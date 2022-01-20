J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) is among the leading tire manufacturers, and related services providers, in the world. As planned, Goodyear's Cooper Tire acquisition is well underway, and it is providing benefits and synergies that are surpassing expectations. I first covered Goodyear here at Seeking Alpha in August of 2021. The stock price at that time was about $16.50 but I could see a positive trend building, and I projected a conservative 12-month target price of $23.40. As of today's writing, the current market price is above $23.00. Essentially, my target was met with the Q3 results, so I am updating my previous analysis with the information gained from the Q3 report.

Goodyear Logo Goodyear Tire

Source for image, data, and information: Goodyear

FY 21 Third Quarter Results and Valuation

Goodyear reported great results for Q3, but not without some headwinds. Like many companies, Goodyear experienced increased labor costs, and suffered limited availabilities in staffing. They were also negatively affected by higher transportation cost to obtain resources, disruptions to OE production schedules, and cost from rising energy prices.

But overriding these negatives were several factors that ultimately led to a solid quarter. Among these positives were strong consumer replacement volumes that were up 20%, and which were said to be well ahead of the industry. Commercial fleet business was very strong also, as the trucking industry came roaring back. Sales in Europe continued to recover, and Goodyear saw favorable trends in key replacement markets. The company reported its strongest price/mix in over a decade, with it exceeding raw materials by more than $165 million. And, as mentioned, acquisition synergies were a big contributing factor with a 50% increase to $250 million.

EPS for Q3 21 was $.46 compared to $.27 in Q2 21, or over a 70% increase. That sets the current TTM EPS at $1.06 and if you multiply that with the current P/E of about 22, then you see a figure of $23.32, which is very close to today's market price.

But I had issue with using the TTM in my last article, because a good part of the calculation was derived from pandemic influenced quarters. Based on the information I had at that time, I guessed at $1.17 for a full year FY 21 EPS, and I allowed a 25 P/E because I felt confident about Goodyear's upcoming results once the acquisition was further absorbed.

The average 5-year P/E for Goodyear is just 14.43, which is significantly lower than the current market P/E of about 22. I felt that the average was too low and probably skewed by negatively impacted pandemic results.

P/E Ratio History YCharts

As I mentioned, I used 25 as an expected P/E last time, but now we have another quarter coming off from the worst days of the pandemic. This may make the true "normal" operating results appear more clearly. To remain conservative, I will accept the current market P/E at 22 for today's analysis.

With a current TTM EPS of $1.06, we are already not far from seeing the full year $1.17 EPS projection that I used. If we were to assume that Q4 will come in as strong as Q3, then we would see a full year TTM EPS at $1.24 and that would yield a fair share price of $27.28.

I could easily pare that down because Goodyear acknowledges that headwinds may persist. Obviously, they could also worsen. On the other hand, the same positive factors that drove Goodyear's results in Q3 could continue to build momentum and I could easily see results further improving from expanding acquisition synergies. And it's likely that we will see fleet sales increasing further, as the fourth quarter, and its holiday seasons occurred.

So, rather than pare back the estimate, I will accept it as is. With that in mind, I see Goodyear as being priced fairly at today's market price and I'll set a three-month target price at $27.28. As before, I believe this to be conservative, and I will not be surprised if the target is met or exceeded in the three-month time frame.

Goodyear Blimp Goodyear Tire

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add a few notes.

I'll repeat the risks I stated in my last article, as I believe that they all still apply. Also, I add that Q3 results reflected higher consumer replacement rates and heavier fleet usage. I believe that heavier fleet usage may run above average for some time, but if the cycle goes into decline, it could negatively affect revenue and EPS.

Raw material prices may rise, causing increased costs. Approximately two-thirds of the product is petroleum based and thus based on the price of oil. The company uses strategies to minimize the effects, like using less petroleum, and using its purchasing power.

The company uses leverage, so rising interest rates present a risk factor.

As an international company, the foreign exchange rates affect results. The company entered into foreign currency contracts to minimize the impact of exchange rate fluctuations.

The pandemic is still very much a factor and could necessitate production shutdowns. As Goodyear's business is considered essential, it is presumed that shutdowns would be the last resort. Use of PPE and safety protocols seems to be a more likely scenario, I think.

The worldwide chip shortage is limiting production of new automobiles. While this may have a negative effect for tire manufacturers wanting to sell tires to go on new automobiles, it may also foretell increased revenue opportunity to come as the automotive industry returns to normal, or operates above normal, to meet the presumed pent-up demand. In the meantime, the company may be benefiting from those holding on to their aging automobile that may need a new set of tires.

Final Thoughts

Goodyear is one of the great American companies that you can say has stood the test of time and seems to be about as old as time itself. Well, at least, at over 122 years in business, they have been around longer than any living person today.

Companies like that can lay low during the hard times, or even take advantage of them like Goodyear did in acquiring Cooper Tire. And now that the cycle has turned around and is booming, they have positioned themselves to take full advantage, and to prosper. The considerable business that Cooper Tire brought, and the resulting synergies, only serve to strengthen Goodyear. The benefits they gain will accumulate for years to come.

But you can bet Goodyear won't stop there. Great companies take advantage of great opportunities, and they will do that again whether it be in further acquisitions, or in advancements in technology. You can be assured they will be right there at the forefront, just as they recently announced an innovative new tire promoted to be first of its kind. This tire was designed for the new world of electric vehicles (EVs). It's called "ElectricDrive GT", and it is advertised as a high-performance, all-season, long-lasting tread wear tire that provides a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers. It's just another example of Goodyear leading the way for the industry.

Goodyear Racing Tire Goodyear Tire

For these reasons and more, I won't be surprised if I am back here soon upping my expected target price for Goodyear.