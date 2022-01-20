FreshSplash/E+ via Getty Images

It’s easy to be a fan of a stock when things are going well but it is even more difficult to be a fan of the stock while also acknowledging that it is not in your best interest to acquire shares when the price is near its peak. This is how I would characterize Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) because I love almost everything about its business model and management has proven to be phenomenal when it comes to capital allocation. Management has also made it clear that it is very favorable toward shareholders (it doesn’t hurt that company insiders are vested alongside shareholders with approximately 5% of the total shares outstanding owned by insiders) and their actions continue to support the continuation of this model.

I was extremely bullish on MAIN at the beginning of COVID lockdowns in the first quarter of 2020 when I wrote the article Main Street Capital: It's Time To Be Greedy because the stock price was too attractive to ignore. We used this opportunity to increase the number of shares held by John and Jane (the retirees that I regularly write about on Seeking Alpha) since the drop in price more than justified the potential risk. Below is the performance of the stock since that article was published.

In the time since I wrote that article approximately 22 months ago the total return (capital appreciation and dividends) are pushing 200% while the S&P 500 is a whole has changed just over 100% (the capital appreciation change excluding dividends clocks in at 159% for MAIN during that timeframe). I'll be honest and say the occasional “do you see how right I was” feels good, but the picture I really want to paint is that I have been a longtime advocate of the stock (even when the market wasn’t).

My bullishness has faded (which has nothing to do with actions of management or its investments) as the market has finally given MAIN the value it deserves. The rest of this articles looks at some of the fundamentals that helped me arrive at the conclusion that shares are too richly valued.

The Problem

Now that I’m done reminiscing about how right I was, I need to accept the reality that purchasing shares at $17.03 is very unlikely to happen in the short or long-term. The only reason we were able to capture shares at such a low price was because of the magnitude and complete overreaction of the market at the start of COVID.

As you might have guessed, my perspective on MAIN is that I would love to purchase additional shares, but I cannot currently justify purchasing at the current price of $44.11/share due to the limited upside. How do I know there is limited upside? Concentrating on the following two metrics will help us better understand why I believe there is limited upside at the current price.

Dividend Yield Net Asset Value

Dividend Yield

The dividend yield as a limiting concept is an idea that I talk about and use to analyze income producing stocks on a regular basis. As an investor that focuses primarily on income producing stocks it is necessary to understand the inverse relationship that exists between a company’s stock price and its dividend yield. Here are examples of what can take place when it comes to the dividend yield.

Diminishing Yield - As the stock price goes up a company’s dividend yield will continue to shrink (assuming that the dividend paid remains stagnant or even goes down). A dropping dividend yield isn’t necessarily a bad thing (unless the dividend is getting reduced) because it means that your stock is experiencing capital appreciation. If a company is growing rapidly and is focused more on reinvesting capital instead of paying a larger dividend it will struggle to keep pace with the capital appreciation resulting in a drop in yield.

- As the stock price goes up a company’s dividend yield will continue to shrink (assuming that the dividend paid remains stagnant or even goes down). A dropping dividend yield isn’t necessarily a bad thing (unless the dividend is getting reduced) because it means that your stock is experiencing capital appreciation. If a company is growing rapidly and is focused more on reinvesting capital instead of paying a larger dividend it will struggle to keep pace with the capital appreciation resulting in a drop in yield. Increasing Yield – The dividend yield can begin to increase for two reasons. First, the company has raised its dividend payout at a faster pace than capital appreciation (this can also include stocks where capital appreciation is stagnant and dividend growth is low). Second, the stock is being sold-off due to market events that include everything from negative earnings, analyst downgrades, or even events like COVID. Unilever's (UL) stock price tumbled by 13% on 1/18/2022 which pushed the current yield to its highest point in 10 years on news that UL put in multiple bids for GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer unit.

I want to emphasize again that a diminishing yield is only a bad thing when the dividend is being cut since investors are benefiting in the event of capital appreciation.

In the case of MAIN the stock is experiencing capital appreciation and a low dividend-growth scenario that is contributing to a current dividend yield that is significantly lower than its previous history. A key distinction that we need to make when it comes to MAIN’s dividends is that the company currently pays a special dividend. The image below excludes the inclusion of a special dividend (since special dividend obviously implies that there is a chance that it won’t pay out) and this is a major distinction for MAIN because management has continued to reduce the size of the special dividend and increasing the monthly disbursement.

Main Street Capital - Historical Dividend Yield www.seekingalpha.com

The image above is based on a current monthly dividend of $.215/month for an annualized payout of $2.58/share. The current yield of 5.79% is substantially lower than the four-year average dividend yield of 7.53% (some of which can be attributed to the negative impact on share price as a result of COVID). The risk/reward balance becomes more attractive when the dividend yield is closer to 6.5% and given our updated $2.58/share, stock price would need to be just under $40 a share for that to happen

Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value (NAV) is the total assets minus total liabilities which leaves us with the value of total equity attributable to shareholders. NAV is a great indicator of return on investment since this is where shareholders experience the greatest gains/returns.

From a risk perspective, NAV helps us understand what we would receive in the event that the company is liquidated or possibly purchased by a competitor. In any event, if the NAV is significantly below the current share price, we run a greater risk of taking a loss or experiencing the significant reduction of capital. The image below shows what happened to MAIN over the course of a month as the uncertainty from COVID continued to stir panic.

An investor who is focused on income might have more tolerance for risk when it comes to NAV well-above because their goal is to only collect the income stream provided by the stock than the potential of selling at a loss becomes less important. I would contend that this is a component of any bullish argument regarding MAIN’s stock. There is a balance to be had which is why I have a tendency to add to existing positions when the stock price dips (usually adding about 10-25 shares). Remember, when the stock price dips the dividend yield increases.

In order to get a better perspective on MAIN’s NAV I compiled three years of NAV values and share prices at the end of the quarter. The image below shows the relationship between the two and the drastic changes during COVID.

Main Street Capital - NAV Multiple www.seekingalpha.com

What this image demonstrates is that the difference between stock price and NAV reached its peak in Q4-2019 when investors were willing to pay 181% of NAV to get their heads on shares. During COVID the pricing difference collapsed to where shares were available at almost the same price as the NAV per share was valued at. Q4 is TBD but even if NAV grew to $25.00/share it would still result in an NAV stock multiple of close to 180%.

History warns prospective investors that the current upside of MAIN’s stock is very limited because it is largely going to be a function of NAV growth. The current NAV has improved and continues to grow but it is extremely unlikely that NAV will increase dramatically enough to allow the share price to grow. At this point, investors are better off waiting for price pullback which will allow for a margin of safety. Assuming NAV stays the same at $24.27/share and shares pullback to $40/share it would result in an NAV multiple of roughly 1.65X which is below many of the multiples over the last three years.

The NAV multiple is also practical because it is a potential indicator of when the company is going to issue stock (one of the most financially prudent things a company can do is issue stock at the highest dollar amount to create the greatest amount of net proceeds). It is extremely common that a stock price will pull back when shares are issued creating a better buying opportunity.

Conclusion

This article is a realistic review of MAIN and I think I have made it clear that am a huge fan of the business model and the internalized management that has been very favorable to shareholders. Between my portfolio and my clients John and Jane we hold a total of over 1,000 shares so we do have a personal stake in the continued success of the company moving forward.

Investors who are looking for income will find the payout and yield to be attractive but those who want capital appreciation should definitely wait before establishing or adding to the position (see my recommendations within the article).

I look forward to reviewing their 2021 Annual Report when it comes out to see how the composition of the investment portfolio has changed over the last year. I believe we will see major improvements from the few oil/gas companies MAIN is invested in because these represented the riskiest investments held by MAIN when I reviewed their 2020 Annual Report.

My clients John and Jane are long MAIN and UL