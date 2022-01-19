choness/iStock via Getty Images

Since disclosing my best idea for 2022 to StW, the S&P 500 (SPY) is down 3% and Renren (NYSE:RENN) is up about 27%. Subsequently, I explained my thesis on a podcast and publicly disclosed my view that it is an excellent risk:reward to buy anywhere beneath $25 per share. Last week, I spoke with Dan Dombroski about my Renren investment thesis and how the idea is playing out in the courts.

At a status conference today, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Judge Andrew Borrok encouraged the parties to resume settlement negotiations. He wants the plaintiffs and defendants to accommodate a distribution to former RENN shareholders from the proposed $300 million settlement fund. Judge Borrok previously rejected the settlement because it did not provide a distribution to shareholders of record in 2018 when the disputed deal happened.

Judge Borrok said that he would approve a settlement that provides former shareholders with the amount by which he reduced from the fees to be awarded to the plaintiff's lawyers at the initial settlement hearing. Based on the judge's statements at the approval hearing, the savings from the proposed fee award are projected to be about $40-50 million. The judge confirmed that the remainder would go to current shareholders - about $199 million – net of our fees.

Judge Borrok agreed to adjourn the hearing to consider the request by the Pomerantz firm to intervene, and the defendants' motion to dismiss Oasis and Heng Ren as derivative plaintiffs, by up to 60 days to allow for more settlement talks.

A lawyer for the derivative plaintiffs expressed concerns that a restructured settlement may not be unanimously supported. Nonetheless, counsel to the derivative plaintiffs and defendants agreed to use the adjournment to pursue settlement talks. The Pomerantz firm, representing certain current and former shareholders, did not make any substantive comments at the hearing. The schedule for the pending appeal does not appear to be affected by today's proceedings. In short, if the judge’s outline is accepted, the plaintiff's lawyer gets $50 million. The former shareholders’ lawyer gets $10 million and another $40 to distribute to clients.

Conclusion

The reasonably likely downside for current RENN shareholders is now a $25.80 distribution before the end of this year which is the per share value of the $199 million net settlement. The share has several dollars of remaining value, but one reasonable solution would be to liquidate the remaining company and distribute residual value to shareholders shortly after our litigation distribution.

