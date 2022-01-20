CSX: Disconnect Between Long Term Traffic And Operating Income

6381380/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the ten or so months since I wrote my cautious piece about CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX), the shares have returned about 13.4% vs. 16.9% for the S&P 500. This relative underperformance has me intrigued, so I thought I'd look at the company again to see if it’s now relatively attractive. I'll try to determine whether or not it makes sense to buy at current levels by comparing long-term traffic data to the change in stock price. After all these Class 1 freight railroads are wonderful, but they exist to make money. The returns we make are largely a function of the price we pay for the stream of future dollars they produce. Also, as is typically the case with me, I’ll be writing about put options here.

Welcome to the “thesis statement” portion of the article, dear readers. It’s here where I go through my reasoning for the benefit of those people who can’t abide any more of my writing than is absolutely necessary. Here goes. In my view, it makes very little sense to buy CSX at current prices. Traffic has been in decline for years, and total traffic in 2021 was just under 10% less than it was in 2014. At the same time, the shares have climbed massively in price. While it’s true CSX, along with every other Class 1, has managed to coax more operating income out of each carload, there’s a limit to this game. Given the limits to growth,, I think this stock should trade off its dividend. While that’s well covered, I don’t think the current yield makes sense. For that reason, I can’t recommend buying the shares. Just because the shares aren’t worth it, though, doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do. I’ve earned over $16 per share in option premia on this name, and I will add to that pile today.

The Growth - Price Disconnect At CSX

Class 1 railroads are amazing, impossible to replace, assets that in some ways represent the best way to haul “stuff” around North America. They’ve got irreplaceable “moats”, and for that reason, they’re wonderful businesses. I get a nagging feeling when I research them, though. They’ve got great moats, sure, but they’re businesses. Last I checked, businesses are about generating value by selling at X and producing at some fraction of X. The bigger the spread between “X” and “fraction of X”, the better. In the final analysis, railroads are businesses that get paid to haul stuff.

With that in mind, I thought it’d be fun to review exactly how much “stuff” CSX has managed to haul over the years. This is a partial data series, but I think it’s revealing. I’ve compiled total traffic data for each of the past eight years. I’ve compiled the carloads and intermodal traffic, and provide it in the table below for your viewing pleasure.

Can you spot the trend?

Total Traffic At CSX 2014-2021 CSX Investor Relations

In case you can’t, you’re not alone. People like graphs much more than they like tables of data. Speaking of graphs, did you ever find yourself musing aloud ‘I wonder what a compounded annual growth rate of about -1.266% looks like when graphed?” Well, wonder no longer, dear readers, as I’ve produced exactly that negative growth rate using CSX’s rail traffic trends over the past 8 years. Feast your eyes on this:

Graph of Total Traffic at CSX 2014-2021 CSX Investor Relations

Source: Weekly Key Metrics

I was going to title the above chart “2021 traffic 9.69% lower than 2014 traffic at CSX”, but that title just doesn’t roll off the tongue as well as “Total Traffic vs. Year”, so I went where I went. Whether you’re more of a table person or a graphic person, I think the point is made. We should use the term “traffic growth” when writing about this business very cautiously.

Speaking of “growth”, the stock price has done exactly that over time. Here’s a graph of CSX’s stock price ending week 2 of each of the past eight years. This will satisfy the curiosity of those of you who ever suddenly wondered what a compounded annual growth rate of 15.54% looks like.

CSX Mid January Stock Price from 2015-2022 Finance.yahoo.com

It looks like this.

So, to sum up so far, over the past eight years, the trend for total traffic has been volatile and mostly down. The stock price has been on a multi year tear. Do you see the problem with this? Sooner or later, the slowdown in traffic is going to hit the brick wall of excessive valuation, moat or no moat.

“Ah” I imagine you say. “It’s not just about total traffic. The company has earned ever increasing income from this smaller amount of traffic because of efficiency gains, and it’s earnings that matter.” That’s certainly true. The company has managed to wrest ever more dollars out of each railcar. I’ve taken the liberty of compiling some data on the specifics of that phenomenon, and I present it, too, for your enjoyment and edification. This is a table of operating income over total traffic to get the “operating income per unit of traffic.” As far as I know, this ratio is a “Doyle original”, and I would recommend my fellow rail enthusiasts add it to their analytical repertoires.

A Comparison of Total Traffic with Operating Income at CSX CSX Investor Relations, Author Calculation

This figure has grown at a CAGR of ~4.9% over the past several years. That’s great, but I think the trend must eventually slow.

I’ll use a simile to try to make this point. It’s no secret that I am a fan of Jameson's and water, and I sometimes like to add lemon for an extra kick. The last time I did this, I only had one viable lemon left in my kitchen, so I wrung it to within an inch of its life. For the first four drinks, I could extract a reasonable amount of lemon to still make a difference. By drink number six, I needed to exert a great deal of effort, and each squeeze yielded thinner results. By the 9th, I was running the tines of a fork along the inside of the skin and my efforts barely made a difference. By the time I poured my twelfth, I’d given up the exercise, and finally threw what was left of the fully extracted lemon away.

Sooner or later, CSX will experience a similar decline in marginal revenue per unit of traffic. There’s only so much juice they can extract from customers, suppliers, employees, and governments. Given some of the macro trends I pay attention to, I think CSX may be approaching its 8th drink.

Although I think the dividend is reasonably secure, I don’t think it’s prudent to price in much growth expectation over the next five years, especially given the multi year trend in traffic. For that reason, I’d only be willing to buy more at an attractive price.

CSX Financial History 2014-Q3 2021 CSX Investor Relations

The Stock - Too Expensive

With all that out of the way, I can imagine many of you are anticipating that I’m going to really spoil the mood and offer reasons why it’s currently not a great time to own this stock. Many of you are correct. The reason I’m generally nervous about the valuation relates to the fact (not “my belief”, the fact) that there’s a negative relationship between price paid for a stream of future cash flows and subsequent returns. This is why I only ever want to buy cheap investments. They offer lower risk and higher returns in my view.

While I normally write about price to sales, price to earnings, I think dividend yield may help drive the point home here more completely. In my earlier missive on this name, I recommended avoiding the shares because the PE hit north of 26, and the dividend yield had dropped to 1.12%. While the stock is cheaper on a PE basis, the dividends that investors receive have dropped by over 5%. Given that I’m skeptical about continued earnings growth, and that I think the dividend will be the most significant return for investors going forward, this is troublesome in my view. I’d also observe that the dividend yield is at a 10-year low at the moment.

Data by YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "thinking" about CSX’s future. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his tome "Accounting for Value." In this book Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market's "assuming" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to CSX at the moment suggests the market is forecasting a fairly rich 6% growth rate for this business going forward. I consider this to be exceedingly optimistic, and for that reason I can't recommend buying the shares at the current price.

Options - A Viable Alternative

My regular readers know that I absolutely love to earn money selling people the right to sell me assets I want to own at prices I want to pay. This approach does wonders for reducing risk and enhancing returns in my view. In the case of CSX, I’ve earned about $16.80 in options premia on this name over the past few years. I try to repeat success when I can, I thought I'd offer up yet another short put trade. At the moment, my preferred short put on CSX is the January 2023 with a strike of $27.5. These are currently priced at $1.25. Although I don’t like the stock at current prices, I think selling these would be a win-win trade at the moment. If the shares remain above $27.5 over the next twelve months, the investor will simply pocket the premium. If the shares happen to drop by 26% over the same time span, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they’ll do so at a price that corresponds to a dividend yield of ~1.4%.

I really hope you’re now excited about the prospects of a win-win trade, dear readers, because it's time for me to spoil the mood by writing about risk. The fact of the matter is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again as the specifics of the trade I'm recommending this morning. I'll be selling the puts described above that have one of two outcomes. Either the shares remain above $27.5 over the next year, at which point I will have generated ~4.5% for the year. That’s not a terrible risk adjusted return in my view, as the risk is that I’m “forced” to buy what is a great business at an attractive price. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." I know that writing about the risk minimizing power of short puts is a strange way to end a discussion about risk, but it's the truth.

Conclusion

I think CSX is a wonderful business, and can be a wonderful investment at the right price. The problem is that we're nowhere near the right price at the moment. Rather than sit around and wait for a market correction that may never come, I'll add to my returns from put options by creating what I deem a "win-win" trade. If the puts expire worthless, I'll console myself by adding the premia to the ever-growing whiskey acquisition fund. If I'm obliged to buy, I'd be even happier. If you're comfortable selling puts, I'd recommend you follow me on this trade. If you're not, I'd recommend you wait to buy this until price falls to match value.