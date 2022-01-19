The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is just around the corner, and one of the first companies to report its preliminary results is First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). Despite a softer quarter from La Encantada and Jerritt Canyon, where grades were below plan, it reported record Q4 and FY2021 production, producing ~8.6 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs]. Assuming the company can meet ambitious growth plans, the goal is to grow annual SEO production by 45% over the next three years, translating to significant bottom and top-line growth. However, while First Majestic is one of the better growth stories in the silver space, I continue to see a limited margin of safety, with the stock trading at more than 3.0x estimated net asset value.

gchapel/iStock via Getty Images

First Majestic Silver Operations Company Website

First Majestic Silver released its preliminary Q4 and FY2021 results, reporting quarterly production of ~3.36 million ounces of silver and ~67,400 ounces of gold. This translated to a 2% and 24% increase in production, respectively, with the improved performance helped by higher grades at San Dimas and the start of mining at Ermitano (Santa Elena). In fact, both San Dimas and Santa Elena had their best quarters since being acquired in 2018 and 2015, with combined production of ~6.0 million SEOs. Unfortunately, Jerritt Canyon [JC] came in below expectations due to harsher weather, but based on guidance, the asset should have a much better year in 2022. Let's take a closer look below:

First Majestic Silver Quarterly Production Company Filings, Author's Chart

As shown in the chart above, First Majestic posted record SEO production in Q4 2021, producing approximately ~8.41 million SEOs, up from ~5.84 million SEOs in Q4 2018 on a constant silver/gold ratio basis. This translates to a ~13% compound annual growth rate in the period (44% total production growth). Based on ~33% growth in the share count in the same period, this has finally pushed First Majestic back to growing on a production per-share basis. Given the strong Q4 performance from its two flagship Mexican mines and a boost from a partial year at JC, annual production also hit a new record, producing ~12.8 million ounces of silver and ~192,400 ounces of gold.

First Majestic Silver Production by Mine Company Filings, Author's Chart

If we look at the results from a mine-by-mine standpoint, the stand-out assets were clearly San Dimas (blue bar) and Santa Elena (orange). These two mines produced ~4 million SEOs and ~1.96 million SEOs, respectively. At San Dimas, the asset benefited from much higher grades, with gold and silver grades up 20% and 18%, respectively. This was helped by mining a high-grade area within the Jessica Vein in the period. Meanwhile, at Santa Elena, mining at Ermitano also helped to provide a lift in grades, with gold grades nearly tripling from Q3 2021 levels (2.97 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.04 grams per tonne gold). The company noted that it is looking at adding a new filter press, an additional leaching tank, and a fourth CCD thickener to boost recovery rates in 2022.

Jerritt Canyon Production Company Filings, Author's Chart

Unfortunately, while these two assets knocked it out of the park in Q4, Jerritt Canyon had a softer quarter, producing just ~23,700 ounces, representing a 10% decline from Q3 levels, despite easy sequential comps due to a 14-day shutdown (Q3 2021). The weaker production was due to a sharp dip in grades from both Q3 and last year's levels, with Q4 grades coming in at 3.41 grams per tonne gold. The company did note it is processing a large amount of lower-grade surface material, which partially explains why the grades have been well below expected 2021 grades of ~5.90 grams per tonne gold based on 100% production from Smith/SSX.

Jerritt Canyon Historical Production Company Technical Report, Author's Chart

If we look ahead to 2022, the JC Mine is expected to produce ~120,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,555/oz, with these costs being well above the industry average. However, as I've noted in previous updates, the mine is processing barely ~2,500 tonnes per day and has a capacity of 4,500 tonnes per day. Hence, while it's a high-cost mine at current levels and with significant spending on overdue drilling from less extensive drilling under previous operators, it could be a mine with much more reasonable costs if First Majestic can push closer to 4,000 tonnes per day through the mill in 2024.

Based on the goal to get to 200,000 ounces in 2024, this looks to be the goal, which would be achievable with a ~5.0 gram per tonne head grade and an 86% recovery rate (~199,000 ounces). The key for 2022 will be seeing how grades look relative to the mine plan. This is because while I was not surprised to see grades below plans due to processing lower-grade material, the grade miss was a little higher than I expected (~3.84 grams per tonne gold vs. ~5.9 grams per tonne gold). The 2022 expected grade is above 6.0 grams per tonne gold, so it will be interesting if the JC Mine can average 5.0 grams per tonne on a blended basis when accounting for higher tonnes processed by utilizing some lower-grade stockpiles.

Jerritt Canyon 2022 Estimates Company Filings/Guidance, Author's Chart

Overall, Q4 was a solid quarter and would have been an exceptional quarter for the company, if not for the underwhelming quarter from Jerritt Canyon. However, as shown above, the JC Mine should produce closer to ~31,000 ounces per quarter in 2022, and First Majestic will benefit from a full year of JC Mine contribution. Combined with higher gold grades from Ermitano, gold production is expected to increase by 45% in FY2022, with a guidance mid-point of ~273,000 ounces (FY2021: ~188,000 ounces). This represents massive growth, and unless gold falls out of bed, it will translate to meaningful growth in revenue and earnings per share.

First Majestic Annual Production & Guidance Midpoint Company Filings, Author's Chart

Moving over to First Majestic's earnings trend below, we can see that earnings are expected to be down sharply in FY2021 based on estimates of $0.11 due to a lower gold price and absorbing a higher share count related to the acquisition. However, we should see strong growth in annual EPS in FY2022, with estimates projecting a 94% increase from FY2020 levels. This is based on higher SEO production, which is estimated at ~34 million ounces in FY2022, and improved operating costs. While this represents one of the best growth rates sector-wide, First Majestic still trades at ~32x forward earnings estimates, which is an earnings multiple typically reserved for a non-cyclical growth company.

First Majestic Silver Earnings Trend FactSet, Author's Chart

The one differentiator worth pointing out that should boost the company's Q4 results is the continued traction at the company's online bullion store. During Q4, First Majestic sold a record ~350,000 ounces of silver for an average realized price of $31.21/oz, for proceeds of $10.9 million. While this represents just a fraction of quarterly sales, these sales were completed at a ~35% premium to the average spot silver price in the quarter, which is a minor boost to margins vs. peers. Given the trend towards growing purchases as investors looking for a safe haven for their money, this is a nice (albeit small) bonus to the First Majestic story.

Valuation

Based on ~264 million fully diluted shares, First Majestic has a market cap of ~$2.98 billion at a share price of $11.30. This figure dwarfs the stock's combined After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$770 million at its projects. It's worth noting that this does not include any potential impacts from the major tax dispute with the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria [SAT], the revenue service of the Mexican Government. Hence, even without factoring in any potential negative impacts from taxes (where it's important to note that First Majestic appears to be in the right), the stock trades at over 3x net asset value. For those unfamiliar, the SAT has issued reassessments of ~$260 million.

Unless Jerritt Canyon ends up being the next Fosterville, which is the only way to justify any mining stock trading above 3x net asset value, I continue to see First Majestic as expensive from a valuation standpoint. The other way to fill in this valuation, of course, would be a rally above $30.00/oz, given that I am using more conservative metals prices to calculate net asset value. However, this would benefit every producer in the sector, so while First Majestic would become more reasonably valued, it would still be expensive relative to peers.

Gold Bullish Sentiment Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart

Given this premium multiple, I am surprised that First Majestic has not gone shopping for a new acquisition to help back-fill its valuation with a mix of shares and debt. This would be one way to help boost its net asset value per share, with the majority of the sector, and even many Tier-1 gold producers/advanced developers, trading at a discount to net asset value, making any deals accretive on a per-share basis. By acquiring a Tier-1 developer or producer with a mix of shares and debt, especially with sentiment near multi-year lows (shown above), First Majestic could improve its P/NAV multiple relative to peers and its jurisdictional profile.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While it's hard to argue that there's any margin of safety whatsoever at current levels, First Majestic's technical chart is improving after a more than 50% correction. This is because there is no meaningful resistance until $13.60 per share, while the stock is finally getting closer to a potential support area at $9.35, where we saw a healthy appetite from buyers in Q2/Q3 2020. So, while I do not see First Majestic as an investment, given that there's no margin of safety, I would view a pullback below $9.45 as a low-risk buying opportunity from a swing-trading standpoint.

AG Technical Chart TC2000.com

First Majestic continues to be a favorite sector-wide, both among shorts and investors. While it was a higher-cost year with meaningful investments in its mines, the company certainly deserves some praise, building a model where it can sell bullion online at a premium to improve its average realized price. Having said that, while First Majestic offers enormous leverage to the silver price, I don't see enough margin of safety here at $11.30 to invest in the stock. Having said that, for those looking for a low-risk trade setup, a dip below $9.45 before March would present a decent swing-trading opportunity.