CEF Weekly Commentary: Jan. 16, 2022

bee32/iStock via Getty Images

(This report was issued on Jan. 16th to members of Yield Hunting. This is an example of what we send to members each weekend to prepare them for the week ahead.)

Macro Picture

For the second straight week to start the year, markets finished lower. We're now down 2.5% YTD already on the S&P 500 and 5% on the Nasdaq. Small caps are already down 4.3% and we are just half way through the month. Energy is the top sector so far this year, already up 16.2%. Financials are second at +4.3%. Real estate, healthcare, and technology are all down 5%+ already. The VIX remains elevated at 21.5. Oil rose $3 to $82.60.

While omicron is still lurking out there and spreading very rapidly among the unvaccinated and vaccinated alike, it has taken a back seat to inflation and concerns about rising interest rates sentiment. That was borne out on Tuesday when Fed Chair Powell, while testifying before Congress, assured lawmakers that the central bank would not hesitate to contain inflation.

The inflation data this week did little to calm investors as the headline CPI data hit +7% over the past year, the highest since 1982. Core inflation (excluding food and energy) came in at +5.5%.

Most still think this inflation spike will prove temporary, especially if omicron is the last gasp of the virus (unlikely). If that's the case services will start taking pressure off goods spending. But a possible wage-price spiral has been gaining steam in the news media. This is where higher prices cause workers to demand higher wages, which in turn leads companies to raise prices.

After climbing above 1.8% during the day Monday, the yield on the 10-year note slowly rallied throughout the rest of the week, seemingly on the weakness of the equity markets. It ended at 1.74% after briefly trading below 1.7%. Meanwhile, short-term rates continued their ascent in anticipation of tighter monetary policy, leading to a flatter yield curve.

Index Table LPL Financial

CEF Market Review

Discounts alpha gen capital

Discounts widened materially on the muni CEF side in the last week as investors worried about rising rates. The average muni CEF now trades at -2.9% which is at about the 32nd percentile. Recall that these were trading at an almost 1% premium back in August. 3% of widening is nearly an entire years worth of yield.

Meanwhile, taxables are now at a half a point discount which is about where they've been for most of 2022. Investors are clearly worried about long-term rates rising as opposed to short-term rates. If they were concerned about short rates, all leveraged CEFs would have taken a hit this week.

Equity CEFs continue to trade extremely tight. They're now trading in the top 8% of all observations going back to 1996 at -4.0%. That's telling me investors would rather stick it out in far more volatile equities than in interest rate sensitive bonds.

In the last week, tax-free munis saw 1.4% of discount widening while single-state munis saw -1.23% of widening. Convertibles fell the most in relation to their NAV with discounts widening by 2.6% on average.

Munis are now the cheapest sector among all CEF categories with a z-score of -0.65. Dividend equity and single state munis are the next two cheapest.

Surprisingly, only two muni CEFs made the Core discount change top 10 this past week. I was figuring when I was running the report, it would be at least six or seven of the top 10. The only funds among the 81 "Core funds" that made the list were the BlackRock MuniHoldings (MHD) and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA). Both of these funds lost around 2% of discount in the last week.

Discount changes alpha gen capital

PIMCO again had a few funds on the list including PIMCO Income Strategy (PFL), which lost 2.7%, and PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI). PDI didn't surprise me as the fund had run in the last few weeks following the no-change to their distribution on January 3rd.

What the below graph shows is that PDI (purple line) saw its premium rise 25% before moving back down in the last week. You can see how that matches up to some other PIMCO funds during the same period with the rest losing premium.

PIMCO Alpha gen capital

I will make an honorable mention about Western Asset Diversified Inc (WDI) which saw its discount close by 2.3%. We have been focusing on that fund as an easy play for more than a month now and it's finally paying off. The chart below from CEF Connect shows the sharp move higher. I would expect some profit-takers to step in here but I'm not selling. I like the asset mix within the fund and I still think it is fairly valued. In the meantime, I'm collecting a 7.43% yield.

discounts cefconnect

Lastly, Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF), another Core Portfolio holding, did well last week closing its discount by 2.2%. The fund just announced a cut to the distribution by 5% which was extremely surprising given that they raised the distribution four times in the past 12 months. It appears that Apollo is moving more towards a NII = payment type of distribution policy where they adjust more often to avoid large cuts/raises.

You can see in the chart below how it widened out dramatically in the last two months and then just closed on a dime. I still love this fund and the NAV momentum is one of the best among fixed income CEFs at the moment.

AIF chart cefconnect

Some notes to cover.

Franklin Limited Duration Inc (FTF) announced a transferable rights offering where you will receive one right per share that you owned on January 19th. So investors who do NOT own FTF could buy some on Tuesday and still participate in the offering. Every three rights entitles you to purchase another share of FTF at a discount to the current price. The price at which you buy will be determined at expiration of the offering, February 17th, and will likely be 92.5% of the average price the fund traded at on the last four trading days before that February 17th expiration date. The last time FTF did a rights offering was back in 2018- and was nearly the same structure.

The chart below shows the price from just below the announcement (Sept 13, 2018) and the expiration (Oct 18, 2018) and then to the end of the year. However, recall that we had a bear market in the fourth quarter of 2018 which helps push down the price.

FTF chart alpha gen capital

If you hold it, I would NOT do anything until we get much close to expiration. If you like this fund, I will likely be recommending you exercise your rights. If you don't have the capital to do so (cash on hand), I would sell the rights but again, wait until closer to the expiration date.

If you follow our Morning Notes, you will know that Eagle Point Credit priced new baby bonds which acts as the borrowing mechanism or leverage for their CLO equity CEF, (NYSE:ECC). The new bonds (ECCZ) priced at a 5.375% yield and will be callable Jan 31, 2025, and mature Jan 31, 2029. These are essentially investment grade but I would say very barely (Eagan Jones).

On Friday, after the close, Eagle Point announced that they were calling the 7.75% term preferreds (NYSE:ECCB) on 2/28, calling the 6.75% baby bonds due 2027 (ECCY) for 2/14, and half of their 6.6875% baby bonds (ECCX) for 2/14.

As Landlord Investor, who was all over this new bond and the calls (and spot on) noted on the preferreds chat, the key for ECCX bond holders is the size of the overallotment. Right now just 50% has been called but if the overallotment fills (which I think it will), they could issue another redemption notice on Tuesday and do a full call.

Call prices are:

ECCB: $25.15 on 2/28

ECCY $25.20 on 2/14

ECCX $25.20 on 2/14

If you can get sell prices above that before those dates I would jump on it and unload your shares.

Commentary

Investors apparently took the same warning I gave in the CEF Report last week with the likely discount widening we're likely to see in the next six months from the fear of rising rates. Muni CEFs are likely NOT going to have a January Effect - though they did have a nice Santa Claus rally in December. The question will be how much pain investors inflict on them. I had lightened my load near the start of the month but still have significant exposure.

That said, I'm not sure what I'll do next. Some thoughts:

(1) I do think the rising rates on the long end of the curve is likely not going to continue much more. I think 2% could be reached and that could scare more investors, but I still think that could be it. I could be wrong as I'm no rate prognosticator. However, each time rates have risen, and investors worry, they have stopped and reversed course.

(2) Discounts are still relatively tight. At the start of 2021, discounts in muni CEFs were in the 8%-11%. Today they are closer to -3% to -5% instead. So there is definitely so more room to run.

(3) Why exposure yourself to the discount risk when you can take that off the table with some open-end funds that are leveraged? NHMAX, GHYAX, OPTAX and ORNAX in the high yield muni space can do just that. They won't be resilient to further NAV declines but the price won't fall further than the NAV (discount widening).

(4) For those who just don't care about the market value swings - and I do think this is a medium-term issue that could be gone by next year - income may still come down a bit as leverage costs go up. But where else would you go?

(5) Sitting in cash just isn't an option. With inflation running so hot, cash is trash. I would rather expose myself to the swings in value than lose the income.

Investors need to figure out what they want to do as well as their goals/objectives with this money. If they care far more about the income but still would not like to see market values fall more, then you should swap to some of the open-end choices above.

For those only concerned with income, I would stay put. Sure, higher short-term rates may eventually lead to some distribution cuts, but again, that's going to be across the board for anything leveraged. You could move to open-ends not leveraged and take a massive income cut guaranteed since they pay so much less.

Those more tactical may want to shift shorter-term taxables in ETFs or CEFs and other low duration funds with lower levels of leverage (or none at all) for the time being. I do think discounts will get cheaper overall across all of fixed income CEFland.

CEF News

Distribution Increase

N/A

Distribution Decrease

Liberty All-Start Growth (ASG): Distribution decreased by 16% to $0.15 per quarter

Clough Global Equity (GLQ): Distribution decreased by 13.4% to $0.1162

Clough Global Opp (NYSE:GLO): Distribution decreased by 13.2% to $0.0943

Clough Global Div & Inc (GLV): Distribution decreased by 6.3% to $0.0906

Apollo Sr Floating Rate (AFT): Distribution decreased by 5.9% to $0.08

Apollo Tactical Income (AIF): Distribution decreased by 5.6% to $0.085

Liberty All-Start Equity (USA): Distribution decreased by 4.7% to $0.20 per quarter.

Initial Distribution

Guggenheim Active Allocation (GUG): Distribution set at $0.11875 with an ex-div date of 2/3/22. Yield will be 7.2%.

Nuveen Variable Rate Pre & Inc (NFPD): Distribution set at $0.138 per share per month. Ex div date of 2/14/22. Yield will be 6.3%.

N-2/ IPO

Destra Multi-Alternative (DMA): The fund began trading on the NYSE on Jan 13th. The fund was previously a continuously offered closed-end interval fund converted to a fully closed end fund recently. It is advised be Destra Capital Advisors and sub-advised by Validus Growth Investors.

Rights Offering

Franklin Limited Duration Income (FTF): The fund announced a transferable rights offering.

A summary of the terms of the Offer is set out below: Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (a "Right") for each common share held on the record date of January 19, 2022 (the "Record Date").

Three Rights plus the final subscription price per common share (the "Subscription Price") will be required to purchase one additional common share (the "Primary Subscription"). However, shareholders who held fewer than three common shares on the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one common share. Fractional shares will not be issued.

The Subscription Price will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund’s common shares on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date (as defined below) and each of the four preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the net asset value per common share of the Fund’s common shares at the close of trading on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Fund’s net asset value per common share at the close of trading on the NYSE American on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined.

Record date shareholders who fully exercise their Rights in the Primary Subscription will be eligible for an over-subscription privilege entitling these shareholders to subscribe for any additional common shares not purchased pursuant to the Primary Subscription, subject to certain limitations, allotment and the right of the Board of Trustees to eliminate the over-subscription privilege. Holders of Rights acquired in the secondary market may not participate in the over-subscription privilege.

The Rights are expected to trade "when issued" on the NYSE American beginning on January 14, 2022, and the Fund’s common shares are expected to trade "ex-rights" on the NYSE American beginning on January 18, 2022. The Rights are expected to begin trading for normal settlement on the NYSE American (NYSE American: FTF RT) on or about January 24, 2022.

The Offering expires at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on February 17, 2022, unless extended (the "Expiration Date").

Ongoing and Recent Corporate Actions

*** denoted completed***

Liquidation

***December 3, 2021 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opp (BGIO) | The fund is slated to liquidate on December 14th and the last day to trade will be December 13th. The fund entered its wind down period and anticipates making its final distribution to shareholders on December 31st.

Rights Offering

January 11, 2022 | Franklin Limited Duration Income (FTF):

announced today that its Board of Trustees has approved a transferable rights offering (the "Offer"). The Offer to acquire additional common shares will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Fund’s securities.

A summary of the terms of the Offer is set out below:

Each shareholder will receive one transferable right (a "Right") for each common share held on the record date of January 19, 2022 (the "Record Date"). Three Rights plus the final subscription price per common share (the "Subscription Price") will be required to purchase one additional common share (the "Primary Subscription"); however, shareholders who held fewer than three common shares on the Record Date will be entitled to subscribe for one common share. Fractional shares will not be issued. The Subscription Price will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of the Fund’s common shares on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date (as defined below) and each of the four preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 90% of the net asset value per common share of the Fund’s common shares at the close of trading on the NYSE American on the Expiration Date, then the Subscription Price will be 90% of the Fund’s net asset value per common share at the close of trading on the NYSE American on that day. The estimated Subscription Price has not yet been determined.



December 10, 2021 | Special Opportunities Fund (SPE): announced today that it will issue to its common stockholders of record as of December 20, 2021 one transferable right for every five shares of common stock held (rounded up for fractional rights) entitling the holders of such rights to purchase an aggregate of 2,542,593 shares of a newly issued class of Convertible Preferred Stock.

The rights will expire on January 21, 2022 unless extended and will entitle the holder to purchase one share of a Convertible Preferred Stock at a price of $25.00 per share for each right held. The Fund anticipates that the rights will be listed on NYSE and the new Convertible Preferred Stock will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. All holders of rights who fully subscribe in the offering will have the option to oversubscribe for additional shares of Convertible Preferred Stock which may be available if fewer than all rights are exercised. Additionally, if there are not enough unsubscribed shares of Convertible Preferred Stock to honor all oversubscription requests, the Board of Directors may, in its sole discretion, issue up to 1.5 million additional shares to honor such oversubscription requests.

The Convertible Preferred Stock will pay a dividend on the last business day of each quarter at a rate of 2.75% per annum and may be converted into common stock at a conversion price of $20.50 per share of common stock (or a ratio of 1.2195 shares of common stock for each share of Convertible Preferred Stock) adjusted for any distributions made to or on behalf of common stockholders. At any time following the second anniversary of the Expiration Date, the Board of Directors may, in its sole discretion and upon thirty days’ notice, redeem all or any part of the then outstanding shares of Convertible Preferred Stock at $25.00 per share plus accrued dividends. In addition, if the market price of the Fund’s common stock is equal to or greater than $23.75 per share adjusted for any distributions made to or on behalf of common stockholders, the Board may, in its sole discretion, require holders of the Convertible Preferred Stock to convert all or any part of their shares into shares of common stock at a conversion price of $20.50 per share of common stock (or a ratio of 1.2195 shares of common stock for each share of Convertible Preferred Stock held) adjusted for any distributions made to or on behalf of common stockholders. All outstanding shares of Convertible Preferred Stock as of January 21, 2027 (five years from the Expiration Date) will be mandatorily redeemed at a price of $25.00 per share plus accrued dividends.

The Board intends to use approximately one-third of the net proceeds raised in the offering to fund a self-tender offer for shares of the Fund’s common stock if, within the 30-day period commencing on the day following the expiration date, the closing market price for such shares is less than 94% of their net asset value for three consecutive days. The remainder of the net proceeds will be invested in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and used for general working capital purposes.

Tender Offer

***November 8 | Templeton Global Income (GIM): The fund announced that it has commenced an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 93,900,910 of its common shares, representing 70% of its issued and outstanding common shares. Unless extended, the tender offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Subject to various terms and conditions described in offering materials distributed to shareholders: (1) purchases will be made at a price per share equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value per share as of the close of trading on the first business day after the expiration of the offer; and (2) if more shares are tendered than the amount the Board has authorized to purchase, the Fund will purchase the number of shares equal to the offer amount on a prorated basis.

The Fund will likely sell portfolio instruments during the tender offer to raise cash for the purchase of common shares. Thus, during the pendency of the tender offer, the Fund will likely hold a greater than normal percentage of its net assets in cash and cash equivalents and may not be able to meet its investment goals and invest consistent with its investment strategy. Upon conclusion of the tender offer, the Fund is expected to have sufficient assets to continue to meet its investment goals while also continuing to deliver on its mandate to provide high current income by paying monthly distributions to shareholders who remain invested in the Fund.

The offer expired at 11:59 p.m. New York City time, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Based on current information, approximately 31,347,530 common shares, or approximately 33.38% of the Fund’s common shares outstanding, were tendered through the expiration date. This total includes shares tendered pursuant to notices of guaranteed delivery. The final number of shares validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the tender offer will be announced at a later date.

The Fund expects to make cash payments for tendered and accepted shares at a price equal to 99% of the Fund’s net asset value ("NAV") per share as of the close of trading on December 8, 2021. Payment for shares tendered and accepted is expected to be sent to tendering shareholders within approximately 10 business days after the expiration date.

Mergers

***December 6 | Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Mergers:

The reorganization of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE: NXQ) and Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE: NXR) into Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE: NXP) was successfully completed prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on December 6, 2021.

In the reorganization, NXP acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of each of NXQ and NXR in a tax-free transaction in exchange for newly-issued common shares of NXP in an aggregate amount equal in value to the net assets transferred. The exchanges took place based upon the funds’ closing net asset values on December 3, 2021. The exchange ratio at which common shares of each acquired fund were issued in exchange for common shares of NXP are listed below:

Ratios Nuveen

***December 13 | PIMCO Closed End Fund Reorganization Closing Date: PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI), and PIMCO Income Opp (PKO): The previously-announced contemplated reorganizations of each of PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (“PCI”) and PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (“PKO”) with and into PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (“PDI”) are currently expected to be consummated following the scheduled close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on December 10, 2021, subject to PIMCO’s market outlook and operational considerations, the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and customary closing conditions. Upon consummation of the reorganizations, PDI will acquire all of the assets and assume of all the liabilities of each of PKO and PCI in exchange for additional common shares of beneficial interest of PDI (“Merger Shares”), and PCI and PKO common shareholders will receive Merger Shares (and cash in lieu of fractional Merger Shares, if any), based on the relative net asset value per common share (“NAV”) of the Funds as of the close of business on December 10, 2021.

In connection with the reorganizations, shares of PCI and PKO are expected to cease trading on the NYSE following the close of regular trading on December 10, 2021. Shares of PDI, including the Merger Shares issued in connection with the reorganizations, will continue to trade on the NYSE upon the opening of regular trading on December 13, 2021.

***October 14 | Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income (JDD), Nuveen Tax-Adv Total Return (JTA), and Nuveen Tax Adv Div Growth (JTD): have approved a proposal to reorganize the funds. JDD, JTA and JTD will combine into a single new fund, Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (NYSE:NMAI), having a new investment mandate. The combined fund will continue to employ a multi-asset strategy, but will more dynamically allocate its portfolio with the objective of providing total return though high current income and capital appreciation. Subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions, the transactions are expected to become effective before the market opens on November 22, 2021. The funds are anticipated to begin transitioning their portfolio prior to the reorganization, with additional portfolio transition occurring after the reorganization is complete.

Statistics

Sector:

stats alpha gen capital

Core:

Core stats alpha gen capital

All CEFs: