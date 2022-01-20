Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

It would appear that investors may have gotten so used to Growth funds, composed of stocks of all capitalizations, leading the performance charts that they may not have noticed an important recent change. For more than a year now, many Value funds have outperformed Growth funds across the board.

I last wrote about the performance discrepancy between Growth and Value funds in March 2021. At that time, I pointed out that on a long-term basis, Growth funds had been trouncing Value funds for at least the prior decade. In fact, the 10-year annualized return for the Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) has been a stunning 19.30% through Dec. 31, 2021 vs. 13.72% for the Vanguard's Value ETF (VTV). (All performance data in this article are annualized through year end 2021, except as noted.) But it appeared likely to me that Value funds were now going to be the place to be for the reasons I explained in that article.

Here is some important data that investors in Large Cap Growth ETFs such as VUG (as well as those mutual funds that are merely a different class of these ETFs such as VIGAX) might want to consider in deciding on their allocations to Growth vs. Value funds going forward.

Since the start of Sept. 2020, things have turned around for VUG, performance-wise, vis-a-vis other popular Vanguard ETF choices. Beginning then, VUG has underperformed VTV on an annualized basis, 25.45% vs. 29.91%. It has also underperformed the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) over the same period by about 2.5% annualized.

And the reversal has continued thus far in 2022. Between Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 18th, results show still positive returns in 2022 for VTV (+0.46%) while deeply negative returns for VUG (-8.40%), not annualized.

While results for up to only 16 months cannot be considered conclusive, to see how unusual it has been for VTV to come out ahead of VUG, let's look at total returns for each over the last 5 years.

Yearly Total Returns for Two Vanguard ETFs

Year VUG VTV 2021 27.20 26.41 2020 40.27 2.29 2019 37.26 25.83 2018 -3.35 -5.45 2017 27.75 17.14

As the table shows, VUG has outperformed VTV in every one of the last five years. But the margin of outperformance has shrunk to its lowest level during 2021 with a gap of less than 1%. (Note: Morningstar.com's database of Large Cap funds shows that Value funds as a whole have outperformed Growth funds by a large margin, 26.22% to 20.45% in 2021, so VUG at 27.20% was an excellent performer within its category.)

Since each of these two funds' inception on Jan. 26, 2004, VUG has returned 12.14%, while VTV considerably less at 9.02%. That means that a $10,000 investment in VUG has grown to approximately $78K while the same investment in VTV has grown to only about 37K.

Given this data, then, it's no wonder that among the 20 largest stock ETFs or mutual funds with either a Growth or Value categorization, six are Growth funds, including VUG, while VTV is the only Value fund. The six growth funds have combined assets of about 1.2 trillion, with VUG at 184 billion, vs. VTV with assets of 130 billion, all as of Nov. 30. (source: The Wall Street Journal)

Investors have been clearly betting on Growth's previous performance record using a rearview mirror. However, performance trends in one direction or another do not go on indefinitely. If we go back the previous 5 years (2012-2016), we see that VTV actually outperformed VUG by a small amount, so VUG's outperformance should not be regarded as inevitable.

Investors who wish to get the best overall results within their portfolio should be looking toward future potential as opposed to just what has happened in the past. And I continue to believe, as I stated in my March 21 article, that Value has a considerably higher post-pandemic potential than Growth.

As further evidence of the drop-off for Growth funds as opposed to Value funds, consider that, even more pronounced than for VUG vs. VTV over the last 16 months, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) has underperformed Vanguard's Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) by a huge amount (21.63% vs. 41.92%). Also, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) has underperformed Vanguard's Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), 28.84% vs. 35.22%. Thus, both small and mid-cap Vanguard Value ETFs have each outperformed VUG's 25.45% return over the period. This is in spite of both of small and mid-cap Vanguard Growth funds having outperformed these two Value funds by a large amount when considering the five-year period through the end of 2021.

Recommendation

Based on the above data, as well as that presented in my above cited article from March 2021, investors who may have over-allocated portions of their portfolios toward Large Cap Growth funds, such as VUG, are encouraged to consider reallocating some of such funds toward Value funds of all capitalizations, such as VTV, VBR, and VOE.