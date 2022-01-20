Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in October of last year when we stated that the company's third-quarter numbers may provide the catalyst for a sustained rally in the share price. Many times, the market will use a binary event such as an earnings announcement to propel a stock higher. Many believe the earnings results on their own cause the rally but it is actually the solid work that has been done up to that point that is the real reason behind the up-move. Earnings are merely the result of what has been happening inside the firm.

With respect to Marten, when researching the company, we were impressed to see strong top-line growth going into the third quarter and shareholders being continuously rewarded through a growing dividend. Furthermore, Jerry Bauer (Company Director) bought shares above $15 a share last Fall so he obviously believed shares were cheap at this price point. To cut to the chase, earnings per share of $0.26 beat expectations, and revenues of $251.28 million for the quarter also beat what consensus was expecting. The market liked what it saw, which resulted in a 3-week-long rally, which finally resulted in a top on November 12th last year, well above $17.50 a share.

Since then, shares have come back to the $16.50 level approximately but the potential bearish scenario, which we discussed in our October commentary, should now be put firmly to bed. Why? Because the break out in the share price (post-Q3 earnings) resulted in a break above that multi-month downcycle trendline which could have been foreshadowing a descending bearish triangle. Now we seem to have a clear double bottom formation in play where shares should at least arrive at the $21 level before this pattern is played out in full. Furthermore, the downcycle trendline should become solid support for Marten shares from here on out and bullish trends, which we witnessed in the third-quarter earnings report, gave solid reasons why we believe this will indeed be the case.

Double bottom in Marten Transport Stockcharts.com

Marten Transport in our opinion has a leg up on the competition due to the strength of its balance sheet. By being able to invest aggressively in the business, management is confident profitable growth can be sustained. Value can be added in a number of ways not only to Marten's customers but also to Marten's drivers. For example, drivers' work-life balance, as well as driver compensation, are top priorities at the company and we do not see this changing anytime soon. In fact, close to 200 drivers were added to Marten's books by the start of Q4 over a three-month period. Moreover, the number of refrigerated containers continues to rise as Marten clearly sees the opportunity to take market share.

In fact, the $190+ million which went towards capital expenditure over the past four quarters is the highest 12-month spend rate in Marten for quite some time. The company as mentioned can afford to do this because of its excellent balance sheet and robust cash flows. $163 million of operating cash flow (TTM) primarily financed the CAPEX spend as well as over $70 million of reductions in property, plant & equipment. Suffice it to say, even with present strong re-investment into the company which we are witnessing at present, the company has ample resources to keep on rewarding shareholders handsomely such as the generous special dividend last year.

The absence of interest-bearing debt on the balance sheet essentially means that management's focus with respect to its spending can remain focused on its customers, drivers, and shareholders. Marten's assets after Q3 now surpass $903 million on the balance sheet. The company's assets are primarily made up of property, plant & equipment, cash, and receivables. Although receivables rose by $7 million in Q3, we also saw an uptick in the cash balance to compensate. The current ratio came in at 1.39 in Q3 so liquidity remains strong despite the elevated spending we have been witnessing of late.

Although liabilities also have been increasing of late, they are “current” in nature so we expect them to be paid within the next 12 months. Furthermore, anyone who believes we are at the top of the cycle here would do well in researching Marten's ROA (Return On Assets) back in 2017, for example, when this profitability metric topped 13%. At present, Marten's return on assets comes in just over 9% so an upward trend here ties in nicely with what we are seeing regarding the double bottom on the technical chart.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe shares of Marten Transport have room to run here. Third-quarter earnings beat expectations despite elevated fuel and the company continues to invest aggressively in its drivers and capacity. Suffice it to say, based on current trends, we believe the double bottom formation has a solid chance of playing itself out here. We look forward to continued coverage.