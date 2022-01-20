gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

If someone is considering an investment in the red-hot IT observability market, Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) is a better option than Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). Based on professional and independent third-party reviews, Dynatrace has a clearly superior product offering. This is coupled with a strong focus on large enterprise clients, which could provide a competitive advantage in the long run.

Although Datadog grows its revenue significantly faster with exceptionally high sales efficiency, it is far more priced-in in its shares compared to Dynatrace. Furthermore, Dynatrace shares as an investment seem to be quite overlooked by the market compared to Datadog, which could provide more upside for the share price in the long run.

Observability claiming a central role in IT transformation

With increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, demand for observability services has picked up swiftly in recent years and is projected to continue to do so. Revenue growth rates of public observability companies have reaccelerated this year, which also shows the increasing demand for these services. In my opinion, this is just the beginning of a much larger trend, which has emerged on the back of cloud computing, but will go far beyond that. According to LogicMonitor's research report, "93% of IT leaders say that IT Observability is a foundational part of running a successful modern enterprise in 2021." According to a further independent global survey of CIOs sponsored by Dynatrace, "93% of CIOs said AI-assistance will be critical to IT's ability to cope with increasing workloads and deliver maximum value to the business." Despite this fact, only "19% of all repeatable operations processes for digital experience management and observability have been automated."

This shows there is a long way to go in this transformation process, which is accelerated by increasing IT budgets coming out of the pandemic. In this article, I will compare probably the two most innovative players of the dynamically growing observability space, Dynatrace and Datadog.

Dynatrace with clear focus on large customers

The strong focus of Dynatrace on the larger enterprise segment could be long-term a competitive advantage. Both Dynatrace and Datadog are highly specialized in infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM) and log analysis - the core of observability services. Dynatrace is entirely focused on the larger enterprise segment with a goal to increase ARR of every customer to more than $1 million by time. Meanwhile, Datadog tries to penetrate the whole market and has almost 6 times the number of customers than Dynatrace according to latest earnings call transcripts (17,500 vs. 3,100). Currently, only 10% of Datadog customers have an ARR of more than $100,000, while the average new Dynatrace customer has an ARR of $108,000 at the initial land already.

This clear focus of Dynatrace on larger enterprises could be beneficial in the long run as it leads to more expertise and recognition in that segment, paving way for further business among the most profitable customers. One advantage of this can be witnessed already in the unusually strong gross profit margin of Dynatrace, which was 85% last quarter compared to 78% of Datadog, which is also quite impressive.

Dynatrace has a better product

Based on independent professional reviews and third-party research companies, the observability services of Dynatrace are superior to that of Datadog. Comparing the companies on G2, a recognized peer-to-peer business software review site, reveals that Dynatrace outperforms Datadog in the most important areas of the observability space:

The majority of outperformance results from ease of use, ease of setup and quality of support. In my opinion, ease of use is one of the most important features in today's increasingly complex IT environment, which could further strengthen the competitive edge of Dynatrace. Its AI-assisted, continuously automated software makes the whole observability process simpler, requiring far less manual configuration. On top of that, the solution of Dynatrace is able to provide a much deeper understanding of what is happening inside IT infrastructure and applications.

If we look at third-party research companies, we see the same advantage for Dynatrace. In Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for APM, Dynatrace outpaced Datadog (and everybody else) in both completeness of vision and the ability to execute. Also, in Forrester's 2020 analysis, Dynatrace was named as a Leader, while Datadog followed in the Strong Performer category. Based on its better product features and broad acceptance among large enterprises, I think Dynatrace will be able to steal business from Datadog in that segment of the market. However, current focus is still on replacing older, legacy players as this easier growth path has still a lot of potential.

Datadog has superior sales growth and sales efficiency

Despite generating almost 20% more revenue, Datadog has more robust sales growth than Dynatrace, despite spending less on sales and marketing (S&M). Until Q1 2021, it seemed that the revenue growth rates of the two companies will converge to each other in a few quarters. Then in Q2 and Q3, Datadog surprisingly reaccelerated its growth, printing 75% YoY growth in its latest quarter, which is very unique for a company with an ARR of more than $1 billion:

Image created by author using data from company quarterly earnings filings

One could ask, whether this was caused by increased spend on S&M, but that was not the case. Sales efficiency dramatically increased at Datadog recently, which is evidenced by the so called Magic Number, a popular sales efficiency metric for SaaS companies. It relates the quarterly increase in ARR to the S&M spending of the previous quarter. As Datadog doesn't break out its ARR exactly like Dynatrace, I have estimated it by multiplying quarterly revenue by 3.9 based on the ARR-revenue relationship in the case of Dynatrace. Based on Datadog's soft comments on ARR, it should be a fairly accurate estimate. I have used non-GAAP S&M expenses in order to filter out stock-based compensation, and used the four-quarter average of the Magic Number to smoothen the effect of ARR seasonality.

Image created by author using data from company supplemental filings.

While sales efficiency of Dynatrace kept pretty much constant recently around 1, there was a big jump evidenced by Datadog to more than twice that. A Magic Number over 0.75 is considered to be healthy for public SaaS companies, but above 1.5 it is quite rare:

Distribution of Magic Number of public SaaS companies IVP: SaaS Fundraising Handbook

In light of these, I would conclude that the land-and-expand strategy of Datadog is very efficient as the company is able to generate significantly higher revenue growth (also of high quality) than Dynatrace, despite being somewhat behind on the product development side.

Valuation is the decisive factor for Dynatrace

Currently, Datadog shares are more than twice as expensive, which is still far too much in my opinion after taking the differences in revenue growth rates into consideration. Datadog shares trade at 30.9 times CY2022 revenue estimate, while the same metric for Dynatrace is only 13.8.

In order to put this into perspective and also take the differences in revenue growth rates into account, I have created two datasets, one for each company. I assumed that revenue growth rates converge to each other in 6 years, which I think is rather a conservative assumption. The first two calendar years (CY2022 and CY 2023) show revenue estimates of analysts based on Seeking Alpha sources (DT, DDOG). The last four years are my own predictions as there are no analyst forecasts available. I have assumed that in 6 years both companies will descend to a revenue growth rate of 15% as shown in the following tables:

Dynatrace (DT) Revenue estimates ($ million) Revenue growth estimates (yoy) Forward P/S ratio estimate CY2022 $1,084 25.0% 13.8 CY2023 $1,337 23.4% 11.2 CY2024* $1,618 21.0% 9.3 CY2025* $1,926 19.0% 7.8 CY2026* $2,263 17.5% 6.6 CY2027* $2,602 15.0% 5.8

Datadog (DDOG) Revenue estimates ($ million) Revenue growth estimates (yoy) Forward P/S ratio estimate CY2022 $1,397 40.5% 30.9 CY2023 $1,892 35.5% 22.8 CY2024* $2,459 30.0% 17.5 CY2025* $3,074 25.0% 14.0 CY2026* $3,689 20.0% 11.7 CY2027* $4,242 15.0% 10.2

Source: Seeking Alpha (CY2022, CY2023), author's own estimates (CY 2024-2027) and calculations. *Author's revenue estimates.

If we look at the bottom right corner of both tables, we can see that the forward P/S ratio of Dynatrace descends to 5.8 after 6 years, while that of Datadog only to 10.2 assuming current share prices. This results in a still 75% more expensive valuation for Datadog despite having the same estimated revenue growth for CY2027. This shows that after taking differences in revenue growth rates into consideration, Dynatrace is a much better investment, even if revenue growth rates for Datadog would significantly surprise to the upside in the coming quarters. Furthermore, due to focusing on large enterprise customers, Dynatrace has higher net margins - which would further widen the valuation gap on a P/E basis.

Dynatrace is an overlooked investment compared to Datadog

Based on the analysis above, I think that if someone wants to make an investment in the IT observability space, Dynatrace is a better option. In light of this, it is interesting to see that Datadog shares are still a more popular investment among investors. If we look at subscriber numbers on Seeking Alpha, we can see that around 41,000 readers are subscribed for Datadog news and analysis, but only around 10,000 readers for Dynatrace.

If we look at actual trading volumes of both shares, we can see similar difference. According to Yahoo Finance, the average trading volume in Datadog shares was around 4.3 million shares in the last 3 months, while the same was only around 2.2 million for Dynatrace. As one Datadog share trades currently around 2.6 times a Dynatrace share, we would get a fivefold difference in dollar trading volumes in favor for Datadog. I think that significantly lower demand for Dynatrace shares is not justified.

In my opinion, Dynatrace shares as an investment will gain more popularity over time and this will be a further catalyst for the share price beside strong fundamentals.

Conclusion

By comparing Dynatrace and Datadog, a very interesting story unfolds. Professional reviews and independent third parties confirm that Dynatrace has currently a better product offering for the IT observability space than Datadog. Despite this fact, Datadog is able to grow its business much faster due to its really successful land-and-expand strategy. However, the market has priced in far too much for Datadog compared to Dynatrace, which makes Dynatrace a clearly better investment at the end. Finally, I think it will be easier for Dynatrace to catch up with Datadog in sales efficiency than for Datadog to catch up with Dynatrace on the product line.