CommScope (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:COMM) is one of the global leaders of providing communications infrastructure solutions to connect the unconnected. It is well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth opportunities associated with the emergence of artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), the Internet of Things (IoT), and the 5G network. Despite the stock's attractive long-term growth prospects, COMM has fallen 76 percent from its 2017 highs. Its declining EBIT margin and increasing debt significantly increases the risk of holding the stock. However, management is constantly on the lookout for ways to realign the company and restore shareholder value.

'CommScope Next' Realigns Company Towards Profitability

In April 2021, CommScope announced its intention to spin off its Home Network segment in order to reduce operating costs and foster cost synergies across its core portfolio, thereby increasing shareholder value. COMM's Home Network segment provides subscription-based home and entertainment connectivity, which represented 19.7% of total revenue of $2,105.3 million in Q3 2021 and generated a negative adjusted EBITDA of $15.5 million in Q3 2021. With this data alone, we can deduce that its Home Network was more costly to the company than it was beneficial to its bottom line.

By examining the trend of its Home Network's adjusted EBITDA, we can clearly see how it has been declining over the last five quarters. As of its third quarter report, the company had an identifiable asset worth $1,438.7 million related to its Home Network segment, which could save the company an estimated $56 million in interest expense and free up an estimated $938 million related liability. On top of that, part of its 'CommScope Next' strategy is its cost reduction initiative, and according to the management, their annualized savings have already hit $79.1 million. While the planned spin-off may improve the company's financial profitability in the long run, it is unlikely to significantly reduce the company's growing $9,499.2 million debt burden.

While Cost Savings And Synergy Take Time To Demonstrate Their Effectiveness, The Issue With The Interest Obligation Is Obvious

While investigating its outstanding long-term debt, it is surprising that there is none-material due until 2026. This will give the company breathing time to deal with its cost issues. COMM falls short of its stated objective of generating a sustainable cash flow through the acquisition of ARRIS International plc. CommScope amassed $6.7 billion in debt as a result of the acquisition, exponentially increasing its outstanding debt. As a result, the company is having a hard time dealing with its growing interest obligation. COMM currently generates an interest coverage ratio of 0.12x, which is lower than its five-year average of 1.52x.

Multiple Downward Revision

With a 0.12x interest coverage ratio, it gives the company tighter room for error to meet its interest obligation. COMM missed both revenue and earnings per share expectations in Q3 2021, and according to management, all of its segments are experiencing supply chain issues, which is impairing its ability to meet consumer demand. Additionally, the company expects supply shortages and delays to persist until 2022. This could explain why its top line and earnings per share have been revised down 11 times.

Sitting On A Strong Inflection Point: Will It Bounce Or Break It?

COMM is currently trading on a multi-year trend line and I would not be surprised to see the stock quickly rally back to its 50 SMA. In my opinion, the $12 target price of Evercore is pretty much a conservative short-term target price. If the price broke down the trendline, I assume $6 will be a great spot to get COMM at a better price. While its simple moving averages tell of a strong bearish momentum, its MACD indicator is telling a different sentiment and suggesting a potential rally on the upside.

Final Thoughts

Despite the troubles on its balance sheet, COMM trades fairly in comparison to its peers.

With an estimated EBITDA of $1,198 million in 2022 and debt of $9,690 million, COMM has a fair price worth $14.03 at an 11.01x EV/EBITDA multiple. When compared to its peers' EV/Sales multiples, COMM is significantly less expensive; however, when compared to its FWD multiple of 1.47x and the current supply chain crisis, it is reasonably priced at a 1.46x EV/Sales multiple. Additionally, COMM has positive insider trading despite the fact that its price has fallen, as illustrated in the image below.

With the current situation of the company, I wouldn't hold COMM's stock long-term but rather play its short-term rally and maintain a neutral standpoint because of its deteriorating balance sheet, unless there is an actual improvement on its margin. COMM has a $60 billion total addressable market and the management's efforts to turn around its stock make it worth keeping an eye on.