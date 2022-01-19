Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Euronext (OTCPK:EUXTF/OTCPK:ERNXY) is the leading securities and derivatives exchange across continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The Company offers a range of exchange and corporate services such as security listing, cash and derivatives trading, and market data distribution.

Euronext has a good history of generating EPS momentum through M&A deals and in April '21 it completed the integration of Borsa Italiana. The group was targeting €60 million worth of synergies through the acquisition and at the CMD in November, Euronext updated its targeted synergies to €100 million by 2024, aided by the migration of data centers to less cost-intensive Italy and potential to save on staff compensation.

Euronext Acquisition

After a re-rating of the stock in Q3 '21 as can be seen in the graph below, we can assume that the Borsa Italiana integration has been priced in, and with a Net Debt to EBITDA at 3.46x we see limited space for more leverage and therefore difficult to envision any major M&A. However, as mentioned in the CMD presentation, the Company remains committed to expanding its CSD (central securities depositary) business. While we see little potential for this to generate organic growth, we see it as a driver for EPS. Potential targets include Euroclear's CSDs and Nasdaq OMX.

Euronext.com

This leaves space for Euronext's other historical driver which is cyclicality from volumes. However; Q3 volumes published by ENX continue on a downward trend, as the number of retail investors declined since the beginning of the pandemic. Market volatility driven by macro headwinds could be a potential driver in 2022.

The CMD gave us a glimpse at the Company's plan for the coming years. Euronext plans to build on the Borsa Italiana acquisition (which included the MTS platform) to build the leading fixed-income European trading platform. Another strategy is to migrate the Italian cash, equities, and derivatives markets onto its Optiq trading platform, a move that has generated value in the past with the migration of Euronext Dublin and Oslo Bors.

In our opinion, Euronext has exhausted its key drivers and must now focus on generating what extra value it can from the Borsa Italiana acquisition. We would like to remind our readers that after the recent acquisition, 56% of revenues are now being generated through non-volume related activity. At the same time though, we don't see any particular risks to the stock, as volumes remain stable. We remain neutral on the stock valuing the entity on a FY23(Est.) P/E multiple of 16x.