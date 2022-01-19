hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) management has long touted the fact that the Mariner pipeline projects should be complete soon. Hopefully for the company that brings an end to a lot of problems that occurred during the construction that I previously covered. However, the end of construction often leaves a reminder for the landowners that causes them to oppose future pipeline projects. It's so easy to make enemies in the construction business. It's much harder to keep everything on good terms.

Iowa farmers who had a bad experience with the DAPL pipeline construction were now opposing a new pipeline proposal. The farmers claimed that the land used for the DAPL pipeline was now unsuitable for growing crops. Therefore, they were not going to risk trusting another pipeline operator based upon the experience that they already had. Even though the new project has nothing to do with Energy Transfer, the new project has a far harder time winning over landowners because of the experiences from the Energy Transfer DAPL project.

This is important as the company continues to incur a fair amount of controversy on its projects. The reason is that the company has taken the position that once it has a permit, then it can construct the pipeline even if someone else wants to contest the permit. This stance appears to cause a fair number of headaches for management and for "the other side" as it runs counter to the industry. The stance also appears to make it harder for future projects to get approved.

Equitrans (ETRN) represents a typical industry response. The Mountain Valley Pipeline will hopefully be complete in 2022. Construction of the pipeline has stopped or been delayed several times by court cases. Since financing costs continue to accumulate, the project has gone over budget (to say the least). Nonetheless, the project is now finally expected to complete despite some objections.

The above quote demonstrates a potential weakness of the Energy Transfer strategy when compared to the strategy that the Mountain Valley Pipeline used. Should management lose in court, then the pipeline has been operating without the proper permits or easements and presumably making a profit without the proper paperwork. Any permit or easement can be contested. Much of the industry would likely stop work for the reason cited above. Sometimes work can be continued in places without a legal contest until the legal disputes are resolved.

So far the courts have sided with the company and have not made the pipeline shut down. However, the losses keep mounting from work stoppages, court cases lost, and other ancillary court orders on the various projects (mainly Mariner and DAPL). At the very least the legal bills for all of this will continue to accumulate.

Recently the company's permission to double the volumes of the pipeline through Illinois has been revoked. Similar to the situation in DAPL, the company currently does not have make any operational changes yet. But the case is going back to the considering commission to re-evaluate the original process based upon the court order.

" ¶ 127 In sum, therefore, we hold that rejecting, as irrelevant, the proffered evidence of Sunoco’s regulatory violations as a pipeline operator in Pennsylvania was an abuse of discretion necessitating a remand for consideration of the rejected evidence. "

Source: Fourth District Appellate Court Of Illinois Transcript

Sunoco Pipeline, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Transfer, will now have the Pennsylvania safety records considered as part of the rehearing. That court order would likely be seen as many as a risk increase as the legal fight moves forward. As the court notes the record is something less than stellar. On the other hand, there were changes made by the Energy Transfer organization to improve the record. Several of the pipeline issues involved very old pipelines. There was a litany of other special circumstances that mitigate what happened in Pennsylvania according to the attorneys representing the Energy Transfer organization. The Energy Transfer organization is making the argument that a new pipeline will have far less issues than the pipelines cited. Management also will argue the improved record cited above when they made changes.

But the risk here is that should the company not prevail, there's a pipeline with already doubled capacity operating. That may mean considerably more risk than Mountain Valley had by allowing financing costs to accrue while the court cases were resolved. For its part Energy Transfer management has long promised to vigorously defend the company against an unfavorable outcome like this and believes that it has strong defenses. Therefore, the company at this time does not believe there's a significant liability. Investors need to do their own due diligence to see if they agree with management.

This is actually the second important permission that has been revoked on appeal. The North Dakota Access Pipeline previous lost an easement under a lake. The pipeline has been operating normally since the revocation of the easement (a kind of permit). Now management has an issue in both North Dakota and Illinois that will take time away from operations. This is the only midstream company I cover that has had something vacated or revoked (your choice) while the pipeline is operating.

The stock price has been rallying along with much of the industry. Pipeline volumes are expected to recover. This would generate more cash flow for the company. But the uncertainties weighing down this stock are many and potentially substantial. (In the opinion of management, the risk of the substantial part is minimal to nonexistent.) Therefore, the stock is unlikely to achieve the price levels many undervalued proponents project until some of these uncertainties are resolved.

On still another front, it was recently decided that documents given to the state of North Dakota by the Energy Transfer organization and some other companies are public documents and therefore subject to "blue sky" type laws. This kind of thing may not generate a monetary liability. But it has the potential to result in a fair amount of unfavorable press coverage that could influence some of the legal cases currently underway. Once a company comes under review for an issue (or issues), that review has the potential to spread to many other things (for some reason). The result is a far larger examination than what management originally "bargained for" or anticipated.

Additionally, the company was recently ordered to pay Williams the contracted breakup fee along with interest and attorneys' fees. The actual payment is likely to be significantly higher than the $410 million noted in the headlines. FERC has proposed a $40 million pipeline fine for an incident involving the Rover Pipeline. There's still another legal action following a grand jury investigation. These are recent events that cap a fairly long history of fines and work stoppages in the state of Pennsylvania. Now that history is likely to be considered in both of the rehearing cases mentioned previously.

The larger question for the industry is whether it's better to follow the Equitrans strategy and stop construction when meaningful court cases appear on the horizon or follow the Energy Transfer example by completing the pipeline in spite of a notice of outstanding significant legal issues.

The Mountain Valley pipeline is likely to complete and begin operation without major issues left to dispute in court. So, the costs of operating the Mountain Valley pipeline are easily determinable by the market without major risks.

The Energy Transfer organization pipelines (represented by both DAPL and Mariner) will likely either continue to operate (in the case of DAPL) or begin to operate (in the case of Mariner). But both will begin operations with considerable uncertainty about future court case outcomes. The common unit price is very unlikely to sustain a rally to much further than the current price until some of the uncertainty posed by the court cases has been removed.

Investors are free to provide the potential risk of a loss of the easement in North Dakota, or the possibility that the Illinois Commerce Commission denies the approval given the first time around. On the face of it, Energy Transfer and its subsidiaries are likely to win both cases. But likely is not the same as having won (and the market just hates uncertainty). Much will depend upon how relevant the Pennsylvania track record is to the other cases outside (and inside) the state. In the meantime, pass the soda and the popcorn out to the audience as this "entertainment" is going to be going on for a while. Personally, I prefer a lot less "action" in my investments.