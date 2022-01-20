Sandfire Resources Ltd Brands, Inc. (OTCPK:SFRRF) Q4 2021 Results Conference Call January 19, 2022 9:00 PM ET

Nicholas Read

Thanks very much Harmony, a very warm welcome to everyone. Happy New Year, and thanks for your time. I'm filling in for Sandfire's head of investor relations Ben Crowley who's out of the office on jury duty today. On behalf of standfire, welcome to our first investor call and webcast for the year for the company's December 2021 quarterly activities updates. Sandfire transformational year on a number of fronts. I'm very pleased to introduce the team here, and to run you through the December quarter results and the outlook for the year ahead firstly, sand fires Managing director Karl Simich will provide an introduction and overview and set the scene for the year ahead.

Will hand over to SAN fires Chief operating officer, Jason, Grace and chief financial officer Fitzgerald, who will step you through an update on operations, financial performance and exploration across the company's key assets. I'd like to refer you to the December quarterly activities report and the Associated presentation, both released on the ASX platform this morning. The live webcast, and synchronized presentation can be accessed through the media service using the link provided and just a reminder that as always a recording of this webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call. I'd now like to hand over the call to kick things off Karl, please go ahead.

Karl Simich

Thanks very much, Nicolas. And hello everyone and very much a big welcome, and thanks for joining us here tonight for this quarterly presentation and a Happy New Year for 2022 to all of you. Certainly the start of 2022 marks the Sandfire watershed period. I just want to take a few minutes before we hand over to Jason and Matt to get a little bit more detail. It's really just the same, what I believe will be an incredibly exciting journey for us over the coming year, but more so probably over the coming decade or so. First and foremost, the strategy is to create a diversified international mining company and build a sustainable production profile. It's all about really moving up a gear, and it's about to move up that gear with the imminent completion of the $1.865 billion acquisition of the MATSA mining complex in Spain.

In a couple of days’ time, we will complete this transfer more -- the transformational acquisition and tight operational control of the MATSA assets. I will be shortly traveling to Spain with a number of team members, of our senior change to oversee, that check completion and also commenced that integration prices. In one step, the MATSA deal transform Sandfire into one of the largest copper producers on the ASX. Elevating us through an entirely different level in global base middle space. And really supercharging our growth strategy.

The metro operations will become the backbone of our business. And together with that, the gross or operations in Western Australia, strong cash flows and our expected businesses now capable of generating will help us to unlock our global development pipeline and accelerate exploration aimed at making new discoveries and growing our resources, our reserves, our monologues across our key assets. So there's a lot going on at our business right now. In Western Australia, we just posted another excellent quarter that had aggressive operations. The production and cost pretty much in line with guidance, notwithstanding the impact of variety of costs and labor shortages.

And we're seeing across as we're seeing across the [indiscernible] morning sector at the moment. But we are also progressing studies at the Old Highway Project to try and assess the possibility of creating further value leveraging up these existing prices in infrastructure, and potentially looking at collaborating with others in the region. In Botswana, construction activities are really gathering momentum at the new $366 million Matheo Copper Mine, which is on track to become a new 5.2 million tonnes per annum production hub, capable of producing up to 60,000 tonnes of copper a year in the heart of the Kalahari Copper Belt. Production is expected to commence there in 2023. In the U.S. side, we're continuing to progress pre -development and exploration activities, and deal with the legal challenge in a very positive way and our proposed 1.2 million tonnes per annum underground mining operation at Black Butte project.

It will be targeting somewhere in the order of 20,000 tonnes to 30,000 tonnes of copper production a year. But we're also looking at a number of other opportunities in terms of exploration to grow those resources and potentially reserves, to look at optimizing the feasibility study, and to make it into a much more robust project. Our work is continuing there. With the addition of MATSA through our global portfolio, we really now have a world-class operating DMS mining in Europe and it will become the backbone of that business. And this really will underpin our aspirations to grow the company from a production profile of what will be, about 150,000 tonnes of copper equivalent production into our explorations of the next few years, of somewhere in the order of 200,000 tonnes of corporate per annum of copper equivalent.

And again, higher again towards the end of this decade. Global exploration efforts are also stepping up to an entirely new level at the moment. In the order of U.S. $50 million of an annual budget, we have exploration teams based in Western Australia, Eastern Australia, Botswana, Namibia, U.S.A., and at the end of next week, in another Spain location, and also in Portugal with the acquisition of Matsa. This gives us an almost an unrivaled exposure as a mid-tier mining company to active exploration in Tier one [indiscernible] mineral provinces around the globe that we believe are vastly and hugely perspective. All of these is occurring in particularly exciting time in the macro environment of metals, and that we're exploring for and developing and producing.

The structural bull market in base metals appears to be rapidly gaining momentum. The deficit is now projected across all refined metals and several major investment banks. And key industry players recently upgrading the price forecast, asked, amidst tightening supply and recent concerns around that the impact of the global energy crisis. Importantly, many analysts are suggesting that the broader inflationary environment [indiscernible] it is unlikely that ice minerals will be impacted by rising interest rates in the U.S. this year.

This is simply a function of the growing realization of the critical niche of these metals to the global economy and the big carbonization push, an increasingly supply side challenges and shortages. Overlaying all of this surging demand for copper from the impending global energy transition looks set to transform the outlook for this cornerstone metal over the next few years. I don't think in my 35 years I can recall seeing such a uniform consensus on the outlook for middles, over the -- over the next few years and decade, and potentially even longer. I'm happy to say it's a very exciting time to be at Base Metals company.

Against this backdrop, I don't think Sandfire has ever been in a stronger position in its history to move to the next level in terms of our ability to create value and returns for our shareholders and other stakeholders. We have a wonderful time across the global operations. We have a very clear vision and intent of where we want to get to. And we have a world-class asset base that is capable of making us one of the major players in the burgeoning demand, for gray metals over the next decade and beyond.

And just from -- moving on from there, I would just like to touch on the highlights for this quarter, in particular, in a very pleasing quarter overall. DeGrussa Operations produced just under 19,000 tonnes of copper and about 8,000 ounces of gold at a reasonably pleasing C1 costs of $1.07 a pound U.S. And bearing in mind because cost pressures relating to [indiscernible] and diesel. A guidance for the financial 22-years, as still reminds us, 64 to 68 thousand tonnes of copper and 34 ounces of gold and we have just provided the opportunity to slightly increase cost burdens from $1.10 to $1.20 for the financial '22 year.

That up the thing up from $1 to $1.10 per pound previously. And as I've said relating to those diesel and labor cost methods and shipping costs. We've also provided a maiden resource for our Old Highway Gold Project. And just on the 3 million tonnes at 2.45 grams per tonnes of gold [indiscernible] contained 223 ounces of gold there. And we will continue to, as I said before, do try the work. In Botswana, the Motheo Production Copper Mine is really making significant progress that's very pleasing. We have 750 personnel on site, substantial concrete has been poured, and when Jason talked to you today, you hoped to get a -- for the update on all the activities that are occurring day and we continue to expand extensively our expression activities in the region.

So when looking for enhancing both in terms of the opportunity for higher grade or body mineralisation that also a significant increase in quantities of mineralisation and potential or bodies throughout that entire belt. And as we know, it is substantial at -- at land holding in the region. As mentioned earlier, the MATSA acquisition will complete towards the end of this month. And that -- that is transformational for our business. All approvals from all the regulators have been received and that transaction is now unconditional and we're moving forward rapidly to completion. And just to close off from a financial point-of-view and also to clarify, formally the business closed the end of the half year or the end of the December quarter, with $1.6 million Australian dollars in the bank, or approximately $1.2 billion US dollars.

And that those numbers at disregard or ignore the U.S. $300 million deposit that had been made to the vendors of the MATSA transaction as at year-end that sits on balance sheet as technically a receivable. So as we rolled into the back-end of this year, there was cash and receivables, in a very liquid sense, was about $2 billion a striding bolus. Thank you very much and I'm looking forward now to handing over to Jason to continue with an operations update.

Jason Grace

Thank you, Karl. And welcome to everybody on the call today. Starting with HSEC. Across the company, we lost some ground on our Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate, which was 6.9 as at the end of the quarter. This was largely driven by a small number of low potential injuries occurring in the Australian operations. On the other hand, as a highlight, in Matheo construction team in Botswana had continued strong safety performance, clocking out over 500,000 worked hours, lost time injury-free late in the quarter. Our COVID-19 response remained a major HSEC focus during the December quarter. And as the company's head office, gross operations, and Doolgunna exploration in Western Australia, we continue to operate without interruption due to the absence of community transmission of COVID-19 within Western Australia for the majority of the quarter.

Given the likely opening of WA borders on the fifth of February, preparations are underway to deal with the likely escalation of community transition in the state. In Botswana, after several months of low COVID-19 infection rates, the number of positive cases in the region have increased again with the prevalence of the Omicron variant in Southern Africa. Both the Motheo and Kalahari exploration teams have continued to operate successfully throughout this period, and we expect this to continue in the future. In Montana, USA, COVID-19 infection rates have also risen, again, with the prevalence of the Omicron strain. The Black Butte team also continue to work successfully with COVID-19 control measures in place, and continue to take that project forward. On the community relations front, Sandfire continues to proactively work with all of our community stakeholders across all regions.

One of the highlights for the quarter being the ongoing success of the Beekeeping Program in Botswana. This program has now advanced to the stage where local adults and school children are able take bee keeping skills into their communities for the benefit of all. Moving on to an update on DeGrussa Operations for the December quarter, and starting with mining, underground mine production at the Graseck closed out the quarter at 325,922 tonnes at a grade of 4.4% copper and 1.57% grams per tonnes of gold. Monty produced just below 123,000 tonnes of all at a grade of 5.55% copper and 1.35 grams per tonnes gold. And when combined, this delivered a total production of 448,828 tonnes at a grade of 4.71% copper and 1.51% gold. Full processing achieved a mill throughput of 439,959 tonnes at a head grade of 4.9% copper and 1.35 grams per tonne of gold. And concentrate production for the quarter was just above 79,000 tonnes at a grade of 23.6% copper and 3.48 grams per tonnes gold. Concentrate sales were also on target with 7 shipments sold for the quarter. Overall, the December quarter was slightly above expectations. And looking out for the full year, we remain on track to deliver our previously stated production guidance of 64 to 68 thousand tonnes of Copper and 30 to 34 thousand ounces of gold. So moving over to costs and capital, December quarter as just $1.7 U.S a little bit more detail on that as we are talking the other guys have mentioned around diesel process, higher energy costs, shipping and demurrage.

Probably no surprises there and that way we did got at the end of the last quarter that we thought crossword moving up towards the top end of the band of the previous banned adults at all 10. We're now looking at being an event, adult 10 totaled 20. This quarter at a $1.7 has in some -- in very much being protected by those high corporate production rights during the December quarter. But that's what's really taping it in that bench. In the future quarters, and as Jason noted, between 34,600 tonnes of copper in first half implies a second half of say of some of the 20,000, 30,000, and 33,000 tonnes of copper.

As we hit low copper production rates as we're expecting into the March, and during quarters, we will see that C1 cost go up above $1.10, and hence our overall yearly guidance of being $1.10 to $1.20. In terms of mine development, the growth to gross in Monty proceed on schedule at 26,000 tonnes of copper concentrate at the end of the quarter. We should note, there was a pre -paid shipment in December. So a shipment that went in January was prepaid in December, $33 million that seats within our cash balances. That just and add in a couple of other details and now we're coming up, of course, in a few weeks on with our half-year financial results, and those are certainly the unaudited numbers but what you sort of [indiscernible], you'll get out of some of the cash flow reconciliations and costs and shipping numbers.

Revenue approaching $ 430 million. In terms of cash flow, we did make a $56 million tax payment in December 2021 relating to the 2021 financial year as we had flagged in previous quarterlies and also in previous financial results announcements. T&A pushing just over $ 100 million for the half. We're expecting an exploration in studies across -- particularly across Australia and into Botswana, around $30 million for the half. Importantly, also in C1, just to remind of -- in terms of byproduct credits, we are hedged at the [indiscernible] at $1800 per ounce for around 21,000 ounces of future production between January and the end of the currently non-scheduled loan loss at the grocery. As Karl touched on before during the December quarter, work continued to assist the potential to transition to gold production at Degrussa.

And as a result on the 15th of December, Sandfire released a maiden mineral resource estimate for gold's ply way deposit. This indicated mineral resource totals 2.8 million tonnes at a grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold and contains 223,000 ounces. To support the reporting of the Mineral Resource Estimate, Sandfire has also completed a number of study elements to assess potential development options for all hallway. This include diamond and underground mine design work, including geotechnical and hydrology studies, Metallurgical testwork, including variability work on different full house lithologies, preliminary design and costing for the addition of a gold recovery plant to the existing Degrussa concentrator.

And this would include the addition of a gravity, CIL, and gold recovery circuit. Baseline environmental work at all has also been undertaken and documentation for various approvals is in progress. Ore haulage options for the transport of Ore from Ore haulage to Degrussa have also been investigated. And finally, tailings options, including reuse of the existing Degrussa tailing storage facility and the potential for in-pit deposition into the old Degrussa open pit have also been investigated. Completion of these studies is on track for late in the March quarter. Following the delivery of the Old Highway Mineral Resource Estimate, drilling has continued on the project with a 24 hole, 9,100-meter diamond drilling program commenced during the December quarter.

This program is focused on extending the high-grade mineralization in the Central section of the Old Highway Deposit, which is an area 9 central dates. This mineralisation reminds open along strike and down dip with the date that holds from this program to test approximately 200 meters below the currently defined extent of mineralisation. Today, eight holes totaling approximately 3,200 meters have been completed, the majority of which have intersected quartz veins in the expected position down-dip of known mineralisation. Assay results for these holes are pending. Expanding out from the Old Plyway area, the Doolgunna exploration team continued to execute the dual-track copper and gold exploration program throughout the quarter.

The key exploration activities carried out during this period included Eco drilling at the Peak Hill, [indiscernible], and broad projects. Reverse circulation drilling at the enterprise project to test the potential extension of the Karelambi formation in the area. And soil and lag sampling was conducted at the [indiscernible] project as follow-up to the previously identified 10 kilometers long copper-gold normally in the area. Our Eastern Australia exploration trend, payment also continued to operate, albeit at a lower level of activity due to COVID-19 restrictions in regional New South Wales. During this quarter, diamond drilling and ground magnetics surveys were carried out as part of the Endeavour joint venture in the Cobar region. So now move on to the Kalahari region and starting with the development of the Motheo Copper Mine, work throughout the December quarter has proceeded according to the project plan. Another important milestone was achieved during the quarter with 750 rooms now available for use in the construction accommodation village.

This increase in accommodation capacity is actively supporting the ramp up of activity required for this stage of the project. On this basis, we are able to confirm that we remain on track for first couple of production in the second half of financial year 2023. Leading into this state, the remaining key milestones to be achieved for the remainder of the financial year are construction of the permanent accommodation village, mining contract and mobilization and establishment, and also a commencement of mining pre strip in the full -- in the June quarter. If we now look at key progress for the December quarter, this included our mining contractor AMS which is a subsidiary of Parenti, has mobilized to site with mining equipment delivered during the quarter, and also now being assembled.

This equipment included components of a Hitachi 2600 excavator, 4 CAT 785 trucks, and fully assembled CAT D10 bulldozers, a 992-wheel loader and a CAT 18M grader. All the earthworks are now well advanced with the main site access road now in use, the Civil's contractor as Kyle touched on before, mobilized successfully the site early in the quarter, and has poured over 1000 cubic meters of concrete for the SAG Mill primary crusher and rig climb tunnel foundations. Work on the permanent accommodation facility, which totals -- which has a total of 750 rooms of capacity, commenced during the quarter and stage 1 of the facility occupation, is planned for light in the March quarter. Mechanical and electrical equipment fabrication is also well advanced, with full equipment delivery dates on track for being well ahead of the required dates according to the schedule.

Following the completion of the 5.2 million tonnes from expansion pre -feasibility study in September last year. The team is also continuing to move forward with the feasibility study, and this is on track for completion in the June quarter of this year. And lastly, project debt funding for the project continues to progress well with credit committee approved offers for debt financing networks safe from the Company's shortlist of potential international lenders. The selection of these indicate banks and finalization of terms will be completed in the coming quarter. Moving now to Kalahari exploration, pulling Sandfire's acquisition of an additional 11 highly perspective licenses along the Kalahari Copper Belt in the September quarter.

The company has now expanded the exploration program in the region with 10 diamond drill rigs now active. This expanded exploration program is focused on 2 key areas. Firstly, looking for high-grade satellite discoveries within the Matheo expansion project area and with the potential to increase the style of Matheo production even further. Secondly, we're focused on delineating additional mineral resources with potential to extend more on life and also I target regional discoveries to unlock -- unlock the top of belts water potential. During the quarter work on the Matheo expansion project focused on drilling a large A4 Dome to follow up a high-grade vein host with copper - silver intersection in hole MO-A4-207D, which was announced by the company on the 7th of September.

This area is located 1.2 kilometers southwest of the A4 Mineral resource, and throughout the quarter, 2 diamond drill rigs were testing potential extensions of the structure. Exploration on the A1, T1 and T2 East targets located at approximately 30 kilometers East along strike from the A4 Dome, also remains a priority. Work to gain access to these areas continued throughout the quarter. Regional exploration along the Belt focused on three exploration target areas during the quarter as for T23 structural design, which is about 80 kilometers South West of Matheo. During the time we have for drill rigs operating in the area, following up, widespread disseminated, and local fine hosted copper, mineralization along a major structural design.

We're also active at the T5, T14, and T45 targets, which are approximately 60 kilometers North of Matheo. We had up the 2 drills being utilized to test the interpreted Northern marginal to Copper Belt, and testing potential extensions of mineralisation up into these areas. And lastly, the 7 target, which is approximately 50 kilometers sales of the town of Ponzi, we had 3 drill rigs testing regional scale structural designs that have been interpretive from magnetic and airborne EM data along the southern margin of the belt. Finally, moving on to the Black Butte project in Montana. Our key areas of focus have been to firstly continue to deal with the legal challenges associated with regulatory approvals.

But more importantly, we've been undertaking additional work to add value to the project. In line with this, the Sandfire America team continued work on enhancing the Johnny Lee feasibility study outcome throughout the quarter. And in addition to that, during the quarter, a 14,000 - meter resource definition diamond drilling program commenced at the Lowry deposit, which is located 1.4 kilometers East of the fully-permitted Johnny Lee Deposit. This drilling program will support our pre -feasibility study on the Lowry deposit and is expected to be completed by the end of the calendar year. The Lowry Deposit currently has a reported inferred mineral resource of 8.3 million tonnes, at 2.4% copper. As at the end of the December quarter, three diamond drill rigs had completed just over 4,000 meters of diamond drilling. And no assay results from the program have been received to date.

Karl Simich

Thanks very much Jason, and really just to conclude the presentation and thank you very much all for listening. Well certainly I've got the floor for questions in a minute. Once again, thank you very much for your -- that listening in today. We're very pleased to hear that we've been working and quite diligently over the last 12 to 24 months in terms of us executing our strategy. And effectively now moving into a new phase of strategy 2.08% fine. So that strategy effectively is to create value through opportunity to execute delivery on the exits we do have to build a sustainable production pipeline through -- singularly through re-acquisition, and we're in the process of completing a substantial and transformational acquisition. But we'll also continue to look for other opportunities that fit within our -- our continued to be revised strategy, we will continue to focus on accelerating our discovery efforts and ultimately looking for organic successes.

And we believe with obviously the footprint we've gotten the focus in the regions we've got an excellent opportunity and at the same time ensuring that we work hard, invest in our people, and have our people aligned and empower those people, and ensure that all side the business has that culture, and we operate and very importantly, at 5 peak values transcend through the whole organization. At the same time, ensuring our balance sheet is solid and capable. We have a good capital allocation strategy and I do believe in terms of the activities that have been occurring. The balance sheet has been strong. It has been unsculpted in a way with the debt funding and the utilization, of the available resources that we had thought has been well organized and well put together to execute the programs in front of us and complete both the acquisition, and the development in Botswana, and still gives us a flexibility for further opportunities going forward.

And clearly, for this whole price, just want to make sure that we are engaged with all of our stakeholders, under our license to operate. That's been a very pleasing quarter half year in the last 12 or 18 months in challenging and interesting times, and we really look forward and we really do believe, as we've arrived at a different platform for this business, we've built it on very strong and solid foundations. And we're really excited. I'm about taking it forward from here. And I think the next decades to come for this organization are well-established off the back of these foundations. And we're really looking forward and excited, as I said, to deliver all of our stakeholders over the next number of years. So thanks very much everyone for listening and the floor is now open for questions.

Mitch Ryan

Good afternoon, and I think still, yeah thinking about that equally. Just a quick question. Really, on -- on a strategic sense, how the flip inspection activities have occurred to date with the estimates. And how are they, if we're assuming -- I guess if you look forward, what's the first 100 days plan post getting the key, what does that look like?

Karl Simich

Thanks very much, Mitch. I'm going to pass that to Jason in the first instance. He's very close to all the extensive efforts that are ongoing in terms of integration and then also, as you said, what were our expectations in terms of the first 100 days?

Jason Grace

Thanks, Mitch. Look, integration is well advanced for the project. So one of the things that has been at advantage there, which got Spanish Government approvals and has given us a good period of time to make sure that we're ready. Obviously, there's a two-pronged approach to this. We've got the corporate integration. So integration with the parent company, with our systems all of our financial systems, the whole lot there, and that's well advanced and ready to go for day 1 on 1st February.

The operations integration will happen predominantly after day 1 on 1st February. Obviously, to this date, we haven't had the opportunity to have our hands on the steering wheel at this point in time. And we do currently have a small team of Sandfire people that are on-site and just gathering information and have been doing for a period of time. So first 100 days, is all about us learning. So we're going to learn how that mine operates, how it operates in Spain, and really get into the detail that you can take it to the next level of detail that you can't do as part of due diligence.

We'll have a very strong team going over there and we'll work with the existing Matsa team, and one of the things or one of the key regarding principles integration, is that it is a true 2Y integration. Beside management team that we saw arrive a day and the broader thing we thought were very good quality and operating out of quality assets. And we want to work with them and continue working with that team into the future to not only continue what they are doing but take that operation to the next level.

Mitch Ryan

Thank you. Second and last question. It's just interesting if you close in commentary with regards to any inflationary cost pressures you are seeing with regards to and affect obviously supply chain tightness globally and all of the broader semantics that we're seeing. Are you seeing any perspectives coming through on that project?

Jason Grace

Yeah, Mitch, Jason here again. If you remember going back to the September quarter, we actually re-cost, especially the capital forecast for the project. And at this stage, we see the project coming in on time and on budget. There is pressures right across the board, around diesel and power, things like that. Overall, I think it's manageable and most of which we forecast in our power assumptions going forward.

Mitch Ryan

Thank you all. But I'm not asking questions.

Paul Young

Good morning, Jim. Happy new year to you Karl, Jason and Matt. This question I have is on Botswana and sort of commented about determining for the 5.2 million tonnes case being required before you can push the button on that, can you just talk around the timing of that, the permitting and when do you actually need to start mining at A4 to some CDMO to plan.

Jason Grace

So thanks for that, Paul. It's Jason here again. You're absolutely right. So that is -- our approval timeline is critical for that project development, we've actually we made have a very good start on that, we've been working on that for approximately 6 months, so we've done all of the Phase 1 environmental monitoring, all of the work that we need to do. And we're actually currently in a write up phase at the moment for the final ESI document. We expect to submit that around about the middle of this year -- this calendar year.

And we expect a timeline of around about 12 months for that from the current point where we're at as moment. If we look at the project itself, one of the key points around that ESI approval will be mining of the [indiscernible] open pit. That is the key if you look. It's the only real addition to our disturbance footprint that we're including in the project. So mining of that, we had assumed will occur first pre -strip in the first half of next -- Sorry. In the first half 2023.

Paul Young

Okay. Thanks Jason and then a third question, on the mining side, you've done a great job, clearly mobilizing workforce and considering the [indiscernible] constraints in Africa results as you mentioned and great that you can absorb the inflation in that $36 million increase, we saw within the PFS. And on the mining side, can you just run through the timing on the ramp up of the mining and what stockpile on material limits you need to achieve before you push it all through the point?

Jason Grace

Yes. So if you look at it, we will commence our pre -strip mining in Q4 of this current financial year, we've got enough of the startup fleet. They are almost partially on slot commenced mining. So that will happen. We'll actually continue mining all of the life through the current calendar year and over time we start commissioning the mill in the first half of 2023, will actually ramping up to full mining right of around about just under 30 million tonnes per annum total material movements. On stockpiles. Stockpiles will be variable depending on -- it's a bit fluid where we're at, at the moment in terms of startup, because one of the things that we are doing at the moment, pulleys is integrating the A4 and the T3 mine plant. So we're just trying to make sure that we're optimizing both of those projects. And I will get up to it, that 5.2 million tonnes per annum as quickly as possible.

Paul Young

That's right. And then maybe question to compliment or any hedging just around the timing of the hedging on both the Taiwan and MATSA, when are you thinking exactly, which quarter, which month you put that hedging in pricing? Just remind what the percentages of metal you'll be hedging from both projects?

Matthew Fitzgerald

Yeah, sure, Paul. Matt here. Really Motheo was a bit of a longer term decision in terms of hedging at this stage, and there's not currently any contemplate in terms of our financing. But that will be more of internal decision discussion over the next 6 to 12 months, looking forward to oversee first production, MATSA, as you know is a different story given its an operating mine, and under some of that acquisition financing that we completed, we have entered into a hedging program at MATSA. I can give you some probably further detail when we do the financial spot, roughly over the 3 years, were about 75,000 tonnes of copper at around $4.20, and around 84,000 tonnes of zinc over those 3

Jason Grace

years and an overall volatility chill but it's stuff more like a dollar and all 15 [indiscernible]. So those programs are very much lower at the moment, and then we will obviously compare that to the future mine plans and future guidance as we go along in terms of percentages.

Paul Young

Yeah, that's exactly, man. Thanks to that numbers. Appreciate that will positive.

Jason Grace

Matt Greene

Good morning everyone, just to follow-up on Yang question there on the matter hedging at the [indiscernible] Matt thanks for covering that but is that delivery schedule quite linear over the next 3 years or is it front-loaded?

Matthew Fitzgerald

Slightly front-loaded. So without going through the individual obviously quarters and months in the first year incorporates about 7, second year about 6.5, third year about 5 in terms of thousands of tonnes. Zinc over the 3 years is more 7.5, 7.5, and 6 in rough numbers, but we can put some more data out of that as a side maybe way into the financials.

Matt Greene

That's great. Thanks. And just speaking on MATSA. So on the Spanish fresh sets, I presume you're involved with in that the union there has signed a new multi-year agreement that we haven't commented on what sort of wage increases we saw with that.

Jason Grace

Yeah, thanks. It's Jason here again. Yes, we're aware that there's a new agreement in place. There's a slight increase in salaries. We don't have the number with us today. But overall, it's in line with expectations at the moment and it's a great outcome from the team over there as well, tried to get that done. Given the current environment and particularly with the entire prices happening in the background as well, so we're very pleased with the outcome from the local chain there.

Matt Greene

Okay that's great, thanks and look just largely on Matheo, I think it was around mid-last year, you mentioned that the Botswanan government was conducting studies into the expanded Matheo case there. And I -- if I remember you expected a possible decision by the end of last year. So are you able to give us a bit of an update? On how that's progressing and are you assuming you fund the a 100 % of the project with your current discussions with project finance providers?

Jason Grace

Yes, look, we're able to confirm that the Botswanan government has confirmed with us that they want to take up a stake or their option to take up a stake in the mining operation and ownership. So we will take forward the project on 100 % ownership basis and we will fund the project at 100 %.

Matt Greene

That's great. Thanks. That's all for me. Thanks, Jas.

Jason Grace

Thank you.

John Decker

You call in just a few questions from me, just the first one I think there's around 26,000 tonnes of concentrates stockpiled, just wanted to get an idea of, especially with that cleared next quarter. And I think these are the Jason on that mentioned, there may have been some prepayments, maybe half. Is that including roughly $ 230 million revenues that was mentioned before?

Jason Grace

Thanks, Young, gotten Matt here. So just a step for those 26 thousand tonnes of concentrators, not unusual for us, that's about 2.5 shipments. We Might two and three shipments a month, so roughly call it about a month of concentrate holding. And we did have a ship go in early January, which will have dropped that down by around 10,000 tonnes. Back to more like 16, that further cash flow was received as a free payment in December, but now it doesn't account into the revenue number. The revenue number will come in in January so cash in December, revenue January.

John Decker

I think you'll agree. Just on second question, more around the cost guidance. I mean, understanding in credit spent sum, I think that's right where I said that we're indicated, a wind that's been declining since your [indiscernible] really relate to thought cost parallel. And lastly on -- on the cost expense, in terms of labor, are you seeing increased cost in terms of retention and tightening?

Jason Grace

The account met again, sorry. Really [indiscernible] as you expect, with high [indiscernible] assumptions affect a number of areas for mining through the transport, through all sorts of areas that are sometimes quite almost difficult to analyze to a great deal of detail. But we do understand the diesel cost pressures are, obviously, pushing this up. I think, as I noted, we're already seeing these cost pressures in the back end of the first half, it's just a being a little bit, I guess discards by the higher copper production. So that's really why that say one, right? It's still in that 1 to 1/10 right during that quarter. But certainly energy costs -- we have already signed off saying those move. On the shipping side is also about energy costs, but also a market that for a number of years effectively lost money. And for a number of years, in a niche period of time is making money.

So that's the swings and round about that we get in global shipping. In terms of labor yes, there are labor pressures in Western Australia, partly because of the border restrictions. We do have a number of retention schemes and things with our existing workforce at Degrussa to ensure that we continue to optimize the operations there and complete them to the currently known mine life, but yes, there's some cost pressures. I wouldn't have said dire extreme at this stage, but there's certainly some pressure for people, certainly a labor shortage if you like, which makes it difficult. But Sandfire's a very attractive business on the up. So we're seeing some very positive signs when we do go out for key recruits. So a labor shortage at this stage, I wouldn't have said

Jason Grace

It is impacting as much and neither is a really labor rights at this stage in [indiscernible]

Karl Simich

Sure thank you. We'll pass it on.

Tim Stever

Hey, thanks guys. Speaking of the last 12 months and it appears like you have a bit of a stockpile there in terms of or stockpile. It's that just a differential or is that something you guys are consciously building?

Jason Grace

Look. Ken, it's Jason here. It's a bit of both. We actually had really strong performance, particularly out of the grocer in the last 2 months of the last quarter, Monty is being consistently either performing in terms of mine production rights above plan, pretty much now for probably close on 12 months, the team is doing an excellent job that just got to strength. But the other one is in the back of our minds as well we're conscious with WI borders opening up on the 5th of February, so we are trying to consciously trying to build some buffer up on surface day, depending on what happens with Young communities’ transition of COVID-19 once we've reopened.

Tim Stever

Yes. And then in terms of the end date, Niche, not into across the has been mining really well. Have you guys got a date set in the calendar where you're expecting to turn it off or is it still a little bit in the [indiscernible]

Jason Grace

Sorry. Tim, look, at this day we expect we are forecasting finishing mining, underground mining in September this year and with processing to extend top way through October this year.

Tim Stever

And just to go back to Mitch 's or just a follow-up on Mitch's earlier question. Are you in a position to give a, I guess, a percentage on what the power cost is today -- cost base at MATSA?.

Jason Grace

Matt here. I don't have a number in front of me in terms of percentages, but safe to say that it is a base metals with the processing facility with [indiscernible] so clearly, energy costs -- it is sensitive to energy costs, we know that. And globally, energy cost is clearly rising. So when are certainly there on the ground and we can work on what we understand from due diligence and then what we can also learn on the ground we'll be in a position in the talk forward in terms of production and costs. Hopefully relatively quickly after that.

Tim Stever

Okay, Excellent. Thank you very much guys I'll pass it on.

Lyndon Fagan

Thanks, guys. Just with Matsa about to close, I wanted to [indiscernible] because it's a great profile if possible? Wondering if you are able to articulate that, particularly to copper and zinc out over the next few years.

Jason Grace

Lyndon, thanks for that question. Look, we are -- at the moment, we're still waiting to see if you like production forecast or updated production forecast going out, into the future. We'll be obligating that information in daytime off the day one, and we'll be developing mark updates to the market there as soon as possible after that

Lyndon Fagan

And then just Black Butte, I'm wondering if you can maybe give us a bit of a rundown of what's going on, and is there any line of thought to actually bringing it into production at some point?

Jason Grace

Jason here again, Linden. Where we're at the moment is, we are looking to add value to that project. But at the same time, working our way through some of the legal challenges or the legal challenges that are currently in play. As we mentioned earlier on this call, we do want to add value to the project and we save particularly the Lowry deposit, which is about 1.4 kilometers away from Johnny Lee, as real potential there to increase deposits. And also bring in some higher grades into the mind plan there a bit earlier. And we will have -- and that we expect will have a really positive impact on the financials for that project.

So we expect to complete that pre -feasibility study on Lowry body end of this calendar year, and then depending on those results, we would have shown that we would take that into feasibility and that would inform any future decisions. But personally I still remain very optimistic about that project and I'm very -- if you like -- I believe at some stage, that project will be developed.

Lyndon Fagan

Thanks and just a final one. Is there any rehabilitation expense that will be incurred at the gross of the next year or so that we need to think about?

Jason Grace

Look, at this stage, Lyndon, as we're working through the options and the studies on Old Highway, we are hopeful that there will be an ongoing operating footprint at Degrussa. Once we complete those studies, we will be able to make some decisions on what that looks like, so at this stage, we are just an assuming that we are either going into operations or we might have a period of care and maintenance before something happens with Old Highway. Obviously if something doesn't, we would then have to start to actually work through the rehabilitation for Degrussa. At this stage, our thinking is that we would not incur large costs associated with rehab, in the next 12 months.

Lyndon Fagan

Right. Thanks very much.

Karl Simich

No worries.

Peter O’Connor

Hi, Karl, Jason and I have triple vaccinated because Omicron's coming to get you. A couple of clarifications first. Climbing, Jason, going back to the comment of that the cycle in terms of the approval process. You mentioned you'll be submitting the documentation for the ESIA around the midyear with a 12-month timeline for approval and then you ended by saying wish to share with prestrip starting first half calendar year '23. Then can you stop the pre strip before the approval?

Jason Grace

No, we won't be able to do that. We'll maybe SIA approvals prior to that. The one thing, that it is an outside for SIA, keeping a lot. It's not a Greenfield project. This is pretty much a brownfield project and the environmental associated with that. The other complexity as well in Botswana is land ownership, which was quite an autumn for us, particularly in the T3 project. And we, on all of the land currently, the projects will print requires as part of that, we are on a Freehold basis. So we expect from a government point of view and all of their interactions with the government is say that it is today products [indiscernible]

Peter O’Connor

thank you. And that should be quite an expeditious process through that. So potentially showed me 12-month time-frame you mentioned. Got it. And Matt I did try to get quite all the numbers. You mentioned during the tax planning queue and the amount -- for the period as well as that revenue number. Do you mind sharing them by me again?

Matthew Fitzgerald

Yes. Sure. So revenue for the half, we're expecting, obviously unaudited, approaching $430, was it million, for cash reconciliations, $56 million tax finance fine in December, which we had flagged from the financial going to 1 year. And he and I at this stage, around $105 million. Just as an indication based on the -- on the two quarterly, say one

Peter O’Connor

Got it. Jas, back to you. Looking at Matsa and thinking about that first 100 days and beyond and going back to when you first announced the deal and a lot of the feedback in the market was about the short resource/reserve like. What's the priority, is it integrating and running essentially wires or is it getting drills, turning as quickly possible to have resource / reserves?

Matthew Fitzgerald

That that's a very good question and the short answer is both. We are conscious, we want to increase the results to reserve conversion rates. We've actually got some real geological strength going in there for day 1, and that will be a key focus for them and also for the Company in the short-term.

Peter O’Connor

We're fortunate to say that. I know for U.S. and vaccine (ph) you made an interesting comment about your attractiveness of the project and that will be developed, which you didn't say you'd be developing it. We will be developing?

Jason Grace

That's probably a question for Karl. But look, I like the project. Personally, I think it just needs a little bit more high grade to come in in the first 5 years. And I think we've got a good mine to develop there.

Karl Simich

I agree with Jason. I'm sorry. You go.

Peter O’Connor

Do the U.S. strategic minerals trust of last year, does that make it more attractive and make it more developing or different like [indiscernible]

Matthew Fitzgerald

I think about two years ago, you had a just strategic minerals footprint or [indiscernible] paper. I think the most recent paper copper has been elevated in terms of its critical nature for the U.S. in terms of its sustainability and it is getting more time in the sunlight so to speak. And so, yes. And I also think that as Jason has said, is that clearly that feasibility study which we wanted to grow a lot in the sand for the Johnny Lee deposit, which was about year or so ago. It was important for us to reach that milestone, it was important. And if you think of that, a strategic development and pop by forward, we had to reach some milestones, strategically. That was critical. We had to gather a prove to ourselves

Jason Grace

and for the stakeholders that accruement could be issued, which it has been. And under the system there, it is a government approved system. The legal challenge, is in fact, against the regulator, not against the company for issuing the permit. So, the regulator is very confident I the way they've done. We've done a whole of that work. We're joined in the action with the regulator. But it is a process. And so we just need to get through that process. It's a bit drawn out. It is what it is in that part of the world. But it also, and with other activities occurring in our business, but it actually is working relatively well forcing giving us the opportunity, which is the critical component now, strategically of adding value.

So we know we can get a pivot. Yes, we appreciate there's a challenge. We believe from the work that we've done, that challenge will ultimately be dealt with a positive manner with respect to the development -- in favor of development of the project. What's more important as we roll forward is that it makes economic sense. So the processes at the moment have been enhancing those, that economic opportunity is looking at, there are things that are close that will allow that like the project to have better economic enhancements. So that's really the work we're doing and I think we'd be working really diligently with the same there over these forthcoming 12 months to get it to that point. And hopefully, I think it's going to going inside with it. We're kind of aware we're dealing with a legal challenge. We have a bit of economic situation, got better underlying commodity purchase. We can

Karl Simich

recap models, possibly in a long term consensus, we get some more tonnes, we get a bit of grind, we reschedule, and all of a sudden the economics of that project work really well in terms of return on investment and interest rates return. And then we got rock, we move to say 10 years from our perspective, our intention where we sit here at the moment is for Sandfire, we turn to 85 % of Sandfire America, so in turn, is it Sandfire that is developing that project and clearly working in 2022, but in moving forward, we'd love to be in a positive position that are press the button on that in '23 or '24. It would be wonderful past and stick with our strategic plan. And we think geologically that environment, there is opportunity. There are other opportunities, but we've got to get the sequencing of delivering of those key milestones in a right order.

Peter O’Connor

Thanks Karl. Can I a quick on that. Given that particularly it's effectively free in the world at the moment, when you're thinking about Matheo project finance facility? How should we think about a coupon and structure with facility in current world of finance?

Karl Simich

Thanks, Peter. Certainly not free. Nothing's free and certainly never free. Yes. We're getting some attractive rights, obviously, we're in a process. Now we have credit approvals from a number of banks and we need to work through into a final least slide, and some of that selection pool by around pricing, a little bit obviously careful. But financing costs at the moment into a project in Africa runs Sandfire, we're quite pleased, right?

You can certainly see sub 4 % margins, some 3.5% to 4 % margin. I think that's pretty solid for projects that we're looking at an entire -- also just to touch on that while we're on this subject the Meekatharra debt, we obviously need to look at which frame that debt around structuring around that T3 projects in the feasibility that exists will form a bank syndicate around that. And then of course, there's some -- there's some further -- potentially some further work to do as we bring in A4 in the larger project, in that syndicate as well. That will come over the next probably 6 to 9 months.

Peter O’Connor

That sort of thing given the size of the company now compared to what it was?

Karl Simich

Sorry, I missed the start that.

Peter O’Connor

Given the size of the company and that the cash flow and balance sheet you've got now compared to say, a year ago, does that give you more wiggle room when you're negotiating things like cash, sweeps and access to cash flow?

Matthew Fitzgerald

Yes. I think we've come in a position of strength. No question. The emerging business with quality, assets probably cash flow and we've attracted the whole show of banks. So particularly that new -- to us what is that sort of new European banking market as well also importantly into Southern Africa. And we do also certainly support the idea of supporting and having bank support us and us supporting banks that are local to the projects in areas around which we operate as well. That goes into Southern Africa and also Europe with Matheo and MATSA.

Peter O’Connor

Thanks, Matt.

Nicholas Read

Thanks, Harmony. Just to wrap up, we did have one online question, Which I'll just sort of the chain here. That's from Steven Tom kin (ph) and he asks, can you please explain what the exact or specific topic for the Montana core challenges, for example, as it relates to waste water purity. And if you can explain what the nature of the cases, can you also give us some understanding of what Sandfire's response to that is based on the advance of our technical specialists.

Jason Grace

So thanks for the question, Steven. So firstly, just to clarify that there is absolutely no concern that about war to clarity, coming up in any of the delays crisis. There are legal actions that are in progress at the moment. The first of which is legal action about the granting of the record of decision. So I record of decision is ineffective morning launches. So the Montana version of that. So it's a legal action, actually, against the government of Montana and the regulators there on the validity of the granting of that morning launches.

The advice that we had, and that has had its first hearing. So that actually started I think it was close to the start of last calendar year. And it's quite well advanced at the moment. First hearing which will I think [indiscernible] back in July last year. And we are waiting on the decision from District Court Judge Ujiri (ph) and we expect to have that in the coming months. And to be honest, we actually expect to have heard of that decision prior to the end of the year. The second one is around water rights which is probably up more along the lines of your question there.

So it is more of a technicality and it is a challenge from NGOs at the moment, basically challenging the validity of the regulators granting us a change to the nature of our water licenses to go from basically to what they call beneficial use. So we reduced those licenses to make sure that there was not a loss of water going down into the river system where the mine is located. Once again, it's more of a technicality. And NGOs are using some of these actions there to try and push agendas and are not so much about the impact of the mine, but also just challenging some of the precedents or potentially setting precedents there in the US.

Nicholas Read

Thanks very much, [Indiscernible] back to Karl for closing comments.

Karl Simich

Once again, thanks very much everyone for listening into the quarterly 31 December 2021 quarterly report. And it's been wonderful quarter for the company has been very transformational as we move forward with this metrics transaction, and then we'd looking forward to completing that soon. And obviously, as well as with all of that, a lot of work on the ground Botswana in terms of project development, and also in expression ramping upside. We're really launching ourselves on to a new platform as we go into 2022. We've bought some very solid foundations. We're looking forward to continuing to execute our strategy in a very positive way. And then future appraising minerals and markets also looking very strong. So of these transactions, we're really looking forward to creating -- further creating value for all of our stakeholders in that business and particularly our shareholders. And once again, thanks very much. And we look forward to updating you when we complete the MATSA transaction and really is just a bit of a knot, it will be the last quarter that we've in ended [indiscernible] slide of results from the aggressive Monty operations, and the next quarter we report will be starting to dial in the metro operations. So 2 [indiscernible] things to talk about. So once again, a nod to the grosser and thanks very much for all the team there. Thanks very much, everyone, today for listening and we look forward to good success off the back of what we are doing at Sandfire. Thank you.

