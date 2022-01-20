Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Specialty REITs are on sale right now and trade for lower AFFO-multiples. At a lower price, Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), a specialty REIT with a $13 billion valuation, is particularly appealing. Iron Mountain is a must-own dividend stock due to its attractive valuation, growing TAM, and potential for dividend growth.

Iron Mountain: Strong Growth In The Future

Specialty REITs performed well in 4Q21, but a consolidation began in early 2022, causing sector valuations to fall by about 15%. Both Digital Realty Trust (DLR) and Iron Mountain set new highs at the end of 2022, potentially setting a bear trap. The merger provides an opportunity to purchase Iron Mountain stock, which pays a 5.5% dividend yield.

IRM Share Price Finviz

Iron Mountain’s Market Is Growing

Iron Mountain bills itself as a pioneer in innovative storage and information management services, providing secure storage for sensitive data and other valuable assets. The real estate investment trust has over 200K customers who use a variety of its data integrity and security products. Services extend far beyond data storage to include information destruction, records management, and data backup and recovery. Iron Mountain's business and consumer services are used by over 225K customers, and the trust earned $4.4 billion in revenue in the last year.

Iron Mountain - Facts And Figures Iron Mountain

The market for Iron Mountain's core products is expanding and is expected to reach $13 billion by 2020. As more businesses digitally transform and use cloud-based services, Iron Mountain's TAM (total addressable market) is expected to grow.

Iron Mountain - Total Addressable Market Iron Mountain

The majority of Iron Mountain's customers are in North America, but the trust truly has an international reach. By doing business on a global scale, trust is built, which leads to increased business and revenue diversification. Iron Mountain's largest business, accounting for 64% of total revenue, is storage rental. North America accounts for 67% of total revenue, making it the most important market by far. However, other areas of revenue generation for Iron Mountain may grow in importance. Asia, in particular, is a market with significant potential for expansion and revenue growth.

Iron Mountain - Revenue Mix Iron Mountain

Business Recovery In Services

Iron Mountain's main lines of business are storage rentals and services. The storage rental business is a consistent source of cash flow, and the pandemic had little impact on this segment. Organic storage rental revenue growth fell below 2% in 4Q20 and 1Q21, but has since recovered to above 2%.

Services, on the other hand, were a different animal, and revenues plummeted quickly as the economy entered a deep recession as a result of Covid-19. The services industry is now experiencing recovery effects, with organic service revenue growth making a strong comeback in 2Q21 and 3Q21.

Iron Mountain - Revenue Growth Iron Mountain

Low TTM AFFO Pay-Out Ratio

Iron Mountain's 3Q21 revenue increased by $93 million YoY to $1.1 billion. Since 3Q20, the storage and service businesses have generated QoQ revenue growth, and margins are increasing. In 3Q21, AFFO-per-share increased 20% YoY to $0.90, making the $0.62-per-share dividend very well-covered. The pay-out ratio has hovered around 80% in the last year, and the trust aims for an AFFO pay-out ratio in the low to mid-60s.

Iron Mountain - AFFO Iron Mountain

Outlook Positive, Low Multiple

Iron Mountain is increasing all of its key metrics in its portfolio. Revenues, EBITDA, and AFFO are expected to increase by 7.5%, 9.5%, and 11%, respectively, with AFFO-per-share increasing by 10% in 2021. Iron Mountain stock is available for a 13.2 AFFO-multiple (2021) based on AFFO guidance, making IRM an appealingly priced dividend stock in the specialty REIT sector.

Iron Mountain - 2021 Guidance Iron Mountain

What Is Iron Mountain’s Dividend Yield?

Iron Mountain pays a stock yield of 5.52%, courtesy of the market that is willing to price the REIT’s stock lower than in 2022. The REIT pays, on a quarterly basis, $0.6185-per-share, for a total annual pay-out of $2.47.

Iron Mountain - Pay-Out Ratio Iron Mountain

The Balance Sheet Provides Some Good Support

The advantages of Iron Mountain's balance sheet include high liquidity that can be used immediately for acquisitions and 83% fixed rate debt, which provides the REIT with a lot of planning security while locking in interest expenses.

Iron Mountain - Balance Sheet Iron Mountain

Also good: Iron Mountain’s has strong credit ratings in place:

Iron Mountain - Credit Rating Iron Mountain

My Conclusion

Iron Mountain's stock appears to be in good shape: a strong balance sheet provides stability, the services business has returned to organic revenue growth, and the pay-out ratio is low enough to ensure a consistent dividend. The REIT's business operates in a growing TAM, and the 5.5% yield may even increase.