This article is part of the "Charlie Munger's Portfolio" series, in which I dive into the legendary investor's top long-term investments. Following my recent coverage of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), which ranks second and third in Munger's portfolio, it's about time to explore Munger's most significant investment in the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The analysis explores the favorable market outlook in 2022 and how the bank's specific orientation supports my buy rating. I also have introduced comparisons with the Bank's closest peer, WFC, where necessary, as they share similar characteristics.

Results appear to be strong

After a depressed 2020, BAC stock is currently trading at about $47, up more than 60% from its 52-week low of $29.5, beating the 23% of S&P 500 by a wide margin. Even though the bank has missed its consensus revenue target estimate by $130 million, compared to consensus estimates, BAC in MRQ reported better than expected EPS at $0.82 in the MRQ.

Total revenues have slightly dropped marginally due to a rise in noninterest expense, despite the $542 million improvements in credit losses due to the more favorable macroeconomic environment. BAC is one of the largest banks in the US, as it currently maintains $3.17 trillion in total assets, and in the last quarter, the Bank has increased total deposits by 5%, reporting a figure of $2.96 trillion.

Unfavorably, the bank's efficiency ratio has slightly increased in Q4 to 67% from 63% but still, considering the improvement in the market outlook, it is reasonable to expect that the anticipated boosted revenues will push the efficiency ratio closer to 60% levels in the foreseeable future. Last but not least, the bank has decreased the headcount for a consecutive year, and the continued digital transformation is expected to drive operating expenses to new lows, which is also reflected by the 46% increase in consumer and small business digital sales.

Favorable outlook for the bank in 2022

With rising inflation and a more robust economic activity, the steepening yield curve increases interest rates. As a result, the banking outlook throughout 2022 remains positive, with at least three interest rate hikes anticipated by the Federal Reserve. However, the three interest rate hikes as noted by the Fed might not be enough, and according to JPMorgan's (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, seven hikes might be the number to beat.

Higher interest rates negatively affect valuations, earnings, and stock prices, except in the financial sector. A few days ago, in a recent tweet, I emphasized the S&P 500's 30-year historical patterns, which tend to perform strongly as the economy approaches the rate hike cycles, which are about to enter early in March.

BAC's Net Interest Income (NII), which is the spread between its interest income and expense, essentially the profit of the Bank, is expected to be well above 2021 for the current year.

BAC's high asset-sensitivity will drive earnings

Both banks, BAC and WFC, are high asset-sensitive banks and are expected to earn a higher yield on their assets (loans) than their peers. However, as I have analyzed in an earlier article, BAC's closest peer WFC is constrained by asset cap regulation, and it cannot grow its asset portfolio over the $1.95 trillion limit mark. Even though WFC still has room to grow its loan base, the deposits restriction is a real issue that may affect WFC's lending activity but create a competitive advantage for BAC.

Data by YCharts

Luckily, the bank's target market is structured around the consumer segment, with 71% of the deposit accounts being non-interest-bearing, which gives the bank substantial float to lend out at higher interest rates at no cost. Additionally, an increase of 1% in short and long-term interest rates will boost the bank's net interest income by $6.5 billion. As a result, banks can borrow money at lower interest rates than they lend, expanding their net interest margin. Even though the company showed YoY growth of banking fees sales and trading revenue over the same period as well, the NII is a much more sustainable stream and is likely to be the major contributor to the company's positive outlook. The increasing deposit and loan numbers are also strong indicators of the proposed NII growth.

However, it's uncertain what portion of those non-interest-bearing accounts will leave the bank chasing higher interest or CDs. It's inherently difficult to make assumptions regarding the "stickiness" of deposits due to the highly complex interconnections between deposit accounts, other banks' products, consumers' relationship with the Bank, consumers' decisions, the timing of reaction, and other unknowns. Nevertheless, I don't expect this to happen anytime soon unless we see multiple rate hikes at meaningfully higher levels.

Average Deposits & Loans investor.bankofamerica.com

Overweight BAC over WFC

Buffett's second-largest position locates with BAC, currently accounting for 14.6% of the overall Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Many analysts have criticized Buffett's decision two years ago to sell major stakes in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and reinvest the proceeds to BAC. Fast forward today, comparing the banks' performance since April 2020, the S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is leading the market, whereas WFC and GS follow. Thus, I cannot infer with certainty why Buffett entered this move. However, considering that the Master has a long-term view, I wouldn't be surprised if BAC outperforms its peers in the following years.

Data by YCharts

Buffett's long-time friend and business partner, Charlie Munger, has also built a strong position in the stock since Berkshire's through his vehicle Daily Journal Corp (DJCO). He has allocated approximately 40% of the total portfolio's assets in BAC, owning the stock since 2013. Charlie has entered this investment very early and paid an estimated average price of around $15.57, which suggests an unrealized gain of nearly 300% and a CAGR of roughly 15%. Buffett and Munger are both known for holding stocks for decades, and considering the improved earnings environment, I don't expect them to sell anytime soon.

Charlie Munger's Portfolio (Daily Journal Corp) whalewisdom.com

Valuation seems high on a relative basis

At the time of writing, BAC is fairly traded at almost $47, leading the banking sector along with JPM in terms of P/B valuation multiple. Specifically, the bank's multiple of 1.56x remains 18.7% higher than the industry's median of 1.34x. However, considering the promising earnings outlook throughout 2022, the stock is about to break at new highs.

BAC's target price of $57 implies a 22% upside

To determine the Fair Value (FV) of the bank, I used a five-year dual valuation model, and below are the critical assumptions used in my model. The first part incorporates the annual book value per share, and I have applied a 4% yearly growth rate after that. Similarly, for annual DEPS, I have used a conservative earnings growth of 7.5% for the next five years. Finally, by assigning equal weight, 50% each, I arrive at an FV estimate of $57, which implies a 22% upside from current share price levels for the medium term.

BAC Fair Value Valuation Model Created By Author using data from Seeking Alpha and YCharts ycharts.com/

Share buyback program remains strong

BAC for 2021 returned over $31.7 billion as part of the company's initiative to return shareholders' excess capital, breaking into $25.1 billion in share buybacks and another $6.6 billion in dividends paid. As a result, this will decrease its outstanding shares and increase its EPS and resource utilization ratios such as ROE and ROTCE.

Additionally, the company also has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share for common stockholders and $1.75 per share on the 7% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, Series B, adding further attractive values for potential future investors. During the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference in December, the company's CEO Brian Moynihan said that BAC is back in growth mode as the pandemic has eased and the overall market is "back on track."

One more thing

BAC's track record of increasing revenues at a greater rate than its expenses is a testament to its ability to achieve and enhance operational efficiencies. With the worldwide industrial digital transformation underway, BAC may leverage cloud-based technology to introduce further efficiency into its operations and reach even better cost-effectiveness. BAC's partnership with IBM is likely to be a critical factor in this regard as over 70% of the company's clients are already actively using digital channels.

Conclusion

The two macro catalysts for BAC to start breaking into new time highs are the economic recovery becoming evident and interest rates increasing. As the economy recovers, the bank would benefit from the more robust earnings environment, the wider net interest margins, and the improvement in the credit outlook, reaffirming my buy rating for BAC in the medium term.