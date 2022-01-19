VioletaStoimenova/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Summit Financials (NASDAQ:SMMF) provides banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern and Shenandoah Valley regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc. via thirty-two banking locations. The bank is primarily a real-estate lender. As of Q3 2021, ~50% of the loan book is geared towards commercial real estate and another ~20% loan book is directed towards residential mortgages. The rest of the loan book is comprised of 12% C&I lending, 5% construction lending and etc. Over the past five years, the bank has seen ~14% CAGR commercial real estate loan book growth. C&I lending also expanded in the range of ~18% during the same time horizon. The bank has engaged investment bankers to raise multiple rounds of permanent capital (sub-debt and preferred) to largely fund the growth.

From a deposit perspective, over the last few years, the bank has successfully driven down the cost of deposits. As of Q3 2021, the bank’s deposit mix is as followed:

Q3 IR Deck

The bank’s acquisition history deserves a chapter on its own. Over the past five years, the bank has acquired $1billion in total assets, paying only ~27% above tangible book value on average. These deals on average, create ~7% in earnings accretion and 2.7% tangible book value dilution, with less than 3 years of earn-back time. More importantly, from a strategic perspective, these deals allow the bank to gain access into new markets, obtain low-cost deposits to fund growing loan books and leverage the bank’s infrastructure to eliminate overlap branch cost and overhead from the cost structure. The bank has created enough density in the WV and Northern VA market as a result of these acquisitions.

Q3 Acquisition Record

In addition to acquiring full bank operations, the bank has been opportunistic in acquiring bank branches and opening up de novo locations to supplement the growth plan. Summit Financial acquired four branches in WV Eastern Panhandle in Q1’20 and four branches in Southern WV in Q2’21, both from MVB branches. In terms of de novo branch openings, the bank opened up Morgantown WV, Christianburg VA and Reston VA in Q1’20, Q3’20 and Q3’20, respectively. Going forward, we expect the management team to utilize the same playbook to expand its operational footprint within its core market.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, the bank’s ROA and ROE have trended positively over time, largely driven by the bank’s ability to leverage its core infrastructure and achieve operating leverage through acquisitions. Over time, the efficiency ratio has improved significantly, from ~55%in 2016 to ~49% in LTM Q3’21 period.

Post GFC, the bank has been focusing on improving its loan book and since 2016, the bank has consistently reduced NPA/Assets from ~2.2% to less than 75 basis points as of Q3 2021. With the legacy credit quality and capital concerns resolved, the bank has been playing offense over the past few years. The resulting loan book growth and credit quality improvement showed themselves in the reported financial performance.

One point worth highlighting is that the bank has been able to reduce the cost of borrowing over time. The management team largely leverage its relationship-based deposit from in-market retail, business and non-profit and municipal customers to lower funding cost. LTM Q3 funding cost is only 0.56%, a significant improvement over 1%+ funding cost that the bank was experiencing over the past few years.

CapIQ, 10K

Valuation

The bank is attractively priced at 8.4x P/E and 1.5x P/TBV. The bank has a successful history of acquiring other community banks, improving upon cost structure and driving successful earnings accretion.

CapIQ,10K

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the Bank is operating in a geographical region that medium HH income is below the overall U.S. and is more likely to be subjected to economic downturn given the reliance, to a certain extent, on coal and oil-related economy. The management team has done a good job to have limited exposure if not completely avoiding the natural resources-related sectors on the loan book.

From a reward perspective, Summit Financial has shown the ability to acquire banks that complement its footprint, extend credit at a reasonable rate and most importantly, avoid significant dilution of tangible book value. The relatively quick earn-back time provides shareholders attractive risk/reward dynamics from an acquisition’s perspective. Lastly, given the bank’s TBV at 1.5x and historical acquisition price at 1.27x TBV, the bank can continue to leverage its expensive currency to pursue strategic acquisition activities to continue to create shareholder value.

Conclusion

To sum up, Summit Financial presents an opportunity that is similar to a “roll-up” play in other industries. Most of the bank’s core market is not as dynamic as core metros such as New York or Austin and as such, limits the new entrants to disrupt local dynamics. Pursuing an acquisition strategy has proven to be a viable strategy to create shareholder value. The bank has been disciplined about its capital deployment activities, acquiring banks at attractive P/TBV, folding them into the mix and achieving cost synergy. Through these acquisitions, the bank will gain access to the target’s customer base, geographical presence, client relationship. These new accesses will allow the bank to cross-sell new products, expanding its footprint more organically. The share performance of the bank of late has indicated that the shareholders are supporting the management’s actions. At the current price of 1.5x P/TBV, we think Summit Financial is an attractive opportunity to buy into.