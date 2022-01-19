AsianDream/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

At the beginning of November, we wrote an article where we outlined why we were switching to Bearish on Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:NYSE:TEI). The vehicle is down approximately -5% on a price basis since our article, and -2.4% on a total return basis (i.e., when the dividend yield is factored in). Since we wrote our article a number of events have occurred, with the Fed becoming more hawkish than market expectations, and a number of emerging market crises developing. What is particular about TEI is the fact that the fund invests in local currency sovereign and corporate bonds and chooses its hedging policy. What this means from an interest rate risk perspective is that the fund is less sensitive to US risk-free rates and more in tune with the local currency interest rates. While many are calling for a top in the dollar, TEI has the ability to adjust its hedging policy to take advantage of stronger EM currencies going forward. Since our article, a number of emerging market turbulences have been priced in, with the most notable ones being the China Evergrande default and the Turkish assets melt-down. While tensions between Russia and Ukraine are still looming, we do not think they will develop into a full-fledged conflict and expect them to be more of a posturing and negotiation stance for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. We are therefore moving from Bearish to Neutral on TEI, expecting the fund to tread water from a total return perspective (i.e., when dividends are factored in) for the rest of 2022. We would close any outright short positions on TEI at this stage.

Performance

The fund is down almost -5% since the beginning of November 2021:

Price Performance Seeking Alpha

When we assign a Bearish rating we run along the lines of providing a signal for short sellers to profit from a security's price decline. From that perspective the total return for being short TEI during this period is approximately -2.5% or 10% annualized (as of the writing of this article):

Total Return Seeking Alpha

We do not view TEI as a buy and hold instrument due to its substantial NAV give-up which we already described in our prior article, therefore we aim to take advantage of its cyclical nature to trade the vehicle. Certain CEFs, based on their risk analytics and metrics fall in the buy-and-hold category, therefore small ups and downs are not to be traded by a long-term investor, but for TEI the story is different. We do not advise just holding cyclical CEFs for the long term since they tend to provide very poor risk-adjusted returns or outright losses.

Developments

The Emerging Markets space has experienced a number of turbulences since our last article. On one hand, Evergrande, the largest Chinese real estate developer, has finally defaulted after a 4-month saga. This event has raised the specter of contagion, with many local real-estate developers also feeling the pressure and a general lack of bid for local EM corporate debt. Ultimately when you have such a large systemic player exposed to a low recovery default event then it drives liquidity out of the space and raises required interest rates for the rest of the cohort, thus putting downward pressure on bond prices. We feel most of the China credit spread widening is now behind us, with the sovereign entering an easing cycle on the back of a slow-down in economic activity and issues around the abundance of credit as manifested in the Evergrande default.

Turkey has preeminently been in the news as of late, with a massive Lira meltdown on the back of the central bank decreasing rates while the rest of the world is increasing them. The action has resulted in a significant lower re-pricing of all Turkish financial assets and a blow-up in credit spreads. Essentially the market finds the current monetary policy unsustainable and is fleeing a jurisdiction that does not provide the stability and monetary policy guidance of a stable macro environment. Similarly, the market is looking for other jurisdictions where the political set-up might be conducive to actions which run against normal monetary and fiscal policies.

Interest Rate Risk and the Fed

The market now expects the Fed to raise rates four times this year with the OIS market pricing in an above 1% fed funds for the end of 2022:

Fed Rates Expectations Downunder Daily

However, TEI only has about 34% of its portfolio exposed to US rates:

Sector Breakdown TEI Fact Sheet

The rest of the portfolio is composed of local currency government and corporate bonds which have an interest rate exposure driven by the local currency rates. The fund also expresses a low duration:

Portfolio Duration Fact Sheet

The fund has been impacted by the hawkish Fed stance but going forward we expect the negative changes to be much more muted, unless the Fed becomes much more aggressive than the current forward curve implies. We feel the key for TEI lies with the currency hedging decisions the fund will take and the overall dollar performance versus emerging market currencies.

Conclusion

TEI is an emerging markets local currency bond fund that sports a ~10% yield. As we described in our prior analysis the fund yield is composed of a substantial NAV give-up (i.e., the investors are just getting their capital back) but when contemplating a short position the aggregate yield and total returns are important. We feel a number of market events, especially on the credit spread risk side have already been priced in, and the key for TEI going forward lies with the currency hedging decisions the fund is going to undertake to trade a potential peak dollar position. With only 34% of its assets in USD denominated bonds and a low duration, the fund has marginal exposure to a very hawkish Fed. We are therefore moving from Bearish to Neutral on TEI, expecting the fund to tread water from a total return perspective (i.e., when dividends are factored in) for the rest of 2022.