MTUM: A Loss Of Momentum

Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
Marketplace

Summary

  • When economic growth is accelerating, risky assets perform well.
  • When economic growth is decelerating, low-risk assets outperform risky assets.
  • In April 2021, economic growth flipped from accelerating to decelerating, and momentum stocks started to underperform.
  • With the economic slowdown still underway, low volatility assets will continue to outperform higher risk or momentum assets like MTUM.
  • Consider reducing exposure to momentum stocks in favor of low volatility assets.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, EPB Macro Research. Learn More »
Business woman study financial market to calculate possible risks and profits.Female economist accounting money with statistics graphs pointing on screen of computer at desktop. Quotations on exchange

GaudiLab/iStock via Getty Images

Momentum stocks were all the rage in 2020. From the COVID lows through the end of the year, momentum stocks defined by ETF (BATS:MTUM) consistently outperformed the broader S&P 500. This outperformance is graphed below via the relative ratio of (MTUM / SPY).

MTUM/SPY

YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Suddenly, the outperformance of these higher-risk momentum stocks turned on a dime. Around the spring of 2021, momentum stocks started to rapidly underperform the broader S&P 500, and that underperformance has accelerated in recent weeks.

MTUM/SPY

YCharts, EPB Macro Research

What changed in the spring of 2021 that caused such a shift in the market's preference for momentum stocks?

The direction of cyclical economic growth changed.

Growth was rising from the bottom in growth caused by the mandated lockdowns through the start of 2021. Around March/April, the growth rate in the economy peaked and started to trend lower. These inflection points or changes in the direction of economic growth explain nearly all of the market's sector or factor rotations.

Coincident economic growth

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, Census Bureau, EPB Macro Research

I covered the details of these cyclical inflection points with a bit more color in a recent article about how financial stocks perform during the shifting growth rate cycle, which you can read by clicking here.

To briefly summarize, the economy has secular and cyclical economic trends. Secular economic trends impact the economy over 3-5-plus year periods and are most influenced by demographics and debt. Cyclical trends are the 6-18 month fluctuations in growth determined by income, production, employment, and consumption.

Secular and Cyclical Trends

EPB Macro Research

The stock market, bond market, and commodity market respond to the changes in the direction of cyclical growth with extreme sensitivity.

When economic growth is rising, risky assets generally outperform defensive assets.

When economic growth is declining over a trending 6-18 month period, defensive or safe assets outperform risky or highly volatile assets.

I personally define these 6-18 month trends in growth using what I call my 4-Factor Coincident Index. It is a "coincident" index because the peaks and troughs coincide with the cycle inflection points rather than lead or lag.

Coincident Trend in Growth

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The four indicators that comprise this coincident index include real income excluding transfer payments, real consumption, industrial production, and non-farm payrolls. These are four of the most highly reliable economic data points from all sectors of the economy. The National Bureau of Economic Research uses all four of these data points when determining the peak and trough of the business cycle.

It is clear from the chart above that over the last 6-8 months, the growth rate has been declining, which means the economy is in a growth rate cycle downturn. It is important to emphasize that the level of growth is not as important as the direction. We should care most about the direction of growth and the pivot points because these inflections are what determine the shift in sector or factor rotation.

Let's look at how momentum stocks generally perform during these ups and downs in economic growth.

A Loss Of Momentum

"Factor" investing seeks to describe the dispersion in performance within an asset class. For example, stocks are a single asset class, but not all stocks perform the same. Sometimes large-cap stocks outperform small-cap stocks, and sometimes value stocks outperform growth stocks.

These are examples of "style" factors. Popular style factors include:

  • Momentum
  • Low Volatility
  • Quality Balance Sheets
  • Size (Large Cap or Small Cap)
  • Growth or Value
  • High Dividend

In this article, we are taking a closer look at the momentum factor through iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF.

The MTUM ETF is not overly concentrated, with the top 10 names equal to roughly 36% of the fund's total holdings. The following ten names account for approximately 20% of the fund's total holdings.

iShares describes the investment objective of MTUM as: "seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. large- and mid-capitalization stocks exhibiting relatively higher price momentum."

The opposite style factor of momentum is minimum or low volatility, which we can proxy through iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV).

Similar to the charts at the start of the article, comparing MTUM to SPY, if we compare MTUM to USMV, we can get a sense of which style factor is outperforming: momentum or low volatility?

MTUM/USMV

YCharts, EPB Macro Research

From the start of 2020 through the peak in growth in early 2021, MTUM massively and sustainably outperformed USMV. The momentum factor was the clear winner, which makes sense given the framework outlined above.

When growth is rising, risky assets outperform defensive assets, and when growth is slowing, defensive assets outperform risky assets.

At the start of 2021, there was a significant peak, coinciding with the inflection point in growth, and the momentum factor has started to underperform sustainably.

This cycle is not the only time that there was a major factor rotation around a pivot in growth.

If we look at the period from 2016 through 2019, there was a clear rise in growth, a peak, and then a decline in growth defined by my coincident index.

MTUM/USMV

YCharts, EPB Macro Research

If we plot the smoothed ratio of MTUM/USMV, we can see how the relative factor outperformance moved with the growth rate cycle for those three years.

From 2016-to 2018, momentum was the winner (rising ratio), which makes sense given the acceleration in growth. After the peak in growth, momentum started to underperform low volatility.

Outlook For MTUM

The growth rate cycle determines sector and factor rotations. When economic growth is rising, that's the time to take bigger risks through more aggressive equity sectors and factors. When economic growth peaks and starts to trend lower, those more aggressive style factors do not offer the risk-reward anymore, and they even start to underperform the safe style factors.

Economic growth is clearly in an objective downturn. Again, the direction of growth is the primary concern, not the level. To have the best idea of the future direction in growth, we need to have a deeper study of leading economic indicators.

As long as economic growth continues to trend lower, I expect the momentum factor to underperform the broader market and to underperform the low volatility style factor.

If you like to invest and rotate style factors, then the pivots in economic growth are likely your best tool.

Invest With The Growth Rate Cycle

EPB Macro Research provides analysis on the secular and cyclical economic trends impacting asset prices such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and gold, as well as sector and factor exposures.

SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVE REPORTS:

  • Monthly Updates On Cyclical Leading Indicators
  • Weekly Updates On Coincident Indicators
  • Quarterly Updates On Secular Trends
  • Vibrant chatroom discussing sector and asset rotations
  • Direct Access to Eric

If you want to learn a long-term investment framework that you can rely on in any market, click the link below.

Click this link for a 14-day FREE TRIAL


This article was written by

Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
15.06K Followers
Economic Cycle Research & Portfolio Strategy

Eric Basmajian is an economic analyst providing research on how economic cycles impact asset prices. 


Eric holds a bachelor's degree in economics from New York University and has experience on the buy-side of the financial sector as an analyst with Panorama Partners, a quantitative hedge fund. 


Blending a diverse background in economics and experience at a quantitative hedge fund, Eric has developed a powerful and repeatable process of spotting critical economic inflection points and translating those trends into a highly profitable asset allocation. 


This differentiated style of analysis, in its easy-to-digest format, has allowed Eric to become the #1 most read economics contributor on Seeking Alpha.


Eric also runs a premium research service, EPB Macro Research.


Click Here to learn more about EPB Macro Research and why understanding the economic cycle is the most critical factor in generating consistent profitability in the marketplace today. 

Follow

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1 Comment
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.