Parkland Corporation's (PKIUF) CEO Bob Espey on M&M Food Market Merger Conference (Transcript)

Parkland Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) M&M Food Market Merger Conference Call January 18, 2022 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Valerie Roberts - Director of Investor Relations

Bob Espey - President and Chief Executive Officer

Marcel Teunissen - Chief Financial Officer

Ian White - Senior Vice President, Strategic Marketing and Innovation

Andy O’Brien - President of M&M Food Market

Darren Smart - Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Chiang - CIBC World Markets

Michael Van Aelst - TD Securities Inc.

David Newman - Desjardins Capital Markets

Steven Hansen - Raymond James Ltd.

Peter Sklar - BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.

Carly Davenport - Goldman Sachs

Matthew Weekes - IA Capital Market

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Valerie Roberts

Valerie Roberts

Thank you, operator. With me today on the call are Bob Espey, President and CEO; Marcel Teunissen, Chief Financial Officer; Ian White, SVP Strategic Marketing and Innovation; and Darren Smart, SVP, Strategy and Corporate Development. We’re also joined by Andy O’Brien, President of M&M Food Market.

This call is webcast, and I encourage listeners to follow along with the supporting slides. We’ll go through our prepared remarks and then open it up for questions from the investment community. Please limit yourself to one question and a follow up as necessary. And if you have any other questions reenter the queue. We would ask analysts to follow-up directly with the Capital Markets team afterwards for any detailed modeling questions.

During our call today, we may make forward-looking statements related to expected future performance. These statements are based on current views and assumptions and are subject to uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, expected operating results and industry conditions, among other factors. Risk factors applicable to our business are set out in our Annual Information Form and management's discussion and analysis.

We will also be discussing non-GAAP measures, which do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. These measures are identified and defined in Parkland's continuous disclosure documents, which are available on our website or on SEDAR. Please refer to these documents as they identify factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements. Dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Espey

Great. Thanks, Val, and good evening, everyone. We appreciate you taking the time to join us today and trust that you are staying safe and healthy. The photo on the cover of our presentation showcases the pairing of high-quality proprietary food with our well-run On the Run convenience brand. These are core ingredients of our convenience destination strategy. This photo provides a perfect backdrop to our acquisition of M&M Food Market, which creates an additional and exciting platform for Parkland’s growth, and is aligned with our strategy to grow our convenience business that was outlined at our Investor Day in November.

M&M complements our existing food offering, significantly enhances our internal food capabilities, expands our proprietary brand portfolio and advances our digital and loyalty strategy to bolster the connection we have with our customers. I’m excited to welcome the M&M team to the Parkland team.

During this call, we will outline what we are buying and why M&M is well positioned to support the growth of our food offer, including an exciting fresh from frozen opportunity, which can be efficiently deployed across many of our existing and future On the Run locations. I will provide a quick overview of the acquisition, Marcel will run through the acquisition details and Ian will talk about M&M’s operations and the runway of growth and expansion opportunities we see.

Turning to Slide 3. M&M is a Canadian franchise business that serves restaurant quality frozen food. It generates a ratable cash flow stream and has significant growth potential. We aim to expand and grow this business through our expansive retail network, not only in Canada, but across the U.S. and international markets.

And then in addition, M&M is a capital-light business. It leverages its innovation kitchen to develop exclusive menus in conjunction with best-in-class third-party food preparation and product delivery providers. This unique partnership structure has allowed M&M to create a high cash conversion model business.

You will recall at our Investor Day in November, we spoke extensively about our food ambitions and how it is core to our destination model. You may also recall that we identified five key criteria for any food acquisition or strategic partnership. These were a trusted food brands, menu development capabilities, ability to track customer insights and trends, a high-quality food offering and a capable management team.

And in addition to meeting each one of these criteria, M&M advances our retail diversification strategy and meaningfully contributes to our 2025 adjusted EBITDA ambition of $2 billion. Our acquisition of M&M brings many operational advantages. It will bolster our in-store e-commerce and home delivery offers and support are soon-to-be launched standalone On the Run convenience stores. It will also enhance our digital connection to customers and grow our already successful JOURNIE rewards loyalty program.

The combination of JOURNIE and M&M rewards programs will create one of Canada’s largest loyalty platforms and then unlock extensive cross-promotional opportunities. Our acquisition of M&M also provides tremendous in-house capabilities to develop and grow our broader food strategy well beyond our existing frozen portfolio, and help create convenience destinations that better serve our customers and help them make the most of every stock.

I’ll now pass it over to Marcel to further discuss the details of this exciting transaction.

Marcel Teunissen

Thank you, Bob, and good evening, everyone. On Slide 4, we have provided some additional highlights of the acquisition. The purchase price of approximately $322 million represents a transaction multiple of just under 8.5 times based on estimated 2021 adjusted EBITDA. We believe this is highly attractive compared to other royalty-based convenience food businesses.

We expect to grow M&M’s annual Canadian run rate adjusted EBITDA to approximately $55 million in three years. This represents a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12%. Even further upside exists with an opportunity to grow M&M within our existing U.S. and international markets. This is a great deal that’s immediately accretive and comes with the opportunity for continued growth as we leverage M&M within our retail platform.

M&M has already more than 2,300 existing retail locations and provides a high free cash flow conversion. This is a result of its unique partnership with the best-in-class third-party food preparers and distributors. This means that M&M requires minimal capital investment.

Slide 5 provides some of the key details of our retail diversification strategy that we outline at our Investor Day in November. As a reminder, between now and 2025, we expect to invest around $1.5 billion in our retail diversification strategy. We anticipate this will deliver an incremental adjusted EBITDA of $200 million a year, and that we will have 7 million JOURNIE rewards members. M&M significantly advances all three of these objectives.

The M&M purchase price represents approximately 20% of our planned retail diversification capital investment. This acquisition is expected to generate approximately 30% of our targeted incremental run rate adjusted EBITDA.

In the near-term, when we combine M&M’s existing 2 million active loyalty members with our existing JOURNIE rewards, we will create a loyalty program with a runway of cross-promotion and growth opportunities. We are funding this acquisition with our existing credit capacity and are comfortable. We will remain within our targeted range of 2 to 3.5 times of credit facility leverage, and we expect to close this acquisition in the first quarter of 2022.

I will now pass it over to Ian White, our SVP of Strategic Marketing and Innovation, to discuss M&M’s operations and highlight additional benefits of the transaction.

Ian White

Thanks, Marcel. Good evening, everyone. You will recognize Slide 6 from our November Investor Day. During the presentation, we discussed our focus on creating convenience destinations with a differentiated experience that better serves our customers. Delivering our strategy requires us to weave together three critical elements, and this is – this acquisition contributes to each of them.

First, with over 90% brand awareness, M&M is a recognized premium frozen food brand and retailer that grows our portfolio of trusted proprietary brands.

Second, M&M expands our high-quality food offer and broadens our ability to meet the dining needs of our customers on site, on the road, and at home through both standalone and express formats. Let me provide some more color on this. M&M’s more than 300 standalone stores are the core elements of the business. The stores are owned and operated by a dedicated network of franchisees, meaning, M&M can focus on sourcing new locations and new franchisee partners.

In addition, M&M develops new products and negotiates with its supply chain partners to create a unique and low capital business model. In return, M&M earns a royalty fee on total sales in a standalone channel.

The express format provides a branded M&M offer that is located within a partner store that has a dedicated freezers exclusively for M&M Food. Almost a third of our current Canadian On the Run convenience stores feature the M&M Express concept. Their partners include drugs, grocery and convenience stores. M&M launched this concept in 2018, and have grown it to more than 2,000 sites today. Like the standalone model, M&M earns a royalty fee on sales through the Express channel.

Third, M&M bolsters our digital connection to our customers with a loyalty program and e-commerce capabilities that allow customers to shop online and have products delivered or ready for pickup at their convenience. M&M’s artificial intelligence engine enables them to deliver personalized offers to their more than 2 million active members. This creates a tremendous opportunity, and we look forward to adding this capability to our JOURNIE rewards program.

The combination of JOURNIE and M&M’s rewards programs will create a premier loyalty program with a long runway for innovative and compelling cross-promotional opportunities.

Finally, M&M and On the Run share common and growing customer segments, those that are focused on meeting the needs of their busy lifestyles without compromising on quality. Combined, the complimentary attributes of the premium pit stopper and On-the-Go refueler segments in the Parkland network, along with the busy kitchen enthusiast segment from the M&M network, provide a unique opportunity to build basket size, margin and loyalty.

Moving to Slide 7, which we also discussed at our recent Investor Day, a high-quality food offering is core to our destination model and to ensuring our customers can make the most of every stop. This includes providing options across all day parts and in a variety of platforms.

M&M offers a wide selection of premium frozen meals that can be finished and enjoyed at home. We also plan to develop a proprietary fresh from frozen offer for our convenience locations that can be finished in store for on site or on-the-go consumption.

M&M complements our existing branded food offers while allowing us more options to provide customers high-quality meal choices that can be efficiently scaled, regardless of store size, format and location. We believe this capability will serve as an important differentiator for the – for On the Run in the future.

Turning to Slide 8, and to summarize, as we’ve highlighted throughout the call, this acquisition is all about growth. We will grow our food-related earnings along with the reach of the M&M brand by developing new integrated store concepts to leverage our existing extensive network, including are On the Run convenience locations across Canada. You can expect M&M to feature heavily and are soon to be launched standalone On the Run stores beyond the existing Express format.

We aim to incorporate M&M across a rapidly growing On the Run convenience store network in Canada and you can expect us to expand M&M into our existing U.S. and international markets.

M&M creates additional growth opportunities beyond their retail locations. As you previously heard, by combining M&M’s rewards programs with JOURNIE, we will enhance the digital experience for our customers capturing and leveraging their insights and creating a powerful and seamless platform for cross-promotion across food, convenience and fuel.

Turning to Slide 9. With the acquisition of M&M, we’re also acquiring a strong and knowledgeable management team with a proven track record of growth and innovation. Today, we’re joined by Andy O’Brien, who’s sitting across from me here, who has over 30 years of experience with household names in the food industry and has successfully led and transformed the M&M business over the past seven years. Andy and his talented team will join Parkland to continue to grow the M&M brand and play a leadership role in advancing our broader food strategy.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Bob for his final remarks.

Bob Espey

Great. Thanks, Ian. As you can see, we’re all very excited about this deal. At an attractive price, M&M provides a ratable cash flow stream with significant growth potential. It is aligned with our – with and advances the retail diversification strategy laid out at our Investor Day and meaningfully contributes to our 2025 adjusted EBITDA ambition of $2 billion.

M&M checks all the boxes of our food growth strategy. As a trusted Canadian brand with a capable team, this acquisition not only accelerates our food capabilities through menu development, safe distribution, and customer insights and loyalty, it also creates a key differentiator for our On the Run convenience brands, and we’ll ensure our customers can make the most of every stop. I can’t wait to get started.

At this time, I would usually turn the call back to the moderator for questions. However, I would like to ask Andy the first question. Andy, we’d really like to welcome you and the M&M team to Parkland. A number of Canadians, myself included may remember M&M Meat shops from the past before you and your team reposition the business to M&M Food Market with great success. Can you please describe the transformation that has taken place and what the future looks like for M&M? Over to Andy?

Andy O’Brien

Thanks, Bob. I would love to. This is a really big day for M&M and a really big day for our team members to be joining the Parkland team, so thank you. When we purchased the business back in 2014, we knew that M&M Meat shops, as we called them, had the underpinnings of a very strong consumer food brand. With over 40 years in Canada, being coast to coast, M&M has really become part of the Canadian fabric. We just knew it needed to be updated.

So we immediately began to build a new team, a team that was comprised of existing M&Mers as we call them, plus we added significant bench strength to complement the existing team. We positioned the brand from M&M Meat shops to M&M Food Market, to really showcase the depth and breadth of our portfolio, which is comprised of over 450 M&M branded products across 10 different categories, evolve the food portfolio to be more contemporary, to meet the needs of today’s consumers lodging hundreds of new products. At the same time, we also removed all the artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners from all of our products.

We redesigned our shopping network. And as of today, we have over 70% of our network now with the new design. We launched a new AI-based loyalty program, M&M rewards, that really allows us to have a one-to-one relationship with our customers. We launched a new AI-based at learning system as well, that allows us to communicate, engage and train our frontline teams on a daily basis.

We launched our Express program first with Rexall, which is, as Ian mentioned, a store-within-store concept and this has exploded. And today, we have actually over 2,300 locations, and we think that can be doubled in the next couple of years. We launched a new e-commerce platform that has accelerated our non-online sales.

Over the last seven years, we’ve been really focused on growing same-store sales, improving profitability, and improving our EBITDA and we’ve been able to do that each and every year. We are ready for the next chapter. We believe we have significant growth in front of us, growth in our existing stores, growth in new stores in Canada and as Ian mentioned, growth outside of Canada. This is a very exciting time, and we’re really excited to be part of the M&M, the Parkland team, and being able to scale our business for the foreseeable future. Thank you.

Bob Espey

Great. Thanks, Andy. It’s remarkable what you and your team have done with the brands and repositioning it to M&M Food Market. And again, we at Parkland are super excited to welcome you and your team and the capability that you bring to us and really look forward to supporting our growth in the the Food segment.

With that, we’ll open it up to the moderator for questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Kevin Chiang with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Kevin Chiang

Thanks for taking my question, and congrats on the transaction here. Maybe first off, you do have a branded partnership with M&M already. Just wondering what does owning this brand do in terms of accelerating your growth that you couldn’t have done through the existing partnership, maybe just outside of bolting on the earnings by acquiring this asset. And then it does sound like M&M Express has other branded partnerships. Do you assume that those will be maintained? Or is there a risk that some of those partnerships may have to dissolve if they feel that this matter is now being owned by a potential competitor of theirs?

Bob Espey

Yes. Thanks, Kevin. Thanks for the question. And then certainly, very good question around the multiple channels that the business has. I will turn it over to Ian because we put a lot of thought into that specifically to make sure that there is no risk there.

Ian White

So, Kevin, thanks for the question. A couple of comments to your first comment around. I think the question was why better in our hands. So a couple of key items for us and we’ve highlighted in our remarks. But to reiterate, the M&M capability, from the innovation kitchen to Andy, who’s sitting with me in this room, to the food-first culture and to the ability to, I would say, augment our existing food offer is a critical component of this for us.

And by bringing that team into our team allows us the flexibility and freedom to create the menu items and the flexibility that we need to do so in new formats, particularly as we think about building out our standalone business and an integrated offer between On the Run and M&M.

As it relates to the channels, as Andy alluded to, there’s a very robust Express channel that includes a number of partners. There are some convenience stores that are part of that, but it’s largely additional partners like Informa and even small grocery in some cases. So, we believe that over time, there’s room for us to continue to support that channel and grow it through Andy and his team.

Kevin Chiang

That’s helpful. And then maybe just my second question. You laid out the earnings profile look like last year, what would you expect to grow over the next three years? It’d be interesting to knowing what that growth rate look like. Maybe the last three years, is this 12% CAGR and acceleration of an historical growth rate? And maybe how this – how M&M performed performed during the pandemic? Was it the earnings holding relatively well? Or did you see an elevated amount of volatility over the past, I guess, in 2020?

Bob Espey

Yes, great. Again, Ian, if you could answer that one, that’d be great. Thanks.

Ian White

Yes, I think what I’ll do is I’ll pass it over to Andy, he has got a good view of what the trajectory of the business has been and the impact of the pandemic. So, Andy, over to you.

Andy O’Brien

Sure. Our business was growing quite well prior to the pandemic. When the pandemic hit, our business went through the roof. As a result of people being forced to stay at home and restaurants being closed, they were eating 21 meals a week at home with their kids. And the average consumer in Canada has a repertoire of about eight to 10 meals that they go to. So within about two months, they were literally fatigued and bored with their food. And our food was perfectly positioned for them, value-added meals that offer very convenient shopping experience, somewhat considered safe.

So we saw a very strong increase in our sales and a really strong change in our mix, where people were trying a lot of products they hadn’t tried in the past. And a lot of these products were value-added premium products. So average basket went up, margins went up and, of course, corporate probability also went up. But the way we talked about here is that when the pandemic happened because of all the changes we had made, we are ready.

Ian White

I think, Kevin, just to add – just going to add to that that, we see that trajectory continuing beyond because of the fact that the customers have tried this product and like it and are cooking more home and the trend posts when we come out of this thing is quite favorable in terms of the dynamic shifting and people cooking more at home and taking advantage of products like M&M.

Kevin Chiang

That’s great. Thank you for taking my questions.

Your next question comes from Michael Van Aelst with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Michael Van Aelst

Yes. Thank you and congratulations. It looks like an attractive valuation for a low capital business that’s growing. So I wanted to ask you though, about the experience within your stores today because I believe you have M&M in a decent amount of your On the Run stores already. So can you give us – I’m sorry, you must have a decent level of comfort in the upside that they offer, given the you’re experience to date. So can you talk about the sales lift that you’ve been getting and other benefits you’ve been getting from adding the M&M as it is now with the freezers? And then how much is that part of the growth and then how much is the fresh from frozen food strategy?

Bob Espey

Yes. Thanks, Michael. Thanks for the question. And again, I’ll turn that over to Ian, who has been working on the growth scenarios and in bringing this acquisition in.

Ian White

Thanks, Bob. Michael, thanks for the question. A couple of sound bites for you. One of the things that gave me and gave us confidence immediately, when we installed the M&M business and tested it was what we saw around average basket and what was in the basket as a result of selling through an M&M products. So here’s a sound bite for you roughly between 70% to 80% of M&M Express Mart basket, so that’s M&M products in our stores and are On the Run stores today have some other C-store item, and an average basket is roughly 30% higher than our standard average basket.

So what we saw were natural and it sort of intuitive, but was good to test to trial the adjacencies around meal preparation, snacks, beverage, et cetera. We think there is a natural extension into, particularly in the Quebec markets where we’re able to sell alcohol and wine, et cetera, to do – to tap pairings and to have people prepare for whether it’s the Super Bowl and you’re doing appetizers or snacks, and you need other beverage items, et cetera, or a full meal opportunity where you need snacks afterwards or beverage, et cetera.

So, so we really like that statistic. In terms of growth, I’d say, it’s about and maybe get Darren to jump in. But we saw – we see organic growth in terms of new store opportunity, we see same-store growth as well, and we also see growth in this new concept. So I call it sort of roughly 50-50 in terms of new store growth and in the Express concepts and standalone and combination, and then the other 50 being between loyalty and some of the attributes there that we can bring together and are fresh from frozen opportunity to be able to integrate into our existing and new stores.

Darren Smart

Yes, it’s Darren Smart here. So yes, I would just reiterate what Ian said. So about half of the growth that we – that we’re projecting comes from growth in in standalone stores and same-store growth in the network. And then the other half is split between the benefits we see from loyalty and combining the programs. That would be the majority of the other half and then it we round out the growth with – growth in the Express channel as well.

Michael Van Aelst

Okay. So a good chunk from the loyalty side. You talked about personalized e-mails. What else do you think you can do? What else can you accomplish from merging the loyalty programs or leveraging the databases?

Bob Espey

Again, Ian or Darren, do you want to talk to that, please? I know we’ve done some work on that.

Darren Smart

Yes, I know, there’s – and I’ll let Ian chime in as well. But there’s certainly opportunity through the AI capability that M&M brings to create more personalized offers. And then there’s the cross-promotion of opportunity to move M&M customers into Parkland forecourts and backcourts, and that’s a really powerful opportunity in the business. And so that’s how we’ve thought about the potential opportunity there. Ian, anything you would add?

Ian White

Well, I would reiterate, Michael, is the commonality and customer attributes, as we look through this opportunity and the ability to make an M&M customer, Parkland customer and vice versa, we think is quite powerful will drive significant growth.

Michael Van Aelst

Great, thank you.

Your next question comes from David Newman with Desjardins. Please go ahead.

David Newman

Good evening, folks. Congratulations.

Bob Espey

Thank you.

David Newman

First question is beyond the $55 million that you have for the next three years. I think upfront you sort of alluded that U.S. and international could be incremental. I’m not sure if you added Husky into the potential upside there. And there’s 25 countries that M&M is attached to and some of standalone. So what is the opportunity beyond the $55 million? Where could you take it?

Bob Espey

Yes, look, and I’ll turn it over to the team here, but just some context. I mean, our initial analysis based on M&M’s being complimentary to our Canadian business. So the $55 million does not represent the opportunity, which is there for international expansion, particularly in the U.S. But again, let me turn that over to Darren, and he can add some more color to that.

Darren Smart

Yes, that’s right. I mean, I think one of the interesting opportunities that M&M team has surfaced is the opportunity to expand into the U.S. and they’ve had some initial conversations. Uniquely, we bring a strong U.S. retail network into the mix. And so there is an opportunity, as we get into it to find ways to expand M&M into the U.S. and use our network. So we’re building on some initial work that Andy and his team have done there, and look forward to evaluating that opportunity and flushing it out in more detail.

David Newman

Okay. And then if you look at the M&M’s, they have a pretty good footprint, and they’re all in their local neighborhoods, et cetera. So is there an opportunity here to kind of go the other way and use the M&M footprint to kind of create quasi C-stores in the urban and suburban markets and/or bring over some of the C-store items that you sell today, and maybe get even more procurement leverage on the back of that?

Bob Espey

Yes, again, I’ll kick it off here, and then turn it over to Ian. I mean, one of the things we’ve talked about is our standalone convenience store format and some of the work that we’re doing there. And this is certainly complementary to that. Ian, do you want to comment specifically on the question?

Ian White

Yes, David, the short answer is yes. What you just described is exactly the way we’re thinking about this. And we believe that not just our standalone business, but also our business attached to fuel can be more food focused and food forward. So we see M&M playing a key lead role in our ability to do that.

David Newman

Okay. And last one – to squeeze the last one in here quickly. Just obviously owning M&M gives you, as I think you pointed out a lot more flexibility versus maybe some of your competitors who have partnerships. And as I look at it, you’re covering a lot of geographies here. Can you fold or bend the menu to the local market? In other words, are you going in the Caribbean, are you going in the U.S., are you going down south or whatever, you’re going to have different menu items. And does that allow you the flexibility to address the local markets?

Bob Espey

Yes, good question. And again, work to be done to understand that fully. But I would say one of the things that was very attractive to us about M&Ms is the flexibility of their business and their ability to develop product and ramp up a supply chain very quickly around that. Perhaps Andy, you can provide a bit more color on the capability that you’re bringing and how you do look at different markets? Because I know that’s work that you have done in the past.

Andy O’Brien

Yes, absolutely, Bob. I actually believe our whole procurement supply channel is one of our major competitive advantages. I spent 15 years in CPG. And I know what’s like to have major factories where you have to run long lines of the same products. We work with over 85 different vendors from around the world and we tap into their capabilities.

We have restaurant chefs at design products here that we can source them from anywhere we want in the world. And that gives us great flexibility, speed to market. And when we need to pivot, we pivot very quickly. And that allows us to tailor the portfolio not only by geography in terms of Caribbean, we do that also in Canada. We do right now in Western Canada, each differently than people do in Quebec. So we’re definitely able to pivot and to launch products very quickly because of our very extensive vendor base.

David Newman

Excellent. Very helpful. Thanks so much.

Bob Espey

Great, thank you.

Your next question comes from Steven Hansen with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Steven Hansen

Oh, yes. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for the time. I’m just curious about how we should think about the margin profile or the variability of the margin profile in the context of these third-party food service providers that you’re using. In other words, just trying to understand in an inflationary food or price environment or input environment, how are those types of variables managed in the contract structure with those third parties? And are you adjusting pricing on the fly at the store shelves to reflect those contracts, right? Just generally speaking, how should we think about the KPIs around that margin profile and how much it varies over time? Thanks.

Bob Espey

Yes, look, good question. I will turn that over to Andy to talk about the margin profile of the business. It’s certainly something that the team is adept at managing.

Andy O’Brien

Yes, thanks, Bob. We’re definitely in a food inflationary period, for sure. And we have contracts with all our vendors, which prevents them from taking price increases outside of the dates. We control the pricing that is at the retail level. So therefore, we control the margins.

The one thing I will say that we’ve been really focused on over the last seven years is launching value out of differentiated products that can’t be priced compared with other retailers. So if there is a certain product that we have, that’s priced, we can control the margin and still provide great value to our customers.

Steven Hansen

That’s great. That’s helpful. Thank you And just one follow-up, if I may, I think you referred to the U.S. opportunity already. But would you anticipate going into the U.S. with existing third-party providers? Or are you already working on developing the supply chain across the border as well as you look to move that way?

Bob Espey

Again, I think Andy, you’re best positioned to talk to that.

Andy O’Brien

Absolutely. Still early days, we’re still in evaluation. But I’ll say a couple of things. One is there is no brand like M&M in the U.S., where we have 450 products across 10 different categories. Just think about the big CPG brands, they’re all in one category. We, back in May, spent close to $2 million on research in the market, not only the size of the market, where it was winning, where it was losing, frozen market that is, but also comparison of the brands. We did concept testing, which was heavily favorable. And now we’re going through and doing product optimization work.

So we’ve done a fair bit. We do think there’s a major opportunity for M&M in the U.S. We’re still working through our route to market and now with being on the Parkland team, but we’ll evolve that even further. But I think there’s a massive opportunity for this brand to be in the U.S. – I lived in the U.S. for for 10 years. This brand will do very well there.

Steven Hansen

That’s great. Thanks for the time. Appreciate it.

Your next question comes from Peter Sklar with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Peter Sklar

Thank you, operator. I believe you provided this number, but I missed it. How many M&M Express stores are there within Parkland bannered convenience stores currently?

Darren Smart

Yes, it’s Darren Smart here. So it’s just over 100.

Peter Sklar

Okay. And then can you talk a little bit about, like in the pre-COVID period, say, 2019? What was – like what was the – like what was M&M comping in terms of same-store sales? And what was the unit growth? Like what was the organic and unit growth profile prior to COVID?

Bob Espey

Yes, good question, Peter. Ian, why don’t I turn that over to you? And between you and Andy, you can answer that.

Ian White

Yes, so maybe I’ll start Bob and pass it to Andy. So Peter, what we saw, as we dug into this, was a business that was growing year-over-year consistently pre-COVID, both from a top line and as importantly, from a margin perspective. So as the mix was starting to change, we’d like to profile. I mean, clearly, the team did a nice job through COVID and we saw a bump. But I’ll let Andy speak to the progression that the team has experienced since going through the transformation and then sort of leading up to the pandemic.

Andy O’Brien

Sure, Ian. Ian is right, the business performed very well before COVID. We posted positive same-store gains and positive margin gains each and every year, bit of a balance. Our sales per square foot are generally pretty strong right now. We’re pretty small box format, doing pretty strong sales out of the door, where we want to focus was on the margins to make sure this unit economic model is profitable. So we did grow same-store sales every year, but our real focus is on launching value-added products and higher margins.

Peter Sklar

So when you talk about margins, you’re not talking about your margins, you’re talking about store economics?

Andy O’Brien

Absolutely. In a franchise business, it’s critical that your franchisees make money. That’s how you attract new franchisees. And so we want to make sure that we had one of the best models in the market.

Peter Sklar

Right. And are you prepared to say what the average unit volumes are for the standalone stores?

Bob Espey

Yes, I don’t have that number. But Ian or Andy, perhaps you do.

Andy O’Brien

Oh, I have. It’s 1.25.

Peter Sklar

1.25?

Andy O’Brien

1,000,000,250 on an average square foot of 1,400 square feet. So you’re looking at $850, $900 per square foot, which I believe is pretty strong.

Peter Sklar

Yes, I agree. And then lastly, Bob, can you talk a little bit about the process of how it came about that you bought M&M? So we like, is this an ongoing process where you’re looking at a variety of brands in addition to M&M and you settled M&M? Or did M&M come up for sale? I have to admit, I don’t know who the owner is. If you could also say, who currently owns M&M? Is it private equity or who?

Bob Espey

Sure. Why don’t I talk a bit about the strategic context and then I can turn it over to Darren, who can talk through the process that we went through. Look, as we talked about in our Investor Day, we are in the food business. We do recognize and where we are in the food business, we see the power of that combined with convenience. And that really became evident to us with the acquisition of Chevron and the Triple O, where site productivity is very strong. And we’re – we’ve also continually seen strong growth.

So, we recognized and consistent with our push to move to convenience destinations that we needed bigger, better food capability. And certainly, this – the M&M and the M&M team, the M&M Food Market brand really helped accelerate that strategy because of the capability that the team is bringing. The team has focused on frozen. We do see a froze – a fresh from frozen opportunity. But we also see the team helping us continue to evolve our food capability in the fresh area as well. So that that’s some context around why this fits.

And in terms of how we engaged with M&M on this transaction, I’ll turn that over to Darren, who led this process.

Darren Smart

Yes, sure. Thanks, Bob. So we’ve been developing our pipeline of food opportunities, really in line with our Investor Day strategy, where we talked about there being strategic partnerships and acquisitions that we would look to to build up our food strategy. And so as we were building the pipeline and adding opportunities into our – onto our mix, the M&M opportunity is one that we saw as being an exciting fit. And so we made a call to Andy and found out that M&M was about to start a process and its existing owner, which is a private equity investor called Searchlight was beginning its sale process. They had owned the business for a long period of time, and it was at the point in their fund where they needed to sell.

And so the timing worked out incredibly well. So we we were able to get involved in that process, as it was getting kicked off. And it’s not a common thing for us to be involved in processes, we do focus on developing a proprietary M&A strategy and looking at proprietary transactions.

But every now and then an opportunity comes up in an auction where it’s a great fit, and we’re uniquely positioned to buy the business. And that was certainly the case with M&M, and had a chance to meet the team and understand the fit early on and you really could see the opportunity. And so we work pretty closely with Andy and his team to find a transaction that worked and here, we are today. So a really great story.

Peter Sklar

Okay.

Bob Espey

Sorry, go ahead. Peter.

Peter Sklar

No, I was just going to say thank you for your comments. But Bob, if you have something to add, go ahead.

Bob Espey

Yes. No, just you asked whether we’d be pursuing further branded product lines. And look, I think this fits very well again from a capability and a category perspective. It isn’t our strategy to go out and buy all of our product lines that we offer in a convenience store. Where you will see us continue to make strategic moves is both on the partnership side and the acquisition side when it comes to the fresh food.

Peter Sklar

Okay. Thanks, Bob.

Bob Espey

Great. Thanks, Peter.

Your next question comes from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Carly Davenport

Hi, this is Carly on for Neil. Thanks very much for taking the questions. The first one was a bit kind of more strategic, Parkland shares have underperformed the TSX by 35% in the last year, and also your retail and refining competitor set. Do you think the market is trying to tell the company to kind of slow down on M&A and focus on deleveraging instead of adding debt to the balance sheet? And I guess, just kind of how would you respond to this concern that we hear from clients?

Bob Espey

Look, we have done a lot of acquisitions and we’ve been able to buy great value and great businesses for Parkland. We’ve also been able to buy businesses that fit very – that align very close with their strategy. So, again, and our team has demonstrated that we can buy good value integrate and get good synergies, both from growth and costs. So, we believe our strategy works and is delivering. And certainly, we see the continued power and strength of the broader platform and the scale that we’re building to create value in the long-term for our shareholders.

Carly Davenport

Understood. Thank you for that color. And then the follow-up was around kind of the EBITDA power that you’ve laid out here. You’ve got the 2021, of $38 million in the third year of $55 million and recognize you kind of went through the international opportunity set isn’t embedded in there. But can you help us just kind of explicitly bridge the gap between those two numbers? And any maybe other additional synergy opportunities that are not reflected?

Bob Espey

Yes, I’ll ask Darren to provide the details on that.

Darren Smart

Yes. Great. So to bridge to the $55 million, why don’t I start there. So about half of that growth comes from adding new standalone stores. So in that three-year period we’re – we think that there’s about 30 sites that we would add into the standalone store mix. And then that combined with same-store growth across the standalone channel, that creates about half of the growth to $55 million.

And then the impact of combining the loyalty programs and here, the way we would think about it is the benefit of active M&M customers coming to Parkland forecourt and backcourts. More frequently, the impact of that leverages is significant. So that’s sort of the next largest lever that I would highlight.

And then the final component is growth in the Express store channel. So that would be both within the Parkland network and with other Express channel partners. So that’s how we’ve thought about getting to $55 million. Now beyond that, and what isn’t included. So as you point out, we don’t have expansion into the U.S. included in that number. We don’t have any explicit impact of the fresh from frozen benefit that we think is really important to this transaction. And we also don’t kind of have the – I think we’ve been pretty conservative in the loyalty benefits that I described. So I think there’s further upside there as well.

Carly Davenport

That’s helpful. Thank you. And if I could just make one follow-up and on that. I know you guys had mentioned the – in the slides $1 million of annual maintenance capital, and apologies if you’ve called it out. But have you given any numbers around the capital required to build up those additional standalone stores that are helping to drive you from the $38 million to the $55 million?

Bob Espey

Yes, Darren, please.

Darren Smart

Yes. So the capital required to build out the additional stores as part of the arrangement with the franchisees. So that’s not a a capital investment from the corporate entity.

Bob Espey

Yes. And that’s the beauty of the model. It is very capital-light and very scalable without having to invest significant growth capital.

Carly Davenport

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Your next question comes from Matthew Weekes with IA Capital Market. Please go ahead.

Matthew Weekes

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I think most of mine have been asked at this point. But I was just wondering, is this going to be a new segment with potential for it to kind of expand across different geographies? Or is it going to be rolled into the Canada segment?

Bob Espey

So it’ll be captured in the geographies where the revenue is achieved. So, for example, in Canada, the U.S. and international, initially will all be in Canada. Marcel, I don’t you wanted to.

Marcel Teunissen

Yes. No, so it will be in the segments for primary. We will, as we kind of implement our strategy and evolve our reporting, we will provide some additional insight into the total size of our convenience business, where this will be a part of. And so you will see that coming from quarter one reporting onwards, Matthew.

Matthew Weekes

Okay, thanks. I appreciate the answer. I’ll turn it back. Thanks.

Your next question comes from Ben Isaacson with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Ben Isaacson

Thank you very much and congrats. Most of my questions have been answered as well. Maybe just two. First one is for Andy. Can you talk about who are your competitors? And how do their margins compared to yours?

Bob Espey

Yes, that’s a great question, Ben.

Andy O’Brien

Yes. That’s a very good question. And one that’s not as obvious as people would think, most people think our direct competitors are going to be grocery stores and they are a component of that. I believe our primary competitors is restaurants. So either you decide to have restaurant quality at a restaurant, or you can have it at home with M&M. And that’s really what we target. And Ian mentioned before that. We are a food company, not a frozen company. We have a team here that has experienced in foodservice, restaurants, CPG, retail, all with food backgrounds. So I would say our primary competitors is restaurants, or the home cook person.

Ben Isaacson

But like McGregor’s, that’s not your competitor?

Andy O’Brien

The McGregor’s has been one of our suppliers and they’ve been one of our suppliers since 1981. McGregor’s also supplies recipe at all the major restaurant chains. So they – we tap into the same vendor base at the restaurants do. And they’re a great supplier, by the way.

Ben Isaacson

Got it. And then just my final question, I may have missed this. Can you just talk about what your, however, you want to define it gross profit or EBIT or EBITDA margins were pre-pandemic, let’s say, 2019 and what are they now running at?

Bob Espey

Yes, it’s Bob Espey. I’m not sure we’re in a position to disclose that. Looking at Darren here.

Darren Smart

Yes. So yes, we will…

Ben Isaacson

That’s okay. Thank you for that. I appreciate it.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Steven Hansen with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Steven Hansen

Oh, yes. Thank you. Just a quick follow-up, if I may. Just on – I think you clarified that 100 existing locations had the the format already included. Did you give us a sense for how many SKUs are actually running through the Parkland channel at this point relative to the 400 that I think was referenced by Andy?

Bob Espey

Yes. Yes, Ian, if you could comment on that. There’s certainly a large opportunity within the 100 sites that we already have, but then certainly more to come throughout the network. But over to you, Ian.

Ian White

So yes, about 25 to 50 SKUs is the general range, it would be everything from single serve. It really is catered, Steve, subject to the local market in that store. So in areas where there is a high sort of lunchtime or office crowd, it would be more single serve items. In more suburban areas where people are driving passed our sight on the way home, it would be more meal kits or meal options.

Steven Hansen

Great. Very helpful. Thank you. That was it.

Bob Espey

Great. Well, really appreciate everybody listening in today. Thanks so much for your questions. And hope we got one more. Neil Mehta is back. Okay, we’ll…

Yes. You do a follow-up from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, Neil.

Neil Mehta

All right. Great, thanks. Sorry, just one other follow-up. Was just on the funding side, can you talk a bit about – more about how you’re financing this again and kind of what your comfort level is with the increasing leverage profile on the business?

Bob Espey

Yes, Marcel?

Marcel Teunissen

Yes. So we’ll fund this transaction once it completes, we’ll fund this out of our existing facilities which we have that fits well within kind of the leverage guidance and boundaries that we have set within that. So that’s the funding mechanism and we’ll continue to be comfortable with our overall leverage.

Neil Mehta

Understood. Thank you.

Bob Espey

Great. Thank you. If there are no other questions, I appreciate everybody listening in and look forward to giving you updates on M&M and the growth that we’re going to achieve.

