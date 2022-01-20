The Nasdaq Follows The Russell Lower (Technically Speaking For 1/19)

Tzido/iStock via Getty Ima

Building permits rose:

Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in December were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,873,000. This is 9.1 percent (±1.1 percent) above the revised November rate of 1,717,000 and is 6.5 percent (±1.7 percent) above the December 2020 rate of 1,758,000. Single‐family authorizations in December were at a rate of 1,128,000; this is 2.0 percent (±1.3 percent) above the revised November figure of 1,106,000. Authorizations of units in buildings with five units or more were at a rate of 675,000 in December.

1-unit building permits are a key leading indicator:

1-unit building permits FRED

1-unit permits peaked in January 2021. They declined for most of last year but remained at high levels. They've been rising in the last few reports.

With an increase in interest rates, we need to look for signs of financial market stress.

Lower-grade bond yields FRED

Above is a 1-year chart of lower-rated bond yields. There are no spikes higher.

Short-term funding market FRED

Above are charts of the 30, 60 and 90-day paper for commercial and financial institutions. There has been some upward movement. Remember that in the short-term funding market, a quick move of 5 basis points is noticeable. For the next few weeks, keep your eye on the various financial market risk indexes from the Chicago and St. Louis Fed (Kansas City also publishes one, but it's released monthly).

Blame the Fed for the sell-off:

A rapid one-two punch of interest-rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction from the Federal Reserve risks unsettling bond and stock markets that have already taken a beating. The effects on markets and the economy of combining the two aspects of monetary tightening in quick succession -- something it hasn't done before -- are unknown, and investors are telegraphing their concern. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid more than 8% over the past 10 trading sessions, while Treasuries are down 2.3% this month. "The scale of what they're contemplating now is completely unprecedented," said Janice Eberly, a former Treasury Department official now at Northwestern University. "It's prudent to gauge the market reaction, especially before moving the balance sheet in concert with interest-rate changes."

The Fed is definitely looking to take away the punch bowl. As usual, my opinion is that the markets are overreacting.

There are two sets of charts that are important right now:

3-month,1-month, and 2-week IWM Stockcharts

The Russell has clearly broken short-term support (see 3-month chart on the left). The break is clearer on the 1-month chart (upper right). The 2-week chart (lower right) shows an additional short-term break lower.

1-year, 6-month, and 3-month QQQ Stockcharts

The 1-year QQQ chart (left) shows a very clear break of support. The 6-month chart (upper right) provides more clarity.

We've had a slow-motion sell-off in the last few weeks. The IWM edged down to support and traded near that level for some time before moving lower. Now the QQQ is following suit. Expect the more stable indexes (SPY and DIA) to follow.