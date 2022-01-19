The four indicators that comprise this coincident index include real income excluding transfer payments, real consumption, industrial production, and non-farm payrolls. These are four of the most highly reliable economic data points from all sectors of the economy. The National Bureau of Economic Research uses all four of these data points when determining the peak and trough of the business cycle.

It is clear from the chart above that over the last 6-8 months, the growth rate has been declining, which means the economy is in a growth rate cycle downturn. It is important to emphasize that the level of growth is not as important as the direction. We should care most about the direction of growth and the pivot points because these inflections are what determine the shift in sector or factor rotation.

Let's look at how momentum stocks generally perform during these ups and downs in economic growth.

A Loss Of Momentum

"Factor" investing seeks to describe the dispersion in performance within an asset class. For example, stocks are a single asset class, but not all stocks perform the same. Sometimes large-cap stocks outperform small-cap stocks, and sometimes value stocks outperform growth stocks.

These are examples of "style" factors. Popular style factors include:

Momentum

Low Volatility

Quality Balance Sheets

Size (Large Cap or Small Cap)

Growth or Value

High Dividend

In this article, we are taking a closer look at the momentum factor through iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF.

The MTUM ETF is not overly concentrated, with the top 10 names equal to roughly 36% of the fund's total holdings. The following ten names account for approximately 20% of the fund's total holdings.

iShares describes the investment objective of MTUM as: "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. large- and mid-capitalization stocks exhibiting relatively higher price momentum."

The opposite style factor of momentum is minimum or low volatility, which we can proxy through iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV).

Similar to the charts at the start of the article, comparing MTUM to SPY, if we compare MTUM to USMV, we can get a sense of which style factor is outperforming: momentum or low volatility?

YCharts, EPB Macro Research

From the start of 2020 through the peak in growth in early 2021, MTUM massively and sustainably outperformed USMV. The momentum factor was the clear winner, which makes sense given the framework outlined above.

When growth is rising, risky assets outperform defensive assets, and when growth is slowing, defensive assets outperform risky assets.

At the start of 2021, there was a significant peak, coinciding with the inflection point in growth, and the momentum factor has started to underperform sustainably.

This cycle is not the only time that there was a major factor rotation around a pivot in growth.

If we look at the period from 2016 through 2019, there was a clear rise in growth, a peak, and then a decline in growth defined by my coincident index.

YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If we plot the smoothed ratio of MTUM/USMV, we can see how the relative factor outperformance moved with the growth rate cycle for those three years.

From 2016-to 2018, momentum was the winner (rising ratio), which makes sense given the acceleration in growth. After the peak in growth, momentum started to underperform low volatility.

Outlook For MTUM

The growth rate cycle determines sector and factor rotations. When economic growth is rising, that's the time to take bigger risks through more aggressive equity sectors and factors. When economic growth peaks and starts to trend lower, those more aggressive style factors do not offer the risk-reward anymore, and they even start to underperform the safe style factors.

Economic growth is clearly in an objective downturn. Again, the direction of growth is the primary concern, not the level. To have the best idea of the future direction in growth, we need to have a deeper study of leading economic indicators.

As long as economic growth continues to trend lower, I expect the momentum factor to underperform the broader market and to underperform the low volatility style factor.

If you like to invest and rotate style factors, then the pivots in economic growth are likely your best tool.