Christian Petersen/Getty Images News

Thesis

I believe the Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) acquisition will be very accretive to Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) gaming division. By beefing up its content library with massive franchise names like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, Microsoft may be able to convert many of the 400 million Activision monthly active users [MAU] to Microsoft's Game Pass cloud platform. Microsoft also purchased this immense content library in the midst of a secular growing gaming environment all at an excellent price, in my opinion. Reasons for Activision's price discount may have been heavily influenced by cultural problems that I believe Microsoft will also be able to fix after this deal closes.

ATVI/MSFT Press Release

Deal Background

In this transaction, Microsoft intends to acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 per share ($68.7 billion enterprise value). If completed as expected in the fiscal year 2023, this will be Microsoft's largest acquisition to date and is also an all-cash consideration. Alongside previous purchases of Mojang and Bethesda, following the completion of the Activision acquisition, Microsoft will be the world's 3rd largest video game company by revenues, trailing only Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Sony (SONY).

ATVI/MSFT Press Release

Source: ATVI/MSFT Press Release

Thesis Support

Game Pass Growth

As Microsoft now looks to add franchise names like Overwatch, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Candy Crush to its game library, I believe growth in Xbox Game Pass will be excellent.

ATVI/MSFT Press Release

Source: ATVI/MSFT Press Release

While it's currently uncertain how the Blizzard subscription (Battle.net) will transfer into Game Pass, I believe console and mobile Game Pass subscription growth will be exponential. Game Pass currently has over 25 million subscribers, up from 18 million in January last year (+39% YoY). Activision, with over 400 million MAUs worldwide, provides a clear runway for short and long-term Game Pass subscriber growth, in my opinion.

Valuation

Activision has grown top-line by over 12% annualized and net income margin to just under 30% since 2015. While Microsoft's top-line growth has exceeded Activision's and net income margins are slightly higher, I believe the price Microsoft paid will allow for future value to be delivered to shareholders (not even accounting for potential synergies).

After cultural issues sparked a ~45% decline in Activision's stock price, the forward P/E ratio declined near the historic bottom of the channel it typically trades in. After adjusting NTM P/E for Microsoft's purchase price, Activision's forward P/E will trade ~25.7x. Considering many recent tech acquisitions have been completed at all-time high valuations on both sides, Microsoft is paying all-cash for Activision at a forward P/E almost 15% lower than the upper historical valuation band:

Koyfin

Alongside what I believe is an outright advantageous purchase price for Microsoft, they also acquired Activision for a P/E that is 22.5% discounted to its own.

While a $69 billion all-cash acquisition is no joke, Microsoft currently has $130.6 billion in cash & cash equivalents on its balance sheet and I have them forecasted to generate over $70 billion in free cash flow in 2022 alone.

Summary

I believe the reason Microsoft was able to get a deal this good was because of underlying cultural issues at Activision. By essentially replacing Activision's current CEO, Bobby Kotick, with Microsoft's gaming CEO, Phil Spencer, I believe they will be able to change the culture within the company. Doing so will be vital to this deal working out for Microsoft long-term as I believe it will allow for the division to retain top talent in the industry. If Microsoft is also able to cultivate an environment and even increase talent, I believe that will be another growth driver moving forward.

This move for Microsoft is massive and may take time to reap the potential synergistic rewards it has to offer. But I believe through future growth drivers described above, Microsoft will continue to put pressure on competitors like Sony and take market share in the total video game industry moving forward.