 2.81% 25.96% 2.3 5.87% -0.96% BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ) 7.64% 8.49% -6.54% 0.0 -1.94% -9.94% Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) 6.88% 11.41% 15.35% -1.0 5.56% -0.72% PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) 6.17% 10.03% 8.88% -0.4 5.58% -0.37% Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 6.00% 12.37% -0.31% 0.7 -0.54% -6.52% Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 5.67% 12.22% 0.19% 2.8 -0.37% -6.00% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) 5.64% 9.42% -3.20% 4.3 5.32% 0.00%

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

December 13, 2021 | PIMCO Closed-End Funds Announce Closing of Reorganizations.

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

January 11, 2022 | Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Authorizes Rights Offering. December 10, 2021 | Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Commences Rights Offering.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex Date Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) -12.5% 0.080 0.070 6.06% -6.61% 0.7 114% 3/1/2022 13/1/2022 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) -6.1% 0.038 0.036 3.52% -8.47% -0.4 106% 3/1/2022 21/1/2022 MFSÂ® High Yield Municipal (CMU) -3.2% 0.016 0.015 4.09% -7.26% -1.1 111% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022 MFSÂ® Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -3.0% 0.033 0.032 3.86% -6.74% 0.7 109% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022 MFSÂ® High Income Municipal (CXE) -2.7% 0.019 0.018 4.32% -6.19% -1.3 109% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.9% 0.026 0.025 8.58% 0.00% 1.4 25% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.8% 0.041 0.040 7.59% 6.17% 1.1 56% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) -0.6% 0.056 0.056 7.96% 1.45% 0.6 54% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.6% 0.019 0.019 8.56% 12.02% -0.6 60% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022 MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) -0.6% 0.026 0.026 7.51% -1.88% 0.5 28% 3/1/2022 18/1/2022

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex Date Eaton Vance Short Duration Divers Inc (EVG) 0.2% 0.109 0.109 9.74% 2.68% 1.6 52% 3/1/2022 21/1/2022 Lazard Global Total Return and Income (LGI) 8.3% 0.115 0.125 7.50% -2.73% 0.8 8% 3/1/2022 7/1/2022 Pioneer Municipal High Income Opp Fund (MIO) 16.7% 0.045 0.053 1.15% -7.02% 0% 5/1/2022 18/1/2022 Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) 45.5% 0.033 0.048 12.47% -3.55% 2.3 18% 3/1/2022 7/1/2022

CEF/ETF Income Laboratory

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents PAXS: An Early Peek At The Next PIMCO CEF (Jan. 05), ETJ - 8.5% Yield, Well-Contained Risk (Jan. 06)

Binary Tree Analytics presents ETW: International Stocks CEF, 8% Yield (Jan. 05)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: Top Picks For 2022 (Jan. 06)

Green Dot Investor presents Green's Portfolio: CEF Update, Powering Income For 2022 (Jan. 02)

Juan de la Hoz presents WIW: Inflation Hedge CEF, Fully Covered 6.9% Distribution Yield, 6.5% Discount To NAV (Jan. 03)

Michael A. Gayed presents India Fund: What To Expect In 2022 (Jan. 06)

Nick Ackerman presents FLC: Valuation Comes Back Down To A More Attractive Level (Jan. 01), EOS: Another Strong Year Of Performance, ~6.7% Distribution Yield (Jan. 04), ETG: ~7% Distribution Yield, Strong Coverage (Jan. 05), ETB: Attractive 7.63% Distribution Yield, But On The More Expensive Side (Jan. 06), RIV: Survived 2021 And Distribution Maintained For Another Year (Jan. 07)

Obsidian Limited presents RA: A Monthly Income CEF With Broad Exposure To Real Assets (Jan. 02), STK: Strong Yield Powered By Tech Growth (Jan. 04)

Retired Investor presents You Have To Love China To Own The Templeton Dragon Fund (Jan. 07)

* Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 26, 2021 (Jan. 04)

Trapping Value presents FPL: A Switch From FEN Makes Sense (Jan. 05)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents The Week On Wall Street: The Fed Speaks, The Market Retreats (Jan. 07)

Lance Roberts presents New Year 'Investor' Resolutions For 2022 (Jan. 10)

Commentary

ACV going parabolic!

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) has officially gone parabolic! It briefly touched a +20% premium last week, which was accompanied by a 1-year z-score of +8.0 (!). It closed yesterday at a +14.31% premium, but is up by another +3% or so today, which still makes it very expensive relative to its historical averages.

CEFConnect

Several explanations have been put forth for ACV's premium. One was the +8% increase in its monthly distribution from $0.167 to $0.18 per share, announced on December 17, 2021. Another could be the fact that it paid out a very large $5.7985 special distribution towards the end of the year, equivalent to about 20% of the fund's NAV. It could be that some buyers only saw the drop in price on the ex-date and thought that the fund was a bargain, not realizing that the NAV had fallen at the same time!

YCharts

Possible swap candidates here are Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) and Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD). We can see how dramatically ACV has outperformed the other two funds over the past several months, even though NAV returns aren't all that different.

YCharts

ECF is cheaper at a -9.60% discount, but it is less highly leveraged than ACV. Also, ACV contains more equity exposure than ECF. Hence, in a rising market, ACV would be expected to outperform ECF over the long-term. CCD is more expensive at a +1.57% premium (but still much cheaper than ACV), but uses a higher degree of leverage hence it would be more comparable to the exposure of ACV.

YCharts

Now, I should mention that there's no guarantee that ACV's premium will revert. They do revert in the majority of cases, but it may be possible that ACV could become an outlier like Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) at its +100% premium.

January 18, 2022 update: ACV's mean reversion has played out quickly, with the CEF dropping by -13% in two days. It's still overvalued here at a +13.95% premium in my opinion, but less egregiously so compared to when we recommended our members to take profit in the fund.