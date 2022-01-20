Philiphotographer/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

All eyes will be on Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) when it reports its Q3 FY22 results in a few weeks. Chinese regulators have been cracking down on the e-commerce giant for almost three quarters now and investors would be anxiously looking at how the company's revenue gets affected in its upcoming earnings report. But in addition to tracking its headline revenue figure, investors may also want to closely monitor its active consumer count, its segment financials and its management's revenue guidance for Q4 FY22. These items will highlight the true extent of damage being done to the company and are likely to influence where its shares head next. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Measuring Customer Traction

Let me start by saying that Chinese regulators cracked down on Alibaba on multiple occasions in the last three quarters, but its actual effects are likely to be felt by the company and its shareholders over the coming quarters. For starters, Chinese regulators imposed a record $2.8 billion anti-trust fine on the e-commerce giant during Q1 FY21 for restricting its merchants from listing on rival platforms. Although the company paid the fine comfortably, it's the fact that the e-commerce giant must now drop its monopolistic practices and play fair by the book that should concern its investors.

See, its merchants are now free to enlist on rival platforms in the pursuit of lower platform commissions, better store exposure and lower advertising rates. This may mean that customers who prioritize good deals and are platform agnostic are likely to start shopping from these rival platforms instead. This scenario could result in Alibaba losing market share in China's e-commerce space and its active consumer growth may significantly slow down going forward. Surely, the e-commerce giant can significantly ramp up its marketing spend but that won't guarantee market share preservation.

BusinessQuant.com, company filings

Granted that this won't be an overnight change since Alibaba still has several other strengths - such as a wide distribution and merchant network, strong brand recall, consumer trust - that its rivals currently lack. But with a levelled playing field, Alibaba is undoubtedly going to feel some sort of competitive pressure going forward and its upcoming results will show. So, I recommend readers and investors to track its annual active customer count in their upcoming earnings report to get a sense of how severely is its business affected now that it has to operate in a fair market environment.

One might argue that such a slowdown isn't on the cards since Alibaba is gargantuan compared to its peers within China. That's a reasonable expectation but there's one problem. Latest data actually indicates that the company has experienced a slowdown in Q3 FY22. During its annual 11.11 shopping festival, which is held in November and contributes to its third quarter results, Alibaba's gross merchandise value (or GMV) grew at the slowest pace in 7 years.

BusinessQuant.com, company filings

This deceleration in GMV growth is a warning sign for investors about the company's impending slowdown in the commerce business starting with Q3.

Measuring The Financial Impact

Now, let's shift attention to Alibaba's financials. The e-commerce giant generates revenue from predominantly four business verticals, namely commerce, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, and innovation initiatives. Its commerce business is by far the largest in terms of revenue, accounting for 85.3% of Alibaba's total revenue during Q2 FY22. Interestingly, this business segment has seen its revenue grow at 30%-plus rates in 17 of the last 18 quarters. This is a commendable pace of growth considering the sheer size and scale of the segment.

BusinessQuant.com, company filings

Having said that, as previously explained in the article, Alibaba's commerce division is susceptible to a slowdown from Q3 onwards. I estimate its growth rate will temper down to around 20% on a year over year basis, with actual revenue from the commerce segment amounting to approximately $35.9 billion for Q3 FY22. Given the segment's high revenue contribution, a potential slowdown here is going to inevitably hamper the overall company's growth momentum as well.

Next, Alibaba's cloud computing segment happens to be its second largest and also its fastest-growing revenue driver. It accounted for about 10% of the company's total revenue last quarter and has grown at 40%-plus rates over last 18 quarters. Goldman Sachs was said to be valuing Alibaba's Cloud business at over $120 billion, so this business segment comes across as one of the few bright spots when assessing the company's future prospects. There weren't any major headwinds or tailwinds for the segment during Q3, so I expect its revenue growth rate to remain intact sequentially at 41%, with the actual revenue figure coming it at $3.48 billion for the quarter.

Alibaba's other two remaining segments collectively accounted for just 3.5% of its total revenue last quarter and there aren't any catalysts at play that would cause the number to materially fluctuate in the near term. Overall, I estimate Alibaba's Q3 FY22 revenue to amount to $40.9 billion which would mark a year over year growth of 23.4%. Coincidentally, my revenue estimate falls within range of the Street's revenue consensus for the company's Q3 that's spanning from $37.7 billion to $42.38 billion.

BusinessQuant.com, company filings

Having said that, investors should also monitor Alibaba management's guidance for Q4. I've already discussed why its commerce business is likely to slow down in coming quarters. But in addition to that, its Cloud business may also witness a significant slowdown in growth starting with Q4. I say this because Alibaba Cloud has become the center of regulatory oversight in both China and the US over the last few weeks.

Chinese regulators have reportedly suspended a cyber security deal with Alibaba about three weeks ago over its handling of the Log4j vulnerability. A few months ago, the Chinese city of Tianjin asked municipally owned companies to migrate their data away from private cloud vendors such as Alibaba and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) over to state-cloud. Now, US regulators are said to be examining Alibaba's Cloud business for potential national security risks and they could potentially require private companies to migrate their data over to another cloud vendor instead.

These recent developments suggest that Alibaba Cloud will have its share of headwinds and it might struggle to maintain its revenue growth momentum in coming quarters. So, investors should closely listen in on Alibaba management's remarks around how severely their business may be affected due to these developments and what's their revenue outlook for Q4. I think it's needless to say but deteriorating growth prospects for Alibaba's commerce and cloud businesses are only going to drag its shares lower.

Investors Takeaway

The chart below highlights that Alibaba's shares are trading at a significantly lower price-to-sales multiple compared to some of the other rapidly growing e-commerce companies. As a result, the stock might seem like a compelling buy at its current levels.

BusinessQuant.com

However, the business as a whole remains susceptible to regulatory crackdowns and its growth momentum could significantly slow down in the coming quarters. Therefore, risk averse investors who don't have the appetite for massive portfolio drawdowns and heightened volatility may want to avoid the stock altogether for the time being.

Readers and investors who still want to gain exposure to Alibaba and take calculated risks may want to closely monitor the company's active consumer count, segment financials and its management's outlook for Q4 in their upcoming earnings report. These items will better highlight Alibaba's near-term growth prospects and will determine where its shares head next over the coming weeks and months. Good Luck!