Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a prominent cloud computing company in the world. The company's bet on cloud computing has fueled growth and made it a market leader in a critical technology sector. The company offers a broad range of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) products. The pandemic shifted the world even further into the cloud, normalizing remote work, digitally-enabled care, distance learning, and shifting of industries from offline to online. When Microsoft appointed Satya Nadella to replace Steve Balmer in 2014 as chief executive officer, it was because his experience as executive vice president of Microsoft's cloud and enterprise group made him the right person to take Microsoft where it wanted to be: a cloud leader. The company's Azure business segment has been growing at an astonishing 50% year-over-year rate. Microsoft is the preferred vendor for firms who want to operate on hybrid environments, and is second only to Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services in the cloud today. The industry's growth runway is enormous, and Microsoft is well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities ahead, thanks to its scale and approach.

Cloud is Eating Software

For years, tech investors have tracked FAANG stocks and looked to them as the bellwether of the technology sector. Yet, the emergence of cloud has given rise to the MT SAAS group of Microsoft, Twilio (TWLO), Shopify (SHOP), Amazon (AMZN), Adobe (ADBE), and Salesforce (CRM).

A decade ago, Marc Andreessen concluded that, "software is eating the world" and over the years, his assessment has seemed more and more prescient. Today, it can also be said that cloud is eating software, with projections estimating that cloud will make up the majority of enterprise software by 2025 and the vast majority by 2030. In fact, cloud is not just eating software, it is eating hardware and services too, and is a mega-trend of now and the future.

Since its establishment in 2013, the Bessemer-Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD), has grown at a tremendous rate and demonstrated the importance of cloud to the global economy:

Source: Bessemer Venture Partners

In an earnings call in 2020, Nadella declared that Microsoft had seen, "We've seen two years' worth of digital transformation in two months". Since then, cloud has continued to grow. According to Gartner, worldwide public cloud will have a total market value of more than $480 billion by the end of 2022, up from $314 billion in 2020. Gartner estimates that the IaaS sector will grow by over 30% in 2022 to reach a market value of nearly $121 billion. SaaS is expected to grow by over 18% to some $172 billion. Microsoft has also invested in platform-as-a-service (PaaS), which Gartner expects to grow by nearly 26%, to more than $100 billion. All these are impressive growth projections and Microsoft is a market leader in all these markets.

Worldwide Public Cloud Services End-User Spending Forecast (Millions of U.S. Dollars) 2020 2021 2022 Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS) $ 46,066.00 $ 51,027.00 $ 55,538.00 Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS) $ 58,917.00 $ 80,002.00 $ 100,636.00 Cloud Application Services (SaaS) $ 120,686.00 $ 145,509.00 $ 171,915.00 Cloud Management and Security Services $ 22,664.00 $ 25,987.00 $ 29,736.00 Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS) $ 64,286.00 $ 91,543.00 $ 121,620.00 Desktop as a Service (DaaS) $ 1,235.00 $ 2,079.00 $ 2,710.00 Total Market 313,854 $ 396,147.00 $ 482,155.00

Source: Gartner

Hybrid's Importance is Underrated

Change is never as quick as investors believe it will be. Institutional gridlock, and past investments can weigh on a company, making radical change largely impossible.

Microsoft is one of the oldest of the great tech companies and that makes it an easy miss when investors think about the technology of the future. It is Microsoft's history that gives it a unique advantage over newer cloud firms. Microsoft understands what older, more mature firms need to do to migrate to cloud, and the compromises that they have to make, considering that many of them have real reasons for not fully going cloud. In fact, when Microsoft conducted a survey in 2108, it found that 67% of respondents intended on going to hybrid cloud. These businesses need hybrid solutions to address their concerns around security, and scalability of computer resources. Microsoft found that the top use case for hybrid cloud was in controlling where important data is stored (71%) and backing up and data and disaster recovery (69%).

Microsoft is Winning Over Developers

Microsoft's singular focus on growing Azure gives it a crucial advantage over Amazon Web Services, who are the industry leader with a more diverse business portfolio ranging from ecommerce to cloud. Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Cloud Platform trails these two companies. Although Amazon Web Services is the leader of the pack, its lead has been narrowing over the years, as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform have grown. In fact, in the State of the Cloud 2021 report, Bessemer Venture Partners believes that Microsoft Azure will overtake Amazon Web Services within two to three years.

Microsoft has made strategic acquisitions such as GitHub, the world's largest depository for developer projects and files, is a sign of the focus that the company has placed on dominating cloud infrastructure. Open source will be a key source of innovation in the future and Microsoft's embrace of it will, if it succeeds, help it launch past Amazon Web Services. In fact, Microsoft has contributed millions of projects to GitHub and by 2016 was the biggest contributor to the platform. The company has pushed for .NET and .NET CORE, which run on Microsoft's Windows operating system, as well as MacOS and Linux. At present, 50% of all Azure core computes are Linux.

According to Beth Kindig, Microsoft is doing this because it believes that by courting developers, it will win over the primary decision makers in choosing what cloud service a business will use.

Microsoft Continues to Grow Shareholder Value

In its fiscal year 2022 Q1 earnings release, Microsoft reported a slew of impressive results. The company enjoyed double digit growth in all but 2 of its 14 product and service segments. Cloud revenue made up 46% of revenue and rose 36% year-over-year to $20.7 billion, with total revenue up 22% to $45.3 billion. According to the company's 2021 annual report, Revenue for 2021 stands at $168 billion, up 17.5% from 2020's $143 billion. Microsoft's revenue for the trailing twelve months (TTM) period is over $176 billion. Double digit growth for a company of this size demonstrates how successfully Microsoft has reimagined itself.

In 2021, Microsoft earned net operating profits after-tax (NOPAT) of $60.2 billion, against $44.5 billion in 2020. Not only is Microsoft growing revenue, it is also becoming more profitable. In the TTM period, the company earned $64 billion in NOPAT. Further highlighting the quality of the business is that Microsoft has very impressive NOPAT margin numbers, earning a NOPAT margin of 35.8% in 2021, and 36.3% in the TTM period.

Between 2017 and 2021, Microsoft registered a 5-year return on invested capital (ROIC) of 35.6%. In that time, Microsoft grew economic earnings from $14.5 billion to more than $52 billion.

The downside of Microsoft's success is that although it generates an enormous amount of free cash flow (FCF), spitting out $34 billion worth in the TTM period, it is not available at an attractive price. With an enterprise value of nearly $2.3 trillion, it has an FCF yield of just 1.5%.

Microsoft's economic book value (EBV) is over $1 trillion, giving it an EBV-per share for the TTM period of $141.34. The stock is currently trading at around $300, which gives it a PEBV value of 2.2. This tells us that the market is expecting revenue to grow at 7.2% for the next 19 years. Over this period, Microsoft is also expected to generate an average economic earnings margin of 44.9% (compared to the 39.9% it earned in the TTM period). This suggests a reasonable difference between the company's historical performance and the company's expected financial performance implied by the price.

Conclusion

Microsoft's pedigree is rich and of the highest level. The company has made a series of key strategic moves since Nadella took over, and has dusted off the cobwebs to become a leader in cloud. It has managed to grow revenues as well as profitability, in an industry where loss-making is sometimes treated as a badge of honor. Riding on the cloud mega-trend, it is likely to overtake Amazon Web Services and continue to build shareholder value. The biggest risk to investors at the moment is that the market has a healthy appreciation of Microsoft's unique advantages. That tells present investors to hold, and it tells those who have not yet invested to put Microsoft on their watchlist.