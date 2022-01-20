blackCAT/E+ via Getty Images

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) is a pharmaceutical company that received the development license and exclusive rights to commercialize vonoprazan in the US, Europe, and Canada from the largest pharmaceutical company in Asia, namely Takeda (TAK) in 2019. Vonoprazan sales in Asia were 24.8 billion yen in Q2 2021, an increase of 25.9% from Q2 2020, which sets the stage for commercial success for vonoprazan in the US if approved by the FDA.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals continues to reduce spending on research and development, which amounted to $16.6 million in Q3 2021, down $5 million from Q2 2021, due to the completion of two phase III clinical trials. Thanks to its effective business management, the company has a stable level of cash. At the end of Q3 2021, the company had $224.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 7.1% from Q2 2021.

Vonoprazan is a product candidate being developed for the treatment of H. pylori infection and erosive GERD. According to the company's estimate, there are about 180 million people in the US and 195 million people in the 5 major European countries affected by these diseases. Due to the high efficacy in the treatment of H. pylori infection and the favorable safety profile of vonoprazan, the drug approval decision is expected by May 3, 2022. In addition, on October 18, 2021, Phathom Pharmaceuticals published data from a phase 3 clinical trial in which vonoprazan not only achieved primary and secondary endpoints but also showed higher efficacy and safety compared to current standards of care for patients with GERD. As a result, the company's management plans to submit an NDA application in the first quarter of 2022, which creates a high probability of approval of this medicine for this indication as early as 2023.

Given the rapidly growing sales of vonoprazan in Japan, the higher efficacy of this drug in the treatment of H. pylori infection and erosive GERD relative to the standard of care, the likelihood of FDA approval and commercial success in the United States is high. As a result, Phathom Pharmaceuticals could be an excellent choice for long-term investors.

Partnership with Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda licensed the development and exclusive rights to commercialize vonoprazan in the US, Europe and Canada to Phathom Pharmaceuticals in Q2 2019. This agreement includes the following important terms.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on S-1

It should be noted that Takeda is eligible to receive milestones on net drug sales. And this is one of the rare cases where no cash will be paid out if vonoprazan is approved by the regulatory authorities, which is a favorable moment for the financial position of Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on S-1

Takeda successfully commercializes the drug under the brand name Takecab in Japan and several other countries in Asia. Let's proceed directly to the analysis of the company's financial position, the results of clinical studies, and the prerequisites that give confidence that Phathom Pharmaceuticals can become a successful company in the near future.

Company's Financial Position

Despite the persistence of the difficult situation caused by COVID-19 more than two years ago and which still negatively affects the conduct of clinical trials, inspections by regulatory authorities, Phathom Pharmaceuticals' business successfully coped with these. The company's management completed 2 large phase 3 clinical trials with more than 2,000 participants in 2021. In addition, due to the demonstrated high efficacy and favorable safety profile of vonoprazan, the company has filed two New Drug Applications (NDA) with the FDA for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults on September 22, 2021. These two applications received Priority Review status, which reduced their review time from 10 months to 6 months and set the drug approval decision date to May 3, 2022.

The company continues to reduce spending on research and development, which amounted to $16.6 million in Q3 2021, a decrease of $5 million compared to Q2 2021, due to the completion of 2 large phase 3 clinical trials.

Source: Created by author

In my estimation, the reduction in R&D spending will continue in the future, which will reduce the company's net loss and focus its policy on preparing for the commercialization of vonoprazan as early as 2022.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

When analyzing pharmaceutical companies that do not yet have approved products, it is necessary to consider sources of clinical research funding, general and administrative expenses. So let's take a closer look at the company's cash and lines of credit, which have helped Phathom Pharmaceuticals boom in recent years. Thanks to effective business management, the company has a stable level of cash. At the end of Q3 2021, the company had $224.6 million in cash, up 7.1% from Q2 2021.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

One of the reasons for maintaining a stable level of cash is the loan agreement with Hercules Capital, according to which the company has the right to receive financing for a total amount of up to 200 million US dollars in the form of several tranches, namely:

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q report

The company remains eligible for an additional $100 million under this agreement at the end of Q3 2021, allowing for more flexible financial policies and successful commercialization of vonoprazan, subject to FDA approval. In addition, it should be noted that, in my opinion, the impact of future repayments on this loan will have a minimal impact on the financial position of the company in the next 2 years since the first significant payments will begin only in 2024.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q report

This funding is an important factor in the future commercialization of vonoprazan. If vonoprazan is approved by the FDA for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in the first half of 2022, I expect the company's revenue to grow at a substantial pace. In addition, this pace may accelerate significantly due to the possible approval of this drug for the treatment of erosive esophagitis in 2023. One of the main prerequisites for this is the trend in sales of vonoprazan in Asia.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

If we consider the first 2 years since the launch of sales after the approval of Takecab in Japan, then we can see a significant increase in sales from year to year. Sales of vonoprazan rose to 6.4 billion yen in Q1 2016, up 1180% from Q1 2015. In addition, in the subsequent year, sales increased by 95.3%.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

One of the main competitors of Takecab (vonoprazan) is Nexium (esomeprazole) from the company AstraZeneca (AZN), which, as will be discussed later in the article, is less effective than the drug from Takeda/Phathom Pharmaceuticals. The higher efficacy and favorable safety profile of vonoprazan has a positive effect on the rapid introduction of this drug into medical practice and sales growth.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

Thus, I believe there is a strong case that if vonoprazan is approved in the US, Phathom Pharmaceuticals' revenues will grow at a significant rate, which will help increase cash flow and reduce the risk of dilution of capital.

Product Pipeline

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a small-cap company that received the development license and exclusive rights to commercialize vonoprazan in the US, Europe, and Canada from Takeda in 2019. The main candidate product is in the final stages of development and, as a result, vonoprazan will likely start generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the company in the next 2 years, if approved by the regulatory authorities. Let's take a closer look at the company's pipeline.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Overview

Source: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Overview

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

Vonoprazan is a drug candidate being developed for the treatment of erosive GERD, also known as erosive esophagitis. According to the company's estimate, about 65 million people in the US and 50 million people in 5 major European countries, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on S-1

Thus, I believe that this creates a huge need for an effective treatment that can improve the quality of life for millions of people. In addition, as the US population grows, the potential number of patients who will be able to use vonoprazan if approved by regulatory authorities will increase, which will positively affect the growth of the company's bottom line. While maintaining the percentage of diagnosed adults with erosive esophagitis at about 20%, then by 2035, I expect the following possible trends, depending on the forecast for birth rate in the United States.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on UN DESA

Let's move on to analyze the results of the phase 3 clinical trial.

Analysis of clinical studies

On October 18, 2021, Phathom Pharmaceuticals published data from a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of vonoprazan in the treatment of patients with GERD. In this study, the primary endpoint was reached, namely vonoprazan was more effective than lansoprazole in the percentage of patients with cured erosive esophagitis at both 2 weeks of treatment and 8 weeks of treatment. In addition, it should be noted that 92% of patients were cured of more severe erosive esophagitis of class C or D according to LA at 8 weeks of treatment, while in the group of patients taking lansoprazole this value was significantly lower and amounted to 72%.

PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

In addition, vonoprazan met the other primary endpoint, which assessed the percentage of patients who still had complete healing at 24 weeks.

PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Also, the clinical trial reached most of the secondary endpoints in the vonoprazan group of patients.

PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

In my assessment, the safety profiles of vonoprazan and lansoprazole were similar, it should be noted that the percentage of patients experiencing diarrhea was lower in the vonoprazan patient group. In general, adverse events occurring during treatment were as follows:

PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-EE Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

I believe that there is enough data on the efficacy and safety of vonoprazan to file applications with regulatory authorities in the US, Europe, Canada as early as 2022. According to the quarterly report, the company's management plans to file an NDA application in the first quarter of 2022.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on securities report

If this drug is approved, then millions of patients suffering from erosive esophagitis could consider vonoprazan as a candidate for the treatment of this disease, which will improve the financial situation of Phathom Pharmaceuticals. In addition, one of the factors that will contribute to the rapid introduction of vonoprazan into medical practice is the ability of this drug to deal with high acidity.

The influence of pH on the severity of the course of the disease

One of the most popular criteria that determines the presence of gastroesophageal reflux is a sudden decrease in pH below 4.0 inside the esophagus. It should be noted that pH is a measure of acidity and a solution having a pH of less than 4 is considered strongly acidic. According to some studies, a low pH, namely below 4, can lead to negative consequences not only on the esophageal mucosa but also on an increase in pain in this area. Thus, one of the factors that can cure patients suffering from gastroesophageal reflux is to maintain a pH above 4, and vonoprazan effectively copes with this.

Comparing one of Vonoprazan's main competitors, as mentioned earlier, it is esomeprazole (Nexium) from AstraZeneca. According to a randomized trial that evaluated the ability of these two drugs to increase and control pH above 4, Vonoprazan was shown to be more effective. He was able to maintain a pH above 4 not only on the first day of taking the medicine, but he was also able to reduce acidity by 10-100 times than esomeprazole on the 7th day.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Overview

Source: Phathom Pharmaceuticals Overview

In addition, this clinical study showed a significant improvement in the duration of pH control with vonoprazan compared to esomeprazole.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on S-1

Thus, I believe this is one of the pieces of evidence that vonoprazan has a competitive advantage over its main competitor in the US gastroesophageal reflux market. As a result, physicians will be more willing to prescribe Vonoprazan if approved by regulatory authorities in the US, Europe, and Canada.

H. pylori infection

Vonoprazan is a product candidate that is also being developed for the treatment of H. pylori infection. According to the company's estimate, about 115 million people in the US and 145 million people in 5 major European countries, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK are infected with H. pylori.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on S-1

Given the latest American College of Gastroenterology guidelines for the treatment of this disease, it is recommended that antibiotics be used in combination with proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) to increase the effectiveness of antibiotics against H. pylori infection.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on ACG guideline

According to one of the studies, whose results were subsequently published in the company's financial report, there has been a significant increase in H. pylori resistance to the most common antibiotics in the United States in recent years.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on S-1

I believe that the effectiveness of therapy involving the use of antibiotics and PPIs will decrease in the future due to the increase in H. pylori resistance to antibiotics and the limited effectiveness of PPIs. Although PPIs are recommended for first-line use, this class of drugs has significant limitations, which include the following factors:

Source: Created by author

Thus, I believe that this creates a huge need to introduce new treatments into clinical practice that can improve the quality of life of the millions of people suffering from the negative effects of H. pylori. One such candidate is vonoprazan, which has shown a significant increase in efficacy against this bacterium relative to the standard of care in numerous clinical studies. Let's move on to analyze the results of phase 3 clinical trial.

Analysis of clinical studies

On April 29, 2021, Phathom Pharmaceuticals published data from a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of vonoprazan in the treatment of patients with H. pylori infection. In this study, the primary endpoint was reached, namely, vonoprazan was more effective in eradicating H. pylori than lansoprazole.

PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

In addition, vonoprazan achieved a secondary endpoint that assessed the percentage of patients who had eradication of H. pylori infection in clarithromycin-resistant strains. Thus, the frequency of destruction of H. pylori in the gastric mucosa in the group of patients taking triple therapy, including vonoprazan, was 65.8%, while this figure was significantly lower in patients taking triple therapy based on lansoprazole.

PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Also, the clinical study reached other primary and secondary points in the vonoprazan group of patients.

PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

In my assessment, the safety profiles of vonoprazan and lansoprazole were similar, noting that the percentage of patients experiencing diarrhea, nausea, and dysgeusia was lower in the vonoprazan group. In general, adverse events occurring during treatment were as follows:

PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

Source: PHALCON-HP Phase 3 Trial Topline Results

I believe that the high efficacy and favorable safety profile of vonoprazan shown in numerous studies, given the high unmet need for the treatment of H. pylori infection, will lead to regulatory approval in the US, Europe, and Canada of this drug in the next 2 years. Thus, the company is awaiting the decision of the FDA to approve 2 NDA applications by May 3, 2022.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on securities report

If this drug is approved, millions of H. pylori patients could consider vonoprazan as a treatment candidate for the disease, boosting Phathom Pharmaceuticals' cash flow in the coming years.

Risks

Macroeconomic risks

Over the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the global economy. The governments of the countries have taken many steps aimed at maintaining stability and the subsequent recovery of the economies of the countries. However, cash injections have become one of the reasons for the rise in inflation in the United States, which is currently at its highest levels over the past 40 years.

United States Inflation Rate

Source: United States Inflation Rate

At the last meeting of the Federal Reserve System, which took place on December 14-15, 2021, its participants discussed many financial issues, one of which was raising interest rates. According to a document published on December 15, the majority of Fed representatives are considering a significant increase in interest rates, namely in the region of 0.75-1% as early as 2022.

Federal Reserve Board

Source: Federal Reserve Board

An increase in the interest rate may have a negative impact on the stock market and there is also a high probability of a short-term decline in biotech indices due to higher debt service costs and, as a result, this will lead to a decrease in the net profit of large pharmaceutical companies. And as a result, a possible decline in quotations of biotech indices could provoke a short-term decline in Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares.

Patent protection. Commercialization of vonoprazan

Currently, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has numerous approved patents in the US, Europe, and Canada that expire between 2024 and 2038.

While the company's management is awaiting regulatory approval of additional patents that will strengthen and extend vonoprazan's patent protection. However, it should be noted that there is a possibility that this drug, if approved by the FDA, will not be able to become commercially successful during the period of patent protection and, as a result, this will negatively affect the investment attractiveness of the company.

My Investment Strategy

With my expectation that the FDA will approve vonoprazan for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection as early as the first half of 2022, and that U.S. regulators will accept and subsequently approve the company's application for the treatment of GERD patients, sales of this drug will follow a similar trend as sales in Japan, and also taking into account the risks associated with the company's business and macroeconomics, my target price is $34 per share by 2025. As we know, the main task of any investor in pharmaceutical companies with small capitalization is to choose the optimal entry point, which will include the maximum number of risks associated with both the development, regulation, and commercialization of medicines. Based on fundamental analysis, taking into account both catalysts and risks, my strategy would be as follows:

The share of the company will not exceed 0.7% of my portfolio. There will be two areas for buying shares of the company, namely:

The initial buying zone of the company's shares will be in the range of $12.2-$12.5 per share. The share will be 65% of the planned volume, that is, 0.455% of my portfolio. The second area for buying the company's shares will be in the range of $10.5-$11.2 per share. The share will be 35% of the planned volume, that is, 0.245% of my portfolio.

Created by author

Conclusion

