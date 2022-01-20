CREATISTA/iStock via Getty Images

The mythical notion of reading tea leaves for predicting future events might offer investors a viable alternative when converted by competent research into meaningful data. With bullish and thoroughly researched stories on Apple (AAPL) circulating, the Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) tea leaves might be pointing toward a banner investing year. So let's go dig in to undercover a prognosticated future.

Financial Determinators

Before we begin, meaningful discussions of two financial determinators, margins and R&D/SG&A costs, are in order. The company signaled a few quarters back that margins would decrease slightly from higher costs at fabs. John Forsyth, Cirrus' CEO, stated, "We have seen cost increase during this year for us across a number of areas of the supply chain and we’ll see further cost increases as we go into the new calendar year." Cirrus is working with customers and suppliers to minimize future negative impacts including small product price upward adjustments. Forsyth continued, "The way pricing updates go, they don't necessarily sink perfectly with cost increases and that can lead to a bit of volatility around gross margin and when you take all of that together, we felt it was appropriate to signal that we may." It will be lumpy. Going forward past the December quarter, we are lowering our future margin estimate to 48% from 51% in December. Margins are likely to increase as the year progresses.

The next issue, higher costs of R&D, adds short-term headwinds. In the past few months, Cirrus' career site shows a significant increase in opening, moving from 80 or so last summer to 140. From our experience, headcount will increase likely by 100 on an annual basis. An estimate might add $15 million a year in total cash costs.

December 2021 & Earlier

With the headwinds discussed, our analysis opens with a short restatement of the June and September FY-2022 quarters. In the June quarter, Cirrus generated $277 million in revenue with non-GAAP earnings of $0.54. In the September quarter, the company reported $465 million in revenue and non-GAAP earnings of $1.82.

For the December quarter, management guided revenue between $490 million and $530 million with non-GAPP operating costs between $110 - $115 million.

With Apple being Cirrus' largest customer, understanding Apple's unique position is also in order. Two analysts, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty and Mizuho Securities analyst Yasuo Nakane, reported their own estimates for the Apple's December quarter. Huberty expects iPhone units sells at 82 million while Nakane expects 90 million.

A revenue estimate for the December quarter follows by adding incremental revenue to last year's quarter. In our article posted last year on Seeking Alpha, Apple: Sizing Up iPhone Sales With The Help Of Skyworks, Qorvo And Cirrus Logic, our estimate for the December 2020 quarter equaled less than 80 million units. Other estimates later confirmed numbers similar to ours. Using Huberty's and Nakane's estimates plus adding $1.25 ($1 for the new power control and $0.25 for a broader usage of the closed loop controller chip) in iPhone content YoY plus a 75%/25% old vs. new split in iPhones sold, the increased revenue equals $100-$125 million YoY. See the table below.

iPhone Revenue (December Quarter) Units Sold (million) Difference (million) ASP (Average) Revenue (million) 2020 <80 $3.75 $300 2021 Huberty 82 2-4 $4.70 $390 Nakane 90 10-12 $4.70 $425 Difference $100 - $125

In the past year, Cirrus's Lion Semiconductor purchase was expected to add $60 million in the last three quarters for FY-2022 with December the largest. Our added estimate is $30 million for December.

Last year, the December revenue equaled $485 million. When adding the additional revenue to last December (the rest being constant), Cirrus might reach $625 million. With the company guiding for $480-$530 at the last quarter conference, our estimate of $600+ millions seems high, but a report between $560-$600 million might be coming. At $580 million, 51% gross margin, $110 million in cash operating expenses, 59 million shares and 10% tax rate, earnings equal $2.85.

Projecting March & Fiscal Year 2022

Looking forward into March, management added this comment at the last call, "this would be consistent with what you’ve heard on earnings calls last week that the fact that there are some constraints in the present quarter is certainly teeing up strong demand for the first quarter next year... but the signals that we’ve been getting so far have been that our customers are very keen to maximize the amount of material they can get during that first calendar quarter." Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster added "that recent improvements in supply chain bottlenecks for the iPhone product will be "too little too late" for Apple's Q4 results but most of those lost sales will push out into next year."

Nakane in his comments estimates that Apple will sell 65 million units in iPhone during the March quarter, a number higher than last year. Again, Cirrus has additional content, $1.25, which equates to an additional $70 million YoY for a constant unit sale. We expect $20 million from the Lion purchase making Cirrus' March quarter $400 million ($295 million plus $90 million). Earnings with a lower margin at 48% would equal $1.25. Total FY-2022 earnings equals $6.35. An estimate for the total revenue equals greater than 1.7 billion.

June Quarter

Estimating results for the June quarter is essential in understanding the true business operating rate. Results from last June were significantly compressed from what appeared to be a major inventory correction by Apple plus missing design wins equal to $1.25 per new iPhone sold.

Plus, another expected change, a new iPhone SE with 5G capability, opens massive growth opportunities for Apple maybe increasing its presence in the mobile phone market. One author wrote, "JP Morgan analysts estimate that Apple could make 30 million units of the iPhone SE in 2022, which means that Cirrus will have an additional product that will be using its chips." Another believes that the new SE with 5G might drive upgrades from Android at 300 million units. An example illustrating the magnitude for Cirrus of the new phone shows that if Apple should win 300 million new customers, at a 48 month turnover rate, Apple would add 150 million a year or for Cirrus, $600 million in new revenue.

Now let's turn back to the coming June quarter. Last year in the June quarter, Cirrus generated $277 million in revenue, a very meager amount. New wins generate for each 10 million units an additional $12 million in revenue. It appears that Cirrus from the iPhone content gains plus new Lion revenue at $20 or so million, might add $80-$100 million YoY revenue or $40 million in profit (48% margin, 10% tax rate). FY-2023 June earnings might be $0.60-$0.70 higher than June of 2021, totaling $7.00 for the period of September 2021 through June 2022. The revenue for this period estimates at $1.8 billion. Yes, we do understand that a slightly lower margin would lower the overall quarterly profit. We just aren't sure at this point what the margins might be.

Beyond

It appears to us that the company begins this next period of earnings at near $7.00, but the story doesn't end with the June number. In our view, it is a beginning. From the latest presentation, the company is targeting a market size at $6.5 billion shown in the slide below. In the past, Cirrus captured approximately 65% of its target pointing to an approximate revenue of $4.25 billion or two and a half times the estimated revenue through June 2022.

https://s21.q4cdn.com/307563939/files/doc_financials/2022/q2/Cirrus-Logic-Q2-FY22-Investor-Presentation-(1).pdf

The breakdown of the new sources follows:

22 nm codec & new undisclosed products ($1 ASP increase per device).

5-10 fold increase in power charging revenue ($1 billion in SAM).

Increased penetration into PCs with codec, amplifiers and haptic product ($500 million plus).

A possible massive penetration increase for a new Apple's iPhone SE release discussed above.

A continued penetration into Android with amplifiers, haptics and other undisclosed products.

The development of undisclosed technology continues.

Plus more.

Charts & Analysts

In the past few weeks, two analysts made major changes in their coverage of Cirrus. KeyBanc raised the price target to $120 on the 11th. Blayne Curtis of Barclays followed on the 12th with a large price target increase to $120 also. The stock reacted positively shown in the 2nd slide created using TradeStation Security software. The 1st slide illustrates a possible pattern move back to the old high at $104. Although we expect choppy markets going forward, Cirrus is most likely to trend higher with positive and growing revenue likely and in the short term the price might return back to $104.

tradestation.com Tradestation.com

Analysts and the market seem to be taking a more serious look at Cirrus' future in past months. This positive notice shows up in the charts.

Risk

All investments come with risk. For Cirrus, the most perennate seems a possible recession induced through the Federal Reserve (Fed) fight against inflation. The Fed changed course to begin increasing interest rates. Yes, recessions could follow with this interest rate path.

Conclusion

The markets under interest rate uncertainty will be choppy. Buying Cirrus on weakness might be a good investment strategy. Defining weakness is always a nebulous concept, but prices in the middle 80's might be good place to start. During periods of volatility, buying a complete position might not be the best approach. But, with tailwinds from increased content and new products, Cirrus might be a must buy during 2022.