Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is a major producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids in Appalachia along with being one of the largest producers of these hydrocarbon products in the United States. This is a reasonably good position to be in considering that the demand for natural gas is expected to surge over the coming years and Appalachia is one of the richest sources of these products in the world. In the past, Antero Resources' potential was somewhat overshadowed by peers such as EQT Corporation (EQT) and Range Resources (RRC) as both of these companies had considerably stronger balance sheets. However, Antero Resources has managed to improve its finances considerably over the past few years. When we combine this newfound financial strength with the strong fundamentals for natural gas and natural gas liquids, we can see that the company could be a very worthy addition to an investment portfolio today.

About Antero Resources

As mentioned in the introduction, Antero Resources is the fifth-largest producer of natural gas and the second-largest producer of natural gas liquids in the United States. The firm achieves this due to its dominant position in the natural gas-rich Appalachian basins, particularly the Marcellus and Utica regions of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio:

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

As I have pointed out in previous articles, particularly this one, this region is among the wealthiest parts of Appalachia in terms of mineral resources. This fact has certainly not been lost on Antero Resources as the company has already identified 6,300 drilling locations from which it can extract natural gas liquids. This gives the company 38% of all the premium locations in the region and obviously positions it quite well to grow its production as the demand for these compounds grows over the coming years. This is highly likely to be the case as we will see later in this article.

In addition to the growth potential, the company's high-quality acreage provides it with another advantage. In a previous article, I discussed how one of the biggest problems with shale production is that the wells have an incredibly high decline rate. The natural decline rate is something that all hydrocarbon wells encounter, referring to the tendency for a well's production output to go down over time. In the case of a shale well, this production decline can be particularly steep, with the well producing only 10% of what it did when first drilled after its second year of operation. This problem means that shale energy companies have to continually drill new wells just to maintain, let alone grow, their production. This is a very expensive prospect and it is one of the biggest reasons why most shale drillers are chronically unable to generate a positive free cash flow. The high quality of the resource deposits on Antero's acreage enables its wells to perform much better than many others, however. In fact, the average well drilled by Antero Resources only has a 26% production decline in the first year:

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

This has allowed the company to operate somewhat more efficiently than its peers, which proved to be a major benefit when natural gas prices collapsed briefly back in 2020. The company's relatively low decline rate is not the only source of efficiency, however. The company has also been working to reduce its costs of drilling a well, which it has had a great deal of success at. Back in 2019, the company was spending $970 per lateral foot drilled but it managed to get this down to $635 per lateral foot by the end of 2021:

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

This has greatly helped the company reduce its capital expenditures over time. Indeed, Antero Resources' capital expenditures have been declining for years:

Seeking Alpha/Data from Antero Resources' Financial Statements

This massive reduction in spending has been a major factor in allowing Antero Resources to begin generating a positive free cash flow, which is a marked improvement over its financial situation prior to 2020. The company plans to continue on this trajectory and grow its free cash flow going forward as its costs continue to decline:

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

This is very nice to see due to the overall importance of free cash flow. It is, after all, free cash flow that determines a company's ability to undertake shareholder-friendly tasks such as paying down debt, buying back stock, or paying a dividend. In the introduction, I mentioned that Antero Resources has made a great deal of progress improving its balance sheet recently and this positive free cash flow generation is the major reason for this. As of September 30, 2021, Antero Resources has managed to reduce its debt by a whopping $817 million, better than any of its peers:

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

The general reduction of debt has a few advantages that shareholders should be able to appreciate. One of the most significant of these is that it reduces the amount that the company has to pay in order to service its debt. As any experienced bond investor knows, the major rating agencies (S&P, Moody's, and Fitch) assign letter-based rankings that ostensibly tell investors how likely a company is to default on its debt obligations. This also impacts the interest rate that the company needs to pay on its debt. Naturally, the more likely the company is to default, the higher the interest rate that the firm has to pay in order to compensate investors for the higher risk. Back in October 2021, Moody's and S&P both upgraded Antero Resources' ratings to Ba2 and BB, respectively. This should lower the amount that the company has to pay on future debt issuances. This carries a couple of advantages for the company, the most significant of which is that it frees up capital that can be used for other tasks and effectively boosts the firm's free cash flow. This effect is amplified by the company reducing its overall debt load. We have already discussed why a rising free cash flow carries a net overall benefit for shareholders. Thus, the company's focus on reducing its debt and strengthening its balance sheet is something that any shareholder should be able to appreciate.

One of the strategies that is frequently used by upstream producers to protect their cash flows against changes in commodity prices is the use of hedges. Basically, the way this works is that the upstream producer will enter into future or forward contracts with some counterparty to lock in a selling price for its production. This is incredibly useful when commodity prices are declining since it helps the energy producer maintain its cash flow in the face of declining resource prices. Unfortunately, it can also pose a problem during times when energy prices are rising rapidly, as they are today. This is because the hedges will frequently force the energy producer to sell its resources at below-market prices. Thus, they can prevent the producer from benefiting from rising prices. Antero Resources is no exception to the use of hedges but it currently has a lower percentage of its 2022 production hedged than any of its peers:

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

As we can see, only 50% of Antero Resources' 2022 natural gas production is covered by hedges. Its natural gas liquids production is even more exposed to the vagaries of the market as only 34% of its 2022 production is unhedged. This positions the company quite well should resources' prices continue to rise over the course of 2022, which seems quite likely considering that inflation is running at its highest levels in more than forty years. This is because the lack of hedges should allow the company to grow its revenues proportionally faster than its peers. This is a double-edged sword though since the company will be more adversely impacted by a decline in energy prices, but this seems fairly unlikely.

Fundamentals Of Natural Gas

As Antero Resources is a producer of natural gas and natural gas liquids, we should take a look at the fundamentals of these two substances. Fortunately, these fundamentals are quite good, as mentioned earlier. We can see this by looking at the global demand for natural gas, which the International Energy Agency expects will increase by 29% over the next twenty years:

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

Perhaps surprisingly, this demand growth will be driven by global concerns about climate change. These concerns have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates that are intended to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the most common techniques that is being used to accomplish this is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables given today's technology. This is why natural gas is commonly referred to as a "transitional fuel" since it provides a way to maintain a modern electrical grid with the reliability expected of it and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while we wait for renewable technology to catch up.

The fundamentals for natural gas liquids are also quite positive due partly to growing demand from emerging nations around the world. This is largely due to the use of these fuels. Natural gas liquids such as propane and butane are commonly used as heating and cooking fuels in areas that do not have utility natural gas distribution systems. These areas are quite common in emerging markets, which have a great many poor rural areas in which the inhabitants currently use wood to perform these tasks. These areas are expected to see considerable economic growth going forward, which can be expected to increase the wealth of many of the people that live in these areas. They can likely be expected then to switch over to natural gas liquids for their energy needs due to the superior characteristics of these substances compared to wood. This will naturally boost demand for these chemicals, which would obviously benefit producers like Antero Resources.

Financial Considerations

When considering an investment in a company, it is always critical to look at the way that the company is financing itself. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must ultimately be repaid. In addition, a company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, an event that causes the company's cash flows to decline could push it into insolvency if it has too much debt. This could be an especially big risk with a company like Antero Resources given its exposure to fluctuations in commodity prices. Fortunately, though, as we have already seen, the company's management seems to recognize this and has been working to reduce the firm's overall debt load.

One metric that we can use to analyze a company's overall debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us to what degree the company is funding its operations with debt as opposed to with wholly-owned funds. It also tells us how well the company's equity will cover its debt obligations in the event of a bankruptcy or liquidation, which is arguably much more important.

As of September 30, 2021, Antero Resources had $5.3114 billion in net debt compared to $5.1352 billion in total shareholders' equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. This is higher than the 1.0 maximum that I typically like to see with an upstream company but it is admittedly not very much higher. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Antero Resources 1.03 Range Resources 2.52 EQT Corporation 0.75 CNX Resources (CNX) 0.79 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.56 Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) N/A (company has negative equity)

As we can see, Antero Resources' debt reduction efforts have paid off to a point as it is now much more conservatively financed than major competitor Range Resources. However, we can also see that it still has ways to go in order to catch up with the best of its peers. As we have already discussed, management intends to use the company's growing free cash flow to reduce its debt further so we can overall expect this ratio to improve over the next few years.

The company's ability to carry its debt is much more important than its raw debt load. One way that we can measure the company's ability to carry its debt is by looking at its leverage ratio, which can also be called the net debt-to-TTM EBITDAX ratio. In short, this ratio tells us how long it would take the company (in years) to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of September 30, 2021, Antero Resources had a leverage ratio of 1.6x based on its trailing twelve-month EBITDAX. This is a substantial improvement over the 3.1x ratio that it had at the start of 2021 and also allows the company to have a more attractive ratio than its direct peers:

Antero Resources Investor Presentation

This is very nice to see as it tells us that Antero Resources is currently better able to carry its outstanding debt load than any of its direct peers. This would give the company an advantage should resource prices fall at some point in the future since it should be able to suffer a larger cash flow decline than peers before it runs into financial trouble.

Valuation

It is always critical to ensure that we are not overpaying for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of an exploration and production company like Antero Resources, one of the simplest ways to value it is to look at the forward price-to-earnings ratio. This tells us how much we are paying today for each dollar of earnings the company is expected to generate over the next year. According to Morningstar, Antero Resources currently has a forward price-to-earnings of 5.77, which is undeniably attractive in today's overheated market. Here is how that compares to the company's peer group:

Company Forward P/E Antero Resources 5.77 Range Resources 6.41 EQT Corporation 12.94 CNX Resources 11.45 Continental Resources 8.29 Southwestern Energy Company 3.21

As we can see, based on Morningstar's data, Antero Resources certainly has an attractive valuation relative to its peers. Although Southwestern Energy Company currently looks to have an even more attractive valuation, we have already seen that it has a much weaker balance sheet than Antero Resources. Overall, this could make Antero Resources a reasonably attractive stock to buy at the current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Resources has certainly made a great deal of progress at shoring up its business over the past two years. The company was much weaker financially than some of its peers heading into the challenging conditions of 2020 but it clearly proved to be up for the challenge. It has made considerable progress at strengthening its balance sheet and has finally begun to generate positive free cash flow. When we combine this with the long-term potential for natural gas and natural gas liquids and Antero's reasonable valuation, the stock may be worth buying today.