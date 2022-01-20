Investing After Modern Monetary Theory Failure

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Modern Monetary Theory Background

For a detailed description of MMT, see this writeup. While there is a lot in there, where MMT departs from conventional economics is it believes a Federal government can print endless money without ramifications such as inflation.

Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) seeped into the mainstream over the past decade.

Massive Stimulus

Over the past two years, this MMT has been put to the test. There have been four massive stimulus packages approved along with historic monetary stimulus from the Fed. The stimulus packages listed below combined were way in excess of any in U.S. history outside of perhaps the Great Depression. Keep in mind, the massive stimulus during the Great Depression was for a far greater economic downturn yet did not fix the economy. The economy remained weak until World War II started almost a decade later.

On March 27, 2020, the CARES Act, a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill, was signed into law.

On April 24, 2020, an additional $484 billion in stimulus was added to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

On December 21, 2020, a new $900 billion stimulus package was signed into law.

On March 11, 2021, a fourth stimulus package of $1.9 billion (The American Rescue Plan) became law.

These stimulus packages were in addition to the usual increases in unemployment and other safety net programs done during recessions.

The economy and stock market were already humming by March 2021. The GDP had increased 4.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020. I had tried to write an article about the January Effect a few months earlier and could find almost no stocks hitting new lows, so had to scrap it.

The massive stimulus spending is shown below. Federal deficits went from $500-1,000 billion a year from 2015-2019 to around $3 trillion in 2020 and 2021.

As a result, Americans' savings ballooned by over $2.5 trillion above the pre-pandemic averages.

All of this excess savings led to massive consumer spending as shown below.

The consumer spending then led to shortages, commodity inflation, supply chain disruptions, and wage inflation. This caused overall inflation to skyrocket as shown below.

While there were other causes such as pent up demand, the primary cause of the inflation shown above clearly was the stimulus.

Other parts of the world are also facing inflation. However, inflation and supply chain problems have been worse in the U.S. than almost anywhere else in the world due to more stimulus here. Europe also had a lot of stimulus, but less than the U.S. As a result, they also have elevated inflation, though less than the U.S.

Interestingly, many have blamed the inflation we are facing now on bottlenecks and massive quantitative easing by the Fed. The bottlenecks only started after the last stimulus package put the economy over the edge to an unsustainable course. Too much cash sent by the government sitting around in individuals and corporate pockets was going to get spent. This increased demand well above what the supply chain could handle. The over-stimulus crested both the inflation and bottlenecks.

Regarding the Fed’s stimulus, it had much less impact than the fiscal stimulus. Fiscal stimulus, especially stimulus checks and the Paycheck Protection Program sent cash directly to individuals and businesses, much of which got spent. The money the Fed spent, however, was to buy treasury and other securities. That money for the most part did not go to individuals and businesses, so wasn’t part of the elevated money getting spent. Much of it just sat on the balance sheets of banks, the federal government and brokers. It did hold down longer term rates some.

Inflation Was Not A Surprise

In an article published February 19, 2021 titled Inflation Is Transitory Until It Hits The Jobs Market, I argued the $1.9 billion stimulus package would lead to inflation, higher debt and asset bubbles. All three have occurred though many of the bubbles have deflated or started to deflate since last summer.

Wage inflation

Last September, I wrote an article on wage inflation titled Get Ready For Sustained Wage Inflation. I noted massive fiscal and monetary stimulus started this wage inflation cycle. However, we are facing a perfect storm of more sustainable demographic factors which will impact wages for years to come. They are as follows.

Baby boomer retirements

Massive U.S. corporate growth (biggest reason)

Wealth accumulation

Less immigration

Innovation

Minimum wage increases

Workers' core values becoming more important

Rapidly declining unemployment rate

Once started, wage inflation is hard to stop. As shown in the chart below, we are now close historically low unemployment rate at 3.9%. This rate is below where most economists believe the economy hits full employment. The unemployment rate is also dropping very rapidly, despite having little room to fall further without further increasing wage inflation.

The Daily Shot

Takeaway

If MMT is not dead, it should be. It was put to use and failed. It has also failed everywhere else it has been tried. Extreme examples are the hyperinflation of Venezuela and Argentina. The recent disruptions to our economy include massive inflation, labor shortages, supply chain disruption and product shortages.

We are probably stuck with wage inflation for quite a while as it is the stickiest type of inflation. Once it starts, it is hard to stop. The last time we had wage inflation was in the 1970s. The Fed had to raise its Federal Funds rate to 20%, creating a serious recession, in order to stop it. We are unlikely to get over 5% in my opinion this time. Too much government debt and too damaging to the dollar to do it. In fact, we probably won’t even approach 5%. But that only means that we may be forced to live with inflation going forward, primarily driven by wage inflation.

The Fed will now be forced to hike interest rates to try to get inflation under control. That has ramifications. It will eventually slow the economy. It will move money out of high flying growth stocks and into bonds. That may slow innovation. Housing will become more expensive due to higher interest rates. Much of this would have been avoidable without the excessive stimulus under the cover of MMT.

Investing

Inflation is forcing the Fed to push up interest rates. They have not actually started yet, though longer term rates are already rising. Fixed income investors would do well to avoid new investments in bonds of 4 or more years in duration for now. Their values are likely to decline and better opportunities should arise over the next year or two. For those who have been forced to move money out of fixed income due to low returns, consider preparing to put money back in. But wait for higher longer maturity rates. I personally buy BBB bonds when rates go over 4%.

Stocks are worth investing in for companies that have pricing power. That is they are able to pass on higher costs to their customers. I recommend investing assuming that wage inflation will continue. Wages are actually going up more on the lower end. That is great for those workers but impacts businesses that use a lot of lower pay workers. That includes restaurants (especially fast food), construction and bricks and mortar retail. Restaurants and stores are already having trouble staying open due to a lack of labor. Price increases are happening, but the lower end the customer, the less pricing power there is.

Other ideas to consider include gold though it has not acted as an inflation hedge recently and is being chipped away at by cryptocurrencies. Commodities in general tend to rise with inflation. Real estate where landlords have pricing power to raise rents is worth looking at. That would not include office right now and retail in the future with things moving online and the stimulus fading. For fixed income investors, TIPs are an option. The yield is still negative for longer term TIPs but improving.