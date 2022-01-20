Macro Musings And 3 Growth Stocks To Watch

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Macro Musings - The End of "Don't Fight the Fed"

I can't tell you how many times I heard some version of "don't fight the Fed" or "follow the Fed" over the past year in my time covering markets and the economy for Business Insider. Portfolio managers, top tech analysts, equity strategists, they all seemed to be singing in unison in 2021. And it's no wonder why.

With the Federal Reserve buying $120 billion of government-backed bonds ($80 billion of Treasurys and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities) each month, pushing its balance sheet to nearly $9 trillion, all while maintaining a near-zero Federal Funds Effective Rate, being risk-on was the obvious trade.

Ultra-accommodative monetary policy, coupled with unprecedented fiscal stimulus and increasing retail investor participation in equity markets, led tech and growth stocks to flourish—and everyone who didn't try to "fight the Fed" made money. The S&P 500 gained 26.9% in 2021, despite an ongoing pandemic (are we calling it an endemic now?). The Dow Jones followed suit with an 18.7% gain on the year, and Invesco's popular QQQ ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 saw a 27.4% jump. Even the crypto crowd was able to cash in on the risk-on sentiment and thirst for yield brought about by increased liquidity and Fed dovishness.

Now though, with CPI at 7% and PPI at 9.7%, Fed officials have turned hawkish, agreeing to end their asset purchase program by mid-March in a December meeting. Rate hikes that were once off the table are now all but guaranteed. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker recently said he sees three or four rate hikes in the cards in 2022, echoing earlier comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard. It's evident inflation has (finally) reached the forefront of many Fed officials' minds. US Bond yields have jumped in response, with the 10 Year Treasury moving above 1.8% and the 2 Year Treasury topping 1%.

Rising bond yields and the change of heart from Fed officials have led many high-flying tech and growth names to sell-off of late. While some investors are jumping at their chance to buy these growth names at a "discount," I'm a little more reluctant to pull the trigger just yet.

When ultra-bullish sell-side tech analysts like Wedbush's Dan Ives are tweeting that the sell-off in tech might only come to an end when earnings season comes around and the markets receive some positive guidance, I think it's a clear signal that it might be wise to exercise some patience over the coming weeks.

In my view, profitable firms with strong balance sheets will outperform in 2022 as investors look to quality to bolster their portfolios amid Fed hawkishness.

That being said, I do believe there are a number of growth stocks that are beginning to look appealing after recent pullbacks. If you're an investor with a long-term investment horizon, it might make sense to begin averaging into some growth and tech names that have been out of reach for some time valuation-wise in 2022. Value and quality may very well outperform this year, but it could be a different story in the long run.

Below are three growth/tech stocks I'll be watching this year, despite some significant risks and the end of the "follow the Fed" era. While I'm not running out to buy these names just yet, I may be a buyer if they continue to drop. The stocks below are, of course, far from an exhaustive list, and I recommend readers look to make their own list of potential "buy on the pullback" candidates as we head into 2022.

3 Growth/Tech Stocks I'm Watching

Coupang

Coupang (CPNG) made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in March, with shares initially trading hands at $63.50 apiece, giving the firm a market cap of $102.2 billion. Since then, it's been a rough road for South Korea's rising e-commerce star. Shares have dropped nearly 60% to trade around $21 as investors have been wary of mounting losses.

Still, Coupang's revenue for the quarter that ended September 30, 2021, hit $4.6 billion, a 48.09% increase year-over-year, and the firm has done an excellent job scaling its logistics and fulfillment operations. It also has strong customer satisfaction ratings and a similar customer-focused attitude to the one that has helped Amazon (AMZN) develop into what it is today.

South Korea also presents a significant opportunity for the firm as the world's 5th largest e-commerce market, and Coupang has demonstrated its ability to gain market share in the country. The e-commerce contender now dominates 15.7% of the e-commerce market in South Korea, up from 7.4% in 2017, per Statista.

Risks

The main risk for any e-commerce business is finding consistent positive cash flow and profitability. Coupang has struggled to turn a profit, like many e-commerce peers do when cloud businesses aren't considered. Net income was negative $323.98 million in the quarter that ended September 30, 2021.

Coupang also faces stiff competition from e-commerce peers, especially as it pushes into Japan and Taiwan, and has faced labor issues amid the pandemic. Some workers have also allegedly died from exhaustion or committed self-harm while working long hours for the company.

Valuation

Although Coupang has struggled to find profitability, its price to sales ratio is beginning to look attractive after the stock's recent pullback.

Data by YCharts

C3.ai

C3.ai (AI) went public in December 2020 with an initial offering at $42 a share. Shares quickly shot up to over $100 for a time before the market came to its senses and the stock plunged. The company now trades around $27 per share and is nearing an approachable entry point for long-term investors willing to take a risk on AI development.

C3.ai offers a suite of AI software to its customers to help build enterprise-scale AI applications and accelerate digital transformations. Its clientele list includes the likes of the US Air Force, Shell, and Raytheon Technologies.

The firm saw its revenue increase 41% year-over-year to $58.3 million in the fiscal second quarter that ended October 31, 2021, but it hasn't been able to come near turning a profit. Still, if AI applications become what many think they will, then C3.ai's prospects could be significant, but only time will tell.

Risks

The main risk to C3.ai's growth story is their lack of diversification in revenue. The company currently has an unhealthy reliance on Baker Hughes (BKR) and needs to prove that it can increase sales outside of its main group of clients.

A net income of negative $56.7 million on revenue of $58.3 million also doesn't exactly inspire confidence. Investors are putting a lot of faith in former Oracle executive and Seibel Systems founder Thomas Seibel to grow the firm in the coming years.

Valuation

While an 11x price to sales ratio is also nothing to write home about, C3.ai does trade at a discount to its AI peers, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and Palantir (PLTR).

I'll admit I'm not a buyer of C3.ai at its current price, and I worry about issues with revenue diversification at the firm, but still, this is undoubtedly one to watch moving forward given the trend towards AI applications and the faith placed in the firm by the US government and a number of fortune 500 companies.

Data by YCharts

Alibaba

I once owned shares of Alibaba (BABA), but I sold them along with other Chinese stocks years ago after I got cold feet about the VIE structure system.

Now though, I can't help but notice a growing value story in the Chinese e-commerce giant. Alibaba's revenue for the quarter that ended September 30, 2021, was $31.1 billion, a 36.38% increase year-over-year, but the stock trades at just 18.6x earnings. Jack Ma's darling is also solidly profitable, boasting a net income of $524 million in its latest quarterly report.

Risks

Recently, BABA's shares took a hit after the announcement of a US investigation into the firm's cloud business. However, at the moment, the US cloud business contributes only around $50 million of the $9 billion in annual cloud revenue the company produces, so I believe the potential impact of issues here could be limited. The segment still presents significant potential upside over the long term as well, but this is undoubtedly a risk to keep an eye on.

Before you can recommend looking into Alibaba as an investment, in my view, you have to discuss the risks around Chinese firms' VIE structures and "integrity accounting" as well. The reality is, as we saw with Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) which was forced to pay a $180 million settlement for accounting fraud civil charges, Chinese-based firms with VIE structures have been found to play things fast and loose with their accounting. That risk needs to be well understood as a US-based investor. Growing tensions between the US and China, in general, are also always a concern.

Valuation

Despite the risks, Alibaba does present a growing value opportunity given its growth rate. The e-commerce giant currently trades at just 2.9x sales and 13x EV to EBITDA.