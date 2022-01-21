BLW Vs. LDP: Comparing Low Duration CEFs

bauhaus1000/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This article was sparked by a comment in my FPF: One Of The Better Performers In The Limited-Duration Space article about that low duration Closed-End-Fund. The next chart shows why investors should consider these funds.

BBB-rated Corporate debt has seen its yield climb to levels last seen just before the COVID-19 scare of early 2020. Supply chain issues and now with worker contracts again including COLA clauses, inflation appears to be with us for an extended period. With the rise in corporations issuing debt to lock in the recent historically low rates, investors will be demanding higher coupons for taking on all of those sources of interest-rate risk. Solution? Low-duration funds. While non-leveraged ETFs in this space should be safer, the extra yield CEFs provide should counterbalance that.

In this article, I chose to compare the CEF the commenter mentioned, the BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) against one I have owned for years, the Cohen&Steers Limited Duration Preferred&Income Fund (NYSE:LDP). After exploring both in detail, the final section will compare the main features of both and will include the First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF), since I gave FPF a Bullish rating recently.

Despite its near 5% premium, and despite most factors favoring BLW, I like LDP. For those holding none of the three, FPF is definitely worth looking into. For investors looking for a CEF suited for time when interest rates are climbing, I am Bullish on all three of these choices.

What Is Duration?

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. A bond's duration is easily confused with its term or time to maturity because certain types of duration measurements are also calculated in years.

While the chart dates from late 2018 and longer duration did better in both 2005-06 and 2016-18, on average, the annualized cumulative return since 1976 on the Barclays 1–3 Year Govt/Credit Index was 4.69% and 3.4% for the Barclays Long Govt/Credit Index. The correlation with interest rates was higher for short duration bonds at 87% as opposed to 24% for long duration bonds.

Exploring the BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans. It has an average portfolio duration of less than five years. BLW launched in 2003.

Blackrock states BLW's investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in three distinct asset classes:

intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and US Government and agency securities;

senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities;

US dollar-denominated securities of US and non-US issuers rated below investment grade.

BLW has $571m in AUM and currently yields 7.3%. Blackrock charges 139bps in fees, 48bps related to its 35% leverage ratio.

Holdings review

About 20% of the portfolio is held in Investment-Grade debt, leaving the rest to be in higher yielding "junk" bonds. While 17% of the assets are foreign, only 2% are denominated in non-USD currencies.

With over 2000 different assets, BLW holds the most of the three CEFs reviewed here and thus should have the lowest overall default risk.

Distribution review

Dividends have been $.0981 since late 2019. With Term Loans being the second largest category of assets (32.67%), there is opportunity to roll into higher coupon assets over the next three years if rates indeed rise.

Exploring the Cohen&Steers Limited Duration Preferred&Income Fund

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as

The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments. It seeks to invest in companies that are operating across financial sectors including banks, diversified financials, real estate, and insurance industries. The fund primarily invests in floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, preferred securities, traditional preferred securities, hybrid-preferred securities, debt securities, and convertible securities. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on issuers’ creditworthiness, and prevailing market factors to create its portfolio. LDP launched in 2012.

The Cohen & Steers site lists LDP's two investment goals:

Primary: Seek high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities.

Secondary: Capital appreciation.

LDP has accumulated $752m in assets and currently yields 6.2%. Cohen & Steers charges 178bps in fees, with 60bps covering leveraging costs (30%).

Holdings review

It is interesting to see what different managers decide to share with investors. Here the sector is industry based, unlike BLW which was Issue based. Other sources show this CEF's largest asset type is also corporate bonds, followed by convertibles and then preferred stocks. I did not see a currency exposure listing.

Currently, LDP's only investment-grade debt is in the three BBB ratings, the lowest one still considered IG. Most of the rest is in the next letter down, BB.

Distribution review

LDP's 2022 distributions were cut to $.135 from $.143, which was a reduction from pre-COVID distributions.

Comparing the three Low-Duration CEFs

Readers should read my article on FPF for an in-depth review. The article also explains durations and why knowing a bond fund's duration is important. FPF states the same two investment goals: income and appreciation. Here is an up-to-date price chart.

If the goal is the shortest duration, BLW is the clear winner. It also provides the best yield, lowest fees, biggest discount and lowest average bond price. And it does all that even with the highest quality portfolio of assets, based on credit rating.

Let's see if how they match up performance wise.

Apparently all those wonderful points about BLW comes at the price of performance, as it trails the other two by a wide margin. Being that was mostly a time when the longer duration funds should do better, I looked to see if the last 3-months, when rate fears increased, showed a different outcome.

BLW looks even worse, especially most recently.

The verdict

While different investors will come to their own conclusion, despite its near 5% premium, and despite most factors favoring BLW, I will stick with LDP. For those holding none of the three, FPF is definitely worth looking into.

Portfolio Strategy

With rates predicted to climb and a possible FIVE FED rate increases before 2024, keeping durations short is one strategy for protecting the fixed income assets an investor wants to hold. Another would be using Term assets and building yourself a bond ladder. I covered that strategy too: Building A 'CD' Ladder Using Baby Bonds.

There are also equity strategies where an investor uses ETFs/CEFs that are designed to generate more yield that a straight S&P 500 fund does. Examples here include:

Final Thought

The following are the 10-year return projections from Vanguard, posted 12/12/21:

If these turn out to be accurate (and most 2010 were too pessimistic), achieving a CAGR of 5% would make an investor's portfolio a "winner"!