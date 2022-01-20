ntzolov/E+ via Getty Images

In a recent article, I listed the 7 REIT sectors most likely to outperform in 2022. To review, those 7 sectors are:

Cannabis Self-storage Industrial Single-Family Rental Casino Manufactured Housing Apartments

Since sector selection is the most important factor in REIT investing, I want to have exposure to apartment REITs in 2022. I have already identified strong picks for all the other sectors above.

Narrowing down to just one among these 18 apartment REITs is a daunting task, but well worth the time and trouble, because of the prospects for outperformance amid the ongoing housing shortage. Hoya Capital recently did an excellent sector overview on Apartment REITs, from which I will quote extensively in this article. According to Hoya Capital,

Residential rents continue to soar at the fastest pace on record with double-digit percentage increases on both new leases and renewals. . . rents are soaring across essentially all major multifamily and single family markets across the country.

but more so in the Sunbelt than anywhere else, where new lease spreads reached 21% in Q3 2021.

Rising apartment rents Hoya Capital

Hoya continues,

All ten REITs that provided data on new lease rates reported double-digit increases in Q3 2021, with sunbelt markets seeing average new lease growth of 21%. Average rent growth on renewals climbed into double-digits for the first time on record in October.

Apartment rental increases by region and company Hoya Capital

A high rate of household formation is also contributing to soaring rents. Hoya continues,

The millennial generation - the largest cohort in American history - comes full-steam into a severely undersupplied U.S. housing market. What we could not foresee, however, was the added acceleration provided by the pandemic-driven "Work From Home era" . . . More than 3 million new U.S. households were formed in 2020 - the highest on record, and while the home ownership markets took the lion's share of the growth last year, 1.6 million new renter households were formed in the first-half of 2021

Household formations Hoya Capital

The housing industry is undersupplied, and the supply/demand imbalance is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Hoya continues,

Freddie Mac estimates that the U.S. housing market is 3.8 million homes short of what's needed to meet the country's demand, representing a 52% rise in the nation's housing shortage compared with 2018.

Just 15 REITs own approximately half a million of the estimated 25 million U.S. multifamily rental units. That's only about 2% of the total inventory. Thus, there are ample opportunities for external growth.

Inflation is a headwind for all REITs, but more so for some than others. Hoya continues,

Importantly, residential real estate has proven to be one of the best inflation hedging assets over the last century not only in the U.S. but also across different regions.

With average total returns of 58%, Apartment REITs were the 5th-best performing of 16 REIT sectors in 2021, comfortably outperforming even the red-hot REIT average of 41%.

Sector performance 2010 - 2021 Hoya Capital

And that outperformance was not unusual. Hoya continues,

Apartment REITs have delivered average annual returns of 17.0% over the past five years, outpacing the 11.0% annual total returns from the broad-based REIT average during that time.

REIT sector total returns 2009 - 2020 Hoya Capital

First criterion: Balance sheet

To pick a winner in the Apartment REIT sector, a good place to start narrowing the field is to look at the balance sheets. As Brad Thomas notes in his recent book, "The Intelligent REIT Investor,"

There are several real-side risks associated with over-leveraging . . . REIT investors became acutely aware of these in the Great Recession . . . overleveraged entities were forced to sell properties whose values had dropped below the outstanding loan balance, often at deep fire-sale discounts. They then had to recapitalize and raise equity under very difficult market conditions.

You never know when the next surprise downturn will happen, so let's start by winnowing out any REITs that may be running that same risk now.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt / EBITDA Bond Rating Washington Real Estate (WRE) 3.33 35% 1.7 BBB InterRent (OTC:IIPZF) 2.56 43% -- -- AvalonBay Communities (AVB) 2.24 26% 5.7 A- Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) 2.11 24% 4.7 BBB+ BRT Apartments (BRT) 2.08 42% 37.5 -- Equity Residential (EQR) 2.07 27% 5.8 A- Camden Property Trust (CPT) 2.02 25% 4.5 A- Essex Property Trust (ESS) 1.87 29% 6.9 BBB+ Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG) 1.70 58% 10.4 -- Independence Realty Trust (IRT) 1.68 41% 8.7 -- Centerspace (CSR) 1.66 40% 9.1 -- UDR Inc. (UDR) 1.42 30% 6.8 BBB+ Preferred Apartment (APTS) 1.41 88% 8.3 -- Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) 1.40 61% 14.6 NR Apartment Income (AIRC) 1.31 42% 9.9 NR Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) 1.26 49% -- BBB NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) 1.25 56% 14.6 -- Clipper Realty (CLPR) 1.03 91% 20.3 --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder and TD Ameritrade

I am looking for the one best REIT to gain exposure to this sector, so I want its balance sheet to be average or better in every respect. The median Liquidity Ratio for these 18 companies is 1.67, so let's eliminate any company below that line.

Hoya Capital Income Builder also provides up-to-the-minute sector averages and overall REIT averages for a wide range of metrics, which we will find very helpful from this point on in our analysis. Checking with Hoya Capital Income Builder, we find the REIT overall average Debt Ratio is 30%, and the Apartment sector average is 29%, so we can eliminate any companies with debt ratios above 30%.

Similarly, the REIT average for Debt/EBITDA is 6.9, and the Apartment average is 6.2, so we can eliminate any company with Debt/EBITDA over 6.9, and favor REITs with this ratio at 6.2 or less.

Finally, let's give preference to companies with an investment grade balance sheet, rated BBB or better. A lack of this rating will not completely disqualify any company.

Companies that came close on these criteria remain marginally in the running (yellow). This narrows the list down to 4 primary candidates (all green), and 3 secondary candidates (no red).

Second criterion: Growth rate

A company's revenue growth rate is an important measure of its raw health and vitality. I am not interested in stagnant or shrinking companies. There are too many other good options. In addition, Apartment REITs are typically low-yielding, so they make more sense as growth plays than as income plays.

The three areas of growth I pay most attention to are FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and Dividends. Let's see how our primary candidates stack up, in 3-year CAGR for FFO and TCFO.

Company FFO Growth % TCFO Growth % AVB 0.6 (-2.23) MAA 5.2 (-11.78) EQR (-0.5) (-1.29) CPT 7.7 7.52 WRE (-14.7) (-15.72) ESS 1.4 4.93 UDR 3.8 4.71

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, Seeking Alpha Premium

AVB, MAA, EQR, and WRE are all eliminated from consideration, due to shrinkage in revenue, cash flow, or both, over the past 3 years.

Income Builder shows the average FFO growth for the Apartment REIT sector is just 1.7%, while the REIT average is 6.0%. The only candidate on our list that tops both those marks is Camden Property Trust (CPT).

Third criterion: Dividend safety

Dividend safety is of great importance, because if a REIT cuts its dividend, a brisk sell-off usually follows, leaving the investor with the worst of both worlds: reduced income and negative gain.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth % Div. Safety CPT 1.99 2.57 B ESS 2.45 5.11 C+ UDR 2.46 4.24 D- Apartment average 2.42 1.20 -- REIT overall average 2.71 1.90 --

Source: TD Ameritrade, Hoya Capital Income Builder, Seeking Alpha Premium

Hoya Capital Income Builder shows the average Yield for Apartment REITs is currently 2.42%, while the REIT average is 2.71%. While CPT lags the sector average Yield, its dividend growth is above-average.

Average dividend growth for the Apartment sector is just 1.2%, while the REIT average is only 1.9%, so all our remaining candidates are above average in that respect.

Looking at the table above, UDR is eliminated from consideration because of a shaky dividend, leaving only CPT and ESS as candidates.

Fourth criterion: Sunbelt & suburbs exposure

There is a major internal migration taking place in the U.S., with people leaving large urban areas, and moving to smaller cities and the Sunbelt. And importantly, as Hoya Capital notes,

Sunbelt cities are attracting an increasing share of 25-35-year-old "prime-age" renters.

So exposure to secondary markets and the Sunbelt would be a major plus.

U.S. internal migration patterns Hoya Capital

Sure enough, Camden's main focus is in the Sunbelt, with 62% of its assets in that region, while Essex is 100% concentrated on the West Coast.

Apartment REIT geographical breakdown Hoya Capital

As Hoya Capital further states,

Perhaps even more important than their geographical distribution, the distribution of portfolios towards either urban or suburban has taken on added significance during the pandemic as suburban properties surrounding the hardest-hit "shutdown cities" have seen some of the strongest rates of rent growth both in the multifamily and single-family rental categories. For example, NYC suburbs Stamford and New Haven, Connecticut are seeing their strongest rates of rent growth since at least 2015.

Urban and suburban portfolio concentrations Hoya Capital

This is further confirmation of our choice. Camden has only 5% exposure to dense urban areas, while Essex has 20%. Camden is concentrated 61% in the suburbs to Essex's 45%.

What is the price tag?

Income Builder shows the average apartment REIT sells for a higher Price/FFO ratio (29.7) than the average REIT overall (25.4), which reflects the superior growth potential of the apartment sector. Camden's P/FFO is 30.9, negligibly higher than the average apartment REIT. The company's balance sheet, growth rate, and dividend safety easily merit the tiny difference.

Deutsche Bank and Stifel both rate Camden a Buy, and RPT Capital expects it to Outperform. The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings are Neutral on Camden, but the Seeking Alpha Wall Street analysts and Authors are Bullish.

It's no contest

If you are going to invest in just one apartment REIT for 2022, my choice is . .

Camden Property Trust logo Camden Property Trust

which offers the best combination of balance sheet, growth rate, dividend safety, and exposure to Sunbelt and secondary markets for 2022.