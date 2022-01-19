Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Introduction

In my dividend growth portfolio, I lack exposure to consumer discretionary and consumer staples companies. I always look for companies that I own to add more shares to my portfolio. Nevertheless, I am always on the lookout for additional investments, and new positions that can make my portfolio more diversified.

One company that I wanted to analyze for some time is Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) in the consumer discretionary sector. The company saw its share prices plunge over the last several months, and this quality company is now very interesting for research. The company is a leader, and a well-known brand across athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

In this article, I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. The methodology is described in the graph below. I intend to look at the fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will take into account that past fundamentals may not be useful as the company went through significant changes.

Khen Elazar According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices. Its Fitness segment offers multi-sport watches and smartwatch devices. Its Aviation segment offers aircraft avionics solutions including communication products. The company's Marine segment offering includes multi-function displays and sailing products. Its Auto segment offers include infotainment systems and personal navigation devices

Fundamentals

Revenues have been increasing sharply over the last five years after almost a decade with limited growth. The company is enjoying an almost 10% annual growth fueled by organic growth mostly, assisted by some pinpoint acquisitions. the consensus of analysts as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects the company to grow its revenues by mid-single digits in the medium term.

The EPS has been growing at a similar rate to the revenues. EPS growth was fueled by revenue growth. The company didn't improve its margins significantly nor did it aggressively buy back shares. Going forward the company intends to improve margins by lowering costs. That's why according to the consensus of analysts as shown on Seeking Alpha, investors should expect high single digits to low double digits annual growth rate in the medium term.

The dividend has been growing steadily over the last 17 years, despite a short period of 3 years of dividend freeze. The freeze was due to stagnating EPS that pushed the payout ratio too high. Yet, the current situation is extremely healthy. The layout ratio is balanced at 42% after June's 10% increase, and the current yield is modest at 2% offering investors a safe entry point.

In addition to dividends companies also tend to use share buybacks to return money to shareholders. Garmin has not been doing so over the last five years, yet it is important to look at the broader picture. Over the last decade, the number of shares hasn't changed dramatically, and it means that shareholders weren't diluted due to employees options and stock bonuses.

Valuation

The graph below shows that the company is trading for 21 times the expected EPS for 2022. The valuation has been much higher throughout the year after the shares trading for 30 times earnings less than six months away. The current valuation contains some premium when I take into account forecasted growth, but I believe the valuation is still fair.

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com emphasizes my thesis regarding the valuation. The company is expected to grow at a slower pace compared to the average growth rate over the last twenty years. In the meantime, the current valuation is slightly higher than the average valuation over that period. The company will have to perform well to justify the current premium.

To conclude, Garmin offers investors solid fundamentals. While the company had a rough patch of little growth for almost a decade, the company is now enjoying steady growth that is expected to be maintained in the medium term. This growth story comes with a fair valuation that is a little bit on the higher side, and it will have to offer investors a good growth story and execution to justify it.

Opportunities

Outdoor and wellness are two trends that go together side by side. Both of them are here to stay. People are choosing a healthier and more active lifestyle, with more outdoor activities. The Covid pandemic was challenging for the outdoor trend as people were in lockdowns, but as the economy recovers so is the outdoor trend. People being active, going out, and working out will keep driving demand for Garmin's wearables.

"That interest, of course, still remains very strong, and we believe, as the industry has reported that there is still a lot of growth potential in the wearables market."

(Cliff Pemble - Garmin President and CEO, Q3 Earnings Call)

Marine and aviation are smaller segments, but they grow at an extremely fast pace. More people are applying for pilot licenses as well as sailing licenses, and the company is capitalizing on the trend. This is the advantage of diversification that Garmin is enjoying. These two segments enjoyed double digits revenue growth in Q3, and are expected to be the main growth drivers in 2022, as the company receives great reviews for its products

During the quarter, we were ranked number one in avionics product support by Aviation International News for the 18th consecutive year. Being consistently recognized for unrivaled support year after year clearly shows our strategic focus on taking care of customers and standing behind our products.

(Cliff Pemble - Garmin President and CEO, Q3 Earnings Call)

Improving outlook is another positive sign. The company has raised its outlook for 2021 during the Q3 reports. Over the last several years we have seen several revisions upward. The demand for Garmin products is on the rise, and even the management itself is struggling to forecast the demand for its products.

Risks

The margin of safety at the moment is a major short-term risk. The company is growing at a healthy pace, but the current valuation means that the company will have to maintain the growth pace going forward, and execute very well. At this valuation, every earnings miss might have a significant negative effect on the company.

Another risk is the current market sentiment. Garmin is not a mega-cap blue-chip, and investors are looking for safer investments. In this case, we may see the stock price keeps declining in the short term even if the current fundamentals stay just as strong and even go further. Investing in Garmin might go against the current wave of shifting from growth stocks to value stocks.

In addition, the Federal Reserve intends to raise interest rates this year and next year. As interest rates are going higher, borrowing becomes more expensive. Garmin's products are mostly discretionary spending, and higher rates might hurt the demand for its products. People may be less willing to upgrade their gear.

Conclusion

Garmin is a solid company. The company is riding a trend of health and wellness. Companies like Coca-Cola (KO) are adapting to it, while Garmin is already in the middle of it. The company is enjoying more and more people enjoying outdoor activities that utilize its GPS technology and the ecosystem built around it.

The fundamentals are strong as the company grows across the board. In addition, the trend is forecasted to continue and carry more people. Therefore, the future is bright, and the risks seem limited. The valuation is a little bit rich, but I can understand the premium. Still, I'd recommend possible investors to build their position gradually.