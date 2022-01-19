2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

Having spent 10 years studying emerging markets, I know that you have patterns repeated over and over again. - Nouriel Roubini

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DGS) is the largest and oldest ETF tracking dividend-based small-cap EM stocks. The ETF has been around for over 14 years and has accumulated AUM of over $2.2bn during this period.

In this article, I will touch upon some reasons why prospective investors may consider a position in the ETF.

Decent screens

DGS tracks a fundamentally weighted index - The ‘WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index’, which in turn is a function of the ‘WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index’. Firstly, these stocks are required to have generated positive earnings over the past year and paid at least $5m in gross cash dividends in the annual cycle prior to the annual reconstitution in October (an October reconstitution also means you’re looking at a fairly updated index of stocks that have demonstrated dividend strength recently.)

The screens also weed out low-quality stocks based on a composite score that measures quality (metrics such as ROA, ROE, GP/assets, CF/assets are studied over time and benchmarked within industries) and momentum (risk-adjusted total returns of the stock over 6 and 12 months). The companies are finally weighted on the basis of annual cash dividend paid.

I think there’s something to be said about the quality of the stocks that eventually make the cut at DGS. Small-cap stocks are typically quite early in their lifecycle where any excess cash typically gets plowed back into the business. Thus, if you have small-caps that are paying out sizeable dividends, there's a good chance these are high-quality business models that serve not only the innate growth requirements of the businesses but also fulfill certain capital distribution priorities. With large caps, you'd find plenty of companies who can do this; with small caps, this is less common.

Mean-reversion theme with better growth prospects

Twitter

EMs didn't have the greatest year last year, delivering only single-digit returns of less than 4%; meanwhile, some of the other terrains were able to comfortably outperform the EM cohort. Having said that, if you're a subscriber of The Lead-Lag Report, you’d note that I wrote a detailed piece last week highlighting some reasons why I think this pocket could be due some mean-reversion.

Twitter

If you look at EM performance relative to US large-caps, you'd note that this is currently at enormously oversold levels. The decade of the 2000s largely belonged to the EMs, and in the previous decade, we saw a pivot towards US large-caps. A 10-year outperformance feels particularly overdone and it sets things up nicely for EMs to make some sort of a comeback.

Stockcharts.com

As I’ve elaborated in The Lead-Lag Report, even though it may not necessarily be acute, there also tends to be some correlation between central bank tightening and EM outperformance. You’ve seen this trend play out across different periods over the last 30 odd years; this was most obvious in the mid-2000s (post the dot-com boom) preceding the GFC.

Also consider the relative growth dynamics. The World Bank recently came out with updated growth forecasts for different regions across the world. As part of its recent update (vs. its June 2021 outlook), it has scaled down the 2022 real GDP forecast for EMs by just 0.2%; conversely, for something like the US, this has been brought down by 0.5%. The US will only grow by 3.6% this year, with growth collapsing even further to 2.7% next year. EMs on the other hand will likely report GDP growth within a more stable range of 4.4%-4.6%.

World Bank

Better earnings potential yet cheaper valuations

Given a better growth roadmap, you'd expect this to translate into better earnings potential for these small caps EMs; indeed, that very much appears to be the case with YCharts earnings expectations for this year pointing to ~11% growth; conversely, the earnings expectations for an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 (SPY) only comes in at ~6% for this year. Given its relatively strong double-digit earning potential, it is pleasantly surprising to note that DGS only trades at a single-digit forward P/E multiple of just 8x. Note that the SPY trades at a multiple that is 2.7x higher at 21.2 forward earnings.

YCharts

Dollar conditions have changed

I’d also urge you to look at the dollar index which has enjoyed a fantastic run since May 2020. It gained almost 13% from those lows up until the swing highs just below the $97 levels in Nov 2021. Since then it appears that momentum has failed and in recent weeks, one could perhaps even question if conditions have reversed as exemplified by last week’s candle which just about managed to close above the channel boundary. It’s evident that the dollar is now perched at a precarious position. You also have to consider that inflation expectations and the associated tightening plans by the US Fed are all largely priced in, so I doubt if conditions will remain particularly resilient going forward. This should bode well for EM assets that tend to do well when dollar strength abates.

Investing.com

Low volatility and sold income angle

EM-based investment assets are perceived to be quite a risky terrain but DGS does not appear to be a portfolio that suffers from significant volatility; its annualized volatility of 12.7% is lower than the asset class median of 14.9%. The other thing to note is that you also get a very compelling yield of nearly 4%. The SPY only offers you 1.2%.

Conclusion

My followers on Twitter would note that mean-reversion is something I’ve been highlighting for a while now and the oversold EM theme appears to be one of the narratives that could flourish in 2022. DGS has some interesting qualities that would make it a decent EM play.