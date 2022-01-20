Fracking Oil Well grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is an independent exploration and production company operating primarily in American shale plays. This has certainly been a volatile sector of the economy over the past few years. The industry went from an unprecedented boom in 2019 to a near collapse following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and now is back to a boom. The surge in energy prices following the most recent presidential election has done wonders for the stock prices of many shale operators and Matador is no exception to this. The company’s stock price has surged by 166.95% over the past year. There are some indicators that the stock still has significant investment potential despite this surge and so may be worth considering for a portfolio.

About Matador Resources Company

As stated in the introduction, Matador Resources Company is an independent exploration and production company that operates in North America’s various shale plays. The majority of the company’s assets and operations are located in the Delaware Basin in West Texas:

Map of Matador's Delaware Basin Acreage Matador Resources Earning Presentation

The Delaware Basin has become incredibly well known among the oil and gas community since it has become the focal point of the American energy boom. This makes a lot of sense since the Delaware Basin is the larger of the two main geologic lobes within the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is by far the largest petroleum deposit in North America and one of the largest in the world. The region has produced a cumulative 38 billion barrels of crude oil and 117 trillion cubic feet of natural gas since production first started in the 1920s. Today, it produces more than four million barrels of crude oil per day. Despite the large quantities of resources that have already been extracted, the resources of the basin are still substantial, with the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicting that it still has proven reserves of about five billion barrels of crude oil and approximately nineteen trillion cubic feet of natural gas. These remaining proven reserves are sufficient to make the basin one of the largest known sources of fossil fuels in the world.

The sheer quantity of resources in the basin is reflected in Matador’s own reserves. As of December 31, 2020, the company had an estimated 261.9 million barrels of oil equivalent proved reserves in the basin:

Matador Resources Earnings Presentation

An energy company’s reserves tend to be something that many investors overlook but they are critically important. This is because the fossil fuel industry is by its nature an extractive one. The companies in the industry literally obtain their products by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground. As these reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources, the companies in the industry are forced to continually discover new sources of resources or they will eventually run out of products to sell. A company’s reserves tell us how long it can continue to produce without having success at discovering new deposits. As a company’s success at this is not guaranteed, larger reserves are always preferable. As Matador Resources Company currently produces 84,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Delaware Basin, its current reserves are sufficient to operate for 3,118 days, which is about eight and a half years. This is certainly a very reasonable reserve life for an independent company but it is a bit less than many of the majors have.

Another advantage of large reserves is that they make it easier for a company to grow its production. This is because it can increase its production by simply drilling into the resources that it already has in the ground rather than having to discover new reservoirs of oil or gas. The same is true of reserves in a large basin. As already mentioned, the Delaware Basin is one of the largest hydrocarbon deposits in the world. Matador has taken advantage of this by exploiting the reserves and growing its production over time:

Matador Resources Earnings Presentation

The only significant reversal of the company’s upward production trend that we see here was the one in late 2020, which was certainly not atypical. As I discussed in many previous articles, one of the ways in which shale oil companies responded to the coronavirus-driven crash in energy prices was to shut down their production and reduce their new drilling activity. This resulted in widespread production declines, but due to the nature of the industry, it took a few months for the effects to actually show up in the production numbers. However, since that time energy prices have largely recovered and upstream producers like Matador have returned their previously closed wells to a production state. This has allowed the company to return to its former growth path.

Matador Resources is not exclusively an exploration and production company. Back in 2017, the company entered into a joint venture with Five Point Energy to create San Mateo Midstream, which is a midstream company that is 51%-owned by Matador Resources. It is not unusual for an exploration and production firm to create a midstream company, much like how Diamondback Energy (FANG) created Rattler Midstream (RTLR). The reason for this is that one of the significant problems that have been hindering the development of the Permian Basin has been a lack of takeaway capacity. This has caused the upstream companies that want to grow their production to create their own midstream firms in order to construct the infrastructure that is needed to get their newly produced resources to market rather than wait for an outside company to construct the needed infrastructure. In many cases, this midstream company will either be floated on the capital markets or be some sort of joint venture in order to keep capital requirements low. Perhaps surprisingly, this joint venture could prove to be a growth opportunity for Matador Resources. This is because the companies are working to expand San Mateo’s customer base beyond Matador. It has apparently been having some success at this as the midstream company has been gradually rowing its volumes and by extension its cash flow:

Matador Resources Earnings Presentation

Admittedly, some of this volume growth has been caused by Matador Resources growing its own production but not all of it has been. The company does not disclose exactly how the volumes are broken down but it does state that about $74 million of San Mateo Midstream’s adjusted EBITDA comes from outside parties. The midstream firm has been expanding into areas outside of Matador’s acreage and adding new capacity so it seems likely that this trend will provide a further source of growth for Matador Resources as it continues.

Fundamentals Of Oil And Natural Gas

As Matador Resources produces both crude oil and natural gas, it would behoove us to take a look at the fundamentals of these resources. Fortunately, the fundamentals for both resources are quite positive and when we consider the company’s strong positioning, Matador Resources is set up for years of prosperity and growth. This comes from the fact that, contrary to media reports, the global demand for both crude oil and natural gas is likely to grow over the coming years. According to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the global demand for natural gas will increase by a whopping 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline Investor Relations/Data from International Energy Agency

Perhaps surprisingly, the growth in natural gas demand is being driven by global concerns about climate change. These concerns have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most popular of these strategies is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas-fired ones. This works because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables given today’s technology. This is why natural gas is often referred to as a “transitional fuel” since it provides a way to reduce carbon emissions until renewable technology advances enough to support a modern grid.

The case for crude oil demand growth is a bit harder to understand, particularly by people in most Western nations since many of these countries are trying to reduce crude oil consumption. The answer to this quandary can be found in emerging markets, which are expected to see tremendous economic growth over that period. This economic growth will lift the citizens of these nations out of poverty and place them securely in the middle class. These newly middle-class people will begin to desire a lifestyle that is closer to what their developed-nation counterparts enjoy than what they have now. This will require growing energy consumption, including energy derived from crude oil. As the populations of these nations are larger than those of the developed nations, the growing demand for crude oil here will more than offset the stagnant-to-declining crude oil demand in the Western nations.

The United States is one of the only nations in the world that has the ability to increase its hydrocarbon production due to the wealth of regions like the Delaware Basin. It, therefore, seems logical that companies like Matador will do exactly this in order to profit from this demand growth. Matador is in fact already positioned to do this as the company has identified 4,359 sites for drilling in the Delaware Basin, 2091 of which it anticipates operating. This represents about thirty years of operations, which is well beyond the twenty-year time horizon of our analysis.

Financial Considerations

Prior to investing in a company, it is important that we look at the way that the company finances its operations. This is because debt is a riskier way to fund a company than equity is because debt must be repaid at maturity. In addition, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes the company’s cash flows to decline could push it into financial trouble if that company has too much debt.

One metric that we can use to evaluate a company’s debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us to what degree the company is funding its operations with debt as opposed to wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company’s equity will cover its debt obligations in a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario, which is likely more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Matador Resources had $1.4661 billion in net debt compared to $1.9079 billion in total shareholders’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, which is a reasonably attractive ratio that is well below the 1.0 maximum that I typically like to see with an independent energy company. Here is how that compares to a few of the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Matador Resources 0.77 EOG Resources (EOG) 0.05 Devon Energy (DVN) 0.51 Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) 0.28 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.56

As we can see, Matador Resources’ net debt-to-equity ratio may not be especially high but it is still higher than many of its high-quality peers. This is a sign that the company may be somewhat more aggressive than its peers in terms of its financial structure, which could pose a risk should the energy industry encounter another downturn as it did in 2015 and in 2020. Fortunately, though, Matador Resources has been working to reduce its overall debt load and the company’s current net debt of $1.4661 billion is the lowest that it has had since March 2019.

The company’s ability to carry its debt is admittedly much more important than the actual raw amount of debt. The way that we typically judge this is by looking at the company’s leverage ratio, which is also known as the net debt-to-TTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio. This ratio essentially tells us how long it would take the company (in years) to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote its entire pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of September 30, 2020, Matador Resources has a leverage ratio of 1.3x, which is quite reasonable. This is also the lowest level that the company has had since the second quarter of 2018:

Matador Resources Earnings Presentation

Thus, we can conclude that while the company may have taken on a great deal of leverage back in 2019 to aggressively grow its production during the energy boom that was going on at that time, management is well aware of this being a potential problem and it has been working to correct it. It seems likely that the company will continue to do so going forward as it benefits from today’s high energy prices.

Valuation

It is always critical to ensure that you do not overpay for any asset in your portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of an independent energy company like Matador Resources, one metric that we can use to value it is to look at the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio that takes a company’s forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 could be a sign that the stock is undervalued relative to its forward earnings growth and vice versa.

According to Morningstar, Matador Resources currently has a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.41, which implies a good value. However, Morningstar also expects that the company’s growth will slow over the five-year horizon and that its earnings per share will eventually decrease from today’s levels. The analysts at Zacks Investment Research appear to expect the same thing as they also put the company’s three- to five-year earnings growth rate at a negative number. This is worse than the company’s peers:

Company PEG Ratio Matador Resources N/A EOG Resources 0.50 Devon Energy 0.23 Pioneer Natural Resources 1.23 Continental Resources 0.27

(all figures sourced from Zacks Investment Research based on expected 3-5 year EPS growth estimates)

Therefore, if we assume that the analysts are correct, Matador Resources is substantially overvalued currently relative to its peers. With that said though, as we have seen throughout this article, the company does have a great deal going for it so it is admittedly somewhat hard to believe that it will see no forward earnings growth barring another major crash in energy prices. Investors that are seeking a buy-and-hold stock may want to be cautious about purchasing at the present level though, just in case the analysts are correct.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the energy sector has certainly been on the minds of many investors lately. This is especially true since high energy prices have had a rather devastating effect on the budgets of many households and seem unlikely to decline in the near future. Matador Resources could be quite well positioned to take advantage of this situation due to its substantial reserves and the growth potential of the San Mateo joint venture. The fact that the company has been intelligently using its profits from today’s prices to reduce its debt is also rather attractive. There are unfortunate signs that the stock may have become overvalued, however, so some caution may be in order.