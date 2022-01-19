Why Taper Needs To Happen
- The banks have too much cash and have been hitting up the Fed’s reverse repo facility to borrow Treasuries.
- Once the Fed stops sucking up supply, they will get their chance to buy more Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities.
- The bigger issue is rate hikes.
- I expect more choppy action both intraday and day-to-day at least through the first rate hike.
Too Much Cash
When the Fed does QE, this means they buy debt securities - US Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities - from the banks at par and give them digital dollars in their reserve accounts in exchange. So let’s look at the numbers so far since March 2020:
- $4.4 trillion in QE.
- $2.1 trillion is still in bank reserve accounts at the Fed.
- The other big moving part here, the Treasury checking account, has absorbed $117 billion.
Since last March 2021, about $2.1 trillion of QE has leaked out into the economy. This is about 9% of current GDP, so it’s a significant number, but let’s leave the effects of that aside for now.
The financial issue for banks is that they have too much cash, by roughly $1.6 trillion, and they need to buy longer-term AAA debt securities with it. The Fed has been sucking up all the supply.
I noted that QE began leaking out of the banks in March 2021, at the same time, this began happening:
That's the Fed’s reverse repo facility, and you see what is going on there - it has risen by about $1.6 trillion since March 2020. In reverse repo, a bank borrows the Fed’s Treasuries in exchange for cash for either an overnight or other short term. It is, in effect, short-term tightening without having to change policy and upset the cart. In the same period that reverse repo went up by $1.6 trillion, the Fed did $1.1 trillion in QE. It was basically a wash trade, with the tightening side winning out by $483 billion.
So my point here is that the banks have been overcapitalized since about March 2021, when they began hitting the reverse repo facility, and QE cash began leaking out into the economy. We are actually ending taper almost a year later than we could have. The reverse repo facility has filled the gap. The banks do not need all this cash because the demand for bank loans has not been great:
That big spike at the beginning of the pandemic is everybody hitting up their revolver at once, and the PPP loans going out. But as you see that is way down, and there is now only an additional $128 billion in bank loans compared to pre-pandemic. Public and private lenders have stepped in with other financing, because the system is so flush with capital - there is an extra $4.8 trillion in household cash in this period.
So instead of hitting up the reverse repo facility every couple of weeks, the banks would prefer to just buy Treasuries and mortgage securities. Once the Fed stops sucking up all the supply, they will get their chance. It will not happen overnight - it will take several months, towards the end of the year before reserve and reverse repo levels normalize. By then, we will have as many as four rate hikes, so that’s where the focus will be.
The Upshot
It’s always hard to tell how sentiment will be affected, but in financial terms, taper is needed. The bigger issue is rate hikes, and I have been telling members of Long View Capital since the day after Thanksgiving that we are likely to see choppy action both intraday and day-to-day at least through the first rate hike, which is now likely to be mid-March.
In December, it was a back and forth battle between the boring value of the Dow and the more exciting growth of QQQ. But in the last week of the year, QQQ unwound. I think we are going to see more rout days like Tuesday where risk is being punished, punctuated by big relief rallies. This is a day trader’s dream environment, but not mine.
