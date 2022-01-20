metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

In times like today, when the market has seemingly developed an irrational fear of growth and tech stocks, investors would be wise to lean in on value stocks in the space that have far less to lose than their high-flying counterparts. Oftentimes, this means looking in the hidden crevices of the sector to find gems that mainstream investors aren't aware of.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is one such name. Now, in the past I was skeptical of Progress Software as well. The company is one part tech company, and one part PE/VC firm - I say this because the company's broad strategy is to acquire smaller software startups and leave them running more or less independently. As suspicious as a growth-via-M&A strategy may sound in the tech sector, it has clearly worked for Progress Software, which continues to grow the top line and the bottom line each year. Moreover, annualized recurring revenue and high net revenue retention rates highlight the fact that this is a stable business with a strong base of contractually locked-in revenue.

Progress Software is down roughly ~15% from highs notched in November, but its losses are far more benign than elsewhere in the tech sector and more or less in-line with the broader market. In my view, it's a good time to use the dip to buy into this unique, little-known stock.

Let's dive into some of the key reasons to be bullish on this stock:

Optimistic outlook for 2022 clearly spells out growth

We can start with an obvious statement: in the tech sector, the recent rout is due mostly to sentiment, but partially due to fundamentals and 2022 outlooks as well. Many companies are reporting that pandemic tailwinds are fading and growth will slow, which looks terrible from an investor standpoint in a rising rate environment.

Progress, however, is only signaling momentum ahead for 2022. As shown in the chart below, the company is guiding to $610 million in revenue and $4.00 in pro forma EPS, which represents 10% y/y growth in revenue and 3% y/y growth in pro forma EPS, on top of 5% y/y growth in free cash flow.

Progress 2022 outlook Progress Q4 earnings deck

It's certainly not as exciting as a recent IPO in hyper-growth mode, but at the moment the market is favoring stability and profits over growth. Against these estimates, Progress is trading at a very decent value - at current share prices near $43, the stock has a forward P/E ratio of just ~10.8x P/E. This is about half of where the broader market, at a ~20x multiple of 2022 EPS, is trading. To me, while it's true that Progress' relatively lower growth profile and its M&A-centric strategy may bear a bit of a valuation discount, this gap is too wide to be sustained.

Some drivers for the strength: recall that last quarter, Progress recently acquired a company called Kemp, which added ~$70 million in annual revenue and ~$40 million in ARR (annualized recurring revenue), at a $258 million purchase price - a very attractive acquisition multiple representing less than <4x revenue. Kemp, which makes load balancing software for directing a company's network traffic, fits nicely into Progress' portfolio of largely infrastructure software tools. Progress noted that the integration of this offering is going "at or above" its targets.

Yogesh Gupta, the company's CEO, additionally highlighted that renewed IT investments and a super-charged economy are driving strong go-to-market results for Progress across the board. Per his prepared remarks on the recent Q4 earnings call:

Our fourth quarter results exceeded guidance for all metrics and did so without the benefit of timing of revenue recognition or large one-time deals. The results reflect the continued success of our go-to-market strategy and it's strong demand environment. Our Q4 and fiscal 2021 out-performance was evident across-the-board in virtually all of our product lines and across all geographies. We benefited from the generally strong economy, as well as from the renewed IT budgets of our customers [...] This strong, unprecedented demand and excellent sales execution, along with the contribution of Kemp, built on our growth trend for annualized recurring revenue or ARR, which grew by over 12% this quarter. We exited the year with $486 million in ARR, and our net dollar retention rate was again above 100% as customers remained committed to our products, and in many cases, expanded their use."

M&A strategy looks sound and supportable with cash flow

Note that Progress Software has a goal of doubling its revenue every five years. The bulk of this growth, of course, comes from acquiring new bolt-on targets.

Progress M&A strategy Progress Q4 earnings deck

Given that M&A is so critical to Progress Software's strategy, we want to ensure that it's a feasible and realistic ambition. For this, we turn to Progress' cash flow. It's important to note that Progress typically targets profit-accretive acquisitions, which add to both top-line ARR as well as earnings and cash flow. Kemp, for example, was accretive the instant it was consolidated in Q4.

In FY21, Progress generated $179 million in free cash flow; and in FY22 the company is guiding to 5% y/y FCF growth to $188 million. On top of ~$157 million of cash on Progress' most recent Q4 balance sheet, this gives Progress ample firepower to pursue another Kemp-sized acquisition in 2022. Given the company's ever-growing FCF base, as long as Progress keeps pursuing profit-accretive targets, the company is set up in a nice virtuous cycle for acquisitions.

Comfort in ARR stability

One other key point to make in Progress' favor is that the company has built up a massive ARR base. Acquiring companies for an immediate revenue boost is one thing, but in Progress' case, it is acquiring recurring revenue - which is theoretically much safer from future erosion.

As can be seen in the chart below, Progress has consistently grown its ARR every quarter, most recently ending fiscal 2021 with $486 million in ARR, up 3% y/y. This chart below is presented in an "organic" manner, meaning acquisitions like Kemp are also presented in the prior-year periods. The underlying message here is that Progress' various subsidiaries are also still growing organically.

Progress ARR trends Progress Q4 earnings deck

Moreover, net revenue retention rates have consistently hovered in the ~100% range - indicating that Progress' customers are generally retaining their subscriptions, or at least that its upsells are offsetting churn. The size of Progress' ARR base, which covers an 84% chunk of its revenue guidance of $557 million for FY22, gives us confidence that the company can amply meet its revenue and EPS targets for the coming year (hence making the deep P/E multiple discount even more untenable).

Key takeaways

Though not a high-profile trade, I believe Progress Software boasts a lot of key merits (namely, value) that make it worth considering in a very shaky and nervous market environment. Stay long on this stock for its consistent earnings growth and its proven M&A strategy.