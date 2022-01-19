Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images News

Context

I'm an economist and so my training is to ignore headlines and look at data. While battery electric vehicle sales are growing rapidly in the US, that is from a low base. The name of the game is the EU and China, both of which provide substantial direct and indirect subsidies, including strict mandates to lower CO2 emissions.

For Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) CY2021 sales in China, the headlines are undeniably good. When I dive into the numbers, however, the story is no longer rosy. It's not bad, it's just that there is little prospect for growth, while the investment story ($1,037 a share) depends on unlimited upside.

For Tesla, it's unfortunately necessary to wait for end-of-quarter data, because exports from China to Europe are front-loaded in the quarter, and domestic deliveries delayed to the last month. The Model 3 illustrates that, with a mere 422 deliveries in October 2021, but 30,102 in December. Model Y sales behave similarly, albeit with smaller swings. Full model-level monthly data are now available for 2021, hence this article.

Below I provide overviews of Chinese sales of the Model Y and the Model 3. I follow this with tables of data, for those who want the details. I answer the query of my title in the concluding section.

Note that I focus on demand, not supply. Tesla in its corporate announcements combines exports from China with domestic sales. For the Model 3, in 2021H2 Tesla exported 91,215 units or 58% of "sales" of 157,384. In contrast, fewer Model Ys were exported, at 30,025 units or 20% of "sales" of 153,951.

When the Berlin factory is completed, Tesla will become a "normal" car company, making where it sells in volume. At that point Tesla will need to either reduce Model 3 production, or find a way to sell 15,000 more a month. In contrast, exports of the Model Y are only 5,000 a month, probably not a problem given its market segment.

Model Y: The Good News

The good news lies with the Model Y. Sales are gaining traction, up from 16,422 in 2021Q1, when sales began, to 76,920 in 2021Q4. It helps that the Model Y is in the rapidly growing mid-sized SUV segment, which expanded 3.5-fold from Q1 to Q4.

That growth, however, reflects the rise of competition. Since March 2021 we've seen the launch of 7 competitive BEV models. As a result, in December sales included 19 BEV models and 9 PHEVs. These include the NIO ES6 (4,939 sales in December), the FAW Benteng "Nat" (6,890 sales, up 10-fold over November) and the BYD Tang DM PHEV (8,700 sales). Clearly, on average Chinese consumers cross-shop, and within the segment, one in five opt for a PHEV. The Model Y's share is stable, at 44% in both Q3 and Q4. As long as the segment increases rapidly, sales will increase even with a loss of share.

Model 3: The Bad News

In contrast, the Model 3 is in the slowest-growing segment, for either EVs or PHEVs. Within the segment it lost share each quarter. Absolute sales in fact peaked in 2020Q4 at 57,551 units, 47% above 2021Q4 sales, and are below 2020Q1. The numbers provide no support that 2022 will be better.

Data: The Details

The first table provides quarterly sales and segment information for the Model 3 and the Model Y. The second set of tables provides segment level data, for combined NEV sales. I follow that with a similar table for pure BEV sales, but for brevity don't provide a comparable table for PHEVs. I ignore fuel-cell vehicles, which have minimal sales. I delete the smallest segments to keep the tables compact. I highlight the midsized sedan segment (of the Model 3) and the midsized SUV segment (of the Model Y) in bold. The rightmost columns give segment share and Q4/Q1 growth rates. Totals include the smaller segments that I don't detail.

Tesla sales

CY2021 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Model 3 151,039 39,139 27,030 31,987 52,883 "B" segment 260,348 84,068 54,302 54,004 67,974 Model 3 share 58% 47% 50% 59% 78% CY2021 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Model Y 170,106 76,920 47,006 29,758 16,422 Midsized Segment 411,256 180,151 108,872 72,439 49,794 Model Y share 41% 43% 43% 41% 33%

NEV sales by segment

All NEVs 2021 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2021 Share Growth Q4/Q1 Sedan Mini 855,510 307,642 229,623 165,994 152,251 28% 2.0x Subcompact 185,744 88,057 43,604 30,337 23,746 6% 3.7x Compact 517,724 212,004 150,673 100,830 54,217 17% 3.9x Midsized 260,202 83,922 54,302 54,004 67,974 8% 1.2x Large 160,152 54,482 37,637 32,754 35,279 5% 1.5x SUV Subcompact 168,157 75,548 46,398 27,826 18,385 5% 4.1x Compact 391,511 160,298 114,072 72,027 45,114 13% 3.6x Midsized 405,849 175,957 107,659 72,439 49,794 13% 3.5x Large 137,289 56,568 38,993 23,975 17,753 4% 3.2x Total 3,092,589 1,217,674 824,818 582,540 467,557 100% 2.6x

BEV sales

EVs 2021 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2021 Share Growth Q4/Q1 Sedan Mini 855,510 307,642 229,623 165,994 152,251 33% 2.0x Subcompact 185,744 88,057 43,604 30,337 23,746 7% 3.7x Compact 380,529 154,737 107,542 74,870 43,380 14% 3.6x Midsized 234,726 76,931 49,470 47,424 60,901 9% 1.3x SUV Subcompact 156,263 70,833 42,424 25,136 17,870 6% 4.0x Compact 253,516 99,579 70,339 49,411 34,187 10% 2.9x Midsized 328,529 140,722 87,654 59,851 40,302 13% 3.5x Large 131,882 52,374 37,780 23,975 17,753 5% 3.0x Total 2,624,338 1,022,680 690,194 496,676 414,788 100% 2.5x

Data source: Gasgoo and other Chinese-language web sites

Conclusion

There are many red flags for the Chinese vehicle market, including NEVs. First there's the secular slowdown of the Chinese economy. The working age population continues to decline, and migration has emptied out the countryside, so the movement from farm to city no longer provides relief. Services such as healthcare are dependent on local government, but China grants no tax autonomy to municipal governments. With no independent fiscal base, they have relied on land sales. That is not sustainable, highlighted by the bankruptcy of Evergrande. The flip side is that households need to save for old age, and muting consumption growth. Expansion has depended on public investment, and that gravy train is at its end.

These headwinds aren't temporary, but will continue into 2022 and beyond. Critically for Tesla, aggregate vehicle sales peaked in 2017. So while the share of NEVs increased sharply in 2021, that will sooner rather than later interact with the shrinking overall market.

Then there is the drop in central government NEV subsidies, which go to nil in 2023. In addition, most larger NEV sales are in China's biggest metropolitan areas, the Tier I and Tier II cities. To date NEVs have benefited from exemptions from urban congestion restrictions and have favored access to license plants - in Shanghai the latter is equivalent to a US$14,000 subsidy. Such policies are no longer sustainable, with NEV sales topped 50% of the market in Shanghai in December. Local governments will perforce pare policies favoring NEVs. Finally, lithium prices are pushing up battery prices. Makers can partially offset by switching to less expensive LFP batteries, but at a loss of performance and range. That is a dangerous path for Tesla to tread.

Now I expect the Model Y to continue doing well, seeing higher sales through the summer. But by 2023 growing competition will eat into sales in absolute terms.

The Model 3 is over 4 years old. At this point up-front development costs should be fully amortized, and a portion of the capital costs for Shanghai will have been written off. Tesla may thereby have room to discount once production in Berlin commences and exports decline. That may not happen anytime soon, according to Jaberwock Research's Jan 12 SA article Tesla Brandenburg (TSLA): Volume Production Is Still Months Away. I believe however that the limitations of age of the Model 3 and the small size of the sedan market will make it unprofitable to push sales.

All of this comes to a head in 2023. At that point the government quid-pro-quo for financing the plant and offering a tax holiday comes due. In particular, the company needs to begin paying Chinese taxes (Why China Could Be Tesla's Undoing).

To conclude, the strength of the Model Y will likely carry Tesla through CY2022. However, with no new product in the offing, 2022 will be as good as it gets.