On January 25th, the management team at General Electric (NYSE:GE) is due to report financial performance for the fourth and final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. As we approach that time, there are certain metrics and other items that investors should keep a close eye on. After all, while the company is a large and complex conglomerate, its ultimate value is really determined by a few different factors. And understanding what those factors are can be the difference between recognizing whether management has delivered value as of late or failed to do so.

Watch for the big two

Over the past few years, there have really been two core segments that the company operates that investors should keep a close eye on. The first of these, and also the largest, is the Aviation segment. This is responsible for the manufacture of airplane engines and related products and services. Between the technical issues previously seen by the 737 MAX line of Boeing (BA) aircraft and the global slowdown and air travel caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this particular segment at the company suffered. To understand just how bad the pain was, we need only look at financial performance between 2019 and 2020. After peaking at $32.88 billion in revenue in 2019, sales plummeted to just $22.04 billion in 2020. As a result of this, segment operating profits declined from $6.81 billion to $1.23 billion. To put this in perspective further, consider that the segment operating profits associated with this unit of the conglomerate accounted for 62.8% of the company's total segment operating profits in 2019 if we exclude the two segments that generated losses that year. And this came despite accounting for just 46% of the revenue from those segments.

With global air travel now picking up, there should be signs of this segment continuing to come to life. To put in perspective what I mean by air travel coming to life, we need only look at recent data provided by the TSA. On January 14th of this year, the most recent day for which air travel data was available, the TSA counted 1.73 million passengers on commercial aircraft in the US. This is nearly double the 903,039 reported the same time one year earlier. This is a great improvement, but there is still room to run. After all, that same day back in 2020 saw traffic of 2.35 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Though investors should anticipate some lag, General Electric has already reported some rising backlog associated with the segment. Total backlog as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 totaled $122.75 billion. That's up from $113.78 billion reported just one quarter earlier and it compares to the $113.39 billion in backlog the company reported for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. Continued growth here could be a leading indicator as to the future revenue and profitability of the enterprise. This is not the only area in which investors might anticipate some increase in outlook. Revenue in the latest quarter of 2021 alone for the segment came out to $5.40 billion. That is up from the $4.92 billion reported in the third quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year. Profits during this timeframe jumped from $350 million to $846 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The other key segment that investors should keep a close eye on is the Power segment. This particular portion of the enterprise had been on the decline for years. Management focused significantly on cost-cutting initiatives, but ultimately, an increase in revenue must be seen in order for real value to be realized. Despite seeing revenue and profits suffer for years, the 2021 fiscal year brought with it signs of stability. In the first three quarters of 2021, for instance, sales for that segment came in at $12.24 billion. That is only slightly higher than the $12.21 billion reported the same nine months one year earlier. Revenue was still flat in the latest quarter alone, coming in at about $4.03 billion for both the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020. Backlog is also still weak for this segment, coming in most recently at $70.49 billion. That is down from the $71.79 billion seen just one quarter earlier and it is down from the $72.93 billion reported for the third quarter of the firm's 2020 fiscal year. Even so, cost-cutting initiatives have had some impact. In the first nine months of the year, segment profits for the Power unit came in at $416 million. That compares to a $32 million loss achieved one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Debt is key as well

On a more macro view, another thing that investors need to keep a close eye on when it comes to General Electric is debt. Late last year, management revised their expectations for the year, calling for gross debt of the company to fall by a further $5 billion compared to prior expectations. That would bring gross debt down by $80 billion since 2018, with the vast majority of that decline brought about because of asset sales. On a net basis, management is anticipating debt to come in at about $19 billion. This is in addition to $6 billion worth of preferred stock outstanding that the company included in its leverage calculations. By comparison, net debt as of the end of the latest quarter was $39.30 billion. So in order to achieve this target, the company would have to see net debt declined by roughly $12.30 billion.

Whether the conglomerate can achieve this or not is something we will have to wait and see. Naturally, investors should hope for as much debt reduction as possible. But it is important to keep in mind that even if management does achieve this target, this is not the last stop for the company's debt. The firm's ultimate goal is to reduce debt further, bringing the sum of it and preferred stock down to just $10 billion by the end of 2023.

Takeaway

At this point in time, I am interested in seeing what transpires with General Electric. The industrial conglomerate has had a rough couple of years, but the picture fundamentally is improving at a nice pace. The market continues to underappreciate all that management has achieved. But the good side to this is that it leaves more opportunities for investors who are bullish the company to build up their positions over time. Of course, part of doing this is keeping a watchful eye over anything that could negatively affect the outcome of the business. Today, the health of the enterprise is largely determined by the performance of the Aviation and Power segments, as well as the net leverage picture the entity has. So investors would be wise to watch over these items very closely and reassess their views as needed to best conform with what reality is relaying. If the picture at the business worsens, investors should accept that. And if the picture improves, that only reaffirms the bullish stance many have on it.