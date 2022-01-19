Fritz Jorgensen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

I don’t write often about SPAC deals as most of these newly listed companies seem expensive to me from a fundamentals point of view. However, Tritium (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:DCFC) caught my attention due to its low CAPEX requirements and reasonable valuation. The company just completed its listing at a forecast 2026 EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.1x and estimates that it needs just $68 million of funding to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023. I like the technology and the sector, and I think the company has a decent chance of staying an important player in the electric vehicle (EV) charging market. Let’s review.

Overview of the business and financials

The batteries of electric vehicles can store only direct current (DC) power but the power that comes from the grid is always alternating current (AC). Most electronic devices have a converter built into the plug and EVs are no exception – it's something called an onboard charger. The latter converts power from AC to DC and then feeds it into the battery. Most EV chargers today use AC, but there are several companies that specialize in DC chargers, where the converter is located inside the charger itself. DC chargers are usually much faster but they tend to be bulkier which means that hosts lose car parking spaces.

This is where Tritium comes in. The company is widely regarded as the world leader in EV DC fast charging technology with around 6,700 chargers sold in 41 countries as of the time of writing.

Tritium

Tritium has a first-mover advantage with over nine years on the market as well as an intellectual property moat thanks to the only liquid-cooled, IP65 rated charger technology on the market. It estimates that its sealed enclosure and liquid-cooled technology results in up to 37% total cost of ownership reduction over a decade of operation compared to all its competitors who use air-cooled systems.

Tritium

In addition to this, Tritium's chargers have a small footprint which means that the number of car parking spaces lost to charging stations for site hosts is significantly reduced compared to its competitors.

Tritium

Tritium is an Australian company and most of its staff is currently based in Oceania. However, almost all of its sales at the moment come from Europe and North America. I think this makes sense considering China, the EU, and the USA are the three major EV markets today and they are set to keep their importance over the next decade.

Tritium EIA

Tritium’s revenues and backlog have been growing rapidly despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the company is expected to report sales of around $84 million for 2021. Looking ahead, Tritium forecasts its revenues could grow to over $1.5 billion by 2026, with a large share of them coming from recurring software and services as the installed fleet grows. The business is also expected to become free cash flow positive in 2023, with the company forecasting that it needs only $68 million in funding before this point. This amount is much lower than the $274 million in cash Tritium should have had when its merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II closed earlier this month.

Tritium

I’m not too impressed by the expected EBITDA margin but the free cash flow conversion rate looks compelling, and I expect Tritium to have a good dividend or buyback yield in the future if its financial performance matches or exceeds the forecasts. This is where the most significant risk for these SPAC listings lies. Around half of these companies have negative returns one year after the completion of a merger and the most common reason behind this is over-optimistic financial projections.

Nasdaq

One of the worst cases I’ve seen includes Colombia-focused cannabis producer Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR), which I’ve covered here.

Is it likely that Tritium joins the ranks of SPAC companies that have missed their growth targets? Of course, after all its financial performance depends on keeping a leading position in the DC fast charging market as well as the global EV sector growing at a rapid pace over the next several years. I’m not too concerned though as I think Tritium’s liquid-cooled technology should protect its market share from competitors and charger installations should remain high even during years with slow EV sales as the infrastructure needs to be set up before the world transitions to EVs. Even if Tritium runs into problems, those $274 million in the bank should be more than enough to weather through any storm and stock dilution risk thus seems low.

Looking at the valuation, Tritium has an enterprise value of $1.31 billion as of the time of writing, which means it’s trading at just below 3.8x EV/EBITDA estimates for 2026. I think this is low for a company with a free cash flow conversion rate of close to 90% and the multiple should be close to 5x.

Investor takeaway

I view DC fast charging as the future for EVs as it significantly reduces charging time and it's thus likely to improve range anxiety, which is one of the main obstacles for global EV adoption. Tritium is the leader in this space at the moment and I expect it to keep it to successfully defend its market position thanks to the small footprint of its chargers as well as the total cost of ownership advantages offered by its liquid-cooled technology.

Even if the company faces issues in the near future, it should be able to resolve them without stock dilution considering it’s less than two years from becoming free cash flow positive and has an asset-light business model.

Overall, I view Tritium as a speculative buy, and I think it should be valued at around 5x EV/EBITDA estimates for 2026.