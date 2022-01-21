Jarretera/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

HelloFresh (also called HF) (OTCPK:HLFFF) (OTCPK:HELFY) is a German firm, leader in Europe and in the US in online sale of meal kits, containing fresh and pre-dosed products, ready to be cooked. The range of products is variegated: there are solutions for each category of consumers and budgets. Since the acquisition of Factor in 2020, the company has also entered the ready-made meal kits business. The company operates in 17 different countries, with the US being its major market thanks to 3.5M active customers out of the total 7M worldwide.

HelloFresh has enjoyed a revenue CAGR of +44% over the past 5 years (2016 to 2020), with its target market CAGR estimates, food delivery, being +10.4% between 2021 and 2025. Furthermore, the food market is worth $1,143 billion in the US, with only 5% of it being sold through online channels; this percentage is set to rise significantly over time.

In the last year, the company has carried out an M&A policy aimed at expanding and diversifying its sales markets both in terms of products and geographic markets. This policy, along with investments in the supply chain expansion, should be relevant growth drivers in the medium and long term.

According to the CEO of HelloFresh USA, the company's customers reduce their food waste by 25% by using HF products. This appears to be in line with plans by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to halve food waste in the United States by 2030 and could create positive externalities for the company.

HelloFresh is currently capitalizing €12 billion and could represent a good option for long-term investors given its very interesting growth strategy, despite being a pricey company that operates in an extremely competitive sector. In order to continue this upward trend, a lot of investments and marketing expenses are required. Can HelloFresh do this? We think so and below are the main drivers and growth strategies:

The Covid-19 pandemic represented a launching pad for HelloFresh: the various restrictions have allowed the German company to enter thousands of homes with its products, becoming known to thousands of new buyers, greatly increasing sales (+107% in 2020 vs 2019). The food industry is characterized by high customer loyalty, and the fact that so many people have tried HelloFresh's products due to outbreaks had the same effect as a huge investment in marketing at zero cost. This aspect can be noted by looking at the marketing expenses of the group: in 2019, marketing expenses accounted for 22.3% of revenues, whereas in 2020 the enormous influx of customers allowed HelloFresh to decrease them to 12.3% of revenues.

HelloFresh

Turning to internal growth factors, HelloFresh has started an investment campaign on its supply chain (€125 million in 9m21 out of €200 million planned for 2021), useful to reach the potential production of €10 billion by 2022. In order to understand the extent of this improvement, we have to highlight that between 9m '20 and the end of 2022, the production capacity will increase by 2.5x.

HelloFresh presentation

Another important factor for growth and its sustainability is the expansion strategy. As can be seen in the image above, HF has gone from a TAM (Total Addressable Market) of 84M households in 2015 to 176M in 2021; this was possible thanks to the continuous entry into new geographic markets (11 new countries from 2015 to 2021), as well as the new categories of products. This entry into new geographic markets is carried out along with targeted marketing strategies, to immediately gain as many customers as possible and to try to retain them through the quality of products and services. To confirm this, HelloFresh in 2021 had an order rate of 4 for each customer, evidence that the majority of new customers do not limit themselves to a single purchase.

HelloFresh presentation

HelloFresh is also expanding in product categories: in the last year, it has expanded into the ready-to-eat sector with the purchase of the Australian company Youfoodz and Factor in the US. The latter acquisition is an emblematic case of HF's ability to create value through acquisitions, ensuring sustainable inorganic growth integrated perfectly. Factor, between Q4 2020 (period of acquisition) and Q3 2021 had a 175% increase in production thanks to HF's supply chain and also reported a 16% reduction in costs associated with packaging and distribution. This ability to create synergies through targeted acquisitions and new markets entries while innovating its supply chain is the real growth engine of the company. Of course, this is also possible thanks to the very high cash flows reported by the company in the last two years. Let's see in more detail.

Q3 2021 figures and expectations

HelloFresh was characterized by outstanding revenue growth but negative margins until 2020, which was the turning point for the company: during this year, they managed to achieve enough sales to implement the right economies of scale within its production processes, generating a profit of €369 million. This was possible due to a three-digit increase in revenues, the reduction of marketing expenses as % of sales, and a low tax rate due to losses of previous years.

In the first 9 months of 2021, HF continued to grow revenues at very high rates (+67% in 9m '21 vs 9m '20), further increased its contribution margin in absolute value (€1.1 billion, +58% vs 9m '20), EBITDA (€370 million, +21% vs 9m '20) and EBIT (€306 million, +12% vs 9m '20). Despite this, the company has seen its profit drop to €209 million euros, -9.4% compared to 9m '20. There is no need to worry, however, as the higher expenses incurred during the period are mainly attributable to multiple investments made on the supply chain and higher costs associated with food following the wave of inflation that has especially hit the United States. These drivers seem to be only transitory, hence we could expect a new increase in margins starting from 2023, following the end of the investment plan and the reduction in the volatility of commodity prices. Revenue growth will instead be likely to decline with an expected CAGR of 20.3% between 2021 and 2023 compared to the CAGR of over 40% in the last 5 years (2016 to 2021).

Furthermore, in the last 2 years, HF had a very high Operating Cash Flow: €602 million in 2020 and €396 million in 9m '21, equal to 16% and 8.9% of revenues, respectively. The management of HF, instead of remunerating investors, decided to reinvest this large amount of liquidity to increase productivity and raise margins through lower expenses. The benefits of such a strategy should arise at the beginning of 2023. Despite high CAPEX HelloFresh has a net increase in cash of €13.5 million in 9m '21 and net cash of €434 million, useful for possible new acquisitions or new investments.

The financial figures seem consistent with the company strategy as HF continues to establish itself as a sector leader in new geographical markets and product categories.

Conclusions

HelloFresh, given the above premises, would appear to be a strong buy. The company currently has no real rivals, as peers like Blue Apron (APRN) and Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF) are still traveling in negative territory in terms of profits and cash flow production, despite considerable sales growths. There is also no real competition from DoorDash (DASH), one of the leaders in the food delivery sector in the United States, as DoorDash has a differing business model, acting as an intermediary between restaurants and consumers, a business characterized by lower margins than HF's. Finally, another selling point is that HelloFresh is the most international among its peers with 50% of the revenues produced outside the United States.

The greatest weakness of HF is by far the valuation, quite high at the moment with an EV/ EBITDA of 22x in 2021 which according to expectations should drop to 15.5x in 2023. The company has all the figures to be a best in class, but it belongs to a growing and competitive sector, hence the targets set by the management can only be achieved with continuous investments in marketing and innovation.

In conclusion, HelloFresh could be a very good long-term investment, despite the current valuation, given the great ability to align its operations with long-term results. In the short term though, the price of HF appears very high compared to its fundamentals; we would not be surprised if the company experienced strong volatility in the coming months.