MTUM: A Loss Of Momentum
Summary
- When economic growth is accelerating, risky assets perform well.
- When economic growth is decelerating, low-risk assets outperform risky assets.
- In April 2021, economic growth flipped from accelerating to decelerating, and momentum stocks started to underperform.
- With the economic slowdown still underway, low volatility assets will continue to outperform higher risk or momentum assets like MTUM.
- Consider reducing exposure to momentum stocks in favor of low volatility assets.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, EPB Macro Research. Learn More »
Momentum stocks were all the rage in 2020. From the COVID lows through the end of the year, momentum stocks defined by ETF (BATS:MTUM) consistently outperformed the broader S&P 500. This outperformance is graphed below via the relative ratio of (MTUM / SPY).
Suddenly, the outperformance of these higher-risk momentum stocks turned on a dime. Around the spring of 2021, momentum stocks started to rapidly underperform the broader S&P 500, and that underperformance has accelerated in recent weeks.
What changed in the spring of 2021 that caused such a shift in the market's preference for momentum stocks?
The direction of cyclical economic growth changed.
Growth was rising from the bottom in growth caused by the mandated lockdowns through the start of 2021. Around March/April, the growth rate in the economy peaked and started to trend lower. These inflection points or changes in the direction of economic growth explain nearly all of the market's sector or factor rotations.
I covered the details of these cyclical inflection points with a bit more color in a recent article about how financial stocks perform during the shifting growth rate cycle, which you can read by clicking here.
To briefly summarize, the economy has secular and cyclical economic trends. Secular economic trends impact the economy over 3-5-plus year periods and are most influenced by demographics and debt. Cyclical trends are the 6-18 month fluctuations in growth determined by income, production, employment, and consumption.
The stock market, bond market, and commodity market respond to the changes in the direction of cyclical growth with extreme sensitivity.
When economic growth is rising, risky assets generally outperform defensive assets.
When economic growth is declining over a trending 6-18 month period, defensive or safe assets outperform risky or highly volatile assets.
I personally define these 6-18 month trends in growth using what I call my 4-Factor Coincident Index. It is a "coincident" index because the peaks and troughs coincide with the cycle inflection points rather than lead or lag.
Invest With The Growth Rate Cycle
EPB Macro Research provides analysis on the secular and cyclical economic trends impacting asset prices such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and gold, as well as sector and factor exposures.
SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE REPORTS:
- Monthly Updates On Cyclical Leading Indicators
- Weekly Updates On Coincident Indicators
- Quarterly Updates On Secular Trends
- Vibrant chatroom discussing sector and asset rotations
- Direct Access to Eric
If you want to learn a long-term investment framework that you can rely on in any market, click the link below.
Click this link for a 14-day FREE TRIAL
This article was written by
Eric Basmajian is an economic analyst providing research on how economic cycles impact asset prices.
Eric holds a bachelor's degree in economics from New York University and has experience on the buy-side of the financial sector as an analyst with Panorama Partners, a quantitative hedge fund.
Blending a diverse background in economics and experience at a quantitative hedge fund, Eric has developed a powerful and repeatable process of spotting critical economic inflection points and translating those trends into a highly profitable asset allocation.
This differentiated style of analysis, in its easy-to-digest format, has allowed Eric to become the #1 most read economics contributor on Seeking Alpha.
Eric also runs a premium research service, EPB Macro Research.
Click Here to learn more about EPB Macro Research and why understanding the economic cycle is the most critical factor in generating consistent profitability in the marketplace today.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.